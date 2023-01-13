You are here

  • Home
  • Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
Every year, at least 150,000 Indian Muslims embark on Hajj, a spiritual journey and one of the five pillars of Islam. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6rpa5

Updated 39 sec ago

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
  • 500 spots in India’s annual Hajj quota are reserved for VIPs
  • Hajj committee preparing new policy for pilgrimage
Updated 39 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities responsible for organizing Islamic pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia are seeking to abolish the VIP quota for Hajj pilgrims.

With more than 200 million Indians professing Islam, the Hindu-majority South Asian nation has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population.

Every year, at least 150,000 Indian Muslims embark on Hajj, a spiritual journey and one of the five pillars of Islam.

While some of them need to wait years for their turn, there are 500 reserve spots annually set aside for top government officials — a practice that is now under review by the Haj Committee of India.

Discussions are still underway.

“We have just taken a decision to abolish the VIP quota, but that decision has not been implemented ... There is no consensus on this issue so far,” S. Muawari Begum, vice chairperson of the committee, told Arab News.

Both Begum and the committee’s chairman, A. P. Abdullakutty, said that ending the preferential treatment for VIP pilgrims would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s general approach not to accord special privileges due to higher social status.

“This VIP culture is not good with lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of people waiting for Hajj pilgrimage. This is bad. PM Modi is in favor of ending the VIP culture,” Abdullakutty said, adding that more clarity on the issue was expected soon.

“After extensive discussion with all stakeholders our new policy is prepared ... in a few days’ time a new policy of Hajj would be announced.”

Although the quota of 500 appears to be little compared with the country’s annual Hajj quota, for Muslims the very idea of privileged treatment during Hajj was bizarre.

“When you go for Hajj, everyone is the same there. Everyone is equal there. There is uniformity there. People wear the same clothes, go through the same process of pilgrimage,” Asad Rizvi, an intellectual based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.

“There is no concept of VIP in front of Allah.”

For some, even a few hundred spots would contribute to making the pilgrimage more accessible to all.

“Many people aspire to go for Hajj, but the limited number of spots come in their way,” Zaid Khan, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, said.

“I am sure more people will get the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Hajj.”

Asad Shah, an 81-year-old resident of Delhi, was surprised that there even was such a quota.

“If the government abolishes it, I should welcome it,” he said, but hoped that more would be done to help facilitate Muslim pilgrimage.

“Until a few years ago there was a government program where they used to facilitate the Hajj for poor Muslims, chosen through a lottery system. If the government thinks about the welfare of Muslims, then it should restore it.”

Topics: India hajj

Related

Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia
6,600 Palestinians to perform Hajj
Middle-East
6,600 Palestinians to perform Hajj

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
Updated 9 sec ago

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy

$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
  • Crown prince directed authorities this week to see if Saudi investment could be raised to $10 billion
  • Saudi Fund for Development will review increasing deposits in Pakistan’s central bank to $5 billion
Updated 9 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The possibility of expanding Saudi investment will be a welcome relief to Pakistan, experts and business leaders told Arab News, as Riyadh plans to consider a major funding boost in the South Asian nation’s troubled economy.
As Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure due to upcoming debt repayments, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week directed authorities and the Saudi Fund for Development to see if the Kingdom’s investment could be lifted to $10 billion and deposits in the Pakistani central bank raised to $5 billion.
It is not the first time in the recent past that Pakistan has looked to Saudi Arabia to deal with the challenges posed by low reserves and maturing debts. In 2021, the SFD deposited $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, and while other countries demanded their deposits back after maturity, the Saudi funds remained in the system in 2022 when Islamabad requested a repayment extension.
Immediately after the crown prince’s decision was announced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan was “immensely grateful,” echoing the sentiment of the country’s business community.
“The entire Pakistani nation is extremely grateful for the directives. In the current time of political and economic uncertainty, this news comes as a breath of fresh air for all of us,” Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former chairman of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.
“There is a lot of potential, and Saudi Arabia’s expertise in this segment with regard to their public investment fund and holding the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world gives them a huge advantage.”
Pakistan was cash-strapped after a deadlock with the International Monetary Fund over tax targets delayed the disbursal of another tranche of its bailout program. The situation worsened when the worst floods in decades hit the country in July-October and cut its economic growth by half.
Khaqan Najeeb, former adviser at the Ministry of Finance, said that Pakistan is going through a severe dollar liquidity crunch, and an injection of funds into the central bank’s reserves could help ease the problem.
Foreign investment also was desperately needed.
“Discussions must commence with the Saudis, as they have said that they could study up to $10 billion of investment in Pakistan,” Najeeb said.
“Pakistan is a country starved for the FDI (foreign direct investment). Our FDI over the last couple of years has come down to under a $2 billion mark, which for a country like Pakistan is not enough. In the last couple of months of this financial year of 2023, our FDI has halved compared with the same period last year.”
But the Pakistani government needs to do its homework to make investments from the Kingdom sustainable and also attract private sector stakeholders.
With the Kingdom showing interest in Pakistan’s refining and industry, economist Ali Salman highlighted the need for policy incentives to mobilize projects with Saudi businesses.
“We hope that the government of Pakistan will come up with a favorable oil refinery policy which will then attract investment from Saudis,” he said.
Businesses are hopeful that with Saudi support the country’s financial situation will soon get back on track.
“I am expecting that in near future, within three to four months, the situation will start to normalize,” Khurshid Burlas, chairman of the regional coordination committee at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.
“We are expecting (that) due to all this support, Pakistan will come out of this economic crisis.”

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia investments

Related

Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to study increasing investments in Pakistan to $10 billion 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to study increasing investments in Pakistan to $10 billion 

US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe

US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe

US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe
  • The new find, from Biden's time as vice president, was uncovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington
  • Private attorney and former government prosecutor Robert Hur would be given the title of special counsel and empowered to examine whether the cache violated any laws
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Thursday an independent prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
This came after a furor over secret papers found at his former office exploded with the discovery of a second batch at his private residence.
The new find, from Biden’s time as vice president, was uncovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he often spends weekends, his lawyer said.
Garland, who runs the US Justice Department, said private attorney and former government prosecutor Robert Hur would be given the title of special counsel and empowered to examine whether the cache violated any laws.
“As I have said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said.
“But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter.”
Garland’s announcement came hours after the White House acknowledged the second batch of papers in a statement that did not address their contents — supercharging a growing scandal over a first batch of documents found at a Washington think tank where Biden had an office.
The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the special counsel investigation of former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of hundreds of classified materials at his South Florida beachfront home and his alleged obstruction of government efforts to get them back.
“People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. We’re cooperating fully (and) completely with the Justice Department’s review,” Biden told reporters.
“As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored, and they finished the review last night.”
The president said a “small number” of documents with classified markings had been found in storage areas and his library and that the Justice Department was notified immediately.
Biden declined to take shouted questions from the press, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for a congressional investigation into the discovery and the earlier find, in a closet at his former office in Washington.
Biden had told reporters in Mexico City on Tuesday he was “surprised” to learn of the original discovery on November 2, saying he did not know that any had been taken there.
Hur, a former assistant US attorney who worked on counterterrorism and corporate fraud in the DOJ from 2007 until 2014 and returned under the Trump administration as the principal associate deputy attorney general, is expected to begin work in the coming days.
“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability and particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts, and the law,” Garland added.
The first cache of Biden documents was discovered a week before last year’s midterm elections but only acknowledged by the White House on Monday, prompting accusations from Republicans of a cover-up and the unequal application of the law in the two cases.
“I think Congress has to investigate this,” newly installed House Speaker McCarthy told reporters at his first news conference.
“Here’s an individual that’s been in office for more than 40 years. Here’s an individual that sat on ‘60 minutes,’ that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents, locked in behind, and now we find... a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations.”
Trump had earlier demanded on his Truth Social platform: “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?“
Legal analysts have pointed to major difference between the cases however, particularly over the size of the huge hoard of documents Trump had stored at his residence after leaving the White House in 2021.
The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant in August, and Trump could face obstruction of justice charges after spending months resisting government efforts to recover his trove and his failure to comply with a subpoena demanding their return.
The White House, in contrast, says it has been “fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice” since the Biden discovery.
After the first batch of Biden documents was discovered at his former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank last November, lawyers turned them over to the National Archives, which handles all such materials, the White House counsel’s office said.
Lawyers for Biden then scoured possible locations for any other stray documents.
Nevertheless, serious questions remain about when the second batch of documents was unearthed, who took both sets from the White House and if they have been accessed since Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Topics: US Attorney General Merrick Garland President Joe Biden classified documents

Related

Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office
World
Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
World
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up

UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams

UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams

UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
  • The families were moved from hotels in London to northern England, but a lack of school places near their new accommodation meant that their children could not complete their GCSE studies
  • One of the girls at the center of the case, Marzia, 15, now receives virtual lessons from teachers at her original London school, Ark Walworth Academy
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Four Afghan refugee families whose children faced education disruptions because of hotel moves are taking the UK government to court, the BBC reported.

The families were moved from hotels in London to northern England, but a lack of school places near their new accommodation meant that their children could not complete their GCSE studies, the UK’s secondary education qualification.

The UK Home Office has housed thousands of Afghans in temporary hotels since the influx of refugees in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

One of the girls at the center of the case, Marzia, 15, now receives virtual lessons from teachers at her original London school, Ark Walworth Academy, due to a lack of nearby education options.

She said: “They told us they were going to put us in a good school. They broke their promise. The hotel is like a jail.

“A hotel is a good place but for a holiday — not for almost two years.”

Jessica West, Ark Walworth Academy principal, said that the school had been “more than happy to provide them (the Afghan students) with an education on a temporary basis.”

She added: “What is difficult is to see them move from a situation that was precarious, that we did everything we could to try and shore up for them, to another situation that isn’t permanent and is just as precarious.”

A lawyer representing the Afghan families, Daniel Rourke, said the Home Office was legally mandated to “safeguard and promote the welfare of children” in immigration decisions.

“They were promised a warm welcome and it is quite chilling to now hear the home secretary argue in court that she owes no duty to have any regard to the best interests of the children that are affected by this important decision to uproot them and move them hundreds of miles to live in an airport temporarily,” Rourke added.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK is proud to have already provided homes for nearly 7,400 Afghan evacuees, through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

“While hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer adequate space and secure and clean accommodation.

“We will continue to bring down the number of people in bridging hotels, moving people into more sustainable accommodation,” he added.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Afghan refugees Ark Walworth Academy Jessica West Daniel Rourke

Related

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
World
UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees in UK shun relocation to Scotland, Wales as hotel costs mount
World
Afghan refugees in UK shun relocation to Scotland, Wales as hotel costs mount

‘Daesh Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey no longer in US prison, records reveal

‘Daesh Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey no longer in US prison, records reveal
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

‘Daesh Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey no longer in US prison, records reveal

‘Daesh Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey no longer in US prison, records reveal
  • US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms Kotey is no longer in its custody, but says it cannot disclose why
  • Daughter of victim killed by extremist says he is most likely assisting authorities with other investigations
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Alexanda Kotey, one of the so-called Daesh “Beatles” serving a life sentence for the torture and murder of Western hostages, has disappeared from the US prison system, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Kotey was imprisoned in the US in August 2022 after pleading guilty to eight charges related to the abduction, torture and killing of Daesh hostages in Syria between 2012 and 2015. 

The 39-year-old Londoner was the fourth member of an extremist cell that held up to two dozen Westerners captive. Hostages dubbed the group the “Beatles” because of their English accents.

Kotey was sent to Pennsylvania’s high-security Canaan prison, regarded as “one of the most dangerous penitentiaries in the country,” according to the Daily Mail.

However, Federal Bureau of Prisons records have recently revealed that he is no longer being held at Canaan. 

A prisons spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Thursday that Kotey is not currently in the custody of the bureau, but did not explain why. 

The official said that there are “several reasons” an inmate might be listed as not being in the system. 

“Inmates who were previously in BOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside BOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or for other reasons,” the spokesperson said. 

The bureau added that it does not disclose specific details about an inmate due to “safety, security or privacy reasons.”

The “Beatles” group is believed to have abducted and killed 27 people, including British aid worker David Haines. Propaganda videos posted online showed victims paraded in orange jumpsuits before being beheaded.

Haines’ daughter Bethany, 24, told the Daily Record on Wednesday that Kotey is most likely “assisting authorities” with investigations into another case. 

“I don’t think it is right that he can just disappear from the system and the families whose lives were devastated by his actions are left to wonder where he is,” she said.

“In the past he has been traceable, as we have access to data via the US victim notification scheme, and we at least had the reassurance that he was in a high-security facility,” she added. 

After being captured by Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018, Kotey was handed over to American forces in Iraq in 2020 and later faced trial in the US over the killing of four American hostages. In exchange for his extradition, US authorities agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Kotey accepted a plea deal that included “cooperation requirements” to avoid serving his life sentence at the ADX Florence prison in Colorado, dubbed the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.” 

 

Topics: Daesh Alexanda Kotey US

Related

Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain
Middle-East
Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain
Shamima Begum says she is ‘just so much more than Daesh’
World
Shamima Begum says she is ‘just so much more than Daesh’

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
  • The court maintained lesser charges of misuse of public funds and disobedience against Puigdemont
  • The move follows a reform of Spain's criminal code in December that abolished the offence of sedition
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday dropped sedition charges against former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont over a failed 2017 independence bid that sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.
But the court maintained lesser charges of misuse of public funds and disobedience against Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium to avoid prosecution in Spain and holds a seat in the European Parliament.
The move follows a reform of Spain’s criminal code in December that abolished the offense of sedition and replaced it with the charge of public disorder that carries softer penalties.
The reform — which was fiercely opposed by the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) — also lowered the penalty for misuse of public funds.
Both offenses were used against Catalan leaders who staged a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by the courts, followed by a unilateral declaration of independence for the wealthy northeast region.
Puigdemont, who headed the Catalan government at the time of the independence push, now potentially faces a shorter prison term if he is convicted than was the case before the sedition charge was dropped.
The Supreme Court in 2019 sentenced former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras to 13 years behind bars for sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the separatist push.
Since taking power in June 2018, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to defuse the conflict in Catalonia.
In 2021, he pardoned Junqueras and eight other Catalan separatist leaders who were convicted over their roles in the separatist push.
Analysts say the criminal code reform, which came into effect on Thursday, is part of an attempt to win support in vote-rich Catalonia ahead of Spain’s general election expected later this year.
It is also seen as a bid to assure Catalan pro-independence party ERC continues to support Sanchez’s minority government in tight parliamentary votes.
The main opposition PP has denounced the reform as “tailor-made for convicts.” Some of Sanchez’s own Socialists have also been critical.
Top PP official Elias Bendodo on Thursday accused Sanchez of having paved the way for Puigdemont to return to Spain “on a red carpet.”
But the government’s main spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, defended the criminal code reform, saying it brought Spanish law in line with its European peers.
She said there are “tools to pursue” the events of the failed independence bid which “continue to have a criminal sanction,” she told reporters.
Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after the failed independence bid. He became a member of the European Parliament in June 2019.
Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena said Thursday he would submit a new extradition request to Belgian authorities for Puigdemont to face trial on the lesser charges, pending EU courts’ rulings on whether Puigdemont has immunity as a European lawmaker.
Belgium has so far denied Spain’s extradition request for Puigdemont, and it was not clear how having the charge of sedition dropped would affect the chances of him being sent back by Belgian officials.
Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told Catalan radio he was “convinced” his client would soon be able to return to Spain, adding he expected European courts would confirm he has immunity at the end of February or in March.

Topics: Spain Barcelona Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont sedition

Related

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
World
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy
World
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy

Latest updates

Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’
Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’
Boulevard World showcases the best in creative art
Boulevard World showcases the best in creative art

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.