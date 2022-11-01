You are here

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps
The move comes after a Dutch court in May recommended that the women be returned immediately to the Netherlands, or that a commitment to return then be made within four months. (AFP/File)
AFP

THE HAGUE: Twelve women and 28 children will be repatriated to the Netherlands from detention camps in northern Syria, the Dutch government announced on Tuesday, making the country’s largest group yet to be brought back.

They will face charges on their return for joining Daesh.

The move comes after a Dutch court in May recommended that the women be returned immediately to the Netherlands, or that a commitment to return then be made within four months.

“The Cabinet is transferring twelve Dutch women suspected of terrorist offenses and their 28 children to the Netherlands,” two government ministers said.

“The women will be arrested after arrival in the Netherlands and will be tried,” Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said in a letter to parliament.

The ministerial letter refused to say from which camp the women and children will be fetched or when, adding only it will be done via a “special operation.”

The children will be taken into the care of the Dutch child protection services, the ministers added.

Western countries have faced a dilemma over how to handle their citizens detained in Syria since the end of military operations against Daesh there in 2019.

Thousands of extremists in Europe decided to join the group as fighters, often taking their wives and children to live in the “caliphate” declared in territory conquered in Iraq and Syria.

Some 300 Dutch citizens traveled to Syria during the height of the civil war, according to Dutch government figures.

About 120 still remain — many in Kurdish-controlled camps and detention centers in northern Syria, or in Iraq and Turkey.

The return of jihadist fighters to stand trial in the Netherlands is a politically sensitive subject and the country’s anti-terror agency has warned that returning citizens may have the intention to continue “supporting jihadist activities.”

Dutch courts earlier this year sentenced a woman to three-and-a-half years behind bars for joining the now-defunct Daesh group.

The 28-year-old — identified only as Ilham B. — was repatriated last year from the Al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria after she joined Daesh and Jabhat Al-Nusra jihadist groups with her husband in 2013.

Topics: Netherlands Syria

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia

Dhaka eyes opportunity to send health workers to Saudi Arabia
DHAKA: Bangladesh is eyeing a new opportunity to send its clinicians to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Wednesday, after an initial agreement was reached during a Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission meeting in Riyadh.

The 14th session of the joint commission took place on Oct. 30-31, focusing on wide-ranging cooperation, including in the fields of energy, security, labor, investment and health.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to form a business council to increase trade and a task force to enhance energy cooperation. The two sides also signed an expedited memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of Bangladeshi medics.

“We agreed to initiate an executive program to bring Bangladeshi health sector professionals into the Kingdom. Under this program, Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and other health professionals will get the opportunity to work in the Kingdom,” Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladeshi envoy to Riyadh and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, told Arab News.

“A big development took place on this point,” he added.

“I hope this program will move forward very fast. It’s almost final and I hope the deal will be signed shortly.”

According to Bangladesh Medical Association data, only about 50 Bangladeshi clinicians reside the Kingdom, which otherwise is home to some 2.5 million expat workers from the South Asian country.

The potential to increase that number would not only enhance the Kingdom’s workforce in the health sector, but would also be an investment in the quality of Bangladeshi medics, given the top quality of equipment at Saudi clinics, according to Dr. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, the medical association’s secretary general.

“Sending health workers to the Kingdom will create win-win opportunities for both countries. Hospitals in the Kingdom are very well equipped with state-of-the-art technology. When our doctors and nurses work with this equipment, it will obviously increase their skills also,” Choudhury told Arab News.

“Eventually, when they return home with these skills, they will be able to serve the people back home.”

Employment abroad would also help them to retain their profession, as thousands of medical graduates in Bangladesh are now without jobs despite their high education levels.

Bangladesh’s more than 100 medical colleges produce large numbers of certified doctors, and many nursing graduates have completed master’s degrees. But the country’s health infrastructure is unable to accommodate them all.

“At present we have 110,000 registered doctors in the country while there are 123,000 trained nurses. Of them, the government health sector employs 40,000 doctors. The rest are either employed by the private sector or remain unemployed,” Choudhury said.

“As per my knowledge, around 30,000 doctors are currently unemployed,” he added.

“If these health workers remain unemployed for a longer period of time, their knowledge and skills will somehow derail.”

The number of clinicians Bangladesh could send to Saudi Arabia would depend on demand.

“But I think Saudi Arabia is in need of expert doctors, nurses and health technologists. This sort of shortage is seen in many parts of the world now, like in the UK, Australia etc.,” Choudhury said.

“Since we have a huge number of skilled doctors and trained nurses, we can send as many as the Kingdom requires.”

Topics: Dhaka health workers Saudi Arabia Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia

Russia's Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine 'terrorism'

LONDON: Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step toward what they said was “groundbreaking” legal action against Russia’s shadowy Wagner group over allegations it committed “terrorism” in Ukraine.
The proposed legal action is aimed at uncovering billions of dollars in reparations for victims of the mercenary fighters.
Wagner emerged in 2014 in Ukraine and is suspected by the West of doing the Kremlin’s dirty work in countries such as Syria and the Central African Republic — a charge Russia has always denied.
Jason McCue, senior partner at McCue Jury and Partners, said Wagner and its alleged boss Yevgeny Prigozhin “engaged in a campaign of terrorism” in Ukraine including murder, rape, the targeting of infrastructure and the planting of explosives around nuclear facilities.
“Their purpose was to spread terror and chaos in Ukraine,” he told Britain’s House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials have said Wagner has been sending thousands of soldiers recruited in Russian prisons to the front line, with the promise of a salary and an amnesty.
According to communications intercepted by German intelligence, Wagner group mercenaries may have been involved in atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha soon after the invasion on February 24.
McCue told the lawmakers Wagner had to be stopped and that “every option must be pursued to further protect victims of Wagner elsewhere in the world.”
Legal action “on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced” against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
“The claim has been commenced with formal service of a Letter Before Action on Prigozhin and Wagner. This is the first time in the world that Wagner and their likes have been sued by its victims for terrorism, used as a weapon of war, Putin’s illegal war,” he told members of parliament.
McCue said evidence would be produced before the High Court in London aimed at establishing that “Wagner engaged in terrorism against the Ukrainian people” and that “Putin’s war machine engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to deploy terrorism to facilitate their illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The case was being brought by a group of Ukrainian victims in the UK but also “symbolically represents” all Ukrainians who have “suffered loss as a result of the war,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin tells Erdogan he wants 'real guarantees' from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.
Putin told Erdogan in a phone call that Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Turkeye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.
On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.
Putin told Erdogan “it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident” against the Black Sea fleet.
“Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work” within the deal, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees it is seeking.
For the second time in as many days Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.
Ukraine has said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.
On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia warning a day earlier that it was “more risky, dangerous” to continue the exports without Russia’s participation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

LONDON: Matt Hancock, the former health minister who led Britain’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after he signed up for jungle-based reality television show “I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.”
Hancock, who quit government after he was filmed kissing an adviser in breach of lockdown rules, will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby union player Mike Tindall and England soccer player Jill Scott in the line-up for the hit program.
The long-running ITV show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects and being enclosed with snakes, before contestants are eliminated by public votes.
The Conservative Party said it had withdrawn the whip, meaning he was effectively suspended from the parliamentary party, after hearing he would be going to Australia to take part in the show when parliament was sitting.
“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Chief Whip Simon Hart, who handles party discipline, said on Tuesday.
There was also a less than enthusiastic response to the news in West Suffolk, east England — the area represented by Hancock in parliament.
Andy Drummond, deputy chair of the local Conservative association, said he was “looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis,” according to PA Media.
COVID RESPONSE
The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group also criticized the move.
“Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules,” said spokesperson Lobby Akinnola.
“If he had any respect for the families like mine, he would be sharing his private emails with the COVID Inquiry, not eating bugs on TV.”
Hancock, 44, was at the center of Britain’s fight against COVID as health secretary, routinely appearing on television to tell people to follow strict rules and to defend the government’s response.
But he quit in June 2021 after the married minister was caught on security video footage breaking social distancing rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.
Hancock backed Rishi Sunak to become prime minister, but he was not rewarded with a ministerial position, and reports said he does not expect to serve in government again.
Sunak’s spokesman said the prime minister believed lawmakers should be working hard for their constituents while Britain was facing a cost of living crisis.
Asked if Sunak would watch Hancock on the show, the spokesman said: “I think that’s unlikely.”
British media quoted sources close to Hancock saying his appearance would “show the human side” of politicians, and he would use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.
Hancock is not the first politician from former Prime minister Boris Johnson’s government to appear on the show, which attracts more than 10 million viewers.
Nadine Dorries also had the whip suspended when she took part in 2012. Nine years later Johnson made her culture secretary.

Topics: UK Matt Hancock reality show Conservative Party

US exports most gas to EU allies to bolster energy security

WASHINGTON: The US has stepped up its export of natural gas to its European allies to support their energy security needs, with the majority going to France, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands.

This is according to Brad Crabtree of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy, who was speaking during a briefing on Monday. The exports are part of long-term contracts to support EU nations, he said.

He said the US, as the world’s top producer and exporter of natural gas, plays a key role in helping European countries diversify their energy supplies, which would allow them to sustain their economies and maintain social and political stability.

Crabtree said US LNG exports reached a high of 122 billion cubic meters per year in March. It is expected to reach 132 billion by the end of this year, 153 billion in 2024, and roughly 204 billion per year by the end of the decade.

“We are prepared to do everything we can to advance global energy security over the next few years, and so in that context I’d like to clear up what are some misconceptions which have gained attention here in Europe,” he said.

This past summer, European countries struggled to maintain adequate natural gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine, which also caused an increase in prices. With large supplies coming from the US, European countries were able to mitigate the economic and political impact of shortages.

Crabtree said the US government has not held back on supporting its allies and have already authorized exports to the EU totaling four times current levels, to 490 billion cubic meters.

He added that the US has approved four applications for American exports on the Gulf Coast, and has completed environmental reviews for two planned terminals in Mexico that would further bolster supply.

Crabtree rejected accusations from some quarters in Europe that US producers were taking advantage of European need or engaged in market manipulation and price gouging. “These assertions are blatantly false,” he said.

He said the vast majority of US LNG produced and exported is subject to long-term contracts. This was a matter of public record and the US energy department publishes data monthly which shows that current export prices remain close to domestic levels.

He attributed the high prices in Europe to energy traders who hold the long-term contracts and derive benefit from the high margins.

Crabtree said the US government remains committed to decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gases, and is aligned with EU objectives to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.

He said the administration of US President Joe Biden is committed to responsible and sustainable natural gas production, transport, domestic use and export. This can be attested by the recent passing of groundbreaking energy and climate change legislation in the US Congress.

He added that the US federal government is providing funding for long-term clean energy initiatives, which includes financial incentives for the private sector to invest in projects that supports decarbonization and clean energy.

“We are getting our own house in order in the US with respect to federal climate policy,” he said.

Topics: USA European Union

