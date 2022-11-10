You are here

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

  • The fast food company sent an app notification encouraging users to commemorate Kristallnacht by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese
  • Kristallnacht is the name for Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted Jews in Germany with a campaign of hate that left 91 dead, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues destroyed
DUBAI: KFC in Germany sparked a storm of protest after sending a notification to users of its app encouraging them to commemorate Kristallnacht on its anniversary by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese.

Kristallnacht is the name for the events in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted the Jewish population with a campaign of hate during which an estimated 91 people were killed, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues were destroyed.

It became known as Kristallnacht (which translates as the night of the broken glass), because of the broken glass that covered streets in its aftermath.

KFC’s bosses in Germany apparently were unaware of the meaning or significance of the occasion when they sent out their the notification, prompting users of the app to take to Twitter to express their outrage.

 

 

KFC quickly apologized and blamed the tasteless incident on an error in its system. It said that it would check its internal processes so that such a mistake does not happen again.

This failed to satisfy everyone, with some suggesting that the insulting message was more likely to have been the result of human error, rather than a system error as KFC claimed.

 

 

Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’

Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’

Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’
  • Cihan Kolivar made the comment during TV interview on country’s skyrocketing bread prices
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Turkish bakers’ union boss who said that bread is the staple food of “stupid societies” during a TV interview has been arrested.

Bread Producers Union leader Cihan Kolivar was a guest on Haberturk TV channel on Monday when he made the unusual remarks while discussing the rising cost of bread in the country.

“Bread is the basic food of stupid societies,” he said.

“I speak scientifically, not from memory. Per capita (in Turkiye) consumption is 210 kilograms; in Sweden, Norway and Japan, 50 kilograms. Because our society is saturated with bread, managers have been at it for 20 years.”

A video of the incident that went viral on Turkish Twitter shows the host condemning Kolivar’s comments.

“Wait a second. Everyone puts it on their table,” presenter Afsin Yurdakul replied.

 

 

Kolivar’s comments have triggered a heated online debate, with some users mocking him and others partially supporting the union chief’s thesis.

One user on Twitter commented on the episode saying: “Imagine the power of Turkiye if all Turks consumed 25 kilograms of meat a week.”

 

 

Although bread is a staple food around the world, it has a special significance across the Middle East.

In early 2000, Turkiye entered the Guinness World Records by becoming the country with the highest per capita consumption of bread in the world at 199.6 kilograms per person.

With Turks eating more than three times their own average body weight in bread annually, Kolivar’s comment might have represented an inexcusable affront for some people.

Ruling AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik also commented on the statement in a Twitter post, saying that “Kolivar’s words are hate speech. His statements on our nation and the bread are impudent.”

According to multiple sources, Kolivar was held in police custody on Tuesday, though he is soon expected to be released.

Media reported that Kolivar was detained on the charge of “insulting the Turkish nation, the state, institutions and organs of the state” because of his interview.

Turkiye is experiencing an economic crisis, which critics blame on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional monetary policy based on low interest rates and high inflation.

Inflation in October climbed to a 24-year high of 85.5 percent, having surged last year as the lira slumped when the Central Bank began cutting rates on Erdogan’s advice.

Bread and other basic needs have been heavily afflicted by soaring inflation, with the price per loaf in Istanbul increasing by 150 percent in a year.

Topics: Turkey bread

Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions
  • Norwegian media have accused Märtha Louise and Verrett of allegedly using her royal title for commercial gain along with promoting alternative health care methods
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following “many questions relating to me and my fiancé’s role.”
The 51-year-old princess, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, got engaged in June to Durek Verrett, an American who describes himself as a shaman and a healer on his website.
At least one foundation for which Märtha Louise served as a patron subsequently ended its connection with the princess.
“I have decided that at the present time I will no longer carry out official duties for the royal household,” she said in a statement issued by the palace, adding that the decision was made in coordination with her parents “to create peace around the royal household.”
The princess will retain her title, but the palace said she informed the organizations where she still served as patron that she was relinquishing the role.
Her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, 49, is the heir to the throne.
“I am sorry that the princess will no longer represent the royal house,” Harald said during a press conference about the issue. The 82-year-old king said that “we agree to disagree.”
“We have looked at this process from all sides,” his wife, Queen Sonja added. “This has been a unanimous decision.”
Harald said Verret “probably thought he could do anything without it affecting us.”
“He must also take into account what we stand for,” Sonja said.
The palace statement said the couple would “clarify the distinction between their own activities and the royal household” and will not use the title of princess or refer to royals in social media or commercial activity.
Bo Gleditsch, secretary-general of the Norwegian Rheumatism Association, told Norwegian news agency NTB it was “an orderly and wise decision from our patron.”
“She has resolved this on her own initiative, and that’s good,” Gleditsch told NTB.
Norwegian media have accused Märtha Louise and Verrett of allegedly using her royal title for commercial gain along with promoting alternative health care methods.
On Instagram, Märtha Louise said “I believe that alternative methods can be an important supplement to the established medicine.”
Verrett, 47, will not have a title or represent Norway’s royal house when he and Märtha Louise marry, according to the statement. The pair, who have been together since May 2019, according to Norwegian media, will attend family-related occasions and traditional royal events.
Märtha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with them. The palace did not say whether the change for Märtha Louise would have any effect on her daughters.
Alongside her royal duties, the princess has written books in which she claimed to have contact with angels.
A poll published by Norway’s Dagbladet newspaper last month had 68 percent of respondents saying they wanted to keep the monarchy. When Norwegian broadcaster NRK asked the same question in 2017, support for the royal house stood at 81 percent.
 

 

Topics: Princess Märtha Louise

Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate

Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate

Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate
  • Speculations about the PM’s abrupt exit range from having had a bad meal to a national emergency
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A video of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak running off the stage and being rushed out of the room by aides during Monday’s panel at COP27 has gone viral on the internet with people speculating about the reasons for the abrupt exit.

A video posted by Leo Hickman, journalist and director at Carbon Brief UK, shows Sunak being approached by his aides on stage before being escorted out of the room.

“UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27,” said Hickman in a tweet.

Sunak was on stage for a climate change event when his aides interrupted him, according to Hickman, who posted a video of the incident. In quick succession, two of his aides came and persuaded Sunak to leave the event.

“About 2 mins before he left, an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute…there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. Sunak stayed but another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave,” he added.

People took to social media to speculate on the possible reasons for the sudden exit, ranging from Sunak having had a bad meal to a national emergency.

One user took to Twitter to poke fun at the recent events that have stormed the British government in the last few months, writing: “The UK Govt was in danger of looking remotely competent. Normal service resumed.”

 

 

Although no official statement from Downing Street has been issued to explain the reason behind the PM’s dramatic departure, it is widely assumed that he left early to prepare for a keynote climate change speech later in the afternoon.

Arab News tried to get an official statement from No. 10, but no comment was received at the time of publishing.

In his speech, the British PM urged countries to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact and reiterated the UK’s commitment to donating £11.6 billion ($13.3 billion) to a climate change fund.

Sunak also stated that the UK would triple the amount of money set aside for the Adaptation Fund, a capital used to finance concrete adaptation projects in developing countries, to £1.5 billion by 2025.

Sunak, who only last week said he would attend COP27, went on to echo the words of French President Emmanuel Macron by saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not be used as an excuse to row back on climate change promises.

Topics: rishi sunak UK Egypt COP27

Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety
  • Animals have been returned to their enclosure and no injuries to people or animal were reported
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Five lions managed a short escape from their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo early on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to sound a “code one” alert and rush guests of its “Roar and Snore” overnight stay program to safety.
The alert was issued after video footage showed a male adult lion called Ato and four cubs outside their enclosure at 6.30 a.m. (1930 GMT) although they were still in an area separated from the rest of the zoo by a six-foot fence.
Zoo keepers tranquilized and returned one cub while the remaining four made their way back of their own accord.
The zoo said its emergency response was enacted less than 10 minutes after the lions escaped the main exhibit area. The lions were confirmed to be back in their enclosure by 9 a.m., local media reported.
There were no injuries to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal.
“The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken,” Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a news conference.
The police were called to the zoo and staff hurried to lead guests of the “Roar and Snore” program away from danger.
“They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings’,” Magnus Perri, one of the guests, told local media as his family left the zoo.
Taronga Zoo’s lion enclosure is home to Ato and Maya and their five cubs — Khari and Luzuko who are male and Malika, Zuri and Ayanna who are female. Maya and Ayanna stayed in the enclosure while the others got loose.
The zoo does not yet know how the animals escaped and has launched a formal review.

Topics: lion Taronga Zoo sydney

