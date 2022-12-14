You are here

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

In this aerial image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, fissure 3 is seen erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP)
In this aerial image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, fissure 3 is seen erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP)
HONOLULU: US scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting.
“Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday, followed by a separate one saying, “Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.”
Alert levels for both volcanoes were reduced from watch to advisory.
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, drawing onlookers to take in the incandescent spectacle, and setting some nerves on edge early on among people who’ve lived through destructive eruptions.
It was Mauna Loa’s longest period of repose, said Ken Hon, the observatory’s scientist in charge.
Lava-viewers in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park enjoyed the added rare marvel of being able to see Mauna Loa’s smaller neighbor, Kilauea, erupting at the same time.
Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
Mauna Loa lava didn’t pose a threat to any communities, but got within 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) of a major highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.
Hon called the two-week spectacle, which is a typical timespan for Mauna Loa, “my favorite eruption.”
“It was a beautiful eruption, and lots of people got to see it, and it didn’t take out any major infrastructure and most importantly, it didn’t affect anybody’s life,” he said at a briefing Tuesday.
Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magno said a one-way route that opened to manage traffic from throngs of people watching the lava would close Thursday.
Magno and other county officials had warned that slow-moving lava could force the closure of Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway. That prompted motorists to brace for upheaval from a closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
“Whatever it is — luck, chance — this is probably the best situation that we could ask for from Mauna Loa,” Magno said.
For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa’s eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu.”
Lava supply to a Mauna Loa fissure ceased on Saturday, the observatory said, and volcanic tremor and earthquakes associated with the eruption “greatly diminished.”
“Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool,” the observatory’s activity summary said. “However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior.”
Lava supply to Kilauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on Friday, the observatory said: “Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kilauea.”
The observatory will continue monitoring the volcanoes for signs of renewed activity.
Despite the definitive statements, Hon said there’s generally a three-month “cooling off” period before scientists consider the eruption over.
But there’s been no history of a Mauna Loa rift eruption pausing and restarting, he said, “So we feel pretty confident that this eruption has in fact, paused and is probably over.”
It was unclear what connection there could be to the volcanoes stopping their eruptions around the same time. The volcanoes can both be seen at the same time from multiple spots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kilauea’s caldera.
“So, Kilauea may have been diminishing already and the Mauna Loa eruption may have caused enough physical changes to stop it, or it may have just been headed to stop on its own,” Hon said. “So we don’t have a really good answer for that right now.”
Scientists will look at data to study the relationship between the two volcanoes, he said.

 

STRASBOURG, France: The European Union must take a “strong position” with the United States to secure the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, held in custody in Britain, his wife said Tuesday.
The Australian publisher is the object of a US extradition request to face trial for divulging US military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He was a finalist for this year’s Sakharov prize for freedom of thought — an award established in 1988 by the European Pariament.
“I hope that the European institutions now take a clear position. They have the legitimacy from their own parliament to take a strong position. And that’s what it will take because this is a political case,” said Stella Assange.
“It requires political pressure on the European Union’s close ally, the United States,” she told a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The Sakharov award will ultimately be bestowed in Strasbourg on Wednesday to the people of Ukraine.
Assange’s wife said by making him a finalist for the accolade, Brussels had “signalled politically that this case matters to the European Union, to European citizens and to European press.
“It is now for the European institutions to understand that they have a clear mandate from the European Parliament to take on this case and to advocate for Julian’s release.”
She added that Belmarsh prison, the high security facility where Assange is being held outside London, had refused him permission to made a statement by video link.
The US justice department charged Assange under the 1917 Espionage Act after the 51-year-old published in 2010 the first of hundreds of thousands of US diplomatic cables obtained by WikiLeaks.
He was arrested in London in 2019 after seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy.
Stella Assange said a decision by the High Court in London was expected at any moment on his appeal against extradition to the United States. He could face decades in jail if found guilty.
 

 

WASHINGTON: Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result last week, the Energy Department said. Known as a net energy gain, the goal has been elusive because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control.
The breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials said.
“Ignition allows us to replicate for the first time certain conditions that are found only in the stars and the sun,” Granholm told a news conference in Washington. “This milestone moves us one significant step closer” to having zero-carbon fusion energy “powering our society.”
Fusion ignition is “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,″ Granholm said, adding that the breakthrough “will go down in the history books.”

This June 14, 2018, image released by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California, shows scientist working at the lab's National Ignition Facility, a laser-based inertial confinement fusion research facility. (AFP)

Appearing with Granholm, White House science adviser Arati Prabhakar called the fusion ignition achieved Dec. 5 “a tremendous example of what perseverance really can achieve” and “an engineering marvel beyond belief.”
Proponents of fusion hope it could one day displace fossil fuels and other traditional energy sources. Producing carbon-free energy that powers homes and businesses from fusion is still decades away. But researchers said the announcement marked a significant leap forward.
“It’s almost like it’s a starting gun going off,” said professor Dennis Whyte, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a leader in fusion research. “We should be pushing toward making fusion energy systems available to tackle climate change and energy security.”
Kim Budil, director of the Livermore Lab, said there are “very significant hurdles” to commercial use of fusion technology, but advances in recent years mean the technology is likely to be widely used in “a few decades” rather than 50 or 60 years as previously expected.
Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy and heat. Unlike other nuclear reactions, it doesn’t create radioactive waste.
President Joe Biden called the breakthrough a good example of the need to continue to invest in research and development. “Look what’s going on from the Department of Energy on the nuclear front. There’s a lot of good news on the horizon,” he said at the White House.
Billions of dollars and decades of work have gone into fusion research that has produced exhilarating results — for fractions of a second. Previously, researchers at the National Ignition Facility, the division of Lawrence Livermore where the success took place, used 192 lasers and temperatures multiple times hotter than the center of the sun to create an extremely brief fusion reaction.
The lasers focused an enormous amount of heat on a miniature spherical capsule, said Marvin Adams, deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, an Energy Department agency. The result was a superheated plasma environment where a reaction generated about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.
Riccardo Betti, a professor at the University of Rochester and expert in laser fusion, said there’s a long road ahead before the net energy gain leads to sustainable electricity.
He likened the breakthrough to when humans first learned that refining oil into gasoline and igniting it could produce an explosion. “You still don’t have the engine, and you still don’t have the tires,” Betti said. “You can’t say that you have a car.”
The net energy gain achievement applied to the fusion reaction itself, not the total amount of power it took to operate the lasers and run the project. For fusion to be viable, it will need to produce significantly more power and for longer periods.
Budil said people sometimes joke that the Livermore lab, known as LLNL, “stands for ‘Lasers, Lasers, Nothing but Lasers.’” But she said the lab’s motto “sums up our approach nicely: Science and technology on a mission.”
It is incredibly difficult to control the physics of stars. Whyte said the fuel has to be hotter than the center of the sun. The fuel does not want to stay hot — it wants to leak out and get cold. Containing it is a challenge, he said.
Results from the California lab exceeded expectations, said Jeremy Chittenden, a professor at Imperial College in London specializing in plasma physics.
Although there’s a long way to go to turn fusion into a usable power source, Chittenden said, the lab’s achievement makes him optimistic that it may someday be “the ideal power source that we thought it would be” — one that emits no carbon and runs on an abundant form of hydrogen that can be extracted from seawater.
One approach to fusion turns hydrogen into plasma, an electrically charged gas, which is then controlled by humongous magnets. This method is being explored in France in a collaboration among 35 countries called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, as well as by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a private company.
Last year the teams working on those projects on two continents announced significant advancements in the vital magnets needed for their work.
Carolyn Kuranz, a University of Michigan professor and experimental plasma physicist, hoped the result would help bring “increased interest and vigor” to fusion research — including from private industry, which she and others said will be needed to get fusion energy to the grid.
“If we want to prevent further climate change, we are going to need diverse options of energy production to deploy,” Kuranz said. “And nuclear energy — both fission and fusion — really must be a part of that equation. We’re not going to get there with renewables alone.”
 

 

CHICAGO: A recently introduced FBI system designed to improve the monitoring and recording of hate crimes is “not complete” and is still evolving, officials from the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee told Arab News on Tuesday. As a result, they said, the latest statistics collected from it are “unreliable.”

The FBI has been collecting data from states and documenting incidents of hate crimes since 1991. In 2021 it introduced the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which it said would make it easier to consistently log hate crimes and provide a clearer and more accurate view of the problem across the country, said Chris Habiby, the ADC’s director of government affairs and advocacy.

However, law enforcement authorities in several major jurisdictions in states with large Arab American populations have yet to start using NIBRS, and an estimated 56 percent of hate crimes are not reported to authorities at all, he added, which calls into question the latest FBI statistics.

“This year’s hate crime statistics report is incomplete and unreliable and we must not compare it to previous years,” said Habiby.

“Our collective focus must be on standing with every community targeted by hate violence and working to ensure full and accurate reporting in the years ahead. We must also work toward making hate-crime reporting by law enforcement agencies across the country mandatory.”

According to the FBI report, 7,303 hate crime incidents were reported in 2021. Of those, the greatest number of incidents based on race, ethnicity or ancestry (2,233) were against Black people. There were 324 anti-Jewish incidents, which was the largest number based on religion.

The report includes 75 incidents of anti-Arab hate and 96 incidents targeting Muslims but Habiby said these figures are far below the actual numbers.

“The problem right now is that there are a significant amount of agencies that are not NIBRS-compliant yet so their data was not included in the report that was released,” he explained.

“There are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the country and a third of them did not report anything (to the new system).

“We are talking about almost, essentially, the entire states of Florida and California had no data reported. New York City, Chicago and Phoenix had zero data reported and we know there are a significant amount of hate crimes that occur in those jurisdictions.

“They haven’t transferred their data into NIBRS and, to remain uniform, the FBI did not include their data in the report that was released … It speaks to the unreliability of the report this year.”

The problem is compounded by a general underreporting of hate crimes to law enforcement in the first place, Habiby added.

“We have to factor in that the Department of Justice estimates that 56 percent of all hate crimes are not reported, so the number that we see is already going to be lower than what the reality is,” he said.

According to the Arab American Institute, nearly two-thirds of Arabs in the US live in just 10 states: California, Michigan, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Despite the issues surrounding the delays among law enforcement agencies in integrating with the new FBI system, Habiby said the ADC believes that when all states and jurisdictions update their procedures and start entering all their data into NIBRS it will provide a more accurate picture of the extent of hate crimes not only against Arabs and Muslims in the US, but all communities.

Meanwhile, he added, the ADC is working to compile its own figures and encourages Arab and Muslim Americans to report any incidents of hate crimes to the organization in addition to reporting them to the police.

ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said: “The Arab and Muslim communities continue to be targeted by those who hold anti-Arab, racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic views. ADC has begun work to strengthen and expand the nationwide community infrastructure to accurately capture and report anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate crimes and incidents nationwide.”

NEW DELHI: Indian soldiers were wounded in a recent clash with Chinese troops along the disputed Himalayan border, India’s defense minister said on Tuesday, marking the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed nations in nearly two years. 

Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army approached the notional border in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern tip of India, which shares a border with China, leading to a face-off and physical scuffle on Dec. 9 that “led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

Addressing the Indian parliament on Tuesday, Singh said Chinese troops crossed into Indian territory and “unilaterally changed the status quo,” adding that after soldiers from both sides withdrew quickly, local commanders met on Dec. 11 to discuss the incident. 

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Singh added.

No Indian soldiers were killed or seriously wounded, the minister said, although he did not give details on the number of soldiers involved in Friday’s confrontation. 

The Chinese government has so far stayed quiet about the incident.

India and China have had numerous overlapping claims along their undemarcated 3,488 km border — which stretches across nearly the entire Himalayan range — for decades. 

Soldiers from the two nations clashed in June 2020 in the Galwan area of the Ladakh region, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

The incident escalated tensions between the countries and was followed by another face-off in January 2021 that left troops injured on both sides.

Senior military commanders from the neighboring countries have held 16 rounds of meetings since the 2020 clash, negotiating a pullback from the Line of Actual Control, in Ladakh. 

The talks led to India and China withdrawing some of their troops from the remote Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh in September this year, ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Uzbekistan, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi and Xi did not have a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan or when they met more recently at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali last month. 

Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at Bangalore-based think tank Takshashila Institution, said New Delhi’s relation with Beijing is “not healthy.”

“It was noteworthy that the two leaders have been at multilateral summit meetings twice since September, but no bilateral meeting has taken place. In fact, after the Bali G20, signs pointed to a much more difficult relationship going forward,” Kewalramani told Arab News.

“I think the incident fits what seems to be an ugly pattern that is developing along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control,” he added.

“It only underscores the need to return to patrolling protocols and confidence-building measures that have worked in the past.” 

China appears to have continued with its “strategy of maintaining pressure on India,” Manoj Joshi, of Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

He added: “The issue is the intention, and the Chinese, I don’t think, wants to settle the issue despite the fact that there was disengagement.

“The relationship remains full of tension. If the relationship deteriorates further, it might impact the G20 that India is hosting next year: the Chinese might boycott it.”

LONDON: UK rail workers on Tuesday began a two-day national strike, kicking off a month of walkouts involving professions from nurses to passport control workers that could spell Christmas misery for millions.
Commuters faced a battle to get to and from work, while many opted to stay at home, as thousands of members of the country’s biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer.
Braving the ice and snow that has already hit travelers, activists picketed major railway stations Tuesday, as train services wound down and people were advised only to travel if essential.
Trains were only running from 7:30 am (0730 GMT) to 6:30 p.m. on strike days, with just one in five services expected to run.
At London’s Kings Cross station, Allan Smith, a 28-year-old web developer, said he had sympathy with the strikers, despite struggling to get to Heathrow airport.
“I totally get it. It’s hard for the people at the moment,” he told AFP.
Former firefighter Chris McBride, 74, blamed “incompetent government” for the chaos, with more stoppages planned between now and into the New Year.
The UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, with inflation in double digits pushing up the cost of living and energy costs soaring due to the war in Ukraine.
Postal workers are staging a two-day strike from Wednesday, while nurses are set to walk out for the first time in their union’s 106-year history on Thursday, again over pay.
Rail workers will hold another two-day strike from Friday, when they will be joined by bus drivers, highway workers and airport baggage handlers.
Border Force staff checking passports at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick will strike over Christmas.
RMT members on Monday rejected an 11th hour pay offer from Network Rail, which owns the UK’s railway infrastructure, leading its staff, along with workers from 14 train companies, to walk out.
Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five percent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told AFP: “We’re looking for some compromise, we need an improvement in the pay offer, which is way below inflation.”
He said Network Rail wanted to “impose changes that are not acceptable” and “the government is provoking this situation.”
Network Rail boss Andrew Haines was pessimistic over chances of a breakthrough, as the government urged the RMT to call off the strikes.
“I’d have to say that with the level of disruption the RMT are imposing, the way forward isn’t obvious,” he told BBC television.
The government has also urged unions to call off planned strikes that will hit health care and mail delivery over the Christmas period.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC the government was “taking a reasonable and fair approach,” saying pay offers for public sector workers are in many cases higher than in the private sector.
“I’d ask the union leaders, to engage with that and end this disruption, particularly at Christmas time. It’s going to make an enormous negative difference to people’s lives,” Sunak said.
Talks between the government and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ended without agreement on Monday night.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told the BBC that “this government has turned their back on” nurses.
Up to 100,000 nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out on Thursday and on December 20, prompting the government to put the army on standby.
“This is going to cause disruption, but there is disruption every day because of the underfunding of the service, because of the underpaying of the staff, and that’s what we want to resolve” Mark Boothroyd, a nurse and union representative, told AFP.

