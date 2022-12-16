You are here

  • Home
  • Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
A UN armored personnel carrier patrols on a supposedly safe road in the northwest of the Central African Republic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m35ng

Updated 13 sec ago
Agencies

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
  • Russian embassy tightens its own security measures following the attack
Updated 13 sec ago
Agencies

The head of a Russian cultural center in the Central African Republic was taken to hospital in the capital Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the Russian Embassy said.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy said Dmitry Syty, head of the “Russian House” culture center, had opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday morning.

The package from an anonymous sender exploded, injuring him seriously.

The embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Russian private military company Wagner accused France of being behind an assassination attempt on the Russian official.

“Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Syty managed to say: ‘I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa’,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

“I have already applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to initiate the procedure for declaring France a state sponsor of terrorism, as well as a thorough investigation of the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies – the United States and others,” Prigozhin said.

Topics: Central African Republic Russia

Related

At least 12 killed in Central African Republic road ambush
World
At least 12 killed in Central African Republic road ambush

South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy

South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy

South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
  • Disputed islands known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan
  • Seoul demands immediate removal of the claims from Tokyo’s national strategy documents
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan’s territorial claim made in a national security strategy released on Friday over disputed islands known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan.
South Korea’s foreign ministry demanded an immediate removal of the claims from Japan’s national strategy documents, saying in a statement that the move did nothing to help “building a future-oriented relationship” between the two countries.

Related

Expanded South Korean military drills around disputed island draw Japanese protest
World
Expanded South Korean military drills around disputed island draw Japanese protest
Japan protests S. Korean military drill on islands
World
Japan protests S. Korean military drill on islands

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Updated 16 December 2022
AP

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
  • Speculations says that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak
  • Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world
Updated 16 December 2022
AP

BERLIN: An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday, spilling 1 million liters of water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.

Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants as well as what the DomAquaree complex says is the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 meters in height.

“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade said emergency responders had been unable to access the ground floor of the building due to the debris. Search and rescue dogs were being sent to the scene, he added.

The spokesperson said it was still unclear what had caused the aquarium to burst. Neither the fire brigade nor the police commented on the fate of the fish.

Around 350 people who had been staying at the hotel in the complex were asked to pack their belongings and leave the building, the fire brigade spokesperson said.

Buses were sent to the complex to provide shelter for people leaving the hotel as outside temperatures in Berlin were around -7 degrees Celsius, police said.

Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate due to the large volume of water that had flooded out of the building.

Topics: berlin #germany

Related

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways
World
Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
Sport
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
  • Millions set to travel across country for Lunar New Year
  • National Health Commission ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, and test kits in rural areas
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China set out urgent plans to protect rural communities from COVID-19 on Friday as millions of city-dwellers planned holidays for the first time in years after the government abandoned its stringent system of lockdowns and travel curbs.
China's move last week to start aligning with a world that has largely opened up to live with the virus, followed historic protests against President Xi Jinping's signature 'zero-COVID' policies designed to stamp out COVID-19.
But the excitement that met this dramatic u-turn has quickly given way to concerns that China is unprepared for the coming wave of infections, and the blow it could deliver to the world's second-largest economy.
China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for Dec. 15 compared with 2,000 a day.
The official figures, however, do not capture the whole picture as testing has dropped, and are at odds with signs of wider spread in cities where long queues outside fever clinics and empty pharmacy shelves have become a common sight.
There is particular concern about China's hinterland in the run up to local Lunar New Year holidays starting on Jan. 22.
Rural areas are likely to be inundated with travelers returning to their hometowns and villages, which have had little exposure to the virus during the three years since the pandemic erupted.
China's National Health Commission on Friday said it was ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, essential drugs, and test kits in rural areas. It also advised travellers to reduce contact with elderly relatives.
Mainland China's international borders remain largely shut, but recent decisions to abandon testing prior to domestic travel and disable apps that tracked people's journey history have freed up people to move around the country.
One of China’s most populous provinces Henan cancelled all holidays for healthcare staff until the end of March to ensure “a smooth transition” as COVID-19 restrictions ease, state media reported late Thursday.
Multiple cities across the country of 1.4 billion people also opened new vaccination sites to encourage the public to take booster shots, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.
“Go all out” was the message from China’s state asset regulator in a statement late Thursday that urged government-owned drug makers to ensure supplies of COVID-19 related medicines to meet “the rapid increase” in demand.
SF Express, one of China’s largest courier services, said on its official WeChat account that it sent in workers from across the country to keep deliveries going in Beijing amid staff shortages and soaring demand.
It also said it had started a “fast track” for emergency shipments such as medicines and daily necessities, with demand in the capital 300 percent above normal levels.
The COVID-19 scare in China also led people in Hong Kong, Macau and in some neighborhoods in Australia to go in search for fever medicines and test kits for family and friends on the mainland.
Thanks to the government’s previously uncompromising controls, China got off lightly compared with many other countries during the pandemic over the past three years, but now many Chinese are resigned to catching the virus at some point.
“Everyone will get it, I guess,” a 29-year-old Beijing resident who requested to be identified by her surname Du, said on the streets of Beijing.
Analysts fear China will pay a price for letting the virus rapidly rip through a population that lacks “herd immunity” and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.
That has dented prospects for near-term growth, even if the opening up should eventually revive China’s battered economy.
JPMorgan on Friday revised down its expectations for China’s 2022 growth to 2.8 percent, which is well below China’s official target of 5.5 percent and would mark one of its worst performances in almost half a century.
China is bracing for “a transitional pain period”, analysts at the bank said, adding they expected infections to spike after the Lunar New Year before the economy starts to recover in mid-2023.
The holidays will be a “big testing ground for how far these COVID-19 cases are going to rise,” said Rob Drijkoningen, co-head of emerging market debt at Neuberger Berman.
President Xi, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials are holding their annual Central Economic Work Conference this week, sources said.
China’s top state planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission, said “arduous efforts” are needed to sustain the recovery in growth due to an adverse external environment and the global economy’s loss of momentum.
Companies that are already suffering from China’s policy shift are the swathes of firms involved in its quarantining, COVID-19-tracking and movement-monitoring products and services, which had become big employers over the past three years.
China’s yuan firmed on Friday as traders remained optimistic that more measures to support the economy would emerge from the conference.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

China urges vaccines for vulnerable as ‘zero-COVID’ exit turns messy
World
China urges vaccines for vulnerable as ‘zero-COVID’ exit turns messy
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
World
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages

Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
Agencies

Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages

Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages
  • Missile strikes force emergency power cuts across the whole country
  • Kyiv’s regional authorities urge residents not to leave shelters
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
Agencies

KYIV: Russia pounded energy facilities across Ukraine with dozens of missiles on Friday, knocking out electricity in some areas and forcing Kyiv to introduce emergency power cuts across the whole country.

The latest in a series of big waves of missile strikes since October hammered critical infrastructure and drove people into air-raid shelters as residential areas also came under fire.

Two people were killed in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and a third died in the southern Kherson region after an apartment block was hit by Russian shelling that caused a fire, regional authorities said.

The central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were among areas where power was knocked out, and critical infrastructure was hit in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and in Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine.

Three loud blasts rocked Kyiv, Reuters witnesses said, and Ukraine’s railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.

“They want to destroy us, and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure,” said Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station.

“I want the war over and soon. But I am ready to wait as long as needed,” she said.

“Kyiv withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. About 40 missiles were recorded in the capital’s airspace,” regional authorities said in a statement on social media.

“Thirty-seven of them were destroyed by air defense forces!” they added.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said emergency power shutdowns had been introduced across the country to enable repairs after damage to energy facilities in several regions which he did not identify.

About 2-1/2 hours after the initial air alert, Kyiv’s regional authorities urged residents not to leave shelters.

“The attack is continuing. Stay in shelters and safe places,” regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.

Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

“Massive shelling, explosions. The goal of the Russian Federation is for Ukrainians to be constantly under pressure, to go down into bomb shelters almost every day, to feel discomfort due to power outages or water interruptions,” economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

“But Ukraine’s position is unchanged: let it be without light, but #withoutyou. We will endure. We will win. We will rebuild.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
World
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
Kyiv says 64 Ukrainians, US citizen released in prisoner swap with Russia
World
Kyiv says 64 Ukrainians, US citizen released in prisoner swap with Russia

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children
  • Cause of fire remains unknown
  • Probe launched over blast
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Ten people, including five children aged 3 to 15 years, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.
“There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened,” he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.
Around 180 firefighters were at the site. The fire was now extinguished, Darmanin said, adding he was heading to the site.
The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-story residential building. A security cordon has been set up at the site, the authority of the Rhone area said.

Topics: France Lyon

Related

Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final
Sport
Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final
Formidable France in familiar territory in World Cup final
Sport
Formidable France in familiar territory in World Cup final

Latest updates

Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Lebanon caretaker PM promises to ‘punish’ killers of Irish soldier on UN duty
Lebanon caretaker PM promises to ‘punish’ killers of Irish soldier on UN duty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.