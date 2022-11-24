Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

You are here

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scores a goal during their World Cup group G match against Cameroon. (AP)
  • Breel Embolo, who is from Yaounde, struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute
AL-WAKRAH, Qatar: Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup on Thursday and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born.
The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute, standing all alone eight meters (yards) out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass.
Embolo then pursed his lips in a wry smile and held his arms out wide, before raising his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot.
He pointed toward Swiss fans behind the goal where he had scored then to Cameroon fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.
The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five. They spent time in France before settling in Switzerland, the country he is now representing at a second World Cup.
Though an African-born player scored, teams from Africa are now scoreless through the four games they have played at this World Cup. All have played higher-ranked teams, and Morocco and Tunisia earned 0-0 draws, respectively against Croatia and Denmark.
Cameroon’s streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002.
Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G and they meet later Thursday.
In the move for Embolo to score, it was too easy for the Swiss to pass the ball quickly through the Cameroon defensive lines from left flank to right.
The fast Swiss start to the second half contrasted with a lack of first-half urgency that could hardly be explained by the 1 p.m. kickoff — one of only seven games in Qatar being played entirely in daylight. The heat peaked at 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit), humidity was low and most of the playing area was shaded.
Cameroon wasted a clear scoring chance to take control in the 10th minute. A long, straight pass past Switzerland’s central defenders led to Karl Toko Ekambi firing a half-volley shot high over the bar from just 10 meters (yards).
Cameroon exerted little pressure trying to level the game. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header in the 66th was aimed directly at goalkeeper Yann Sommer who saved easily.
In the next play, a Swiss move down the right flank almost repeated the goal but goalkeeper Andre Onana saved from Ruben Vargas.

Pakistan pins its hopes on return to cricket’s world stage

Pakistan pins its hopes on return to cricket’s world stage
Updated 24 November 2022
Jon Pike

Pakistan pins its hopes on return to cricket’s world stage

Pakistan pins its hopes on return to cricket’s world stage
  • Global game can be a unifying force against obstacles the country faces internationally
Updated 24 November 2022
Jon Pike

Fallout in the aftermath of the 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cup continues to affect cricket nations around the globe.

England has crashed back to earth, losing all three matches in an ODI series to Australia.

The team was missing several of its stars and more than a little of its focus, but the crushing defeat took some gloss off the T20 World Cup performance.

In India, the cricket control board has exercised its control function by sacking the entire selection panel, immediately inviting applicants for the vacancies.

Meanwhile, there is apprehension in Pakistan. This is not because of sackings of captain, selectors or coaches.

England’s first Test there in 17 years is scheduled for Rawalpindi on Dec. 1. Political unrest is in the air. An anti-government march in support of Imran Khan, former prime minster and national cricket captain, who survived a recent assassination attempt, threatens the itinerary of the three-match series.

How ironic that a British-educated, high-society, top-class cricketer, who led Pakistan to a World Cup victory over England in 1992, should be the person in the eye of this storm.

This speaks volumes for the intricate, complex nature of England’s relationship with Pakistan, a subject that is brilliantly explored in a recently published book, “Cricket in Pakistan: Nation, Identity and Politics,” by Ali Khan, of the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

He begins by quoting C.L.R James’ famous “What do they know of cricket, who only cricket know?”

James’ work was based on the West Indies, but his message that cricket is not just a sport, but part of a wider reality, can be applied universally.

The extent to which this has been recognized by the game’s numerous stakeholders is open to debate. Clearly, the fact that accusations and examples of racism still plague the game means that James’ idealism has been unrecognized by many, even if they knew about it in the first place.

Can there be any doubt that cricket reflects a society’s history, structure, culture and politics? In societies where it is the main sport, it may also reflect hopes and fears.

In Pakistan’s case this is evident. Cricket is a unifying force against the obstacles the country faces in the wider world.

Khan suggests that cricket has come to represent Pakistan, articulating its history, culture, society and economy in a way that no other construct can achieve. As an example of this, he refers to the attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team’s bus on its way to the Qaddafi stadium in Lahore in March 2009.

As a result, Pakistan was not allowed to host international cricket for over a decade. This has affected the team’s global competitiveness, an isolated example of where the country can do this. Cricket’s ability to be a unifying influence, when all else seems to be going badly, took a severe psychological blow from the attack. Its players were condemned to a life on the road.

Consistency has never been a frequently used description of the performances of the Pakistan’s men’s cricket team. This may be unfair, given that few teams manage to achieve prolonged consistency. One description that I have heard used frequently is mercurial and this is one to which Khan also refers. He feels that, although the epithet is exaggerated, it is a defining feature of Pakistan’s cricket. Why this is so rooted does appear to be a function of the country’s history, the way in which Pakistani cricket has evolved, and the changing ideologies to which its society has been subject.

The early years of cricket in Pakistan was played mainly by the urban middle-class. Lahore and Karachi were the main centers of activity with universities, schools and sports clubs providing the basic structure. This regime continued for around 30 years, the team achieving international success in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Societal changes, population growth, especially in urban areas, vacillating policies of different political ideologues, and broadcasting of cricket on television led to the sport being played and watched by a much wider spectrum of the population. It also brought in different types of players from a different background to those who represented Pakistan in its early days. One contributing factor which Khan considers not to have received the recognition it deserves has been the role of tape-ball cricket.

Electrical tape is stretched over a tennis ball. This removed the natural bounce of a tennis ball and those who could bowl quickly benefitted by low bounce, particularly if the ball was pitched close to the striker’s feet. When the tape frayed, the ball’s movement swerved through the air.

Matches of short duration were played under streetlights at a frantic pace, while some laws of cricket were ignored, such as leg before wicket, as well as umpires. These conditions generated innovation through a variety of bowling actions, not all legal, and batting strokes. Of course, there was no coaching. The players who came into the professional game through the tape-ball route were uninhibited, natural, high-risk and, to an extent, lawless.

Some of Pakistan’s finest bowlers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries learnt their tricks in tape-ball cricket. Their ability to bowl fast deliveries into the feet of strikers, to make the ball deviate once it had lost its shine and to spin on surfaces others could not manage were wondrous to behold. However, the lack of coaching and fitness levels meant that if these natural assets were countered, they lacked an alternative plan. In turn, this fed the images of inconsistency and mercuriality.

The inconsistent tag has not been helped by previous “match-fixing” incidents and controversies. These ruined the reputation and careers of both experienced and young cricketers, leading to the removal, at a stroke, of a part of the team who had to be replaced, almost immediately.

The renewed hope for Pakistan to host international cricket — this time against a former colonial ruler and protagonist — hangs by a thread.

From Serena Williams to Prince Harry and the Kardashians, celebrities are tackling Spartan races

From Serena Williams to Prince Harry and the Kardashians, celebrities are tackling Spartan races
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

From Serena Williams to Prince Harry and the Kardashians, celebrities are tackling Spartan races

From Serena Williams to Prince Harry and the Kardashians, celebrities are tackling Spartan races
  • Ahead of the 2022 Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi this December, we look at some of the famous names to challenge themselves on Spartan’s grueling obstacle courses
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Since the inception of Spartan races back in 2010, a whole host of famous faces have tested their mettle across the challenging obstacle courses. From Grand Slam champions to Hall of Famers, Grammy winners to a member of the British royal family, the list of those who have successfully negotiated Spartan’s barbed wire crawl or overcome its monkey bars is surprising.

The 2022 Spartan World Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi this December with a range of Open Heats for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.

Since launching in the US in 2007, Spartan races have now expanded to include over 30 countries with thousands taking part in the endurance events every year.

But over the years, stars of sports and entertainment have raised the profile of the event by tackling the obstacle courses that others have mastered.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Prince Harry completed a specially arranged eight-obstacle Spartan race last year in California. As part of the humorous segment, the British Royal successfully nailed his spear throw, impressively commando crawled under barbed wire without getting mud on his shirt and expertly hoisted himself up a five-meter rope to ring the bell. Corden, in contrast, was not quite as impressive, needing a hand here and there and exiting the barbed wire crawl looking like he had been swimming in the mud.

It was not the first time Spartan had created a special course for a celebrity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Spartan featured on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” with a team building an obstacle course in the backyard of the Malibu beach house where the Kardashians and Jenners were quarantining. Kourtney and Khloé challenged Kendall in a battle to see which family was grittier. Spoiler: Kendall won.

Other showbiz heavyweights who have challenged themselves at Spartan races include “The Vampire Diaries” actress Nina Dobrev, who has three races under her belt, including a Beast race in 103-degree heat in California; Danielle Brooks of “Orange is the New Black” fame; Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, best pals on the iconic 90s sitcom “Full House”; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough; and Brooklyn Decker, the former Sports Illustrated model.

And it is not only North American celebs. Valeen Montenegro, the Filipina actress, comedienne and model, took part in her first Spartan race this June, completing her 5km, 21 obstacle Sprint in an impressive 50 minutes and 50 seconds.

“This won’t be my last, that’s for sure,” she wrote on Instagram. And compatriot Glaiza de Castro, superstar of Filipino network Kapuso, took part in a 10km race in Baguio this past March alongside her husband David Rainey.

In the world of sports, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is no weekend warrior. One of the most prolific players in NFL history, he earned a trifecta in 2016 and further completed the Beast level at the World Championship at Lake Tahoe. In 2018, Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion, competed in the grueling Spartan Race in SoCal just five months after giving birth, racing alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. A month later, Serena got back out again — this time in South Florida — bringing with her sister Venus.

Other athletes to step out of their comfort zones include Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants running back; Monica Puig, Puerto Rico’s first female Olympic gold medal-winning tennis star; and Shawn Johnson, the US Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast who competed in a race in Nashville in October 2021, just three months after giving birth.

Musicians are also not averse to rolling their sleeves up. As well as Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys and former N’Sync member Joey Fatone, renowned American DJ and music producer Diplo crushed his first Spartan Super in California earlier this year before flying directly to Las Vegas for a show just hours after crossing the finish line. With only one previous Tough Mudder race under his belt and no obstacle course race-specific training, the producer completed the 6.2-mile course in an hour and 21 minutes.

The 2022 Spartan World Championship is set to take place Dec. 2-4 at Al Wathba Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, situated just 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi.

Residents and visitors have the chance to take on the Sprint (5km; 20 obstacles), Super (10km; 25 obstacles), or Beast (21km; 30 obstacles) categories amid pristine desert scenery. A Team Relay Super (10km; 25 obstacles) and a Kids’ Race on a 1-3km course featuring vast sand dune trails, iconic desert terrain, and a level that suits them are also scheduled to take place.

Full match card revealed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Full match card revealed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames
The full match card has been revealed for Survivor Series WarGames. (supplied)
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Full match card revealed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Full match card revealed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames
  • Fans in the region can watch the full premium live event live and exclusively on Shahid, the official home of WWE
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: With only two days until the last WWE premium live event of the year on Saturday, the full match card has been revealed for Survivor Series WarGames.

The men’s WarGames match will see the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, to retain their place at the head of the table in what is set to be an explosive collision.

Elsewhere, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will have his work cut out when he takes on Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Title, as the previous title holders look to gain another chance at the belt.

Also set for Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday is the women’s WarGames match featuring Bianca Belair’s team as they go up against Bayley and her Damage CTRL entourage.

In another match, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will aim to retain her title against Shotzi, while AJ Styles will clash in a one-on-one match with friend-turned-foe Finn Balor.

Fans in the region can watch the full premium live event live and exclusively on Shahid, the official home of WWE.

Fans at World Cup pay homage to football great Diego Maradona with shirts and chants

Fans at World Cup pay homage to football great Diego Maradona with shirts and chants
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Fans at World Cup pay homage to football great Diego Maradona with shirts and chants

Fans at World Cup pay homage to football great Diego Maradona with shirts and chants
  • Supporters praying that the late football great can still inspire his country to victory over Mexico
  • More than 30,000 Argentina fans are in Qatar for this year’s tournament
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Javier Maluf will quietly put on a shirt worn by Diego Maradona against England, but other fans at the World Cup have more noisy plans for Friday’s second anniversary of the death of the flawed genius.
Argentina’s legion of supporters may also be praying to the sporting gods that the late football great can still inspire his country to victory over Mexico on Saturday to keep their hopes in Qatar alive.
Maluf is like many Argentina fans who have never fully recovered from Maradona’s death from a heart attack at the age of 60.
The shirt that Maradona wore during a game against England at Wembley in 1980 is the prized item in Maluf’s collection of 1,000 game-worn football jerseys that he estimates is worth $1 million.
“I will put it on for a while as a sign of respect,” he said at his Doha home, where the shirts and other souvenirs are kept.
“We all know his story but we all know his impact on the game.”
A respected memorabilia sleuth, Maluf, 56, also has a blood-stained Argentina shirt worn by Mario Kempes in a 1978 World Cup game against France.
That is folded near a River Plate shirt worn in 1931 by Carlos Peucelle, who played in the first World Cup a year earlier.
Memorabilia is now big business, with Maradona items much sought after.
In May, a shirt worn by the Argentina forward when he scored his infamous 1986 World Cup “Hand of God” goal against England sold at auction for $9.3 million.
The ball that he fisted into the England net sold this month for £2 million ($2.4 million).
The shirt is on display at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum during the World Cup but Maluf is among fans who believe that it belongs in Argentina.
“It would be good if it goes to Argentina one day, so that all the public can see it and feel the importance,” he said.
More than 30,000 Argentina fans are in Qatar for this year’s tournament and while many worship current number 10 Lionel Messi, Maradona’s name still carries an almost mystical force.
Many have been on a pilgrimage to a giant Maradona mural near the Khalifa stadium in Doha.
At Argentina’s first game — a shock 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia — there were Maradona masks, banners and shirts on display in the stadium.
And aficionados say there will be many public tributes to Maradona on Friday.
One group plans a march to the Maradona FanFest at Doha’s international airport.
The main attraction there is a hologram of the player plus a “tribute jet” bearing images of Maradona that will be auctioned, with a chunk of the proceeds going to charity.
Diego and Churi Veliz went to Monday’s game wearing headgear emblazoned with Maradona sitting on a camel. They took countless selfies with Arab football fans.
Gonzalo, a 32-year-old Buenos Aires lawyer, recalled the shock of finding out about Maradona’s death.
“I was on the beach, my girlfriend told me and I said we had to grab our things and go straight back to Buenos Aires.” They were among thousands who waited outside Maradona’s house.
Claudio carried a flag showing Maradona embracing Messi, which will be seen again when Argentina take on Mexico.
Laura Valero, who borrowed $8,000 to make the trip to Qatar, said she was “recovering” from the defeat.
“I will be wearing a Maradona shirt because you have to believe in something,” she said of the looming anniversary and game.

FIFA praises Japan players for clean locker room

FIFA praises Japan players for clean locker room
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News Japan

FIFA praises Japan players for clean locker room

FIFA praises Japan players for clean locker room
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Once again, Japanese fans and players make headlines for their utmost respect and tidiness at FIFA World Cup’s Qatar stadium, after Japan historically won against four-time champions Germany on Wednesday’s match.

In a tweet posted by FIFA’s official account, the national team’s players were praised for their “traditional” practice of tidying up the changing room.

The locker room was left cleaned up, with origami cranes placed on the table to show respect for the host. “Spotless. Domo Arigato (Thank you),” FIFA said in the tweet.

 

 

Similarly, Japanese fans also swept up the stadium after the match, making sure to leave no trash behind.

Another tweet from FIFA showed a video of the fans staying behind to tidy up. The tweet said: “It’s not only three points that Japan have in the bag.”

 

 

Fans posted a video of the stadium staff expressing gratitude for Japanese supporters over a loudspeaker, as well as a photo taken together with them.

The tweet said: “Immediately after the match against Germany, the volunteer staff gathered in a hurry to directly thank Japanese fans for cleaning up the stadium. It’s a really amazing sight.”

 

 

This artical was first published on Arab News Japan

