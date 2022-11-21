You are here

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding center for migrants, near Ramsgate, south east England. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
  • Migrant crossed English Channel on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure: The Times
  • Charities, human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston facility
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man who died in the UK’s Manston immigration facility a week after crossing the English Channel has been identified as Iraqi, The Times reported on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, arrived in Britain on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure following the journey by boat.

The death, the first in the high-profile immigration center, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Charities and human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston, warning that migrants are left without access to medical help following perilous crossings across the Channel.

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says

Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says
  • Jordanian senator emphasized the importance to Arab world of the Palestinian cause and bringing Israel to the negotiating table to achieve a two-state solution
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: British MP Shailesh Vara confirmed on Monday that the UK does not intend to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Vara was leading a British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation to Jordan, where they met members of the Jordanian Senate.

The Jordanian contingent was led by Sen. Hani Mulki, who told the BGIPU that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab world. He emphasized the importance of bringing Israel to the negotiating table to the efforts to achieve peace through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the deep, historical ties between Jordan and the UK, noting that King Abdullah II this month became the first Arab leader to meet King Charles III following the latter’s ascension to the throne in September.

Mulki said a rapidly changing world poses growing challenges for Jordan and has a direct effect on its infrastructure, social structure and economic sectors, necessitating the continuation of its pivotal humanitarian role, the most important aspect of which is hosting Syrian refugees. He said that Jordan has paid more of the cost of hosting approximately 1.4 million refugees than the rest of the world has pledged in assistance.

 

UK court told 'Daesh bride' was child trafficking victim

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim
  • Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp
  • A book published earlier this year alleged that Begum was taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers for a woman who was stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to join the Daesh group in Syria challenged the decision on Monday, arguing she was a victim of child trafficking.
Shamima Begum is one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate following the 2019 collapse of the extremists’ self-styled caliphate has proved a thorny issue for governments.
Begum, then 15, left her home in east London in 2015 with two school friends to travel to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.
She was later “found” by British journalists, heavily pregnant in a Syrian camp in February 2019 — and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.
Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp.
Monday’s hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) follows a Supreme Court decision last year to refuse her permission to enter the UK to fight her citizenship case against the Home Office, or interior ministry.
Begum’s lawyer, Samantha Knights, told the court that “at its heart this case concerns a British child aged 15 who was... influenced... with her friends... by a determined and effective Daesh propaganda machine.”
There was “overwhelming” evidence she had been “recruited, transported, transferred, harbored and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male.”
But she said the process by which the Home Office took the decision to remove Begum’s citizenship was “extraordinary” and “over hasty” and failed to investigate and determine whether she was “a child victim of trafficking.”
A book published earlier this year by journalist Richard Kerbaj alleged that Begum, now 23, and her friends were taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services.
Mohammed Al-Rashed is alleged to have been in charge of the Turkish side of an extensive Daesh people smuggling network.
“It is now fairly well settled that she and her friends were transported across borders... by a Canadian asset of the Canadian security forces,” Begum’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee told AFP before the hearing.
“The very definition of trafficking is pretty well established by that,” he added.
Despite her initial comments, Begum has since expressed remorse for her actions and sympathy for Daesh victims.
In a documentary last year, she said that on arrival in Syria she quickly realized the extremist group was “trapping people” to boost the caliphate’s numbers and “look good for the (propaganda) videos.”
Some 900 people are estimated to have traveled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh. Of those, around 150 are believed to have been stripped of their citizenship.
Human rights group Reprieve told AFP there were currently 20-25 British families, including 36 children, still in camps in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria, where suspected relatives of Daesh fighters have been held.
Other European nations have also been grappling with how to handle the return of their own nationals.
Some countries, such as Germany and Belgium, have tried to carry out regular repatriation operations.
Last month, Berlin said it had settled “almost all known cases” of German families in extremist prison camps in Syria, claiming to have repatriated 76 minors as well as 26 women.
According to Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, in mid-2022 there remained “a few women and a few children” in the Syrian camps.
Faced with hostile public opinion, however, France had carried out repatriations on a case-by-case basis.
But it picked up the pace in recent months after criticism from the European Court of Human Rights.
Since July, Paris has repatriated 31 women and 75 children in two operations.
Some 175 French children and 69 women are believed to still be in the camps.

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps 'building new lives': Human Rights Watch

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
  • Success of reintegration should encourage West to boost repatriation efforts, group says
  • ‘In the camps they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents’
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Children repatriated from camps for former Daesh families in northeast Syria are “building new lives” in their home countries, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Monday.

It added that the success of repatriation efforts to countries including France, Germany, the UK and Sweden should encourage Western governments to accept greater numbers of child nationals from former Daesh territories.

The report, titled “‘My son is just another kid’: Experiences of children repatriated from camps for Daesh suspects and their families in northeast Syria,” documents the progress of 100 children repatriated between 2019 and 2022.

The 63-page report found that the majority of the children are performing well in school, taking part in a variety of hobbies, and have been given a “new chance in life” following the “horrors of the camps.”

A survey conducted for the report found that 89 percent of respondents — family members, foster parents, social workers and teachers — reported that a repatriated child was doing “very well” or “quite well” at adjusting.

On education, 73 percent said a child under their care was performing “very well” or “quite well” in school.

The report found evidence of significant emotional and behavioral trauma among some of the repatriated children, but argued that learning assistance and psychosocial support could further encourage reintegration.

About 56,000 people, mostly women and children, remain in Syria’s Al-Hol and Roj camps. Though most detainees hail from Syria and neighboring Iraq, more than 10,000 prisoners are from countries around the world, including major Western nations. HRW said almost 80 percent of children in the camps are aged under 12.

Regional Kurdish authorities that oversee the camps have warned that they lack the required resources to maintain long-term care of the detainees.

Conditions in the camps have significantly worsened in recent years, with frequent clashes between Daesh loyalists and other prisoners.

And as a result of poor living conditions, hundreds of children have died in the camps from a range of illnesses including hypothermia, malnutrition and preventable diseases.

Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at HRW, said: “Children rescued from the horrors of the camps are doing well in school, making friends and building new lives in their home countries. Despite enduring unimaginable suffering, many are reintegrating remarkably well.

“The greatest risk is not bringing the children home but leaving them in the camps where they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS (Daesh) and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents.

“Countries with nationals in the camps should urgently allow them to return home and do their best to keep mothers and children together.”

A grandfather in Sweden whose several grandchildren were repatriated in 2019 said: “It is possible, fully possible, for reintegration and recovery of children. My grandchildren are evidence of this.

“They have recovered in the most incredible way … All children should have the opportunity to get a new chance in life.”

Since 2019, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, the US and Uzbekistan have successfully repatriated most of their nationals from camps in Syria. However, the UK has repatriated just 10 children and Canada only four.

In October, Australia repatriated four women and 13 children in the country’s first effort to return nationals from Syria since 2019. On Oct. 31, the Netherlands repatriated 12 women and 28 children.

Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues

Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues

Indonesia quake kills over 160, search for survivors continues
  • West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said on Instagram that 162 people had been killed and 326 were injured
  • The epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75 km southeast of the capital
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

CIANJUR, Indonesia: A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
The epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to over 2.5 million people.
West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said on Instagram that 162 people had been killed and 326 were injured.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) still placed the death toll at 62 and rescuers were searching for 25 believed to be trapped under rubble and its spokesperson said the search would continue through the night.
Ridwan told reporters that given many buildings have collapsed, the death toll could rise.
“There are residents trapped in isolated places ... so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time.”
Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
The BNPB said more than 2,200 houses had been damaged and more than 5,300 people had been displaced. Ridwan put that number at 13,000 and said they would be spread out at various evacuation centers across Cianjur.
Electricity was down, disrupting communications, authorities said, while landslides were blocking evacuations in some areas.
Hundreds of victims were being treated in a hospital parking lot, some under an emergency tent. Elsewhere in Cianjur, residents huddled together on mats in open fields or in tents while buildings around them had been reduced to rubble.
Ambulance were still arriving at the hospital late into the night, bringing more people to the hospital.
Officials were still working to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG).
Vani, who was being treated at Cianjur main hospital, told MetroTV that the walls of her house collapsed during an aftershock.
“The walls and wardrobe just fell ... Everything was flattened, I don’t even know the whereabouts of my mother and father,” she said.
Ridwan said 88 aftershocks were recorded while weather agency BMKG warned of more landslides in the event of heavy rain.
Cucu, 48, was searching for one of her seven children.
“The children were downstairs and I was upstairs getting laundry. Everything collapse beneath me... One of my kids is still missing,” she said.
In Jakarta, some people left offices in the central business district, while others reported buildings shaking and furniture moving, Reuters witnesses said.
In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Indonesia.

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
  • The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns
  • New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, both elderly Beijing residents, as several major cities persisted with strict virus curbs despite a much-touted recent loosening.
The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in response to emerging outbreaks.
Despite the central government this month announcing its most significant easing of the measures so far, authorities in many areas have stuck to hard-line curbs as the number of new cases has spiked.
Monday’s deaths involved a 91-year-old woman with a history of stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, and an 88-year-old man with a history of cancer, bronchitis and stroke, local authorities said.
On Sunday, Beijing announced China’s first COVID-19 fatality since May, an 87-year-old man whose mild case worsened after he contracted a bacterial infection.
New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before, as authorities maintained a patchwork of restrictions in an effort to extinguish emerging flare-ups.
Nearly 600 areas of the city are currently “high-risk,” a designation that typically requires residents to isolate for several days in their housing units or move to state quarantine facilities.
In some neighborhoods, schools have been ordered to move classes online and office employees told to work from home.
Hard-line curbs were also in place in cities including the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou — where tens of thousands of new cases have emerged in the past week — and northern Shijiazhuang, where officials have ordered residents in six districts to undergo mass testing.
China recorded around 27,000 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the National Health Commission — a tiny fraction of its vast population but a steep increase for a country accustomed to figures in the dozens or low hundreds.
While the zero-COVID-19 policy has generally kept the number of new cases low, the approach has been tested in recent months by the emergence of virus variants that spread faster than officials can extinguish them.
The strategy has also stifled economic growth, isolated Beijing on the international stage and even sparked rare protests in a country where dissent is routinely crushed.
Earlier this month, the government issued 20 rules for “optimizing” zero-COVID-19, reducing quarantine times for overseas arrivals and simplifying a system for assessing the risk of transmission, among other tweaks.
Multiple Chinese cities then canceled routine mass COVID-19 tests in a move that added to hopes of an eventual reopening.
But Asian markets fell Monday as Sunday’s COVID-19 death sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell nearly two percent — extending a sell-off at the end of last week — while Shanghai was also down.

