Review: Slick ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ sidesteps the big questions  

Mila Kunis in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’ (Netflix)
Matt Ross

LONDON: The tried-and-tested format of “perfect life undone by trauma revealed via flashback” has become Netflix’s stock-in-trade of late – to varying degrees of success. The streaming platform is peppered with polished, high-quality movies and series that chronicle the hidden depths of supposedly idyllic lives, gradually revealed to be built on foundations of repressed suffering. And so it is with “Luckiest Girl Alive,” adapted from Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name, and starring Mila Kunis as Tiffani ‘Ani’ Fanelli, a glamorous New York journalist on the verge of marrying a handsome, wealthy man from a good (and by that, we can deduce, rich) family. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Director Mike Barker lets the audience know from the very beginning that something is not quite right – when picking out knives for their wedding registry, Ani hallucinates them dripping with blood, right before she binges a pizza out of sight of her fiancé. So when a documentarian approaches Ani about an event from her past, it’s no great shock to learn that the driven and fiercely independent young woman who appears to have a perfect life, is instead harboring some hidden demons. 

Chiara Aurelia, as a young Ani, is tremendous – not to mention brave – in her portrayal of a teenager subjected to a horrific ordeal. Kunis, too, deftly treads the line between an acerbic ice queen and a traumatized woman simply trying to keep it together.

Of the supporting cast, Scoot McNairy and Justine Lupe (“Succession”) stand out. And you can see Barker (who counts “The Sandman” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” among his recent credits) trying his best to keep the intrigue alive after the full extent of Ani’s backstory has been revealed. 

But while Ani’s story is brutally uncomfortable to watch, the ancillary commentary on societal depravity of both 2015’s New York and the private high-school clique of the flashbacks feels at once heavy handed and untargeted – it’s unclear who the audience should be most mad at, other than simply…everyone. It makes for a tough watch, without asking anything more than the most superficial of questions as to why.  

Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British actress Florence Pugh was spotted in an ensemble by Moroccan-led label Casablanca in Los Angeles on Tuesday.  

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who chose the futuristic look from Casablanca’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.  

 

Featuring peek-a-boo cutouts and oversized lapels, the outfit is everything fashion insiders have come to expect from the pioneering brand.  

Corbin-Murray finished off the look with understated Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, is known for its use of luxury silk and cashmere in clothing inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.  

The label has been flaunted by the likes of British singer Dua Lipa in the past, while US actor Nicolas Cage starred in a recent campaign for the brand.  

No stranger to the limelight, Tajer partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a new collection in March. 

The seven-piece collection, a mix of sporty and elegant designs, was divided into two launches. 

The first, inspired by tennis bags and titled Apres Tennis, was released on April 20. The second launch, Mosaic Story, which dropped on May 2, was inspired by landmarks in Rome, the city where Bulgari was founded. 

The brand’s debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to the designer’s parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca. 

Casablanca is also known for its charitable initiatives.  

In March, the label pledged to donate all proceeds from sales on its website this weekend to help Africans fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.  

In a statement on its Instagram, the Paris-based label said: “Throughout the growth of Casablanca, our ambition is to support as many people in need as we can, on every level. Globally, many countries and people are in need of critical help as a repercussion of countless unnecessary wars and conflicts.” 

For her part, Pugh is set to star “Dune: Part 2,” with shooting locations confirmed in Jordan and the UAE. However, it is unclear whether the star will touch down in the Middle East for her role in the hugely anticipated sci-fi film. 

The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 in front of a cheering crowd. (Supplied)
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia this week at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard World.  

The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 to a cheering crowd.

“America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

In September, the all-female troupe, led by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan, won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” taking home the $1 million grand prize.  

Last month, they had their first regional show outside of Lebanon in Dubai. They presented two dances to the packed crowd at The Pointe.  

The troupe performed in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

They also performed a brand-new routine at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.  

US record label Warner Recorded Music has signed Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak (center). (Supplied)
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US record label Warner Recorded Music has signed Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak in a bid to represent talent from the fast-growing Middle East market.

Billboard reported that  the signing is a major first step in the label’s push to discover talent from the MENA region and introduce artists to global audiences.

Mubarak blends contemporary music genres, such as R&B, with traditional Khaleeji music from the Gulf region, which incorporates instruments such as the duff drums, oud, mirwas and tabl.

She has enjoyed a string of hit singles, including “Areen Al Ashq,” “Beni O Bink,” “Damet Ghala,” and “Fariq An Alnass.” She released her debut single, “Turn the Table,” in 2014.

“I’m delighted to be signing a recording deal with Warner Music,” Mubarak said in a released statement. “It’s got the global footprint, cultural connections and marketing expertise I need to help me take my music to even more fans around the world.  I’ve already got some exciting projects lined up and I can’t wait to share the details with you.”

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, commented: “The speed with which the Saudi music scene is advancing is amazing, and Dalia has been a trailblazer for change.  She symbolises a new generation of female artists from the country who are rewriting the rules and winning fans across the region and beyond.  We’re excited to be supporting the next stage of her international career.”

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yet another pop-culture convention will call Dubai its home as the first-ever Stars Con event opens its doors from Nov. 26-27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). 

Among the celebrities attending the star-studded event are Jordan Patrick Smith (“Vikings”); David Anders (“Zombie,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Once Upon a Time”); Luka Peroš (“La Casa de Papel”); Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”); Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts and The Walking Dead”); and Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things”); alongside international artists like David Angelo Roman (Rick and Morty), Des Taylor (Scarlett Couture, DC Comics) and Tula Lotay (Marvel, DC, Vertigo). 

Throughout the two-day event, fans can expect photoshoots with celebrities, autograph sessions, meet & greets and Q&A panels. 

Other activities include playing boardgames, experiencing the latest gaming technologies with Pixoul and RobocomVR, as well as engaging in e-sports and gaming tournaments with Four 04 and Emirates Esports Federation. 

Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, will receive an honorary award to recognize his contribution to the film industry at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival’s second edition in Jeddah. 

“Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” the 1995 film that catapulted the actor to super stardom, will also be screened at the festival on Dec. 1. 

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, commented: “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.” 

Khan said in a statement that he is “honored” to be receiving the award. “It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.” 

The actor is reportedly shooting his latest film titled “Dunki” in Jeddah, where he has been spotted around town by fans. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu along with Boman Irani. 

