Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka falls after a tackle by Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi during their Premier League match at the Emirates stadium in London, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

  • The 21-year-old winger was forced off midway through the first half of the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest
  • Saka practiced at Arsenal's training base ahead of Thursday’s home match against Zurich in the Europa League
LONDON: Bukayo Saka allayed fears he could be a fitness doubt for England ahead of the World Cup by returning to training with Arsenal on Wednesday, three days after going off injured early in a Premier League match.
The 21-year-old winger was forced off midway through the first half of the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday after taking a kick to the ankle. The injury came just over three weeks before the World Cup begins in Qatar.
Saka practiced at Arsenal’s training base ahead of Thursday’s home match against Zurich in the Europa League. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Saka could be in contention to play in the game.
“Bukayo just missed one or two (training sessions) and he was fine today,” Arteta said. “We’re using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick. He was uncomfortable with it. We made the decision to get him off and now he’s feeling fine.”
Arteta was involved in a heated touchline debate with both Saka and club doctor Gary O’Driscoll, and explained Saka was trying to play through the pain before the decision was made to take him off.
“The conversation was easy — ‘He’s in, or he’s out’ — but in between we can’t have a player (injured) for five, six, seven minutes,” Arteta said.
With the World Cup imminent, Arteta is keen to keep focus among his players on Arsenal duty as they battle to top their Europa League group and stay in first place in the Premier League.
“Every day I feel responsibility to protect them, to guide them, to get the best out of them,” he said. “But we are playing for Arsenal at the moment and that’s what they have to focus on. When they played for England or their national teams they have to focus on the national team and on England and this is what we have to.”

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament

Khaled Al-Arafah

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament

  • The Saudi national team, the host and runner-up in the second tournament held in 2021, are among the favorites as they seek to make up for their loss against Jordan in last year’s final
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to host the third West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship from Nov. 3-15 at Jeddah’s Al-Sala Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City.

The six teams participating in the tournament — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Bahrain and Oman— have been divided into two groups: Group B made up of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Syria, while Group A comprises Oman, Qatar and Lebanon. 

Teams in each group will play a single round-robin as part of the tournament system, with the top teams from each side qualifying for the semifinals. The winners from this round will move to the final.

Second-placed teams from the semifinals will then play for the third and fourth places, while the two third-placed teams from the group stage will play for the fifth and sixth places.

The Saudi national team, the host and runner-up in the second tournament held in 2021, are among the favorites as they seek to make up for their loss against Jordan in last year’s final.

The Qatari team was absent from the 2021 tournament and will be hoping to make a strong comeback at this year’s competition.

The Syrian team have similar ambitions after losing to Jordan in the 2021 semifinals.

The Lebanon, Bahrain and Oman teams failed to survive the group stage last year, and will be looking for improved performances.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery

AP

  • Neuer said “I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer"
MUNICH: Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed Wednesday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.
Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that “I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer there,” in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.
Neuer didn’t say when the operations took place. He was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.
Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the 36-year-old Neuer has not played since Oct. 8 because of a shoulder problem. Bayern has said he could return to action Saturday when Bayern plays Hertha Berlin.

Egypt's former top tennis junior looks to leave controversy behind, eyes redemption in padel

Reem Abulleil

Egypt’s former top tennis junior looks to leave controversy behind, eyes redemption in padel

  • Youssef Hossam, once in world top 10, had career ruined by match-fixing offenses but seeks new purpose in life
When Youssef Hossam received a lifetime ban from tennis two-and-a-half years ago for committing match-fixing offences, the Egyptian suffered an “identity crisis” as he struggled to find purpose in life.

After being a top 10-ranked junior in the world, and a top-300 player on the ATP tour before the age of 20, Hossam’s shot at a career in professional tennis was ruined and his ties to the sport were reduced to coaching local children back home in Cairo.

Little did he know that a couple of years later he would get a second chance at a pro career in sports, this time in padel, where he is starting to make a name for himself and is representing Egypt in the ongoing world championships taking place in Dubai this week.

“When I got banned from tennis, I had two or three years where I had an identity crisis,” Hossam told Arab News last week, on the sidelines of the Premier Padel tournament in Cairo.

“I moved on and I worked in tennis as a coach and I started having good players that were winning.

“I tried boxing locally and I won one amateur fight. It really was an identity crisis.

“Of course when padel appeared, I felt like this was something I could pursue full-time professionally and to work and get back to the kind of life I’ve always been used to, the only life I know how to live on a professional level. So I took it as a second chance.”

Finding a purpose

Hossam was provisionally suspended from tennis in July 2019 pending an investigation and learned his final fate in March 2020.

“The toughest thing in those two years (after my suspension) was the period right after I woke up. I usually woke up and had a routine, had practice, I had my alarm set and had a long day ahead of me. Then suddenly I found myself waking up and I had nothing to do. Completely free. That for me was very strange and was very depressing,” said the 24-year-old.

“What helped me make this transition to padel was taking it one thing at a time. Doing things to the best of my ability, one day at a time. At some point, when I would look at the bigger picture, I didn’t have reasons to push or train. I’m banned from the sport I had been playing for 17 years, so why stress? Why train? There is nothing to train for.

 

 

“I was just a coach and for coaching you don’t need to be super fit, so I had every reason to be lazy and to chill. But I didn’t do that. Even when I was coaching, I tried to hit with my players to stay fit.

“I didn’t know that in two or three years I would be a professional padel player. I didn’t know anything. But I kept going, not because I’m special, not at all, but that was the only option in front of me. Either I give up and I turn off the engines completely, or I continue to train and try to push.”

A year ago, Hossam quit his coaching job to dedicate himself to being a professional padel player.

“I’m lucky I’m here today. I have an opportunity in front of me, I’m just starting out in a new career, I didn’t achieve anything. I’m not at the level of professional (padel) players and finally I have something to work for,” he said.

‘I’m willing to do everything right’

Hossam was Egypt’s most promising tennis prospect in decades and he admits he never fully acknowledged the talent he had nor the opportunities ahead of him.

“I took it for granted,” he confessed. “When things stopped and everything was taken away from me, I realized its value. That’s why now I’m not willing to take any risks, I’m not willing to make any mistakes. I’m working 100 percent focus and physically, it’s no joke.”

Hossam says he is more serious in everything he does now, and you can read it in his face.

“I feel like life got tough for me a bit. I lost my father last year. And I felt like now is the time to man up and take responsibility,” he added.

“I no longer have the luxury of, oh I lost, it’s no big deal. There are expenses, there are responsibilities. I’m 24 now, I’m not 17, 18 years old anymore, the rising star that has his whole life ahead of him. I have maybe 10 years left in my professional career, so I have to make the best out of it. Life got tough and this is a second chance. I’m not willing to miss any small chance. I’m willing to do everything right, God willing.”

 

 

Grave consequences

Hossam does not shy away from discussing the mistakes he made in the past. He says he has made peace with everything that happened and has no intention of burying his head in the sand.

He blames tough circumstances and lack of knowledge as the main reasons that drove him to fix matches and says at the time, he felt like he had no choice.

“Part of it, I was unfairly judged, part of it was wrongdoings from my end but I wasn’t aware I was doing anything wrong, and another part was me knowingly doing something wrong and thinking it would slide because I felt I was in difficult conditions, my dad was in a critical condition. To the best of my knowledge, the period of time where I made those mistakes, I felt like that was, not the only option, but the best I could do,” he explained.

“I didn’t criticize myself because I know I had no options, I had no one helping me. No one around me understood anything. No one knew what match-fixing meant, no one knew what it meant to be approached by someone before a match and that you have to report it. Report to who? And what does TIU (Tennis Integrity Unit) mean? The IPIN (International Player Identification Number) I use to sign up for tournaments which has all the policies and guidelines, my mom is the one who did it for me. There was lack of knowledge and lack of awareness to a huge extent.

“And ultimately you are being judged based on your knowledge of these policies, which is fair on their part, because I obviously signed on (to) these agreements, but to the best of my knowledge, I feel like I couldn’t do much better than I did.

“And if I go back in time and I’m in the same situation again, I probably would have done something similar to what I’ve done because I didn’t feel I had a better option.

“Of course if I had the mentality I have right now, I would have made better decisions and I would have handled it way better, but back then I didn’t understand anything.”

‘Nothing luxurious about it’

Hossam does not get into why he feels he was unfairly judged, but emphasized that his decision to fix matches was not to simply get richer, but to him was a matter of earning enough money to continue competing in tennis.

“I was in a camp and training and paying 1,000-ish euros per week so I could practice and compete at a high level,” he said.

“No one supported me except my dad. Until the day he died he was my only sponsor, I had no financial support. No one even wanted to help me, there was no intention for that.

“I was completely on my own. My dad got sick and went into the hospital, there were complications, I got depressed when my dad was hospitalized. My brother Karim was involved in this (match-fixing), we had choices in front of us and we took them. We didn’t have the luxury of having many choices.

“People think that when it comes to match-fixing that we did it because we wanted to make money illegally and to make money for the sake of making money. I wanted to get some money so I could train, I was desperate to make it, there was nothing luxurious about it.

“If there was a single entity supporting me, things could have gone differently. I had no idea these were the consequences when I did that.”

Hossam added that even when he sought guidance, the person he turned to had no idea what tennis’ anti-corruption program, or TACP, was.

“I once called a Davis Cup coach and was asking him something about the TACP, which is the book that has the rules of tennis’ anti-corruption program, and the Davis Cup coach was like, ‘What is the TACP?’ He didn’t even know what it was.

“This is supposed to be the most qualified coach in Egypt, he is a Davis Cup coach and should have awareness of all these things. That’s the level of knowledge we have here in Egypt.”

 

 

Focus on world championships

In the wake of the ban on the Hossam brothers — among others — the Egyptian Tennis Federation took action and held information sessions to educate young players and parents about the dangers of getting involved with those fixing matches.

Although he has yet to hear from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, about his last appeal against his lifetime ban, Hossam has already moved on and vows to make the most out of his second chance.

He is currently in Dubai at the World Padel Championships after Egypt impressed in qualification by defeating Japan and Iran.

Egypt lost their opening Group D tie with France before defeating Qatar 2-1, with clashes against Paraguay and Mexico still to come.

“I think we deserved to qualify,” said Hossam.

“The world championship itself is a whole other story. There are countries you can’t really get near them, like Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, countries that have been playing padel for many many years.

“So it’s unfair to us to compare ourselves to them, and it’s unfair to them to be compared to us. I have been playing padel for less than a year whereas they’ve been playing since they were kids.

“The experience will be the number one thing for us, to get exposure to these people, to compete against them, to have the pleasure of sharing a court with them. But there are some countries where we can try to go for the win.

“We’ll try to win as many matches as possible. It will be a great experience in a beautiful country like the UAE. It’ll be great hospitality and a world-class event, I’m looking forward to it.”

Qatar coach stresses disciplined defense and attack ahead of World Cup opener

Khaled Alarafah

Qatar coach stresses disciplined defense and attack ahead of World Cup opener

  • Felix Sanchez says playing ‘the hero would be suicide’ against tough opponents
Qatar’s national team coach Felix Sanchez has stressed that his team should play in a compact, disciplined manner and avoid a “hero” approach at the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A alongside Ecuador — who they face in the tournament’s opening match on Nov. 20 — Senegal and the Netherlands.

In an interview published in the Spanish newspaper Marca on Tuesday, Sanchez highlighted the need for a balance between attacking and defensive football against tough opponents.

“There is a lot of physical differences with the rest of the teams,” said the Spanish coach. “We have talented players, we try to play as a monolith, and we can be dangerous on the counterattack.”

“When we get the ball, we try to manage ourselves, although we know that it is very difficult to take the initiative against the teams in this tournament. But we will have to adapt because that is the reality,” added Sanchez, who led Qatar to victory at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

“Trying to play the hero would be suicide, if we are to be among the competitors. We try to be integrated defensively and take advantage of our opportunities on the (counterattack).”

The 46-year-old coach described the first World Cup opener against Ecuador as “the key,” adding that “if you start well, the dynamic is good, and if you start badly, everything will be more difficult.”

“The first match is very important, not only because of the result but also because of the feelings we will get, because we can say then that we competed and we will see now what we can do against Senegal. We will do the same or better.”

Sanchez also touched on his work at Aspire Academy, describing the project as “extremely successful, long term and one of the greatest parts of (Qatar’s) success.”

“Without this project, we would not have been able to provide this type of training to players from a young age,” he said.

Sanchez named Brazil as one of his favorites to win the World Cup, adding that Argentina are going through a successful period and remain contenders for the title alongside Spain.

 

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022

Arab News

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022

  • Jeddah United and Al-Wehda make it through to the women’s basketball finals
  • Double gold win for swimmer Kawthar Albaroudi
Tuesday saw the latest action from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7, with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presenting the winners of the gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions with their medals.

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Taking place over two days at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the artistic gymnastics event saw the participation of 24 players from seven clubs.

In the men’s vault final, Al-Etihad club’s Ismail Shabi took gold, followed by fellow club member Abdulaziz Aljohani with silver. Rounding up the top three was Abdulrahman Alshammari with the bronze medal.

In the men’s parallel bars final, the gold medal also went to Al-Etihad thanks to an excellent performance by Nasser Alsamiri. In second place and earning silver was Habeb Aswailah, followed by Ali Al-Antaif with bronze.

In the men’s horizontal bar final, the gold medal went to Ali Alawazem. Abdulkarim Almur earned the silver medal, while Minhal AL-Jamain received bronze.

As well as being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were congratulated by Sulaiman Muhammad Al-Jasser, chairman of the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, and Khalid Al-Ghligah, deputy minister of Digital Transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Sport.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Muay Thai

Also taking place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium was the Muay Thai event, which featured 56 male and female athletes. 

In the men’s 54 kg category, Khaled Aldawalibi took first place and the gold medal, followed by Abdulaziz Alammar with silver. Firas Alanki, meanwhile, earned bronze.

In the men’s 67 kg category, and securing first place and the gold medal was Abdullah Alqahtani. Faris Al-Rimi won silver, followed by joint bronze medallists Abdullah Alsanea and Abdulelah Abu Maghaid.

In the men’s 77 kg category, the gold medal went to Mohammed Asoum, followed by Einad Baawidan with silver, and then joint bronze medallists Abdul Rahman Bahabeh and Ali Alharbi.

In the women’s 54 kg competition, Hattan Alsaif won gold, followed by Raneem Alsharif with silver, and joint bronze medallists were Sumaya Aidabbagh and Dana Alghussain.

While being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Muay Thai Federation, plus Khalid Alsaad, president of the Saudi Padel Committee.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Swimming
It was a double gold win for Kawthar Albaroudi as she came out on top in the two swimming (women’s) finals today.

First up at the SAOC Complex was the women’s 50m freestyle that saw Albaroud take first place with a time of 29.29 seconds. In second place and winning silver was Hana Jaber (30.01), while third place and bronze was achieved by Mashael Alayed (30.70).

Albaroudi’s second win came 15 minutes later in the women’s 50m breaststroke, with a time of 38.20 seconds. Mariam Mustafa won silver (39.37), while Mashael Alayed won her second bronze of the day after clocking in 41.00.

The medallists were awarded by Adwaa Al-Arifi, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of Planning and Development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports; Mona Shahab, member of the Saudi Women’s Sports Committee; and Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Basketball
Following two thrilling women’s semifinals at the Al-Hilal Main Court, Jeddah United and Al-Wehda have made it through to the finals.

Jeddah United beat Al-Ittihad 61-57, while Al Wehda defeated Al-Nassr 46-32.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Badminton
Featuring 32 male and female athletes from 13 clubs, the badminton competition began on Tuesday with group matches held at the SAOC Complex.

The group stage matches continue on Wednesday, followed by the finals on Nov. 3.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Volleyball
The volleyball group matches continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex on Tuesday.

In the women’s groups, Alanka beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Taraji, also by 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Ibtsam won 3-0 over Al-Nasser. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, won its match 3-0 against Al-Etihad.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Handball
The men’s handball also continued with two group matches at KSU Arena’s Center Court.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Qarah 31-28.

Mudhar drew with Al-Zulfi 29-29.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Tennis
The quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s singles competitions concluded at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ courts on Tuesday.

Heading to the men’s semifinals are Ammar Al-Hagbani, Rakan Al-Qoud, Saud Al-Hagbani and Solaiman Al-Qassimi.

In the women’s semifinals, the final four players are Yara Al-Hagbani, Sara Al-Obaidan, Zainab Al- Obaidan, and Lara Bukhari.

Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)
