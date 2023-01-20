You are here

Saudi women triumph in inaugural FIFA friendly soccer tournament

Saudi women triumph in inaugural FIFA friendly soccer tournament
Saudi Arabia crowned champions of the first Women’s International Friendly Tournament after a 1-1 draw with Pakistan at the Prince Jalawi Stadium. (SAFF)
Updated 20 January 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi women triumph in inaugural FIFA friendly soccer tournament

Saudi women triumph in inaugural FIFA friendly soccer tournament
  • Draw with Pakistan enough to secure victory after wins against Comoros, Mauritius
  • Green Falcons now officially listed on FIFA rankings
Updated 20 January 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

AL-KHOBAR: Saudi Arabia have been crowned champions of the first Women’s International Friendly Tournament after a 1-1 draw with Pakistan at the Prince Jalawi Stadium.
The result meant the Green Falcons topped the final standings in the four-team, round-robin competition which ended on Thursday night.
The consequences of the triumph are enormous. Shortly after the victory, the team officially entered FIFA’s international rankings for the first time.
Head coach Monika Staab said: “Winning this tournament is an important milestone in Saudi Arabian football and will give the players huge confidence as they progress their national team careers.
“I am delighted with the players and how they performed over the past three games. It provides a huge springboard for future success.”
She said the victory would provide “inspiration for young girls across every corner of Saudi Arabia as well as the other talented young players in the Premier League who aspire to play international football.”
Yasser bin Hassan Al-Mishal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, crowned the jubilant players champions. He was joined by Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs Adwaa bint Abdul Rahman Al-Arifi, Women’s Football Department Supervisor Lamia bin Bahian and Women’s Football Department Director Alia Al-Rasheed.
Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal tweeted his congratulations and announced the Green Falcons’ international ranking after their success.
Bahian, who is one of the driving forces of the women’s game, said: “This is a momentous day in Saudi Arabian football and we congratulate the talented players in the women’s national team, as well as all the management and coaching staff on this wonderful achievement.
“We are all very proud. Winning this tournament will inspire many young girls across the Kingdom to become involved in football and experience all the joys that the beautiful game offers.”
She added: “We thank each of Comoros, Pakistan and Mauritius for coming to Saudi Arabia to participate in the tournament, wish them the best of luck in their own women’s football development initiatives and look forward to facing them on the field again in the future.”
In the final game of the tournament, Saudi Arabia — whose average age is just 23 — took the lead thanks to Al-Bandary Mubarak’s 28th minute strike. Maria Jamila Khan equalized for Pakistan from a free kick in the 64th minute.
In the Green Falcons’ opening win against Mauritius, Maryam Al-Tamimi scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute, while in their second match, against Comoros, both Noura Ibrahim and Dalia Adel scored in a 2-0 victory.
Pakistan finished second in the table with four points, with Comoros and Mauritius finishing with three points apiece.
There was also personal success for Saudi’s Sarah Khaled, who was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, while Pakistan’s Maria Jamil Khan took the honor for best player and Comoros’ Anulaya Ali top scorer.
The Green Falcons’ assistant coach Dona Rajab said the team had prepared hard for the tournament in addition to playing in the Saudi Premier League and First Division.
“The girls are coming in at the peak of their fitness levels,” she told Arab News. “All we needed to do was work on their tactics, bring the girls together and build their chemistry.”
As well as the Green Falcons’ success on the pitch, Anoud Al-Asmari made history by becoming the first Saudi women to referee a FIFA-accredited match, when she officiated over Pakistan’s defeat of Comoros.
Al-Asmari is the only woman on the SAFF’s list of eight referees verified by the sport’s governing body.
Rajab, who has been at the forefront of the women’s game since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2015 after playing for many years in the US, said that women’s football in the Kingdom was making huge strides forward.
But while the tournament win was a great milestone, the main message she had for her team was simple: “Play football and enjoy yourself.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Women's International Friendly Tournament Green Falcons

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
  • ‘This is a big match but ... this is nothing (compared to) what will happen with Vision 2030,’ says Al-Sheikh
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

RIYADH: A showdown between two of the world’s greatest footballers provided an entertaining spectacle in Riyadh but Saudi Arabia will not stop there.

Deafening fireworks closed Thursday’s exhibition between Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain and a composite team led by Saudi Pro League new arrival Cristiano Ronaldo, won 5-4 by the visitors.

The friendly had all the trimmings of a major fixture, complete with VAR, flame-throwers, tickertape and a medal presentation in front of more than 60,000 fans at the venerable King Fahd Stadium.

But the Kingdom is already promising more with a World Cup and Summer Olympics, perhaps even a Winter Olympics, already in its sights, together with a swathe of other major events.

“This is a big match but ... this is nothing (compared to) what will happen with Vision 2030,” said Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority, referring to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development plan.

Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative, long-cloistered society to the world.

The world’s biggest oil exporter has thrown hundreds of millions at sports deals including Ronaldo’s capture, F1 in Jeddah and the lucrative LIV Golf tour.

In coming years the Saudis, who watched as neighbors Qatar hosted the World Cup in November and December, will hold the men’s and women’s Asian Cup, the Olympic-sized Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games on artificial snow.

FASTFACT

Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative, long-cloistered society to the world.

It is all part of grand plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to modernize the Saudi economy and remove its reliance on oil before the world moves on to other fuels.

“My leader will surprise Saudis with much more things,” Al-Sheikh told AFP, referring to the crown prince.

“We are ready to fulfill his demands at any time. But what’s coming is much greater.”

Saudi Arabia is discussing a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece, while last year its sports minister told AFP that hosting the Olympics was the “ultimate goal.”

Its biggest coup so far was Ronaldo’s signing by Al-Nassr for more than €200 million, plus a separate 200 million deal to promote the World Cup bid, according to a source close to the club.

The shock transfer of the 37-year-old Portuguese has triggered speculation that Messi, who plays for Qatar-owned PSG but is a paid Saudi tourism ambassador, could join him in the Pro League.

“Ronaldo’s transfer is just the beginning,” said Danyel Reiche, a visiting associate professor at Georgetown University Qatar.

“Regardless of whether Messi will go to Saudi, we will see more superstars moving to Saudi Arabia.”

“In Saudi Arabia, it’s part of a wider approach of opening up society rather than distracting from human rights violations,” Reiche said.

“They recognize they can’t rely on military and political power, they have to have soft power,” he added, saying Thursday’s game sent a “very strong message.”

“This is something that is noticed in the entire world. By having such a game, it’s also like ‘look how we’re changing.’ “

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season Cup Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men’s draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women’s seeds into the last 16.

Russia’s Medvedev was runner-up at the last two Grand Slams in Melbourne but his tournament ended with a whimper in round three at the hands of Sebastian Korda.

The American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, won 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) as seventh seed Medvedev followed defending champion Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in exiting in the first week.

Korda, who faces 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland next, told Rod Laver Arena: “An unbelievable match.

“I sort of knew what I had to do and I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions.

“I’m thrilled right now, I played amazing,” said the 22-year-old.

With world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz not involved because of injury, Medvedev’s surprise defeat to the 29th seed is another boost to nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

The hot favorite, who is nursing a hamstring problem, plays 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who is yet to drop a set, clinched his seventh straight win of 2023 by beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Tsitsipas is refusing to get carried away as he chases a first major title.

“There are no presents,” he warned. “You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities.”

Also into the last 16 are sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Russian defeated 16th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

In the women’s draw, world No. 1 Swiatek and the Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were all emphatic winners.

Swiatek, a three-time major winner but chasing a first Australian Open title, swatted aside qualifier Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes.

The Pole faces Elena Rybakina next after the Wimbledon champion defeated last year’s Melbourne runner-up Danielle Collins in three sets.

“For sure she’s very strong physically and mentally,” Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina said, sizing up Poland’s Swiatek.

“I will have to take all my chances. I think Iga is a great player.”

The 18-year-old Gauff stepped up her bid for a maiden major title with a similarly ruthless 6-3, 6-2 victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera.

The talented teenager faces the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the last 16.

Third seed Pegula, who is also chasing a first Grand Slam crown, made light work of Marta Kostyuk with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

The 28-year-old next faces what should be a sterner test in Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, the former French Open champion.

Two-time former Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka stayed alive with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Madison Keys.

Off the court, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted there was “no need” to alter the scheduling, despite stinging criticism after the second-latest finish at a Grand Slam ever.

Veteran Andy Murray battled through a five-set epic against home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis which ended at 4:05 am on Friday, calling the early hours conclusion “a bit of a farce.”

Tiley defended the schedule, saying such late matches did not happen often, after Murray’s brother Jamie — a doubles specialist playing at Melbourne Park — was among those calling for only one night match at majors.

“If you just put one match at night and there’s an injury, you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters,” said Tiley.

Topics: 2023 Australian Open Iga Swiatek Daniil Medvedev

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
  • The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

ROME: Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday.
With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition.
The ruling is tougher than a nine-point deduction a soccer prosecutor had requested earlier on Friday during a hearing looking at the way Juventus, Italy’s most successful club, and a number of other teams dealt with player exchange deals.
The soccer court also ruled that former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli be banned from holding office in Italian soccer for 24 months.
It also decided on a 30-month ban for Juve’s former sports director, Fabio Paratici, now managing director of football at England’s Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.

Topics: Juventus Italian soccer court

Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory

Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory
Updated 20 January 2023
Ahmed Twaij

Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory

Final day tragedy shouldn’t dampen Iraqi pride after Gulf Cup victory
  • Crush outside stadium cost two people their lives
  • But sadness should not overshadow what until then had been a wonderful event
Updated 20 January 2023
Ahmed Twaij

BASRA: It was almost the perfect tournament for Iraq, a dream on and off the pitch. Perhaps it was too good to be true.
On Thursday night, as the nation prepared for the Arabian Gulf Cup final against Oman in Basra — a game Iraq eventually won 3-2 in sensational circumstances — reality crashed the party.
A crush outside the stadium, hours before kickoff, led to at least two people being killed and dozens more injured. Tragedy cast a shadow over the joyous celebrations, and who was to blame has yet to be determined.
It is a shame. Because while such an event cannot be ignored — and is not — Basra had put on a welcoming, sporting and culturally wonderful tournament up to that point.
After months of preparation and two weeks of intense football the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup came to an end with Iraq crowned champions.
Not only has the Iraqi national football team finally tasted international glory for the first time in 16 years, but the bigger victory was the Lions of Mesopotamia succeeding on home territory after decades of isolation and restrictions.
Being one of the most displaced populations because of war and sanctions, Iraqis across the globe have been celebrating the feat in Basra, which many felt they might never see in their home country.
Iraqis have made their homes in all parts of the world, with families often divided. But the Arabian Gulf Cup gave them something to celebrate. Even London’s Trafalgar Square filled with Iraqis minutes after Iraq’s victory.
“Witnessing Iraq host and win a tournament has brought much excitement and hope for the future of Iraqi football and has allowed us Iraqi expatriates to feel great pride in our heritage,” said Basim Amin, a 30-year-old Iraqi accountant living in Dubai.
“After growing up seeing Iraq suffer with years of war, it was hard to imagine Iraq hosting any sport.”
While the opportunity to celebrate Iraq’s reemergence on the international scene was cherished, many Iraqis were also disappointed at not being able to attend the tournament.
“Having had the amazing opportunity to be living in Qatar while the FIFA World Cup games took place, it made it even more heartbreaking that I wasn’t able to be a part of the Arabian Gulf Cup in my home country,” said Yasmin Jawad, a 31-year-old marketing specialist.
“To see a victory for our nation is something we could have only ever dreamed of and it’s such a proud day for all Iraqis.”
That sentiment was echoed by Shams Albayati, an Iraqi living in Vancouver.
“My heart was filled with joy and pride the last few days. Seeing how Iraqis united to make a transformative impact is a powerful message,” she said.
“It is proof that Iraqis will always have each other’s back to create Mesopotamian magic.”
Hassanane Balal, who lives in England and hosts an Iraqi football podcast, said staging an international tournament was a special moment for Iraq.
“I’m delighted that people back home had the opportunity to see their national team. It’s something that a lot of people take for granted.
“In England people can go and see their national team play whenever they want. In Iraq they don’t have that luxury,” he said.
“Overall, football is a huge factor in bringing Iraqis together. To have so many people turn up to these games shows you just how much football means to us.”
But that passion led to thousands of fans without tickets trying to get inside the ground for the final. And having not learned from the chaos outside the stadium ahead of the opening ceremony, the organizers’ poor crowd management cost lives.
“We shouldn’t just point fingers at Iraq,” said Jaffar Saraj, a property developer from London.
“What about the chaos that happened when Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final?”
Aws Haidari, an Iraqi television producer in California, said he hoped the tragedy would prompt change.
“I am definitely happy to see Iraq host its neighbors and reunite with people and countries that we were separated from for decades,” he said.
“But I can’t help feel sad and worried that this tournament has glossed over the failure of the government to truly serve Iraqis desperate for tangible change.”
It was clear Iraq was able to host a quality tournament, Haidari said, but he wondered “if locals are deserving of that same enthusiasm when it comes to fighting corruption and supporting the dysfunctional health and education systems.”
With the tournament over, Iraqis can look back with pride and hope that it leaves a legacy for a population that has been through so much trauma. It will allow the children of Iraq to once again dream of being successful footballers and athletes, and show the rest of the world that Iraq is open to visitors.
Congratulations to Iraq, not only for success in football but also for a cultural victory.

Topics: Iraq Arabian Gulf Cup Basra

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev
  • Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open’s third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park.
Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, is a 22-year-old from Florida who is seeded 29th.
He equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament by reaching the round of 16.
The No. 7-seeded Medvedev won the US Open two years ago and made it to the final in Australia in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, and 2022, when he lost to Rafael Nadal after holding a two-set lead.

Topics: Australian Open Sebastian Korda Daniil Medvedev

