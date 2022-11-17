Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days

KYIV: Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days.
The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently.
The July deal has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.
“#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days,” he wrote on Twitter, calling it “another important step in the global fight against the (global) food crisis.”
Myanmar frees Australian economist as part of 6,000 prisoner amnesty
Myanmar has been in the political turmoil since the military staged coup in February last year
In all, 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners were granted amnesty
Updated 51 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
Myanmar’s military leaders have released Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former adviser to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, and more than 6,000 others from prison under an amnesty, state media reported on Thursday.
Former British envoy Vicky Bowman and her husband were among those released, along with US citizen Kyaw Htay Oo and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota.
Myanmar has been in the political turmoil since the military staged coup in February last year, arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi in the early morning raids.
The coup sparked widespread protests that were often violently shut down, and helped fuel armed resistance among some of the Southeast Asian nation’s many ethnic groups.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government welcomed reports regarding Turnell, who had been charged with violating a state secrets law and sentenced in September to three years in jail.
“Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage,” Wong said on Twitter.
Earlier this month, Wong said Australia was considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar as the security and human rights situation there deteriorates.
The Japanese foreign ministry said it had been informed about Kubota’s release.
In all, 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners were granted amnesty to mark Myanmar’s national day and also on “humanitarian grounds,” state media said.
Among those released were 11 celebrities and Kyaw Tint Swe, a former minister and a close aide to Suu Kyi, according to the report.
A junta spokesperson did not answer Reuters’ phone calls seeking comment.
Bowman, whose husband is prominent Burmese artist Ko Htein Lin, had been charged with immigration violations. Kubota had been charged with sedition and violating a communications law.
“One hopes this release will not be a one-off event but rather the start of a process by the junta to release all political prisoners in Myanmar,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch said. “People should never be criminalized and imprisoned for simply expressing political opinions and peacefully exercising their rights.”
North Korea fires missile hours after warning of 'fiercer' military response
US President Joe Biden earlier discussed North Korea’s spate of recent missile tests with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Thursday, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches as Pyongyang warned of a “fiercer” military response to the US and its regional allies.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the military had “detected around 10:48 am (0148 GMT) one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Wonsan area in Kangwon province.”
“The military has stepped up monitoring and guard and are maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the US,” it added.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden discussed North Korea’s spate of recent missile tests with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
The US leader pushed China to use its influence to rein in North Korea after the wave of missile launches raised fears the reclusive regime would soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.
Biden also held talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday to discuss ways to address the threat posed by the North’s “unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” the White House said.
On Thursday, North Korea’s minister of foreign affairs, Choe Son Hui, slammed those discussions, saying they were “bringing the situation on the Korean peninsula to an unpredictable phase.”
“The US ‘bolstered offer of extended deterrence’ and the daily-increasing military activities of the allied forces around the Korean peninsula are foolish acts,” Choe said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
The more Washington works to strengthen its security alliance with Tokyo and Seoul, “the fiercer the DPRK’s military counteraction will be,” Choe said, referring to the North by its official name.
Experts said the Thursday missile launch was timed to coincide with the statement from Pyongyang’s foreign minister.
The North “fired the missile after releasing the statement hours earlier in an attempt to justify the launch to send its message to the US and Japan,” Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute told AFP.
Earlier this month, North Korea conducted a flurry of launches, including a November 2 barrage in which Pyongyang fired 23 missiles — more than during the whole of 2017, the year of “fire and fury” when Kim traded barbs with then US president Donald Trump.
The blitz came as hundreds of US and South Korean warplanes — including B-1B heavy bombers — participated in joint air drills, which have long sparked strong reactions from North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.
Experts say North Korea is seizing the opportunity to conduct banned missile tests, confident of escaping further UN sanctions due to Ukraine-linked gridlock at the United Nations.
China, Pyongyang’s main diplomatic and economic ally, joined Russia in May in vetoing a US-led bid at the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions on North Korea.
Washington has responded to North Korea’s sanctions-busting missile tests by extending exercises with the South and deploying a strategic bomber.
Pyongyang has also been under a self-imposed coronavirus blockage since early 2020, which experts say would limit the impact of any additional external sanctions.
“Choe Son Hui’s threatening statement and North Korea’s most recent missile launch are attempts to signal that Pyongyang won’t back down under international pressure,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
But he said it was clear that Biden, Yoon and Kishida’s summit had taken “substantive steps on trilateral coordination,” even as China’s Xi ended his Covid-linked isolation with a “relative charm offensive” at the recent G20 summit.
“At some point, Chinese interests will prefer exerting pressure on Pyongyang rather than face a more strategically united US, South Korea and Japan,” Eastley added.
Time running out as Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar fights for top job
Anwar allied with erstwhile tormentor Mahathir during the 2018 elections and beat corruption-tainted PM Najib Razak, but Mahathir did not honor the term-sharing agreement later
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP
KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s perennial opposition leader, has often been on the cusp of power but age is catching up with him and Saturday’s election could be his last chance to win the top job.
The 75-year-old, whose political career spans four decades and includes two prison stints, is optimistic his Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition can finally win enough seats to form a government and replace the graft-tainted ruling party.
So long the runner-up of Malaysian politics, Anwar could be running out of time to achieve his long-held but elusive ambition of leading the Southeast Asian nation.
“This is Anwar’s last election. If he fails to get the support to become PM, there will be expectations that he should step aside,” Bridget Welsh of the University of Nottingham Malaysia told AFP.
“If he chooses to stay on, this will only serve to weaken the opposition further and fragment it. There are other leaders ready to lead.”
Anwar was a firebrand Muslim youth leader when he was recruited in 1982 into the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the main political party that ruled Malaysia for more than 60 years.
His star rose meteorically, with the suave young politician becoming finance minister and then deputy prime minister in the early 1990s under former premier Mahathir Mohamad, a youthful counterbalance to the political veteran.
The pairing, considered one of the most dynamic duos in Southeast Asian politics at the time, soon unraveled.
Tensions came to head during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, when they had a bitter falling out over how to handle the debacle.
Some observers say Anwar had been too impatient to become prime minister, slighting his patron.
Mahathir sacked Anwar, who was also expelled from UMNO and charged with corruption and sodomy, the latter a crime in the largely Islamic nation.
He was sentenced to six years in jail for corruption in 1999, with an additional nine-year prison term added for the sodomy charge the following year, the two sentences to run consecutively.
As Anwar claimed political persecution, street protests erupted and evolved into a movement calling for democratic reforms.
Photos of Anwar with a black eye, inflicted in prison by Malaysia’s then police chief, were published in newspapers around the world, turning him into a symbol for a struggle that adopted the battle cry of “Reformasi!,” or reforms.
The Mahathir-Anwar tussle has dominated and shaped Malaysian politics over the past four decades, “alternately bringing despair and hope, progress and regress to the country’s polity,” according to Oh Ei Sun of the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia.
The Malaysian Supreme Court overturned Anwar’s sodomy conviction in 2004 and ordered him freed.
After a brief hiatus from politics as an academic, Anwar returned to lead an opposition coalition in the 2013 general election.
His alliance won 50.87 percent of the popular vote but failed to muster the numbers needed for a parliamentary majority.
Controversy continued to hound the married father of six. He was again sentenced to jail for sodomy in 2015, this time for five years, at the age of 70.
He has maintained his innocence and received a full pardon from the Malaysian king three years into his sentence. Anwar returned to parliament months later after winning a by-election.
Anwar allied with Mahathir during the 2018 elections when his erstwhile tormentor came out of retirement to challenge incumbent Najib Razak, who was mired in the billion-dollar 1MDB financial scandal.
Their alliance scored a historic victory against UMNO and Najib, who is serving a 12-year jail term for corruption.
Mahathir became prime minister for the second time, this time with an agreement to hand over the premiership to Anwar later.
He never fulfilled that pact, and their alliance collapsed after 22 months, leaving Anwar empty-handed again and paving the way for UMNO to return to power.
Anwar has rejected any more alliances with Mahathir, who is again running for parliament at age 97.
“No matter how you dice it, the relationship between Mahathir and Anwar is cold,” Malaysian political analyst Charles Santiago told AFP.
Anwar’s campaign rallies for Saturday’s vote have drawn sizeable, enthusiastic crowds, many still chanting the “Reformasi!” slogan made popular 30 years ago.
“To save this country from endless political turmoil and corruption, I appeal to the people to give their support so that we can emerge with a clear majority,” he told AFP.
Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Republicans were projected to win a majority in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party held control of the Senate.
The victory gives Republicans the power to rein in Biden’s agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family, though it falls far short of the “red wave” the party had hoped for.
The final call came after more than a week of ballot counting, when Edison Research projected Republicans had won the 218 seats they needed to control the House.
The party’s current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, may have a challenging road ahead as he will need his restive caucus to hold together on critical votes including funding the government and military at a time when former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House.
While the loss takes away some of Biden’s power in Washington, he has signaled he expects Republicans to cooperate. In a news conference last week, he said, “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”
Democrats have been buoyed by voters’ repudiation of a string of far-right Republican candidates, most of them allies of Trump, including Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s Senate and governor’s races respectively, and Blake Masters in Arizona’s Senate contest.
Even though the expected “red wave” of House Republicans never reached shore, conservatives are sticking to their agenda.
In retaliation for two impeachment efforts by Democrats against Trump, they are gearing up to investigate Biden administration officials and the president’s son Hunter’s past business dealings with China and other countries — and even Biden himself.
On the international front, Republicans could seek to tamp down US military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.
The United States returns to its pre-2021 power-sharing in Washington as voters were tugged in opposite directions by two main issues during the midterm campaigns.
High inflation gave Republicans ammunition for attacking liberals, who won trillions of dollars in new spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. With voters seeing their monthly grocery, gasoline and rent bills rising, so rose the desire for punishing Democrats in the White House and Congress.
At the same time, there was a tug to the left after the Supreme Court’s June ruling ending the right to abortion enraged a wide swath of voters, bolstering Democratic candidates.
Edison Research, in exit polls, found that nearly one-third of voters said inflation topped their concerns. For one-quarter of voters, abortion was the primary concern and 61 percent opposed the high-court decision in Roe v. Wade.
While the midterms were all about elections for the US Congress, state governors and other local offices, hovering over it all was the 2024 US presidential race.
Trump, who still polls as the top choice among Republicans for the party’s presidential nomination, nevertheless suffered a series of setbacks as far-right candidates he either recruited or became allied with performed poorly on Nov. 8.
At the same time, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coasted to a second term, defeating Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points, as some conservative Republican voters also voiced fatigue with Trump. The former president reportedly was seething over the high marks political pundits were doling out to DeSantis, possibly shaking up the 2024 field of Republican presidential candidates.
The 2024 election will immediately influence many of the legislative decisions House Republicans pursue as they flex their muscles with a new-found majority, however narrow.
They have publicly talked about seeking cost savings in the Social Security and Medicare safety-net programs and making permanent 2017-enacted tax cuts that are due to expire.
Conservatives are threatening to hold back on a needed debt-limit increase next year unless significant spending reductions are achieved.
“It’s critical that we’re prepared to use the leverage we have,” far-right House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry told Reuters last month.
First, the House must elect a speaker for the next two years. House Republican Leader McCarthy on Tuesday won the support of a majority of his caucus to run for the powerful position to succeed Nancy Pelosi.
With such a narrow majority, McCarthy was working to get commitments from nearly every member of his unruly Republican members, having failed in just such an endeavor during a 2015 bid. Freedom Caucus members, about four dozen in all, could hold the keys to his winning the speakership and the viability of his speakership writ large.
After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery
Events culminating in summit of world leaders expected to pour $480 million into Indonesian economy
Local hospitality industry hopes the international attention garnered by the forum will hasten their revival
Updated 17 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
DENPASAR, Indonesia: The G20 Summit may impart new momentum to the recovery of tourism in Bali now that the island has returned to the international limelight by hosting the leaders of the world’s most powerful countries.
With tourism accounting for almost 60 percent of the Balinese economy, the resort island has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global travel industry to a halt. Like other countries, Indonesia had cut off international flights and imposed restrictions for almost two years, and only ended quarantine requirements for foreign visitors in March — a move that is now enabling Bali to attract more international travelers.
As leaders from the world’s biggest economies met and thousands of other participants took part in G20 meetings, local hospitality industry officials expressed hope that the international attention garnered by Bali would hasten the island’s recovery.
“G20 is an extraordinary momentum to speed up Bali’s tourism recovery and revive Bali’s economy,” I.G.N Rai Suryawijaya, who heads the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association’s chapter in Bali’s Badung regency, told Arab News.
Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 Summit, bringing leaders from the world’s biggest economies as well as thousands of other participants, is expected to contribute about 7.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($480 million) to the national economy, according to the central government.
Though the main event took place this week, hundreds of side events held earlier this year have also contributed to the local economy’s gradual recovery, Suryawijaya said.
At least 24 hotels in the ITDC area in Nusa Dua were fully booked, according to Suryawijaya, while occupancy levels in other accommodation across Bali were also high.
The G20 proceedings are also helping to boost local businesses and promote local products, including Bali’s traditional woven endek fabric. Several world leaders, including Canada’s Justin Trudeau and the UK’s Rishi Sunak, wore shirts made of endek during a gala dinner at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park on Tuesday.
“G20 will have a multiplier effect even after the events are finished,” Suryawijaya said. “This will be a free promotion for Bali and Indonesia’s tourism, and we are very optimistic that Bali will gain the title as the primary destination for world travelers.”
The number of foreign tourists, which has been increasing, reached 1.2 million during the first nine months of the year, according to official data. But that is still far from the record 6.2 million foreign visitors welcomed in 2019.
“G20 events, especially Indonesia’s G20 presidency, will have a huge effect on Bali,” Tjok Bagus Pemayun, the head of Bali’s tourism agency, told Arab News.
“With these international events attended by world leaders, it will promote Bali’s image as an international destination. The presence of delegates in Bali will undoubtedly impact its economy.”
To lure more travelers, Bali is planning on developing health tourism, hosting more international events and launching new promotional activities.
“We are optimistic. All this while Bali was seen for its cultural aspects, but now we can convince people to travel to Bali to seek health treatments or wellness through spa (services),” Pemayun said, adding that the island’s health tourism offerings will cover both medical and wellness aspects.
Bali’s tourism sector is also planning to attract more travelers from Saudi Arabia following the high-profile visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“I am sure the crown prince’s visit will have a positive impact,” Pemayun said, adding that the provincial government is planning on collaborating with Indonesian missions in Arab countries to help promote the island destination.
“There are plenty of choices. Whatever Saudi tourists want, we have them here in Bali.”