Saudi women triumph in inaugural FIFA friendly soccer tournament

AL-KHOBAR: Saudi Arabia have been crowned champions of the first Women’s International Friendly Tournament after a 1-1 draw with Pakistan at the Prince Jalawi Stadium.
The result meant the Green Falcons topped the final standings in the four-team, round-robin competition which ended on Thursday night.
The consequences of the triumph are enormous. Shortly after the victory, the team officially entered FIFA’s international rankings for the first time.
Head coach Monika Staab said: “Winning this tournament is an important milestone in Saudi Arabian football and will give the players huge confidence as they progress their national team careers.
“I am delighted with the players and how they performed over the past three games. It provides a huge springboard for future success.”
She said the victory would provide “inspiration for young girls across every corner of Saudi Arabia as well as the other talented young players in the Premier League who aspire to play international football.”
Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mishal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, crowned the jubilant players champions. He was joined by Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs Adwaa bint Abdul Rahman Al-Arifi, Women’s Football Department Supervisor Lamia bin Bahian and Women’s Football Department Director Alia Al-Rasheed.
Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal tweeted his congratulations and announced the Green Falcons’ international ranking after their success.
Bahian, who is one of the driving forces of the women’s game, said: “This is a momentous day in Saudi Arabian football and we congratulate the talented players in the women’s national team, as well as all the management and coaching staff on this wonderful achievement.
“We are all very proud. Winning this tournament will inspire many young girls across the Kingdom to become involved in football and experience all the joys that the beautiful game offers.”
She added: “We thank each of Comoros, Pakistan and Mauritius for coming to Saudi Arabia to participate in the tournament, wish them the best of luck in their own women’s football development initiatives and look forward to facing them on the field again in the future.”
In the final game of the tournament, Saudi Arabia — whose average age is just 23 — took the lead thanks to Al-Bandary Mubarak’s 28th minute strike. Maria Jamila Khan equalized for Pakistan from a free kick in the 64th minute.
In the Green Falcons’ opening win against Mauritius, Maryam Al-Tamimi scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute, while in their second match, against Comoros, both Noura Ibrahim and Dalia Adel scored in a 2-0 victory.
Pakistan finished second in the table with four points, with Comoros and Mauritius finishing with three points apiece.
There was also personal success for Saudi’s Sarah Khaled, who was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, while Pakistan’s Maria Jamil Khan took the honor for best player and Comoros’ Anulaya Ali top scorer.
The Green Falcons’ assistant coach Dona Rajab said the team had prepared hard for the tournament in addition to playing in the Saudi Premier League and First Division.
“The girls are coming in at the peak of their fitness levels,” she told Arab News. “All we needed to do was work on their tactics, bring the girls together and build their chemistry.”
As well as the Green Falcons’ success on the pitch, Anoud Al-Asmari made history by becoming the first Saudi women to referee a FIFA-accredited match, when she officiated over Pakistan’s defeat of Comoros.
Al-Asmari is the only woman on the SAFF’s list of eight referees verified by the sport’s governing body.
Rajab, who has been at the forefront of the women’s game since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2015 after playing for many years in the US, said that women’s football in the Kingdom was making huge strides forward.
But while the tournament win was a great milestone, the main message she had for her team was simple: “Play football and enjoy yourself.”
