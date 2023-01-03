You are here

Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine

Russian forces have intensified their raids against Ukrainian cities following devastating setbacks on the battlefield in the second half of 2022. (AFP/File)
Russian forces have intensified their raids against Ukrainian cities following devastating setbacks on the battlefield in the second half of 2022. (AFP/File)
Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine

Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine
  Airstrike destroyed ice hockey arena in city of Druzhkivka
LONDON: A team of French journalists was within a few meters of an explosion following a Russian airstrike during a live broadcast from Druzhkivka, in eastern Ukraine, on Monday evening.

Paul Gasnier, who was on the ground with colleagues Heloise Gregoire and Theo Palfray, was shown reporting live for the French TV channel TMC when an explosion occurred just behind them.

Following the blast, dismayed staff in the studio were shown on TV screens, but Gasnier and his crew managed to reestablish their connection and continue their broadcast to Paris following the break.

The journalists admitted being scared, but said no one among the team was injured.

However, two other people were injured and the Altair ice hockey arena was destroyed in the airstrike.

The attack also damaged the MAN Hotel, the bus station, a church, a residential building and outbuildings in the city, according to reports.

 

The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday: “Since the start of the war, the Russian occupiers have destroyed five ice stadiums,” naming them as the Druzhba venue in Donetsk, arenas in Mariupol and Melitopol, and the Ice Palace in Sievierodonetsk, along with the Altair arena.

Donbas ice hockey club started using the Altair site in 2014, and said that the arena had been destroyed “as a result of rocket fire.”

Russian forces have intensified their raids against Ukrainian cities following devastating setbacks on the battlefield in the second half of 2022.

Casualties among members of the press and media have increased in the wake of more frequent raids.

More media workers were killed covering the war in Ukraine last year — 12 in total — than in any other country, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

Bjorn Stritzel, a German journalist from Bild, was slightly injured near the contact line in Ukraine on Monday.

A journalist from Japan was injured during a missile attack on Kyiv on Dec. 31, while Italian journalists earlier came under fire near Kherson.

’French Oscars’ bars those investigated for sex crimes

’French Oscars’ bars those investigated for sex crimes
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
AFP

’French Oscars’ bars those investigated for sex crimes

’French Oscars’ bars those investigated for sex crimes
  • Announcement comes after it was revealed a prominent actor was being investigated for alleged rape
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Cesar Awards, France’s version of the Oscars, said Monday that anyone being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct would be barred from its ceremony next month.
There were fears of protests at the event on February 25 over the latest #MeToo furor involving newcomer Sofiane Bennacer, who is being investigated by police on two allegations of rape and one of violence against a partner.
Bennacer, 25, who denies any wrongdoing, had been seen as an awards frontrunner for his part in “Les Amandiers” (titled “Forever Young” abroad) about a sexually promiscuous group of drama students in the 1980s.
It also follows protests at the 2020 ceremony when Roman Polanski, convicted of raping a child in the 1970s, won best director — which triggered a major reorganization of the Cesar Academy.
In a statement, the Academy said anyone facing a potential prison sentence for “violence, notably of (a) sexual or sexist nature” would be excluded from the coming ceremony.
“It has been decided not to highlight people who may have been put in question by the judiciary for acts of violence,” it said, adding that the step was being taken “out of respect for the victims,” even if they were only “presumed” victims.
Bennacer was dropped from the longlist of possible nominees in November after fresh allegations surfaced in the media.
The director of “Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi (also said to be Bennacer’s girlfriend), denounced “a media lynching.”
She admitted on Instagram that the film’s producers were aware of allegations against Bennacer during the casting, “but I told them these rumors would not stop me and I couldn’t envision making the film without him.”
Her famous sister, singer and former French First Lady Carla Bruni, said the actor’s treatment undermined the presumption of innocence, “one of the foundations of our democracy.”
The Cesar Academy said it was still debating whether people with sexual misconduct allegations and convictions should be banned entirely from future nominations and awards, with a decision due in the coming weeks.

Topics: Cesar awards France sexual harassment #MeToo movement Sofiane Bennacer Roman Polanski

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Yemeni officials on Monday condemned arrests and prosecutions by the Iran-backed Houthi militia directed against media, journalists and celebrities.

The “abduction of journalist and YouTuber Ahmed Allaw, storming homes of activist Issa Al-Othari’s relatives, abducting his brothers, and terrorizing his family, confirms again that it is a rogue terrorist gang,” said Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani.

“These frenzied campaigns confirm the state of hysteria that gripped Houthi leaders after calls for a popular uprising to get rid of this scourge that impoverished citizens in areas under its control, and destroyed everything beautiful in Yemen in implementation of a Tehran agenda,” Al-Eryani said in a series of tweets.

“The international community, the United Nations, UN and US envoys, and human rights organizations and bodies are called upon to condemn these criminal practices, and to put real pressure on the militia leaders to force them to release all those forcibly hidden in their illegal detention centers, including media professionals, journalists, and social media celebrities,” he said.

Al-Eryani added: “We warn against the terrorist Houthi militia affiliated with Iran, blocking the Internet in some areas under the pretext of confronting ‘soft war,’ in conjunction with calls for popular uprising, and arrests and prosecutions it launched against journalists and media workers, and activists.”

“These practices confirm the Houthi militia’s replication of the mullahs’ regime actions, which failed to quell popular protests in Iran, including blocking the Internet, unleashing hands of the Basij and Revolutionary Guards to suppress protesters, and coverup crimes and violations committed against them,” he said.

Topics: Yemen Moammar Al-Eryani Houthi

Senegalese journalist ‘extremely strained’ after hunger strike

Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Senegalese journalist ‘extremely strained’ after hunger strike

Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
  • The case against Niang arose after he wrote about rape charges faced by the country’s main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

DAKAR: A Senegalese journalist and prominent anti-government critic is “extremely strained” after a two-week hunger strike he launched in protest of his detention, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.
Pape Ale Niang, head of the Dakar Matin online news site, was arrested on November 6 and charged with “divulging information likely to harm national defense.”
Niang, widely followed in Senegal for his regular columns on current affairs, was released on December 14 but sent back to prison a week later. He has been on a hunger strike since his latest imprisonment on December 20.
“I pray that the irreparable does not happen,” Me Moussa Sarr told AFP.
The journalist has been at Dakar’s main hospital since December 24, with doctors concerned about his condition for the past five days, according to a local press body.
The case against Niang arose after he wrote about rape charges faced by the country’s main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.
He is accused of describing confidential messages about security arrangements for Sonko’s interview with investigators, according to trade unions.
His detention sparked a wave of criticism from the press, civil society groups and Senegal’s opposition, many of whom called for his release.
Senegal has a strong reputation for openness and press freedom in troubled West Africa, but this status is in decline, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Its 2022 Press Freedom Index ranked Senegal 73rd out of 180 countries — a fall of 24 places compared with the 2021 assessment.

 

Topics: Pape Ale Niang

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
  • Lawsuit is latest accusation of nonpayment by the tech giant
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter is being sued for overdue rent on one of its office spaces in San Francisco.

The landlord, Columbia Reit-650 California LLC, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the social media company of failing to pay $136,260 in missing rent.

The lawsuit relates to the office space at 650 California Street, a different building from the company’s headquarters on Market Street.

The landlord said in the lawsuit that it had told Twitter in mid-December to pay the sum or risk breaching the contract.

According to The New York Times, Twitter in recent weeks has stopped paying rent on all its global offices to save on costs.

Sources also claimed that the tech giant decided to close its Seattle office on Friday, laying off security and cleaning staff, and asking the remaining employees to bring toilet paper from home.

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in October for $44 billion, the magnate has sought to cut down costs, claiming that Twitter could go bankrupt if drastic changes are not put in place.

In recent weeks, several companies have accused Twitter of withholding payments to contractors or vendors, including accountants and consultants working on key regulatory projects.

The company is also being sued for alleged nonpayment of almost $200,000 for private charter flights made the week Musk took over.

Topics: media social media Twitter

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
  • Samimi had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian activist and journalist Keyvan Samimi remains in detention, his family told said on Monday, denying earlier press reports that he had been freed.

On Sunday, the reformist daily Shargh reported the release of the 73-year-old, sentenced to three years in prison in December 2020 for “conspiracy against national security.”

On Monday, his family said Samimi was still serving his sentence in prison in Semnan, more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital Tehran.

The journalist was authorized in February 2022 to return home due to health problems.

However, he was sent back to prison in May after being accused of carrying out activities against national security, Mehr news agency reported at the time.

In December, he published from prison a message of support for the protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating strict dress codes.

Iranian officials have said hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide.

Samimi has served prison terms both before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Also on Sunday, the Shargh newspaper announced the arrest of one of its journalists, Milad Alavi, after being summoned to court.

Last month Shargh published a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists arrested in Iran in connection with the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

