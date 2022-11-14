You are here

  • Home
  • LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
The Grange has hosted major professional events including the West Lakes Classic, where Norman claimed his first professional victory in 1976. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zthep

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
  • Adelaide added to $405 million, 14-tourney schedule
  • Stars to tee off Down Under April 21-23
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LIV Golf has announced a multiyear commitment to bring events to Australia beginning in 2023 as part of its 14-tournament schedule.

The Grange Golf Club in South Australia’s capital city, Adelaide, will play host to the country’s debut event from April 21 to 23, as many of the biggest stars in the sport deliver the new global team competition to fans Down Under.

“Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe. There is massive potential for Australia to play a bigger role in this great sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to showcase Adelaide for our league’s debut year.”

One of South Australia’s premier sporting venues, The Grange has hosted major professional events including the West Lakes Classic, where Norman claimed his first professional victory in 1976. A host site for the South Australian Open and multiple PGA events, the club has also welcomed marquee amateur tournaments including the Australian Amateur and Australian Interstate Team Series, as well as Australian Lady Amateur events. Most recently, the club hosted the 2016 and 2019 Women’s Australian Open, boasting record crowds and receiving tremendous fan feedback.

LIV Golf’s international field will feature major winners including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.

Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, when 12 established team franchises will compete in a global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Related

Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
Sport
Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’
Sport
Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’

T20 World Cup in Australia was dominated by bowling, unpredictable weather and unexpected results

T20 World Cup in Australia was dominated by bowling, unpredictable weather and unexpected results
Updated 14 November 2022
Cam Ponsonby

T20 World Cup in Australia was dominated by bowling, unpredictable weather and unexpected results

T20 World Cup in Australia was dominated by bowling, unpredictable weather and unexpected results
  • England become the first men’s team in history to hold 50-over and T20 titles at the same time
Updated 14 November 2022
Cam Ponsonby

England won their second T20 World title after they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a tense final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — and became the first men’s team in history to hold both the 50-over and T20 World titles at the same time.

The story of the final was in many ways the story of the tournament: A match dominated by bowlers, contributing to a tense, low-scoring affair that was as much a battle of attrition as it was of free-flowing batsmanship.

“The wickets have been a bit spicy,” said Pakistan’s Shan Masood as he spoke to the press after the game. “We saw that (in the final) as well.

“In these conditions, you realize how important it is to put your ego aside, consolidate, build platforms and finish well.

“It’s probably a bit of old-style cricket, with the bigger boundaries and the quality of the bowling, batsmen were certainly humbled and a lot of people had to change their games.”

The conditions have contributed to a fantastically entertaining tournament. At one point, the poor weather in Melbourne had threatened to derail the competition, but aside from a handful of washouts, the damp conditions only served to contribute further to bowler-friendly conditions that gave the event a distinctive feel and led to many upsets taking place.

“It’s certainly made people adapt,” summarised England’s captain Jos Buttler, who took over the role from Eoin Morgan earlier this year. “(It’s) made the batters have to think differently. Bowlers have been able to attack; at certain times the ball has swung throughout the tournament, which has added a different dimension.

“That will be one of the sort of themes throughout the tournament, and like you say, you play in different parts of the world and different challenges are faced. That’s why as an international team we have to be able to adapt really well to be successful.”

One of the upsets that took place was eventual champions England’s defeat to Ireland in the Super 12s stage of the competition, a result that effectively meant England had to go unbeaten for the remainder of the tournament to win their first World T20 title since 2010. It was something they managed in style as they strung together victories against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their final two group stage games, before defeating India and then Pakistan in the semifinal and final.

But their defeat to Ireland was far from the only upset to take place over the course of the four-week competition. Runners-up Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, South Africa fell to a crucial defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in a result that cost them a place in the semifinals, and Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup just two months ago, lost to Namibia in the first-round of the competition. The move to a 20-team World Cup in 2024, up from 16 teams in this year’s edition, will be a welcome change as cricket seeks to expand the global game.

“We’re still a bit away from these top teams,” said Ireland’s captain Andy Balbirnie at the close of their competition. “We need to keep improving and playing regular cricket against them so we can improve and expand our squad as much as we can.”

England’s Sam Curran was named as the ICC Player of the Tournament after a fantastic competition during which he took a total of 13 wickets at an average of 11.37 and with an economy of 6.52. In a bizarre quirk, Curran was not in the ICC’s team of the tournament that is named before the final. But a man-of-the-match performance on the biggest stage, where he took 3-12 from his four overs, was enough for him to scoop the player-of-the-series award.

“Sam Curran has stepped up and been an absolute revelation,” Buttler said of his left-arm bowler. Earlier this year, Curran had been out for a lengthy period with a stress fracture in his back before forcing his way back into England’s XI.

“He’s a brilliant cricketer. He loves those crunch moments. He’s deserved Player of the Tournament for this, and we’re so proud to have him in our team.

“He’s only going to get better as well. He’s still a young man but he’s got a lot of experience already on those shoulders. He’s a man you turn to to tell him he’s on, and he’s already saying, yeah, I want to bowl. So pleased for him and he’s got everything he deserves.”

As much as a result can ever be “the correct” one, this England victory cements a legacy for a team that has revolutionized the way the white-ball game is played in the sport. After a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign sparked change within the set-up, they have reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2016, won the fifty-over competition in 2019, lost in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2021 before taking victory yesterday. It has been an era of dominance defined by fearless, high-risk, high-reward cricket.

“The perception of our team has changed a lot over the last few years,” said Buttler. “We’ve certainly not played it safe, and we’ve had results doing that. We know we’ve always tried to push the boundaries, tried to get ahead of the rest of the world and be braver than anyone else.”

And in his first year as T20 captain, England’s Jos Buttler has a World Cup to show for it.

Topics: Cricket T20 World Cup

Related

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan
Sport
England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
  • Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a game set earlier in the night by Cleveland guard Darius Garland
  • Domantas Sabonis set personal season highs with 26 points and 22 rebounds, leading Sacramento over Golden State
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a game set earlier in the night by Cleveland guard Darius Garland, who had 51 in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Jazz.

In Cleveland, All-Star point guard Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers.

D’Angelo Russell had personal season highs of 30 points and 12 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points to help the Timberwolves overcome Garland’s onslaught.

THUNDER 145 KNICKS 135

In New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5 percent from the field in a victory over New York.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

Lu Dort had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

WIZARDS 102 GRIZZLIES 92

In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead Washington to a victory over Memphis.

The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference’s top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols.

Memphis was missing key players as well, with Ja Morant out because of left ankle soreness and Desmond Bane unavailable because of right toe soreness. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

NUGGETS 126 BULLS 103

In Chicago, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as Denver cruised past Chicago.

Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five.

KINGS 122 WARRIORS 115

In Sacramento, California, Domantas Sabonis set personal season highs with 26 points and 22 rebounds, leading Sacramento over Golden State.

De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.

Sabonis also had eight assists.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers basketball Utah Jazz

Related

Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Sport
Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet
Sport
NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
  • The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

SAO PAULO: Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

“I need some tissues,” Russell said from inside his crash helmet. “I am crying, boys and girls.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday’s victory.

Russell became the first British driver to hear “God Save the King” played for the race winner after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and accession of King Charles III.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster ... Lewis put me under so much pressure,” a still emotional Russell said after a race in which safety cars were used frequently. “This is just the beginning.”

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the seventh lap. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Hamilton did not want to elaborate on the incident with Verstappen.

“What can I say? You know how it is with Max,” Hamilton said after the race.

Verstappen was unapologetic.

“I was not upset by the penalty, but if you ask me would I do it again? Absolutely,” Verstappen said. “I went round the outside in turn one, and I just felt it as soon as I was going next to him that he had no intention to leave me space, and I was like, ‘OK if you are not going to leave me space then we will just collide’.”

Verstappen and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez seemed to be in disagreement at the end of the race. Perez, who is still fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship, was sixth when he was overtaken by Verstappen near the end of the race and finished behind him. Team radio shows Verstappen was ordered to allow Perez to finish ahead of him to score more points, but the champion disagreed.

“I told you already. You guys don’t ask that again to me. Are you clear about that? I gave you my reasons and I stand by it,” Verstappen said.

Perez sounded upset on team radio. “It shows who he really is,” he said.

The Brazilian GP was the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.
 

Topics: George Russell Brazilian Grand Prix

Related

Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Sport
Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Rosberg fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP
Sport
Rosberg fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking
  • It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Nelly Korda fired seven birdies in a 6-under par 64 on Sunday to seize victory in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship and return to the top of the world rankings.

The American’s storming last round saw her defend the title she won last year and lift her first trophy of what has been a tough 2022.

Korda missed much of the first half of the season because of a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

She had taken the last five weeks off after missing back-to-back cuts at the NW Arkansas Championship and the Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

“Honestly, amazing,” said Korda, who will rise from fourth in the world to supplant Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul atop the rankings.

“There has been more down than ups this year, and I think that that’s what makes this so much sweeter to me.”

It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks.

Belleair in her home state of Florida proved just the place to turn things around.

“I had good memories on this golf course,” Korda said. “I was home. I had the comfort level of my parents being in the crowd, too, which plays a part.”

Korda added that she was “just grateful” to be competing after her health concerns earlier in the year.

Korda, who started the day two shots off the lead of Allizen Corpuz in the tournament shortened to 54 holes after a storm prevented play on Thursday, surged early with three birdies on the front nine at the first, seventh and eighth.

Her four back-nine birdies included a brace at the 16th and 17th that gave her a two-shot lead over Lexi Thompson heading into the 72nd hole.

Korda’s lone misstep was a bogey at 18. But Thompson missed the green at the last and her pitch to force a playoff didn’t drop.

“Rolled in key putts today,” Korda said. “I birdied 16 and 17, and that gave me a two-shot lead going into 18. It’s tough when you have to wait so long.

“You don’t want to win on a bogey, but I played really solid golf throughout the entire day and just took the loss there.”

Korda’s eighth LPGA title was her first coming from behind, and the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said she planned to enjoy it before turning her attention to the upcoming Tour Championship season finale.

“I’m just going to soak this all up with my family, and next week is a new week, so I’m going to try to get back in shape and see how it goes,” she said.

Thompson finished the day with six birdies and two bogeys in her 66 for 197.

Corpuz, who was seeking a first LPGA title, carded a one-under 69 for solo third on 199.
 

Topics: Nelly Korda Pelican Championship

Related

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf
Sport
Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande
Sport
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday.
After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal.
“It feels great. I felt like coming out first match, especially for my hopes of getting out of the group, it was going to be really important,” Fritz said. “I came out and played a great match, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set.
Nadal fought valiantly to stay in the match and managed to save four break points in the sixth game but Fritz prevailed at the fifth time of asking to leave him serving for the match. He closed it out when the Spaniard sent a forehand long.
It was only Nadal’s second singles match since the US Open as he has struggled with injuries and also became a father for the first time in October.
Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title in 10 attempts. He finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013.
Earlier, third-seeded Casper Ruud, who lost in the semifinals last year, eased to a straight-set victory over tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other Green Group match.
The match was largely dominated by serving and a solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Canadian.
“I think this is some of the best level that I have played since the US Open,” said Ruud, who lost the final at Flushing Meadows to Carlos Alcaraz. “The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well.
“You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those … It doesn’t matter how hard you practice if you don’t win matches, so today was a great win for me.”
Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.
 

Topics: Rafael Nadal Taylor Fritz Casper Ruud ATP Finals Felix Auger-Aliassime

Related

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Sport
Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Sport
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot

follow us

Latest updates

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid
Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 
Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 
Iran targets “terrorist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan
Iran targets “terrorist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.