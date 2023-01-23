You are here

Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine, says FM Baerbock

Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine, says FM Baerbock
German FM Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with French FM Catherine Colonna ahead of a Franco-German Ministers' council meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Jan. 22 2023. (Pool via AP)
Reuters

Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine, says FM Baerbock

Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine, says FM Baerbock
Reuters

PARIS: Germany’s foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months — but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so.
Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France’s LCI TV: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”

Her remarks appeared to go further than German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s comments at a summit in Paris earlier on Sunday that all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.
Germany has been under heavy pressure to let Leopards go to Ukraine. But Scholz’s Social Democrat party is traditionally skeptical of military involvements and wary of sudden moves that could cause Moscow to further escalate.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the tanks, though he kept up a note of caution.
Pistorius told ARD TV that Germany would not make a hasty decision because the government had many factors to consider, including consequences at home for the security of the German population.
After the Paris summit, Scholz told a news conference that all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far had taken place in close coordination with Western partners. “We will do that in the future,” he said.
Speaking at the same news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.




France's main battle tank, the Leclerc. (AFP file photo)

Macron said that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France’s own security.
“Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the Army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out,” Macron said, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany in the coming days and weeks.
German sources have told Reuters they would allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks. But US officials have said President Joe Biden’s administration is not poised to send its own tanks, including the M1 Abrams.
The Kremlin’s spokesman said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and that they would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Germany Leopard 2A4 tanks Poland Annalena Baerbock Chancellor Olaf Scholz Boris Pistorius

Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with abuse accuser ‘fake’

(L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. (AFP file photo)
(L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. (AFP file photo)
AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with abuse accuser 'fake'

(L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. (AFP file photo)
  • Police about 20 miles away in Torrance, California, used armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van that may be connected to the shooting suspect, officials said
AFP

LONDON: Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is “fake.”
Maxwell, a friend to British royalty, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.
Giuffre has claimed she was trafficked by the pair to, among others, Andrew, King Charles III’s younger brother.
The 39-year-old sued the discredited royal in a United States court, claiming they had sex in London when she was 17 and a minor under US law.
He settled the sexual assault lawsuit at considerable cost last year, sparing him the public humiliation of a trial.
The prince, 62, has not been criminally charged and has continued to deny the accusations.
But he stepped back from royal duties and was stripped of his military titles following a public outcry over the reported £12 million (then-$16.3 million) settlement.
A photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist and Maxwell standing next to them — said to have been taken in London in 2001 — is seen as crucial to the claim against the prince.
But in her US federal prison interview with TalkTV, set to air in the UK on Monday evening, Maxwell, who has known him for decades, is adamant the image is not genuine.

“It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not,” she states.
“There’s never been an original and further there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son has insisted he never met Giuffre, and in a disastrous 2019 BBC interview also appeared to question the photo’s authenticity.
“I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested,” he told the broadcaster at the time.
“It’s a photograph of a photograph of a photograph... Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored.”
The comments by Maxwell, who is appealing her US conviction, come as British newspapers said Sunday that Andrew would bid to overturn the costly settlement he agreed with Giuffre almost a year ago.
It follows her dropping a separate abuse claim against celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
The Sun reported Andrew was consulting US lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk and hopes to force a retraction or even an apology, which it added could pave the way for a royal rehabilitation.
“I can tell you with confidence that the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options,” a “well-placed source” told the tabloid.
A representative for Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment.
Under a reported gagging clause in the settlement, Giuffre has been unable to talk publicly about the claim, but that is said to be due to end next month.
A spokesperson for US attorneys David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, who represent Giuffre, indicated that neither Virginia or her attorneys were commenting at this time.
 

 

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
Reuters

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
  • Lula said the new government will put an end to illegal gold mining as it moves to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil’s ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country’s largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining.
A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the aim of the declaration was to restore health services to the Yanomami people that had been dismantled by his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
In four years of Bolsonaro’s presidency, 570 Yanomami children died of curable diseases, mainly malnutrition but also malaria, diarrhea and malformations caused by mercury used by wildcat gold miners, the Amazon journalism platform Sumauma reported, citing data obtained by a FOIA.
Lula visited a Yanomami health center in Boa Vista in Roraima state on Saturday following the publication of photos showing children and elderly men and women so thin their ribs were visible.
“More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was genocide: a premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to suffering,” Lula said on Twitter.
The government announced food packages that will be flown to the reservation where some 26,000 Yanomamis live in a region of rainforest and tropical savanna the size of Portugal.
The reservation has been invaded by illegal gold miners for decades, but the incursions multiplied since Bolsonaro won office in 2018 promising to allow mining on previously protected lands and offering to legalize wildcat mining.
There are also signs that organized crime has become involved. In recent violent incidents, men on speed boats on the rivers have shot with automatic weapons at indigenous villages whose communities oppose the entry of gold miners.
Some gold miners have begun to leave, fearing enforcement operations by the Lula government, and appear to be heading across the border into neighboring Guyana and Suriname, said Estevao Senra, a researcher at Instituto Socioambiental, an NGO that defends indigenous rights.
Lula said the new government will put an end to illegal gold mining as it moves to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro.
“We must hold the previous government accountable for allowing this situation to get worse to the point where we find adults weighing like children, and children reduced to skin and bones,” said Sonia Guajajara, the first indigenous woman to be a cabinet minister, heading a new Ministry of Indigenous Affairs.

 

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other's fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  
How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  
  • Many celebrity Arab fashion designers hire Bollywood stars to promote their collections 
  • Designers say Middle Eastern and Indian styles are compatible and complement each other 
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Exchanges with the Middle East have influenced many aspects of Indian culture, including fashion, with contemporary designers still drawing inspiration from the sartorial links established centuries ago. 

An integral part of men’s and women’s fashion in the Indian subcontinent is shalwar — loose-fitting, pleated trousers — and a tunic known as kameez. 

Considered traditional and everyday dress by many, the outfit traces back its origin to the Middle Eastern influence brought to India by the Mughals who ruled the region between the 16th and 19th centuries. 

With their ancestral domains in Central Asia, the Mughals, a Muslim dynasty, carried cultural elements borrowed from Arabs, Persians and Ottomans, which later were accepted, adapted and further developed by Indians. 

The styles of shalwar most commonly worn in India — with narrow ankles or ankle cuffs — bear a striking similarity to the traditional style of women’s trousers known as sirwal in Arabic, which are worn in many regions of Gulf countries. 

Kameez, too, bears resemblance to the dishdasha, an ankle-length robe with long sleeves, worn by both men and women in the Arabian Peninsula. 

There is also the Indian scarf, or dupatta, which completes the trouser-and-tunic set and which in parts of the country is used by women also as a veil to cover their faces. 

“Some of the basic day-to-day dresses like shalwar, kameez and dupatta came with the Mughals,” said Debanjana Paul, a fashion designer based in New Delhi.  

“And Mughals have their cultural bases in the Middle East, Turkey and the Arab world.”

But before the Mughals, the Indian subcontinent’s exchanges with the Middle East were already established through trade along the Silk Roads, where besides the main commodity — spices — other goods, like fabric, traveled as well. 

One of the favorite textiles in India is muslin, a fabric so light that poets in the subcontinent have described it as “woven air.” 

Production of the delicate cloth was for centuries centered in the subcontinent, but the cloth did not originate there. As its name suggests, it is from the city of Mosul, in Iraq, where it was first manufactured in the Middle Ages. 

Paul, who used to work for an Indian brand in the UAE, told Arab News that also some floral and geometric ornamentation motifs, popular especially in northern India, originated in the Middle East.  

Centuries later, some of them have returned to their birthplace in a new form. One such form is the embroidery that is nowadays often seen on kaftans, the loose shirts that are the basis of Arabian fashion. 

“The products I used to design would have lots of surface ornamentation, and these garments used to go to the Middle East,” Paul said. 

“This is the influence of Indian fashion on the Middle East.” 

But modern Indian influence is evident also on another level. Many celebrity Arab designers, including Ellie Saab and Zuhair Murad, hire Bollywood stars to promote their creations. 

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have often been seen wearing their designs. 

“Lots of the Middle Eastern brands hire Bollywood celebrities as the face of the brand,” Paul said. 

“That is again an exchange.” 

The interaction is also reflected in the fact that countless fashion shows in the Middle East, especially the Gulf region, regularly feature Indian designers and attract big audiences. 

“Most Indian designers have stores in Dubai and they cater to the local market,” said Swati Ubroi, a designer from Jaipur who regularly sells her heavily decorated bridal and occasion wear to the UAE. 

She believes that had there been no mutual influence between India and the Middle East, their fashion scenes would be incomplete. 

“Long tunics that are worn in the Middle East find space in the Indian fashion industry. Indian embroidery finds space in the Middle East,” she said. “There are lots of common things.” 

For Swarna Gupta, who in Jaipur runs her boutique Paridhan and also sells designs in Dubai, the fashion exchange is smooth because Middle Eastern and Indian styles are compatible. 

“Inspiration comes effortlessly from the Middle East,” she said. 

“Both India and the Middle East are generally conservative societies where women want to look feminine while expressing their style appropriately.” 

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport
Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport
  • Immigration officials stopped suspect from flying to Dubai from Karachi airport
  • In October, at least 6 Iranians tried to fly from capital to Gulf countries using forged documents
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: An Iranian national has been arrested at Karachi airport after he tried to board a flight to the UAE over the weekend using a fake Pakistani passport, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Ameer Yousuf, attempted to travel to Dubai on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

“During the questioning, he could not provide information about his family,” the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“The accused failed to satisfy the authorities about his place of birth and other related questions.”

He was taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Karachi for further legal action.

The fake passport used by the suspect, seen by Arab News, was a forged travel document from the southwestern Balochistan province bordering Iran.

A number of Iranian nationals have been arrested in Pakistan in recent months after attempting to travel to Gulf countries using illegal documents.

In October, at least three Iranian nationals were detained in Karachi after they tried to board a flight to Sharjah and Doha with fake UAE and Qatari visas inside forged Pakistani passports.

Another three were arrested upon arrival in Karachi with fake Australian visas en route to Qatar.

Related

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a ‘narcissist’

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a ‘narcissist’
Arab News

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a 'narcissist'

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a ‘narcissist’
  • Drury says Begum is ‘playing the victim card’ in order to return to the UK
Arab News

LONDON: Andrew Drury, a documentary filmmaker who met Shamima Begum in a Syrian refugee camp, describes her as a “narcissist” who sees herself as a “celebrity” after the recent media attention, The Times reported. 

Drury has traveled to Syria several times to speak with the former teen Daesh bride. He admitted to being taken in by Begum when they first met, and that he felt “sorry” for her. 

However, the filmmaker now says that he can see through the mask she is wearing for the cameras. 

“She sees herself as a victim now, but she told me quite clearly it was her choice to go (to Syria) and she went of her own free will,” Drury told The Times. 

“She is a narcissist. She wants to be somebody. Now she sees herself as a celebrity. Being part of (Daesh) meant she was a somebody and now she’s a somebody again,” he added.

In September, Drury told The Sun that the 23-year-old was a “manipulative personality playing the victim card in an attempt to get back to the UK.

“After extensive face-to-face meetings and a slew of bizarre text messages, I am convinced she is a bitter, twisted character with deep psychological problems,” he said. 

Drury also told the Sun that Begum told him that the death of her three children no longer upsets her and that she had “moved on.”

Begum is currently appealing the UK government’s decision to deprive her of her British citizenship. She claims she was a victim of human trafficking after she and two friends traveled to Syria when she was 15 with the help of a Canadian intelligence spy. 

Four years later, she was discovered pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp with her third child, with her first two having died of malnutrition-related illnesses.

In her first interview after being discovered, she sparked outrage by claiming that seeing “my first severed head in a bin didn’t faze me at all.” Days later, Begum’s citizenship was revoked by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

In January, The BBC provoked a public outcry by launching a podcast series featuring Begum in which she defended her actions. The UK public service broadcaster has said the series is “not a platform for Shamima Begum to give her unchallenged story” but a “robust, public interest investigation.”

 

