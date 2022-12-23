You are here

  • Home
  • White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White Hous expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in Russia-Ukraine war as it has been active in the eastern Donbas region. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jurw

Updated 23 December 2022
AP

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
  • US claims North Korea completed initial arms shipment of rockets and missiles last month
  • North Korea denied shipping munitions to Russia
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month.
“We assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “But we’re certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment.”
On Friday, North Korea again flatly denied it has shipped munitions to Russia, calling the US accusation of arms transfers to Russia “the groundless theory” cooked up by “some dishonest forces.”
The White House has expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the eastern Donbas region. Kirby said in certain instances Russian military officials have even been “subordinate to Wagner’s command.”
Biden administration officials said with the arms sales to the private military group, North Korea is violating UN sanctions that ban Pyongyang from importing or exporting weapons.
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the United Nations, called it “despicable” that Russia, a permanent veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, which imposed the sanctions, is now using weapons procured from North Korea and Iran “to pursue its war of aggression against Ukraine.”
An unidentified spokesman at the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the nation “remains unchanged in its principled stand on the issue of ‘arms transaction’ between (North Korea) and Russia which has never happened.”
The spokesman didn’t mention Thursday’s US assessment that North Korea sent an arms shipment to the Wagner Group. But he accused the US of “criminal acts of bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine” by providing it with a large amount of weapons, while repeating its support of Russia in the war.
“I would like to say that the Russian people are the bravest people with the will and ability to defend the security and territorial integrity of their country without any others’ military support,” he said.
Kirby said the US now assesses that Wagner has some 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts that the company has recruited from prisons.
The US assesses that Wagner, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is spending about $100 million a month in the fight, Kirby said.
Wagner Group mercenaries have also been accused by Western countries and UN experts of numerous human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in the Central African Republic, Libya and Mali. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had de signated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern” for its activities in the Central African Republic.
Wagner has faced US sanctions since 2017. The Commerce Department on Wednesday unveiled new export restrictions targeting Wagner in a bid to further restrict its access to technology and supplies.
The White House has repeatedly sought to spotlight intelligence findings that show Russia — struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine and pinched by sanctions that are limiting access to key components for weapons manufacturing — has limited options to help it resupply weapons.
Russia has also turned to Iran to provide drones to use against Ukraine, and the Biden administration has expressed concern that Russia may seek to acquire additional advanced conventional weapons from Iran. The White House has previously said that Moscow turn to North Korea for artillery.
The British government also condemned Russia for Wagner arm’s purchase.
“The fact that President Putin is turning to North Korea for help is a sign of Russia’s desperation and isolation,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. “We will work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”
North Korea has sought to strengthen relations with Russia as much of Europe and the West has pulled away from Moscow.
Friday’s statement was mainly meant to deny recent Japanese media reports that North Korea transported munitions to Russia by rail. The statement called the report “false” and “the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation.”
Some experts say North Korea may be seeking Russian fuel as well as technology transfers and supplies needed to advance its military capabilities as it pursues more sophisticated weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have heightened because of concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The North has carried out a series of weapons demonstrations, while the US and South Korea held stepped up joint defense exercises.
Thomas-Greenfield said Wagner’s purchase “contributes to instability on the Korean Peninsula by giving the DPRK funds it can use to further develop its prohibited weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.”
“Russia is not only defending the DPRK as it engages in unlawful and threatening behavior, Russia is now a partner to such behavior,” Thomas-Greenfield added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United States of America (USA) White House Wagner group North Korea

Related

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Middle-East
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes

UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
Updated 8 sec ago

UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes

UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.
“I’m really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” Sunak told reporters.

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
  • US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats
  • Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A senior US military leader said that the US is building innovative military systems in the Middle East designed to counter emerging threats from Iran and other non-state actors in the region.

Commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla said during a press briefing from CENTCOM headquarters, Tampa, Florida, that the US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats on land, air and sea in the region, especially its drone capabilities.

US Central Command, which has its headquarters in Qatar, in addition to its US headquarters, counts its area of responsibility as the Middle East region, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Central Asian republics.

In the briefing attended by the Arab News, he said that Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads, which pose a threat to the US and its partner militaries in the region.

“Iranian drones are a threat in the region. Iran commands an arsenal of drone systems ranging from small, short-range to modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units,” he said. “They are building larger drones that can fly further with increasingly deadly payloads.”

Kurilla said that the US military see the drones’ systems of today in the same way that the US viewed the Improvised Explosive Devises or IEDs at the beginning of US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said the US wass downsizing its boots on the grounds and instead would rely on interconnected AI systems that would integrate a military partnership within the region’s militaries.

Kurilla said the US had developed three distinct sophisticated and inter-connected AI military systems that covered land, sea and air capabilities.

He said that Task Force 59 would have a fleet of more than 100 maritime vessels based in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan, and would be operating together, communicating together, and providing a common operating picture to all participating militaries.

Task Force 99, which is based in Qatar, will operate aerial drones complete with tailored payloads and other capabilities operating to observe, detect and gather data that feeds into an operations center.

Task force 39 is the land component that will test concept and technology, to include a fleet of unmanned land vehicles paired with manned ground vehicles while providing new technology to defeat Iranian drones.

Kurilla said that the US was still partnering with Syrian Democratic Forces, the militia groups based in northern Syria, to counter threats from Daesh.

“Just this past week, we conducted a series of raids with our Syrian Democratic Force partners resulting in numerous Daesh operators captured, including a senior leader,” he said.

Kurilla said that while Daesh capabilities in Iraq and Syria had been significantly degraded, the group still retained capabilities to conduct operations in the region.

In Iraq, the US General said the US military continued to advise, assist and enable the Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh, which has been taking the lead in fighting the group in its territory.

Kurilla said that the US would release a “full roll-up of our Defeat Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria,” detailing the full tally of operations, raids, detentions, and killed Daesh operatives by the US and its partners.

Topics: US Iran

Related

Special From Yemen to Ukraine, how Iranian drone technology is wreaking havoc
Middle-East
From Yemen to Ukraine, how Iranian drone technology is wreaking havoc
Iran faces new sanctions over ‘suicide drone’ sales to Russia
Middle-East
Iran faces new sanctions over ‘suicide drone’ sales to Russia

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
  • Talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States on Friday compared the state of U.S.-Russia relations to an "ice age", and said that the risk of a clash between the two countries was "high", Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been "effective" and would continue.
U.S.-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.
Two prisoner swaps, in which U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner were freed by Russia in return for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko and arms dealer Viktor Bout, were rare instances of successful U.S.-Russia diplomacy in 2022.

Topics: Russia Unites States

Related

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
Business & Economy
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
  • North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
  • The missiles were fired from the Sunan area of North Korean capital Pyongyang
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

Coming only days after two other missiles were launched and just after allegations were made on Thursday the country is shipping munitions to Russian forces in Ukraine, the incident shows that North Korea does not intend to stop the provocative actions its neighbors say are destabilizing regional security.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles flew 350km and 250km, respectively, after being fired at around 16:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang. Japan’s coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch.

Such launches are a “serious provocation that harms peace and stability” on the Korean peninsula and beyond and a clear violation of UN resolutions, the JCS said, urging an immediate halt.

“We will track and monitor developments together with the United States in preparation for additional provocations by North Korea, while maintaining a firm readiness posture based on our ability to overwhelmingly respond to any provocations by North Korea,” the JCS said in a statement.

Japan’s State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino said his country has lodged a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the latest launch as “absolutely unacceptable.”

“North Korea’s rapid escalation of provocations in a series of actions threatens the peace and security of Japan’s region and the international community,” Matsuno told reporters.

The launch comes five days after the isolated country fired two mid-range missiles in what it called an “important” test for the spy satellite program it intends to complete by April.

The White House said on Thursday that North Korea completed an initial arms delivery of infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, to shore up Russian forces in Ukraine.

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as “gossip and speculation.”

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry on Friday also denied a Japanese media report on munitions shipments to Russia, calling it “groundless.”

Tokyo Shimbun reported that North Korea had shipped artillery shells and other munitions to Russia by train last month, with additional shipments expected in coming weeks.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said it has never conducted arms transactions with Russia and criticized Washington for giving lethal weapons to Ukraine, with no mention of Wagner.

Topics: North Korea

Related

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
Islamabad police officers inspect blast site in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Independent Urdu)
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
  • Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities
  • Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Taliban claimed a suicide attack that killed at least one police officer Friday in the country’s capital, the first such attack in the city for years.

Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities of Lahore and Karachi, and also along the border areas near Afghanistan.

Senior police official Sohail Zafar Chattha said officers had been following a suspicious taxi occupied by a male driver and a woman passenger when he detonated a device inside the car.

“They were stopped and the long-haired man was asked to come out,” Chattha said at the scene.

“He came out, but quickly went back inside and pressed a button that blew up the car.”

He said the fate of the passenger was not certain, but a policeman was confirmed dead and six people were wounded — including four officers.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the blast, saying the attack “on the enemies of Islam” was in retaliation for the recent killing of a senior member.

The group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar hard-line Islamist ideology, called off a stop-start cease-fire with the government in November.

Hajji Mohammad Saeed, 60, a retired government official living in the neighborhood where the attack happened, said authorities should end all negotiations with the TTP.

“They are taking advantage of this dialogue and causing violence.”

Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country, but security vastly improved after a military crackdown that began in 2016.

Violence against security officials has risen in the northwestern border areas with Afghanistan over the past year — blamed on militant groups linked to the Pakistan Taliban.

Earlier this week, Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif called for a fresh security operation against the TTP after suspected militants being held at a police station overpowered their captors and held them hostage for three days.

“Terrorism is on the rise again,” he said.

“There’s a spillover effect from the situation in Afghanistan and that’s affecting Pakistan, we have to launch this operation.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Latest updates

UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes
Digital transformation spending to top $74bn a year by 2026 across region: IDC forecast
Digital transformation spending to top $74bn a year by 2026 across region: IDC forecast
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.