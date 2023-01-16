Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament

You are here

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2023.
  • The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
  • The WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is to be the newest destination for the world’s professional women’s tennis tour, the Women’s Tennis Association and IMG announced on Monday.

The ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12. It is the first ongoing WTA-sanctioned event to take place in the emirate.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and investment group Mubadala, the WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

“I’m really excited to once again be playing in Abu Dhabi. The atmosphere and support from the fans is always incredible and I hope to continue my winning run in an amazing venue,” said Jabeur, who won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and last year.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said: “Abu Dhabi’s position in the calendar will create a unique three-week Hologic WTA Tour swing in the region, promising best-in-class player fields competing for valuable WTA points. This tournament will build on the commitment Mubadala has made in introducing professional women’s tennis to Abu Dhabi in recent years.”

Aside from more than 60 singles and doubles matches across eight days, the tournament will feature a variety of activities including tennis-themed games and player question and answer sessions.

Robbie Henchman, President of Global Partnerships – IMG Events, IMG Media & On Location, commented: “We are proud to bring the first-ever permanent official Women’s Tour event to Abu Dhabi. 

“Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are the perfect partners to help us deliver a world class, action-packed event, with thrilling action on and off the court for fans, families and friends to enjoy.”

Mubadala has supported international tennis for more than a decade and supports the Mubadala Community Cup and Mubadala Tennis in Schools Programs locally. 

Homaid Al-Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be part of bringing this inaugural WTA 500 tour event to Abu Dhabi, continuing our global support of tennis and attracting world-class events to the emirate. 

“This partnership complements our efforts to promote an active and healthy lifestyle in the community, and builds on the legacy of Mubadala supporting professional women’s tennis in the region.”

Abu Dhabi Sports Council General Secretary Aref Hamad Al-Awani said: “The tournament underpins our commitment to bring sporting events to the region and to inspire youngsters. This tournament is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s abilities as hosts and organizers. You can expect the inaugural edition to be nothing short of amazing.”

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at AED 50 ($13.61) for adults, while full tournament packages are available at a 15 percent discount. Children under 12 accompanied by ticket-holders can enter free for the first four days. Visit ticketmaster.ae for more details.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is being produced by IMG, the company behind the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and globally renowned cultural events such as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Frieze art fairs.

Topics: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Women's Tennis Association Ons Jabeur

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
  • Top seed Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both emphatic winners
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defense with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit due to injury without hitting a ball.

In the women’s draw, top seed Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination while Jessica Pegula and teenage prodigy Coco Gauff were both emphatic winners on the first day of action.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, had been in poor form by his sky-high standards, losing six of his last seven matches stretching back to defeat in the last 16 at the US Open.

In fast-rising Draper, 21, the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced a stern test to start his campaign at a sweltering Melbourne Park.

The top seed recovered from a second-set wobble — and a bizarre incident when a ball boy accidentally took his racquet — to defeat the 38th-ranked Briton 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, who recently became a father, faces American Mackenzie McDonald in round two.

“Very exciting, new beginning, just super-happy to be back at Rod Laver with a victory I needed,” he said after grinding down Draper.

“Last couple of months have not been easy for me.”

Nadal was on court when Australia’s talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” said the Wimbledon finalist, who was considered an outside bet to win a maiden Grand Slam crown.

“I’ve had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event.

“I’m just exhausted from everything, and (it’s) obviously pretty brutal.”

The first Grand Slam of the year had already lost several stars in the buildup.

Injured men’s world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and two-time Melbourne champion Naomi Osaka — who is expecting her first child — are among the other players missing.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was detained and deported ahead of last year’s tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID, begins his title assault on Tuesday.

Other winners on Monday included third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who saw off dogged Vasek Pospisil in an all-Canadian clash.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, losing finalist in 2021 and 2022, fired up his bid to go one better with a straight-sets demolition of Marcos Giron.

But 21st seed Borna Coric fell to Czech player Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

In the women’s draw, hot favorite Swiatek was far from her fluent best against Jule Niemeier but got the job done, 6-4, 7-5.

“Honestly, I wanted to be focused on myself because I know that Jule serves amazing and was really pushing, putting pressure on me,” said Swiatek, who landed only 49 percent of her first serves.

“So I’m pretty happy that I got through this match because the first round is always tricky and I guess an opponent like Jule makes it even more tricky.”

The Pole, who is chasing an Australian Open crown to go with major titles at the US Open and Roland Garros, plays Camila Osorio of Colombia next.

In-form Pegula blitzed 161st-ranked Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 in a 59-minute romp to signal her intent.

Fellow American Gauff was equally explosive in racing into the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 thumping of Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The 18-year-old Gauff now faces a mouth-watering encounter against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

It will be the first-ever meeting between Gauff and the 20-year-old Raducanu, two rising stars of women’s tennis.

“I’m really looking forward to this match,” Raducanu said.

“I’m very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well.

“I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through — part of the next generation of tennis really -- it’s going to be a great match.”

Also safely through was another American, Danielle Collins, last year’s beaten finalist in Melbourne.

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari also won and Victoria Azarenka defeated Sofia Kenin in a battle of two former Australian Open champions.

But two seeds fell at the first hurdle, 25th-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova and American 28th seed Amanda Anisimova.

Topics: 2023 Australian Open Australian Open Rafael Nadal

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics
  • 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games to compete in Sharjah
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s biggest names in skateboarding are arriving in Sharjah in the UAE for the Street and Park 2022 World Championships, which are qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The first event takes place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, followed by the second from Feb. 5 to 12. Among the contestants are all 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games, who will compete with over 300 contestants, the organizers said in a press release.

The events take place at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, one of the largest facilities in the world, inspired by some of the best arenas internationally. Spread over six separate parks, the over 8,300-square-meter complex includes Olympic-level street and park sections complete with two 3.3-meter deep ends, quarterpipes, stair rails, ledges and vert extensions.

Keegan Palmer, the Australian gold medal winner for the park discipline in Tokyo, said: “Aljada is an amazing facility, the perfect location for an Olympic qualifier.”

“I’m just stoked to be here at the most creative skate park in the region, it offers a wonderful challenge to the world’s best skaters,” said the 19-year-old.

Topics: UAE skateboarding Sharjah Olympics

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
Barcelona players Ter Stegen and Pedri González arriving in Riyadh ahead of the Spanish Super Cup. Photo credit: @gsaksa_en
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
  • Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Barcelona players had one diet cheat day during their stay in Saudi Arabia and used the opportunity to try traditional Saudi food, according to Mohammed Al-Sadiq, human resources manager at the hotel where the stars stayed.

He said that famous meals like kabsa, jareesh and qursan were among other delectable dishes provided to the players.

Al-Sadiq told Al-Ekhbariya channel that the players followed their usual strict diets on the other days.

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the Kingdom hosted the tournament for the third time in a row as part of Diriyah Season celebrations.

Topics: Barcelona Saudi Food Diriyah Season 2022 Spanish Super Cup 2023

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix
  • Pascal Wehrlein claims 2nd ahead of Lucas di Grassi in 3rd
  • First race of all-new GEN3 vehicles sees 4 Porsche-powered cars finish in top 10
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Mexico City: Avalanche Andretti Formula E team driver Jake Dennis produced a dominant drive to win the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix and the first race for the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car, the GEN3.

Dennis climbed from second on the starting grid to win the race ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein, who started from sixth to finish second, and Mahindra Racing’s Lucas di Grassi who slipped from Julius Baer Pole Position to finish third.

Rounds two and three of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place in Diriyah on Jan. 27 and 28.

After the race, Dennis soaked in the adulation of the Foro Sol and the capacity crowd of more than 40,000 passionate fans who witnessed the historic debut of the GEN3, a race car performing at the very limit of innovation and pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.

Dennis said: “The fans here have been sensational. In that final lap I could really hear them cheering. To start on the front row and then win by that much, with a Porsche one-two, so big shout out to my team.

“It was such a physical race. These cars are so hard to drive physically and with the lower grip as well, it makes everything more challenging. But it’s even more rewarding, especially when you win by five seconds. An incredible race.

“My team and I have such a good relationship together. We just work so well. It didn’t look like it was happening in qualifying, we turned it round, made some small adjustments for the race and absolutely nailed it. Big kudos to my guys, this is a small repayment to them and hope to have more success because Saudi isn’t that far away,” he added.

The British driver made what would be the race-winning move on lap 12, taking advantage of an opening left by Di Grassi. From there, Dennis stretched his lead, and through three safety car periods, he was able to run away with the race lead, eventually heading home from Wehrlein by a huge seven seconds.

Last year’s winner in Mexico, Wehrlein pushed to an eventual 11-second margin on third-placed Di Grassi, having clambered up from sixth on the grid. Both drive Porsche-powered cars, with the German manufacturer finishing up with four of its powertrains in the top 10.

Although Di Grassi started in pole, he found himself on the defensive entering the final third of the race and it took all the Brazilian’s guile to see off the attentions of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team’s Jake Hughes over the closing stages.

Wehrlein said: “Great way to start the season, this place was awesome. When you start in P6 and end up in P2, that’s really, really good.

“I'm very grateful to the car and my teammates for this. I think the last couple of months we have really put in some hard work — especially the last couple of weeks after Valencia — and I just want to thank everyone in the team for their hard work. We have a clear goal this season, and that’s the best way to start it.

“It seemed like the pace in the race was really good, even in qualifying all the Porsche cars were super strong. We hope it is not a one-off and we keep working hard.

“Last year Mexico has also been our best race, so we have to make sure we keep working hard to understand the car really well and to make progress. We want to fight for the championship and it’s a good way to start,” Wehrlein added.

Topics: Hankook Mexico City E-Prix Formula E

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One
  • Panthera Team Asia hopes to add an Asian-focused team from 2026
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile Mohammed Ben Sulayem has welcomed the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intention to enter the Formula One World Championship along with a renewed bid from Panthera Team Asia.

The announcement comes in the wake of the FIA’s invitation calling for Expressions of Interest for prospective new teams to enter the World Championship.

The invitation for Expressions of Interest remains open and follows on from the announcement last year of Audi’s commitment to enter the World Championship in 2026, which will coincide with new Power Unit regulations.

General Motors’ intention to enter in 2026 will see Cadillac make its F1 debut, 124 years after the company was founded, and will expand its current motorsport program, which includes entries in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the North American-based IMSA endurance racing series.

“I asked my FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process and welcome the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership. The FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process,” Ben Sulayem said.

The president also expressed his surprise at some adverse reactions to the Cadillac/Andretti announcement, adding that the news of new teams entering should be encouraged by all.

“The FIA has accepted entries of smaller, successful organizations in recent years, and we should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like General Motors and thoroughbred racers like Andretti Global and others. Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens F1’s appeal, and it is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to this announcement,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We’re talking about credibility with this process because when somebody enquires, they need to show commitment for the long term to help sustain the sport, and the way we do that is by having credible OEMs, so I’m talking about General Motors, one of the five biggest in the world.

“We have to encourage people like GM President Mark Reuss, who are proposing a big team from the US because this is important for F1, and I can see that we have previously accepted some good teams, but they are not as big as GM. There is a lot of due diligence, the governance is there and if they succeed, we want them to succeed, and I’m sure that Liberty would also like to see this.”

Panthera Team Asia also accepted the invitation after an initial attempt to enter F1 in 2019 was delayed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrival of Zhou Guanyu as F1’s first Chinese driver and Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda renewing his contract with the AlphaTauri team were seen as positive indicators for Panthera to add an Asian-focused team to the World Championship.

“I believe that we have not scratched the surface in Asia. There are 2.8 billion people between China and India alone and yet the number of sporting licenses issued for both regions combined is under 1,000 or less than Finland,” Ben Sulayem said.

“If China enters F1 with a Chinese manufacturer, driver and an event, this is incredibly encouraging but equally, I respect existing teams’ budgets, and if I am convinced that any new entity does not consist of the right people or the right team, then we will protect the sport from having someone trying to enter who is not serious,” he added.

The precise terms of the conditions of an Expression of Interest will be made available to applicants in due course and cover areas including the technical ability and resources of the team; the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the championship at a competitive level; the team’s experience and human resources; and the assessment of the value that the candidate may bring to the championship.

Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 Power Unit regulations, which has already attracted an entry from Audi.

“Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months and any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among manufacturers, which has already attracted an entry from Audi,” Ben Sulayem said.

The 2023 F1 World championship begins with pre-season testing in Bahrain on Feb. 23, with the first round of the championship starting on March 3 in Sakhir for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Topics: FIFA Formula One

