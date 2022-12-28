You are here

  • Home
  • Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Crew from Andoo Comanche react after crossing the finish line to win the Sydney- Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, in the early hours of Wednesday. (AAP Image via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fxtu

Updated 28 December 2022
AP

Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race
  • Comanche became the first yacht to take out line honors under three different owners or skippers
Updated 28 December 2022
AP

HOBART, Australia: Andoo Comanche won line honors in the 77th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, marking a triumphant return for the super maxi.

The 100-foot yacht crossed the River Derwent finish line just before 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday with a time of 1 day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

It is the fourth line honors win for Andoo Comanche, which had not sailed the 628-nautical mile (1,170-kilometer or about 720-mile) blue-water classic since winning in 2019.

Comanche became the first yacht to take out line honors under three different owners or skippers.

Skippered by John Winning Jr., the pre-race favorite at one stage appeared to have a chance of breaking the line honors record time it set in 2017 but eventually finished about three hours off the mark.

Winning was joined on the crossing by his father John, who had competed in the Sydney to Hobart race in the 1970s.

“It’s pretty emotional. These are the types of things that you look back on and say you’re glad you got those opportunities,” Winning Jr. said. “He’s a big golfer and I hate golf, so it’s the only sport we can do together.”

Comanche held off a strong challenge from fellow super maxi LawConnect, which finished second.

Defending champion Black Jack and nine-time winner Hamilton Island Wild Oats were further back in third and fourth respectively.

At Monday’s start, Comanche overcame a self-imposed penalty turn amid a dramatic opening to the race to take the lead as the fleet benefited from northeasterly winds.

The race sails from Sydney down the south coast of New South Wales state and across Bass Strait to Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania.

The race was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Related

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Sport
Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time
Sport
Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby

Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby

Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
  • Xavi has three options to pick from up front, with Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay vying for a start
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski has taken LaLiga by storm but Barcelona coach Xavi must cope without him during a busy January period, starting with a Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Polish striker is the division’s top scorer but is suspended for three league games after being sent off in Barcelona’s final match before the World Cup.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna and move two points clear of champions Real Madrid, who are second after 14 games each.

Xavi has three options to pick from up front, with Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay vying for a start, although none of the three are natural center forward.

Meanwhile, winger Ousmane Dembele, World Cup runner up with France, returned to training with Barcelona on Monday and could be involved against Espanyol.

After Barca’s disappointing Champions League group stage elimination, moving top ahead of the World Cup was an important morale boost for the Catalans.

The coach is under pressure to win trophies in his second season at the helm after finishing the previous campaign trophyless.

Barcelona spent big in the summer, signing Lewandowski, Brazil winger Raphinha, France defender Jules Kounde and other players, making controversial financial sacrifices to do so.

Lewandowski’s arrival seemed to be paying instant dividends but after Barcelona were beaten twice by his former side Bayern Munich in Europe, pressure on them has risen.

“I am aware that we need to win titles this season,” Xavi told Barca TV last week.

“The pressure is mainly on me. And I accept it. I thrive on challenge and one needs to be brave.”

Barcelona’s first chance to lift silverware this season comes in mid-January with the Spanish Super Cup.

However they must face Espanyol and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga before that, along with Intercity in the Copa del Rey.

Crosstown rivals Espanyol are fighting for survival at the other end of the table, 16th and only one point clear of the drop zone.

Coach Pablo Machin is likely to select Martin Braithwaite in attack against his former side, after a sour parting of ways last summer.

The Danish forward said he thought Xavi did not believe in him and has a chance to prove his point on Saturday.

Xavi preferred to rely on Torres, Fati and Depay as back-ups for Lewandowski instead of Braithwaite – so further scrutiny will fall on his derby line-up selection.

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias will be out to make his mark when his team host Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The Spaniard is on eight goals, tied with Real Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi as the second top goalscorer in LaLiga, and he can try and cut the distance on leader Lewandowski, who has 13. Furthermore, it is Iglesias’s first opportunity to impress new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, after predecessor Luis Enrique did not take him to the World Cup.

 Barcelona hold a slim two point lead on champions Real Madrid as the season restarts

 Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino leads the assist charts on six goals provided for his team-mates

From Argentina’s 26 man squad, 10 players will return to LaLiga football as world champions

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday

Girona v Rayo Vallecano (1600), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1815), Atletico Madrid v Elche (2030)

Friday

Getafe v Real Mallorca (1600), Celta Vigo v Sevilla (1815), Cadiz v Almeria (1815), Real Valladolid v Real Madrid (2030)

Saturday

Barcelona v Espanyol (1300), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1515), Villarreal v Valencia (1515)

Topics: FC Barcelona La Liga Robert Lewandowski

Related

Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after decorated career
Sport
Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after decorated career
Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Sport
Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Man Utd make bright start to life without Ronaldo

Man Utd make bright start to life without Ronaldo
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Man Utd make bright start to life without Ronaldo

Man Utd make bright start to life without Ronaldo
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP


MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United made a positive start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese’s shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Ronaldo’s rollercoaster second spell at Old Trafford came to an end during the World Cup break after an explosive interview in which he took aim at manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.
On the field, his influence had already waned since Ten Hag took charge at the start of the season.
Rashford has been a player transformed under the Dutch coach and carried his fine form for England at the World Cup into the Premier League’s return.
A brilliantly worked corner opened the floodgates for United as Christian Eriksen picked out an unmarked Rashford inside the area to sweep into the top corner.
Forest were without their first choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson as he is on loan from United and his understudy Wayne Hennessey was culpable when the home side doubled their lead just three minutes later.
Rashford’s burst down the left and teed up Martial at the edge of the box, but the Frenchman’s strike should not have had enough power to beat the Welsh international goalkeeper.
United were also short handed at the back with Lisandro Martinez absent following Argentina’s World Cup celebrations, Diogo Dalot injured and Harry Maguire still feeling the aftereffects of an illness.
As a result Raphael Varane was forced into starting just nine days after playing 113 minutes for France in the World Cup final, while Luke Shaw lined up as a center-back in a back four for the first time.
But Forest did little to test a makeshift backline as they remain with just one goal away from home in the league all season.
Steve Cooper’s men did have the ball in the net shortly before half-time, but Willy Boly’s effort was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.
Ten Hag has publicly stated his desire to add a striker in the January window given Ronaldo’s departure and United should have added more than one goal in the second half.
Antony fired straight at Hennessey after fine play from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes gave the Brazilian a clear sight of goal.
Hennessey also stood firm to block from Martial and Rashford from close range, but the Red Devils finally got the third goal they deserved three minutes from time.
The imperious Casemiro strode forward to win possession and picked out his Brazilian compatriot Fred to slot into the far corner.
Victory takes United to within one point of the top four and with a game in hand to come on fourth-placed Tottenham.
Forest remain rooted in the relegation zone, but just one point adrift of safety.

Topics: Manchester United

Related

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
Sport
Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup
Sport
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo

PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Updated 28 December 2022
AP

PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo

PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo
  • Marcel Brands, PSV’s general manager, described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club
Updated 28 December 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool.

PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer,” it said in a statement.

Marcel Brands, PSV’s general manager, described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club.

Liverpool have yet to confirm the deal.

The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United were most recently linked with a move for Gakpo. United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his desire to sign a forward next month after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated in November.

“We need to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to the squad — that only causes problems,” he said. “The criteria is high here at Manchester United.”

Gakpo scored three goals in the Netherlands’ run to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

“Things can change, but Cody has everything it takes to become a star,” said Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal. “He has a wonderful personality to become a star player because he is open-minded to anything and everything.”

Liverpool was expected to focus on strengthening midfield and manager Jurgen Klopp has been open about his admiration for England star Jude Bellingham. However, injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota convinced Liverpool to move quickly for Gakpo.

It can be difficult to conclude major transfers during the January window because of inflated prices midway through the season. But United’s determination to add to their attack could see the club become one of the biggest movers in the market before the window closes at the end of next month.

Topics: Cody Gakpo PSV Liverpool fc

Related

Gakpo on target but Dutch disappoint in World Cup draw with Ecuador
Sport
Gakpo on target but Dutch disappoint in World Cup draw with Ecuador
Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return
Sport
Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return

Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth

Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth

Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth
  • After three games in all competitions without scoring a goal, the Blues were determined to end their disappointing streak and get their season back on track
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Kai Havertz and Mason Mount’s early strikes helped Chelsea ease to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday to snap a dismal run of five Premier League games without a win.
Graham Potter’s side endured a torrid spell before the World Cup but sparkled on their return to Stamford Bridge against the struggling Cherries to move eighth, six points shy of the top four with a game in hand to come.
However, victory came at a cost as defender Reece James limped off on his return from the knee injury which kept him out of England’s World Cup campaign.
James cruised through the first half but called for a substitution early in the second, pointing to his knee before going to ground and being replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.
Potter, aiming to avoid overseeing a fourth consecutive Chelsea league defeat for the first time since 1998, handed Denis Zakaria his Premier League debut.
The Swiss midfielder broke forward well to drive Chelsea up the pitch in the first half, while the effervescent duo of Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic led the Bournemouth defense on a merry dance.
Sterling provided the opener with an incisive low cross to the back post where Havertz slid in to convert in the 16th minute.
Pulisic could easily have won a penalty when he was pulled back but referee Simon Hooper waved away his appeals.
Mount doubled the lead with a well-taken drive from the edge of the box in the 24th minute as Chelsea stepped up another gear before Pulisic had another goal disallowed for a foul by Havertz in the build-up.
After three games in all competitions without scoring a goal, the Blues were determined to end their disappointing streak and get their season back on track.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers did well to deny James after a dynamic burst forward, then made an even better save to foil Sterling before the break to keep his team in the game.
Havertz fired wide and Mount forced Travers into a smart low stop as Chelsea tried to put the game out of sight.
In the end they didn’t need to as Bournemouth failed to threaten other than Jaidon Anthony’s late free-kick that was beaten away by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
A fifth defeat in six league games leaves Gary O’Neil’s men in 14th just three points above the relegation zone.

Topics: Chelsea Football Club Bournemouth

Related

Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Sport
Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle gunning for Chelsea to keep Premier League spot
Sport
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle gunning for Chelsea to keep Premier League spot

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Updated 27 December 2022
ALAM KHAN

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
  • The 51-year-old Spaniard has led Manchester City to nine major trophies, including four Premier Leagues in the past five years
Updated 27 December 2022
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: In debates about football’s greatest manager in the modern era, many names come into contention for their achievements on the domestic and European front.

Whether it is Sir Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26 years at Old Trafford, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, the “Special One” Jose Mourinho or current Real Madrid coach and four-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

But, for Ilkay Gundogan, there can be only one — his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Since taking charge of the Abu Dhabi-owned side in 2016, the 51-year-old has led them to nine major trophies, including four Premier Leagues in the past five years.

Add that to his success at Barcelona, where he won six trophies alone in 2009, and at Bayern Munich, Guardiola is both revered and deemed revolutionary.

“For me, he’s the greatest coach in the modern game,” City captain Gundogan told Arab News exclusively.

“He has won everything with his clubs and, in terms of playing style, approaching a game, I have no doubt he will be remembered as the best so far. 

“He is probably the most innovative manager in modern football. It feels like he is the one who has changed the game in the last decade, and this belongs to him.

“Is he missing that big title with us like the Champions League? Maybe. We as players too, but sometimes it’s not always in our control.

“So many things have to come together to decide a game. But in the Premier League, 38 games, the way we play and what we have achieved, I think he’s on top, yes.

“Knowing him, he still has a lot of ideas in his head, a lot of hunger and a lot of ways he can improve his team and himself as well.

“We need to prepare for many more years with him in football because we need managers and coaches like him.”

With a desire to help City become Europe’s leading side and claim their elusive first Champions League, Guardiola has extended his contract until 2025.

And Germany international Gundogan, who also worked under Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, believes the Spaniard is motivated to achieve even more.

“It’s amazing news for Manchester City that Pep is staying and shows also how happy he is here with the club and the group of players that he has,” added the midfielder.

“I think he’s excited about this group, and was last year too, about the possibilities he has as a manager.

“He has already done so much for the club and over the next two and a half years, he will do the same — and maybe even top it.

“In the years Pep has been at City, he has been the main man, the one coming up with the ideas and the way we play. 

“All the praise we get, the way we play, the goals we score, the praise should go to him as well — he’s in charge of all of that. Without him, all these things would not be possible.

“I’m quite sure he will be remembered forever in football.”

Gundogan is paying close attention to Guardiola’s managerial methods as he hopes to follow the same path in the future — just like another former City skipper, Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian, 36, took over at Championship leaders Burnley in the summer and is driving them toward an immediate top-flight return after relegation last season on the final day.

“I try to follow their results,” said Gundogan, 32. “Vincent was at a City game before the World Cup and I told him ‘You’re getting lucky with all these late winners, 90-plus minutes, in games.’

“But I’m very happy for him. I could see already when he was here, toward the end of his time at City, that this was one of his goals and to see how far he could go.

“He’s very persistent in details, very hard working and deserves the credit. It wasn’t an easy appointment at Burnley with all the players going out and he had to bring in new ones and it was a big change. 

“But the way he has handled it so far, he’s done very well. The Championship is a tough league and I wish him well to get a promotion.”

Gundogan added: “It would be maybe irresponsible not to try to discover what’s out there, to be coaching one day myself. 

“I’m privileged to have played under some of the best managers in the world, like Pep, Jurgen and Tuchel, so I can take out something from every one of them. I can use it for my own future in terms of coaching.

“I’ve done one step, from the B License and still two more to go, A License and Pro License, which I don’t want to rush. I love to focus on an active career, but can I imagine coaching one day? Definitely.

“It would be great to conquer that opportunity and go for it.”

Gundogan returned from World Cup duty with Germany to help City beat Liverpool 3-2 to reach the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

It was a happy return after the bitter disappointment of his national team’s exit at the group stage for the second successive World Cup.

Gundogan is hoping that further success with City — who are still in contention for all four trophies this season — will make up for it.

“We went with different expectations for the World Cup, but it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

“It was frustrating, but sometimes the good thing in football is the next challenges; they don’t wait long. They are just around the corner, and we are back with a good result against Liverpool and now it’s game after game. The busiest part of the year is now, so it’s good.

“We have done really well in recent years in the second part of the season. The target is the same and hopefully, we can go on a run. The competition, especially in the Premier League, seems to be bigger than ever.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Ilkay Gundogan

Related

Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Sport
Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Sport
Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

follow us

Latest updates

China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Super maxi Andoo Comanche win line honors at Sydney-Hobart yacht race
BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.