Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp
Saudia will be the club’s official tour airline partner when the team travels to the Kingdom, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal. (NUFC)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Newcastle United has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia as the club prepares for a warm-weather training camp in Riyadh next month.

Saudia will be the club’s official tour airline partner when the team travels to the Kingdom, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.

The Newcastle squad will travel to and from Riyadh on board a Saudia chartered flight as part of the linkup, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnership’s official digital hub – saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com – enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The northeast England club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

“Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate, and highly engaged football community.

“We are delighted to partner with Saudia as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022-2023 English Premier League season.”
 

Updated 12 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Messi and Argentina light up the Abu Dhabi night in 5-0 win over UAE

Messi and Argentina light up the Abu Dhabi night in 5-0 win over UAE
  • A packed crowd at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was treated to a masterclass from Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in final friendly before World Cup
  • Manchester City’s Julian Alavrez and Joaquin Correa also found the back of the net during a game played in front of an ecstatic crowd
Updated 12 sec ago
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: The player the crowd had come to see hardly needed emphasizing. And Lionel Messi — with more than a little help from Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Angel Di Maria — duly delivered. He lit up the Abu Dhabi night with some scintillating football, especially during the first half, as Argentina defeated the UAE 5-0 in their final friendly before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.
Usually, the stands at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium are a sea of white. But not on Wednesday night. An eclectic crowd, including many UAE fans, filled the stadium to capacity in a rare display of color and noise. It was all for one man: Messi. Over the next hour and half, he would not disappoint.
Argentina established their clear superiority from the start and barely relented for the remainder of a memorable first half.
On 17 minutes, Messi, finding a criminal amount of space down the right flank, squared the ball for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez to tap past Khalid Eisa in the UAE goal.
Messi was starting to direct operations. Minutes later, he almost found Di Maria with delicate chip that was cleared for corner.
The respite did not last long. On 26 minutes, Marcos Acuna found Di Maria with a raking cross and the Paris Saint-Germain man scored with a stunning left-foot volley in what was the highlight of the match so far.
Meanwhile, the decibel level rose every time Messi touched the ball — and the noise might have blown the roof off the stadium had a trademark run and cut inside ended in a goal instead of a blocked shot.
A pass by Alexis Mac Allister on 35 minutes found Di Maria inside the UAE box and the winger danced through the Emirati challenges and around the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net.
Di Maria had perfectly set the stage for the inevitable. A minute before the break, the moment almost everyone in the stadium had been waiting for — including, perhaps, most Emirati fans — finally arrived. Messi exchanged passes with Di Maria, drifted past Al-Hassan Saleh as if he wasn’t there and finished with his right foot, sending the ball into the roof of Eisa’s net.
It was 4-0 at half time, with the promise of more to come, and the performance by the South Americans will have given Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia’s manager, plenty think about ahead of his team’s World Cup opener against Argentina on Nov. 22.
The second half began, surprisingly, with the UAE on the front foot. Abdalla Ramadan hit the previously under-employed Emiliano Martinez’s post with a brilliant strike from distance and then, seconds later, Caio Canedo’s shot was spilled by the Argentine keeper, who recovered to gather safely.
The UAE were, finally, giving as good as they were getting. Not surprisingly this lull in Argentina’s attacks did not last.
On the hour, Rodrigo De Paul found Joaquin Correa, who had replaced Di Maria, with a delicate pass and the Inter Milan man finished neatly to claim Argentina’s fifth.
A minute later, Canedo’s trickery afforded him a little space inside the opposition area but, from a tight angle, he shot high and wide.
On 67 minutes the crowd erupted, seemingly for no apparent reason. It turned out that Messi had given them a wave.
Canedo, the UAE’s brightest player all night, was unlucky not to score from substitute Khalid Hashemi’s excellent cross, instead glancing the ball wide.
As the game continued there were sporadic shouts of “UAE. UAE. UAE.”
“Messi. Messi. Messi,” came the reply.
Martinez was called upon to pull off an almost miraculous double save from, firstly, Abdulaziz Haikal, and then Canedo. The UAE would come no closer to scoring on the night.
At the final whistle blew, the man everyone had come to see applauded the delirious crowd. “Messi. Messi. Messi.” They got exactly what they had come for.

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref
  • The Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture
  • "It's funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee," said Lewandowski last week
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been given three-match ban in La Liga for showing “disrespect” toward a referee, which he will serve when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.
The Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture, touching his nose as he left the pitch, which was considered disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.
In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, a further two matches were imposed on the striker for showing “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” toward the official, the Spanish FA said in a document on Wednesday.
Lewandowski, the league’s top scorer on 13 goals, is set to miss the derby against Espanyol and games against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.
“It’s funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee,” said Lewandowski last week at a ceremony where he received the Golden Boot for finishing as Europe’s top scorer last season at Bayern Munich.
“Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if we were booked, because something like that could happen, and, in the end, it did.
“It’s my fault, I saw two yellow cards, but the gesture was for (Xavi).”
Barcelona may appeal the suspension.
Gerard Pique, who was on the bench and also sent off for insulting the referee, has been issued a four-game ban — however the Spanish defender has retired from football so will not serve it.
Barcelona came from behind to win the game 2-1, leaving them two points ahead of champions Real Madrid at the top of the table, after 14 games.

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
  • Walker has been recovering from groin surgery needed after getting injured
  • Maddison said he had had a “positive scan” and that he had no concerns
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

DOHA: England’s injury concerns are easing ahead of the World Cup, with Kyle Walker and James Maddison overcoming their previous fitness issues to take part in the team’s first training session in Qatar on Wednesday.
Walker has been recovering from groin surgery needed after getting injured during Manchester City’s 6-3 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Oct. 2.
Maddison, meanwhile, limped off in the first half of Leicester’s win over West Ham on Saturday because of a right knee problem.
They were at practice at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, close to the England team’s hotel base for the World Cup, as all 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s squad trained.
Maddison said he had had a “positive scan” and that he had no concerns. He said he had wanted to play at the weekend despite carrying a niggling injury.
“I had a little problem the week before the West Ham game but I wanted to play, I didn’t want to not give a it a go because of the World Cup,” he said.
“That is not the kind of player I am, I wanted to help Leicester.”
Maddison was a surprise inclusion in the squad after being repeatedly overlooked by Southgate despite good form over the past year. He has made only one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019.
“I never felt like it (his England chance) had gone,” he said at a news conference. “There were times I felt I was playing well and wasn’t selected but it is about having the right mindset, staying hungry and not thinking it is a closed door.”
Maddison said he missed the call Southgate made to tell him he had made the squad.
“The heart starts beating,” Maddison said. “I had his number saved still, it was all a bit of a blur but once he told me I was in, it was a head-on-the-wall moment, a big deep breath and then I called my parents.
“My dad actually cried.”

Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh
Updated 16 November 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh
  • From the beginning, Saudi Arabia worked hard to press Croatia high up the pitch and to deny the team in blue any time or space
  • There was a pleasing all-round attitude and a hard-working and energetic performance
Updated 16 November 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia may have lost 1-0 to Croatia in Riyadh on Wednesday as preparations for the FIFA World Cup came to an end, but this was the Green Falcons’ best performance of the year so far.
The game should give them encouragement and confidence ahead of their meeting with Argentina in the opening game of Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
After a month of training camps, this was the sixth and hardest test for coach Herve Renard’s men, coming against a team that reached the final of the 2018 World Cup.
The Europeans may not have started with their strongest side, but the likes of Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic were among the lineup. None of the home team looked out of place when faced with such high-level opponents.
From the beginning, Saudi Arabia worked hard to press Croatia high up the pitch and to deny the team in blue any time or space.
There was a pleasing all-round attitude and a hard-working and energetic performance. The only major downside in the first half was that there was no goal scored, though Saleh Al-Shehri, back in the team after a hamstring strain, came closest. At the other end, Mohamed Al-Owais had only one, fairly comfortable, save to make.
If that was good news, so was the fact that captain Salman Al-Faraj started and looked to be back to his best after a series of minor injuries, only coming off midway through the second half.
With the Al-Hilal star back, there was more pace and intent in Saudi Arabia’s desire to get forward, and as soon as the second half started they were pushing forward and then working hard to win possession back as soon as it was lost.
The five games that had been held since the Saudi Professional League paused in mid-October were low key against lower-ranked opposition. There were two wins and three draws. That time in Abu Dhabi looked to have done its job. The players who had been injured are back, Renard knows his strongest team, and there was real cohesion and energy about the Asian powerhouse.
Goals still remain a concern, with this result making it four scored in the last 10. But only five have been conceded. The defense, shielded by Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanno, frustrated the visitors, who showed the kind of resources they have by bringing on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic early in the second half and, soon after that, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.
The best chance for the hosts came just after the hour and it really should have finished with a goal. Al-Faraj freed Al-Dawsari down the left and the wideman fed Al-Shehri inside the area. A smart backheel from the forward returned the ball to give Al-Dawsari time, space and just the goalkeeper to beat. Yet, from 10 yards out, the Al-Hilal star, aiming to curl the ball into the top corner, went too high and too wide.
With 18 minutes remaining, Saudi Arabia came even closer. Kanno picked up the ball just outside the area and danced past a challenge, only for his low shot to hit the outside of the post. Seconds later, there was relief when Andrej Kramaric’s goal, from close range, was ruled out for offside. It would have been harsh on the Asian team.
But the striker scored legally with eight minutes remaining. Fed by Modric on the left, the Hoffenheim forward cut into the area, was given a little too much space, and his low shot just squeezed into the right-hand side of the Saudi Arabian post.
Saudi Arabia may lack that kind of cutting edge or players operating at the highest levels of the club game, but they looked like a team ready for the coming challenge.
Following the opening game with Argentina comes Poland.
The Poles may have watched this game with a little concern. Renard’s men have shown that they can mix it with a team of the standard of Croatia and can do the same against Poland, as well as final group opponents Mexico.
Whatever happens in Qatar, Saudi Arabia cannot have done much more to prepare for the World Cup, and after today’s performance, they look ready. All they need to do now is start scoring.
 

Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Max Verstappen’s accomplishments to date have seen him overtake two major figures in the sport
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen’s title-winning campaign this year has seen the Red Bull driver set down a serious marker, and he could make history again at this weekend’s Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Victory at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday will see the Dutchman secure a historic 15th win of the season and extend his own record of 14 triumphs — the most victories across a single F1 season — a feat that he surpassed at last month’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The number of wins this season is even more impressive given he was forced to retire twice in the first three races, with a power failure in Bahrain and engine issues in Australia. But he showed why he is the world champion with impressive triumphs in Saudi Arabia, Emilia-Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, the US and Mexico.

Verstappen’s accomplishments to date have seen him overtake two major figures in the sport — Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013), who won 13 races in one season for Ferrari and Red Bull, respectively.

Having been consistent throughout the year, Verstappen also holds the record of most points in a season with 429, which he will be aiming to add this weekend.

Seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had previously held the record with 413 during his 2019 season.

