Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival

In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham Prep School created care packages for charity. (Supplied)
In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham Prep School created care packages for charity. (Supplied)
Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival
Photo by Aldenham Prep School
Updated 25 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival

In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham Prep School created care packages for charity. (Supplied)
  • Being part of the process of preparing donations, planning a shopping list and packaging the goods gave the students an idea of how simple actions can positively impact the lives of others
RIYADH: Students at Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh marked the end of summer by learning to give back to their communities through charity donations and harvest festival celebrations.

Harvest festivals are commonly held in the UK around the beginning of October. The occasion aims to celebrate the work of farmers and agricultural communities in preparation for winter. For schools, this celebration means encouraging students to focus on charitable causes.

In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham created care packages for charity. Most of the students went grocery shopping with their families to hand-pick non-perishable goods such as dry pasta, beans, rice and canned vegetables to donate to the Charity Committee for Orphans Care, selected by the school council.

“The beauty of the way harvest is celebrated now is by collecting lots of non-perishable goods. They may not be very exciting, but a food bank or an orphanage can then hold on to those things and hand them out when the families need them. Your position as the family who can afford to buy extra means that you’re supporting other people,” Victoria Gocher, headmistress at Aldenham Prep School, told Arab News.

The children had prepared for the day’s festivities weeks earlier by practicing a song titled “Seeds of Friendship.” They later performed at a school assembly dressed in yellow and in accessories of their own making, joined by their parents. The performance was a way for children to show appreciation for those around them as well as the importance of community efforts.

The school has already delivered part of its donations to an orphanage and is in the process of transporting the rest of the goods. While taking part in donations was optional for students at the school, most were happy to contribute to the cause.

“They want to buy the best things, and they want to donate the best products,” Safa Alani, a mother of two students, Ribal and Maria, told Arab News.

“We bought sugar, pasta and beans,” Ribal, in his fifth year, and Maria, in her fourth, said.

• The children had prepared for the day’s festivities weeks earlier by practicing a song titled ‘Seeds of Friendship.’ They later performed at a school assembly dressed in yellow and in accessories of their own making, joined by their parents. The performance was a way for children to show appreciation for those around them as well as the importance of community efforts.

• A key focus for Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh, a branch of the UK-based institution, is not only teaching kids the meaning of giving back, but also creating opportunities for cultural exchange and discourse. Instilling moral values and shaping good character is one of the school’s core initiatives.

Third-grader Rayan expressed the good feeling he got from helping people in need, adding that he hopes to take part in more charitable efforts. “We brought some food like pasta, but not food that can break down, so it doesn’t expire — pasta, rice,” he said.

Being part of the process of preparing donations, planning a shopping list and packaging the goods gave the students an idea of how simple actions can positively impact the lives of others.

“He could see and imagine that the pasta dish that we make at home is going to help someone. It’s going to be a dish that someone else eats. I could see the excitement in his eyes, that this dish will contribute to someone’s life somehow,” Dima Ahmad, Rayan’s mother, told Arab News.

A key focus for Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh, a branch of the UK-based institution, is not only teaching kids the meaning of giving back, but also creating opportunities for cultural exchange and discourse. Instilling moral values and shaping good character is one of the school’s core initiatives.

“I think Aldenham has always been about values because, a long time after you’ve left the math and English and everything else behind, who you are and why you are that person stays with you through into adulthood,” Gocher said.

There are many values that the school aims to ingrain in young minds, but Aldenham focuses on respect, determination and aspiration.

“We’re not just about grades and graduating, and becoming head of X or Y, it’s about creating humans,” Ahmad said.

As Aldenham hosts a mix of expats and locals, it creates a platform for students to not only learn from their educators, but also from one another. The children are encouraged to speak, share their opinions and interact with students from different grades.

“It’s truly multicultural. The children are really enjoying learning from one another, and the staff from the children, and vice versa. As a community, we’re growing in strength,” Gocher said.

An inclusive and adaptive context-aware learning environment at the school comes as part of a global change in education through the development of safe campuses, inclusive environments and fresh learning methodologies.

“Things have changed from our age to our children’s age over time… this is what we aim for: Making the learning process more fun for our children to wake up everyday and go to school,” Ahmad said.

Saudi Arabia’s Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration

Participants partake in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces. (Supplied)
Participants partake in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration

Participants partake in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces. (Supplied)
  • Season returns with talks, networking, master classes
  • Visitors using robotic exoskeleton highlight of week 1
DHAHRAN: Tanween, Ithra’s flagship annual creativity season, returned earlier this month with a program chock-full of exploration and innovation, with participants partaking in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces.

The season started on Oct. 27 and runs over three weekends until Nov. 12. The first week was centered on the theme of Business of Creativity, which aimed to explore innovative collaborations that could create opportunities, including in the AI and robotics industry.

What was perhaps the talk of the town was the “robotic” experience. Canadian duo Bill Vorn and Louie-Philippe Demers presented “Inferno,” where participants were invited to become one with the robots. For the first time in the Kingdom, they allowed audience members to either watch the show and take selfies — or become the show.

Every participant signed a waiver before slipping their gloved hands into the exoskeleton in the large, darkened room with music blasting. The result was an unlikely dance troupe where none of the humans had any idea what the next robotic moves would be.

Strapped with 13 kilograms of weight, visitors were encouraged to move their legs to the rhythm and surrender to the moment. Both arms were controlled by two men who served as conductors, DJs and “puppet masters.”

“This was a project that we’ve been working on for about seven years and that we toured all around the world in different countries, and this is our first time in Saudi Arabia, here in Dammam. It is going to be a great opportunity for us here at Ithra to premiere this project and to show it to the Saudi people,” Vorn told Arab News.

His colleague, Demers, also from Montreal, Canada, likened the experience — and the scene — to one from a movie.

“These are very similar to what you would see in, let’s say, Hollywood movies or army-style. So these things you wear, the exoskeletons on the outside of your body, and they make your arms move, so they kind of incite you to dance along and move along and perform in front of the audience on a bunch of soundtracks — techno-industrial … all kinds of style of music,” Demers added.

Miznah Al-Zamil, head of innovation and creativity at Ithra, told Arab News during a tour that Tanween “explores the creative process in all its means and forms. This year, our fifth edition, we explore collaboration. Collaboration of cultures, with nature, biotechnology for society. Our program includes master classes, talks, workshops, demonstrations and so much more.”

Al-Zamil also introduced the Tanween hub that allow “creatives and innovators to discuss, share their ideas together.” The space included the Challenges Exhibition, which showcased the results of a year-long program where a select group of creatives were asked to solve an issue or problem with a marketable solution.

Among the solutions shown was how a group of graphic designers developed an updated and upgraded identity for a north Alkhobar neighborhood; and a pavilion and fashion products created by designers using sustainable materials.

Maggie Jonk, an artist currently residing in Spain, told Arab News she was excited at seeing many Saudis interacting. “I’m one of the participating artists at Tanween this year, and I’m working on a Weave Not Waste Wall. It’s a community weaving wall where everybody has a chance to weave discarded textiles and plastics into the wall so we repurpose what we would normally waste,” she said.

The wall will remain in place until the last weekend of Tanween, so interested visitors have further opportunity to weave ribbons and strings into the collaborative tapestry.

Since its inception in 2018, Tanween has connected creatives and innovators with global experts, allowing them to share ideas and redefine what creativity means in a changing world. The event has hosted more than 75,000 participants from the Kingdom and abroad, and welcomed almost 200,000 visitors.

The first four Tanween themes were Disruption, Play, The New Next, and Tools, with this year’s being Collaborate. According to the organizers, the event “explores an aspect of the creative process and taps into how cultural and creative industries continue to innovate and generate — highlighting the value of collaboration.”

 

Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season

Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season
Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season

Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season
  • The celebrations aim to expose visitors to different cultures and heritage through an interactive lens
  • There are also booths at the event selling traditional Sudanese products
RIYADH: Vivid and green Al-Suwaidi Park in Riyadh is showcasing the culture, food and heritage of Sudan as part of its Sudanese Week celebrations.
As part of one of Riyadh Season’s 15 entertainment zones, Al-Suwaidi Park has transformed into a cultural hub, which each week will celebrate ways of life in different countries, including India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Philippines.
The celebrations aim to expose visitors to different cultures and heritage through an interactive lens.
For Sudanese Week, visitors can try on traditional clothing, such as the comfortable and wearable jalabiya, as well as sample various Sudanese cuisines and delicacies, including the sweet basta, awama and basima dishes — most popular in the Khartoum and Omdurman regions — and savory dishes like kammonia, siryah, fisikh and kimah.
There are also booths at the event selling traditional Sudanese products including winter clothing, incense, perfumes, artisanal handmade and heritage products, nuts and herbs. Those interested can also get their face painted or buy henna tattoos from qualified specialists.
The adventure sub-zone offers a variety of movement games and activities, while the carnival zone is a great place for children to immerse in the various cultures by means of cycling, drawing and other activities.
Interested visitors can also learn more about Sudanese history and heritage as they experience folklore dances performed live by an exclusive band, featuring traditional Sudanese song “Ellilah Billil… Nimshi Shari’ Al Nil.” Saxophone player Ayman Al-Tayeb has also delivered performances on stage.
The Al-Suwaidi Park theater has served as the central hub for showcasing the cultures and traditions of the world, with folk dances as well as musical concerts representing a different country each week.
Activities at Al-Suwaidi Park open to the public daily from 4:00 p.m. to 12 a.m. until Dec. 5, with tickets available through the Riyadh Season website.

Joint Business Forum gathers 40 Saudi, German companies in Riyadh

Joint Business Forum gathers 40 Saudi, German companies in Riyadh
Joint Business Forum gathers 40 Saudi, German companies in Riyadh

Joint Business Forum gathers 40 Saudi, German companies in Riyadh
  • Talks focused on investment in Kingdom’s surging industrial sector
RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers on Tuesday hosted the Saudi-German Business Forum in Riyadh, involving 40 Saudi and German companies from a range of industries.

The German delegation was led by the Bavarian Industry Association, and included members of the German-Arab Friendship Association and the German-Saudi Liaison Office for Economic Affairs.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Zamil, head of the Saudi delegation, reviewed investment opportunities available to German companies in all industries, particularly the industrial sector, which is experiencing rapid growth in light of Vision 2030.

In turn, Managing Director of Foreign Trade of the Bavarian Industry Association Volker Lennweber expressed Germany’s desire to strengthen economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the industrial sector.

Lennweber said that German expertise and products can contribute effectively to the Kingdom’s project industry.

Germany is the Kingdom’s fourth largest importer and one of its most important trading partners.

In 2020, the volume of trade exchanged between the two countries was about SR28.5 billion ($7.5 billion).

In September, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jeddah to discuss bilateral cooperation prospects.

German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dieter Lamle said that the goal was to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

 

KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia

KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia
KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia

KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia
  • This aid comes within the second phase of Saudi Arabia's urgent intervention in Somalia to help cover humanitarian needs
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 4,000 ‘winter bags’ containing clothing and urgent relief items to displaced families in Somalia’s Mogadishu. 
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), KSRelief was able to aid 4,000 families in the drought-stricken area, reported state agency SPA. 
This aid comes within the second phase of Saudi Arabia's urgent intervention in Somalia to help cover humanitarian needs.  
The Kingdom also supports food and nutrition programs for children, provides water and shelter, and life-saving emergency programs for those in-need.

KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan

KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan
KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan

KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan
  • The latest initiative benefitted 7,035 individuals
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 1,005 shelter kits to people affected by the floods in Pakistan. 
The latest initiative benefitted 7,035 individuals, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Sunday. 
The relief efforts come under the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to support Pakistani people affected by torrential rains, which swept several cities in recent days.

