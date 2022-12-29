What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

Author: P.A. Lagerstrom
Fluid mechanics is one of the greatest accomplishments of classical physics. The Navier-Stokes equations, first derived in the 18th century, serve as an accurate mathematical model with which to describe the flow of a broad class of real fluids.
Not only is the subject of interest to mathematicians and physicists, but it is also indispensable to mechanical, aeronautical, and chemical engineers, who have to apply the equations to real-world examples, such as the flow of air around an aircraft wing or the motion of liquid droplets in a suspension.