Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra

RSIFF is is the founding partner of the charity night, which raises funds in support of UNICEF’s projects around the world.
Mello, who has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, opted for a peach embroidered gown from Georges Chakra’s spring-summer 2022 collection.
The model also wore the label at the charity gala’s summer edition in Italy earlier this year when she appeared in a draped sequined knit maillot gown with a black velvet belt that added a feminine touch to the creation.
The glitzy dress, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 haute couture collection, featured a long train and plunging neckline.
Apart from Mello, other celebrities to have championed the Lebanese designer include Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, singer and television show host Nicole Scherzinger, and K-Pop star Victoria Song.
The Oscar-nominated actress Bakalova stepped out in a glittering black gown from Georges Chakra at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards earlier this month, held at the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik.
The actress opted for a piece from the label’s fall-winter 2023 couture collection, featuring a fitted, sheer bodice with see-through sleeves.
Bakalova made her debut with her portrayal of the character Milena in the 2017 movie “XIIa.”
However, she stepped into the limelight playing the role of Tutar Sagdiyev in the 2020 mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and gaining a nomination for the Academy Awards.
The actress was most recently in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” released on Disney+, where she voiced the character of Cosmo the Space Dog.
Updated 31 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A classic car show at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has opened a window into the past with parades featuring timeless vehicles.
The show offered car owners the chance to demonstrate their commitment to preserving classic cars.
Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the 45-day camel festival that opened on Dec. 1 is one of the largest of its kind in the Middle East.
It reflects the history of the Arabian Peninsula and the life of its people through several interactive sections that transport visitors to the past, highlighting Saudi efforts in consolidating culture and national heritage.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Camel Club, which organizes the annual event, told Arab News that the celebration aims to revive local heritage, as it is customary for camel owners celebrating a special occasion.
The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, Spokesman, Camel Club
He added that classic car shows were launched so that camel owners could rent and escort the luxury vehicles on parades. Classic cars are known and loved among the people of the Arabian Peninsula, Al-Harbi said, adding that the vehicles “simulate the experiences of many in the past.”
Al-Harbi said that the festival activities, including camel shows and classic car processions, are among the important cultural components of the Arabian Peninsula and are based on a heritage that the Kingdom is proud of.
“We can see that the audience positively interacts with festival activities. We can also see the excitement in the eyes of visitors. The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another,” Al-Harbi added.
“This heritage is not only related to the Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula but also villagers who relied on camels to transport their daily needs such as water and food.”
He said that the people of the Arabian Peninsula should treasure the heritage surrounding camels and their place in the history of the region.
“No matter how much progress we have made, we adhere to our values, principles and our great heritage,” he added.
“We are extremely proud that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the general supervisor of the Camel Club, and the largest award in this field presented in the world is the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.
“This is proof of both the official and popular interest in what we do.”
Crown Prince Hussein got engaged officially in August to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.
“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time on Instagram to mark her eldest son’s engagement.
Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.
Asmahan: The Syrian star who remains forever young
For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
Complex, independent, daring and enigmatic, Asmahan is still adored across the Middle East nearly 80 years after her death
Updated 31 December 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: On the morning of July 14, 1944, the singer and actress Amal Al-Atrash took a break from filming in Cairo and headed to the seaside resort of Ras El-Bar. Accompanied by her friend and sometime secretary, Marie Qelada, she wore a yellow dress and carried with her a partly-read French novel. Both were seated in the back of a two-door sedan.
At around midday, and with a suddenness that would shock the Arab world, the car in which Al-Atrash and Qelada were travelling careered into a canal near the city of Mansoura, trapping both women inside. They both drowned. The driver — an acquaintance of Al-Atrash’s third husband, Ahmed Salem — escaped unharmed and mysteriously disappeared.
The untimely death of Al-Atrash — better known by her stage name of Asmahan — would cement her status as a cultural icon. A powerful, independent woman, provocative and divisive, Asmahan was a “glorious voice, a wanton woman, a daredevil, the mistress of many, and a self-destructive force,” wrote Sherifa Zuhur in “Asmahan’s Secrets.” Her tragic death only compounded her already controversial reputation, with conspiracy theories multiplying as the days and weeks turned into years.
In the immediate aftermath of her death, Asmahan left behind an unfinished film — director Youssef Wahbi’s “Gharam Wa Intiqam” (Love and Revenge) — and a multitude of unanswered questions, most of which related to her work for British intelligence during the Second World War. Had she been murdered? Who had killed her? Had she been operating as a double agent? The altering of the ending of “Love and Revenge” to mirror the star’s passing, as well as the use of a stunt double, only added to the intrigue that surrounded her.
“Asmahan’s life is so rocambolesque and romantic that the most daring of scriptwriters would not venture to invent it,” says the Moroccan film director Yasmine Benkiran, who is currently writing a film centered on an investigation into Asmahan’s mysterious death. “A Syrian princess with a golden voice, an actress with many escapades, husbands and lovers, an adventurer, a spy for the British (she helped the Allied troops against the Nazis). Envied by the queen and — some would say — by Umm Kulthum herself, she died in a mysterious car accident. Who killed her? Until today, no one knows. This life already makes her an icon.”
Yet much of her life remains a mystery. Even her age is uncertain, with estimates of the year of her birth ranging from 1912 to 1918. In contrast, her legacy endures. She is revered as a cultural icon more than ever before, with her representation in the arts manifesting itself in all forms of expression. Her vocal range, her formidable character, her glamour, her alleged espionage, and her on-screen persona resonate as loudly today as they ever did.
Born into the al-Atrash clan of southern Syria in the early years of the 20th century, Asmahan had been expected to conform to cultural tradition. That meant a life of dedication to a Druze husband and the raising of children, not the sinful life of a singer and entertainer. This pressure to conform was compounded by her family’s prominent role in the fight against French occupation, which meant Asmahan was born into a life of patriotic struggle. That struggle would lead to her relocation to Cairo with her mother and siblings following the French shelling of their Syrian home in 1922.
Yet both she and her brother — the singer, composer and virtuoso oud player Farid Al-Atrash — showed exceptional talent from an early age. Discovered by the Egyptian composer Dawood Hosni during a visit to their family home in Cairo, Asmahan ultimately rejected the life that had been allotted her.
Asmahan’s voice was powerful, extraordinary even, and she was blessed with exceptional range. She epitomized the melancholy and drama of the tarab tradition, yet was simultaneously fragile — something you can hear quite clearly in her voice. As Benkiran says, it was about “the ecstasy of the music, the transport of the soul, a place where melancholy and pleasure meet to become one.” She was also equally at ease with both Arab and Western musical traditions, which meant she was in the vanguard of cultural change.
“Her voice was incredible,” says Lebanese artist and author Zena El-Khalil. “Her vocal depth and breadth were phenomenal and that would have continued to develop had she lived longer. She would’ve had the same kind of stature as Umm Kulthum and the only reason she doesn’t is because she didn’t get to live as long.”
The effect of her appearance on those she encountered was striking. She often appeared on screen bathed in a white glow and embraced her sexuality rather than deny it. Edward Spears, the British High Commissioner in Lebanon, believed “she was, and always will be, one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” and she left an indelible impression on all she met. Her untimely death also bestowed eternal youth upon her.
It is her image as a strong and rebellious woman, however, that resonates the most. She lived boldly and freely, regardless of the expectations placed upon her by her family and the wider community. Although she was supported by her brother and mother, she was viewed with shame and horror by conservative Druze society and came under intense pressure. Sometimes she gave into that pressure, marrying her cousin Prince Hassan al-Atrash twice and living in Syria for six years, but she eventually returned to Cairo, where she rekindled her career and entered the world of cinema.
“When I first heard that Asmahan was young and Druze, she really felt like the closest thing I could have to a role model,” says El-Khalil, who is distantly related to Asmahan through her paternal grandmother. “I really felt a kinship with the desire to express yourself fully as an artist, but also having to hold back because of social pressure. She did a really good job of breaking out of that mold. We come from very similar family backgrounds and there’s a part of me that felt that, not only could I relate, but I looked up to her. When I needed strength, I would think of her. If Asmahan could do this 80 years ago, so could I (today).”
Asmahan features prominently in El-Khalil’s book, “Beirut, I Love You,” and she sees parallels in her own life as an artist. “When Asmahan didn’t sing, she got sick. When I don’t paint, I get sick. Sometimes you cannot not be what consciousness is desiring to express through you. And there is something very courageous in the way we both had to break through social norms to not just be artists, but women who express themselves, women who are seen, women who are heard, women who are in the public eye. In Druze culture, women are not allowed to do that. Your job is to follow the orders, follow the patriarchy, and birth children and be a good mother and a good member of society.”
Of all the icons featured in this series, Asmahan is arguably the most complex. This complexity has led to a level of devotion that is often absent in relation to other stars of the Arab world. The filmmaker Azza El-Hassan once told me two stories about her. One was of an Iraqi man who shot himself outside a cinema after watching “Love and Revenge.” The other was of a woman who died whilst trying to catch a glimpse of the Druze princess and is forever known as ‘The Martyr of Asmahan.’
“What is so meaningful about Asmahan — and what makes her so different from the others — is that she is not perfect,” said El-Hassan, whose documentary “The Unbearable Presence of Asmahan” was released in 2014. “She is a star, but also an alcoholic. She is a princess and a concubine. She is simply a bundle of contradictions, which makes her just like you and I. Someone who is far from being perfect. Her imperfection makes it easy to relate to her and to sympathize with her downfalls.”
Rita Ora attends Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsored charity event
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday was one of the main sponsors at the star-studded LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, held on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy.
British singer and songwriter Rita Ora posed on the beige-colored carpet with her husband, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.
Ora wore a black gown that featured a cropped top, mirrored embellishments and a feathered train. The dress was from London-based designer David Koma’s spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
She was not the only A-list celebrity in attendance. British actress Naomi Watts, US musician Maxwell, Czech model and actress Karolina Kurkova and US model Camille Kostek also attended the charity party, along with the CEO of RSIFF, Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki.
RSIFF is is the founding partner of the glamorous charity night, which aims to raise funds in support of UNICEF’s projects all over the world.
The event, in its second edition, featured a gala dinner with a live auction of exclusive items, artworks and experiences.
The dinner saw performances by US singer Lenny Kravitz and Canadian rapper Drake.
Following up her exceptional 2019 LP, “Oumniyah,” the legendary French-Algerian songwriter released her 10th album this year – a poignant showcase that further broadens the sonic palette of her trademark brand of Algerian Chaabi and inimitable dexterity on the guitar. Adorned with all the hallmarks of a Souad Massi record, “Sequana” mixes folk, country, rock, calypso, and bossa with poetic lyrics, speckled with themes including relationships, compassion and love. It even features singer/songwriter Piers Faccini, and a stunning Arabic-language rendition of “Hurt,” the Nine Inch Nails track famously covered by Johnny Cash. “Sequana” is an unmissable addition to Massi’s extraordinary catalog.
Although they have kept busy as session musicians and collaborated with the likes of Arab indie royalty Zeid Hamdan (on 2019’s “Beit”), the Beirut-based Syrian trio had not released a studio album since their cathartically magnetic 2013 debut, “180 Degrees.” Almost a decade later, Tanjaret Daghet have proved that the wait was indeed worth it, as they embrace their experimental side in much the same way that Radiohead completely reinvented themselves on their electronica-infused masterpiece “Kid A.” The band expertly weave an aural embroidery oscillating between psychedelia, delectably layered vocal harmonies and meditative instrumental passages that illustrate the depth of the connection between the three musicians. “Mareed” is an artistic triumph from a group whose unique sound has been sorely missed.
Only a year after starting their career in 2015, the Tunisian duo scored a major hit with “Smek,” a track from their debut album that was remixed by Rey&Kjavik and went on to gain more than 10 million streams. Since then, Sabrine Jenhani and Ramy Zoghlami have performed across Europe and North America, broadcasting a distinctive medley of indie-alternative folk and emotive lyrics sung in the Tunisian dialect of Derja to a growing listenership that often forms a lasting, intimate bond with their music. Ÿuma’s third studio effort, “HANNET LEKLOUB,” balances the melancholy and elegant melodicism of their previous releases with earworm hooks and tender vocalization to deliver a mature, memorable and immensely enjoyable LP.
With their sixth LP, Adonis have perfected the formula of danceable pop, alt-rock dynamism and anthemic songwriting that they began crafting in 2012 with their debut single, “Stouh Adonis.” The Lebanese foursome present a moving collection of love songs — with the title track and the heartrending “Ekhsarak” as standouts — that culminates in “Ma Endi Fekra,” an ingenious pastiche of two styles of Arabic music battling in a blistering commentary on the Arabic music industry. The album’s closing opus employs the electric guitar and oriental mizmar as an embodiment of this artistic skirmish and is some of the most profoundly adventurous work that the band have produced thus far.
Led by singer and guitarist Halim Yousfi, the Tunisian neo-reggae pioneers have gone through various lineup changes since starting out in 2006, but one element of their whirlwind combo of rap, jazz, funk and afrobeat has always remained uniform: They are uncompromising innovators and pepper their songs with incisive humor and politically provocative messages. Their latest album, “PRELUDE,” is a delightfully listenable amalgam of vibrant, rhythmic percussion, playful violins, a spirited brass section and ferociously honest socio-economic commentary on the travails of daily life in Tunis. A veritable gem that crystalizes Gultrah Sound System’s status as one of the region’s most exciting acts.
Tinariwen
‘Kel Tinariwen’
Although this is, strictly speaking, a reissue of a 1992 recording, the album was previously only released in Mali — and only on cassette. “Kel Tinariwen” is a seminal record from a band recognized as one of the architects of the Kel Tamasheq desert blues movement. This Grammy Award-winning collective of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali has been around for more than 40 years but remains decisively relevant. If anything, the addition of synthesizers to their idiosyncratic guitarwork demonstrates the group’s enthusiasm for reframing their music and making it accessible for a whole new generation of fans.
Many established artists fall into the trap of complacency and end up ignoring the little voice in their heads that nags at them to rethink and reimagine. Cairokee have never shied away from returning to the drawing board wholesale, but on their bold, seventh studio album, the Egyptian rock visionaries are truly charting a new direction for their music. “Roma” is an audacious foray into pop and trap-tinged melodies — the inclusion of hip-hop luminary Marwan Pablo, for instance — by a band who made their name as the rock soundtrack to Egypt’s 2011 revolution. The LP swept the charts across the country’s music platforms and shines on as one of the most daring additions to Cairokee’s already illustrious output.
Breaking out on his own from electro-acoustic collective Garaseen, whose 2018 EP made waves across the Arab indie landscape, Idreesi built on the momentum sparked by his debut LP, 2020’s “Loon El Shams,” to ignite a creative flame that reverberates with aplomb across his latest pop outing. “Ma7boobi” is an affective anthology of material told from the perspectives of fictional characters envisaged by the songwriter, whose penchant for storytelling stems from his experience in theater and as an actor. The album is a deeply expressive chronicle of the singer’s personal experiences and regularly intrigues with its novel use of unconventional instrumentation to convey raw emotion. A must-hear.
Rapper and music producer El Rass (aka Mazen El-Sayed) is known for not mincing his words. Following in the footsteps of 2020’s “Bab Al-Doukhoul,” one of the region’s most inventive hip-hop pacesetters delves into the themes of economic collapse and hardship in his native Lebanon with bruising wit and eye-watering lyrical legerdemain. The boisterous rhyme slinger is in scorching form on “Ard El Khof” (Land Of Fear), dealing out verse upon verse cadenced to perfection and accompanied by a searing entourage of pulsating beats and lusciously dark synth.