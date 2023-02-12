Cairo airport customs officials foil bids to smuggle jewelry, drugs, drones

You are here

One passenger of Egyptian origin arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul was caught carrying 2,400 4.5-millimeter air-pressure bullets and two electronic devices. (Shutterstock)
Gobran Mohamed

Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Customs authorities at Cairo International Airport recently foiled smuggling attempts involving items such as ammunition, bladed weapons, drones fitted with cameras, gold jewelry, and drugs.

One passenger of Egyptian origin arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul was caught carrying 2,400 4.5-millimeter air-pressure bullets and two electronic devices, prohibited under Egyptian law without special permits.

In another case, a passenger on an Egyptian Airlines flight from New York was found in possession of five penknives and an electric shock device, all of which were seized.

The traveller also failed to declare two electronic cigarettes containing anesthetic oil and a bottle of the same oil, two wireless devices, and a pair of field glasses.

Two drones equipped with cameras, 23 mobile phones, and eight tablets, were also seized.

Legal action is being taken against both passengers.

In addition, officials thwarted an individual, flying with Egyptian Airlines from Dubai, trying to sneak in gold jewelry hidden among clothes.

The seized items, which weighed around 700 grams, included 20 chains, 27 pairs of earrings, three individual earrings, a bracelet, and a pendant.

Separately, an Egyptian passenger arriving at Cairo from Milan on an Egyptian Airlines flight was arrested for having 602 tablets of illegal drugs.

Another Egyptian, who had flown in from Entebbe in Uganda, also with Egyptian Airlines, was held after being discovered with 99 pills.

Cairo airport customs staff also intercepted a passenger flying from New York hiding sweets and chocolate laced with drugs.

Houthi court upholds 5-year jail term against Yemeni model

Houthi court upholds 5-year jail term against Yemeni model
Saeed Al-Batati

  • ‘The judgment is vindictive and not founded on evidence,’ attorney tells Arab News
  • Court’s decision has incited anger toward militia, popular support for Entesar Al-Hammadi
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen:  Houthi-run court in Sanaa reaffirmed a five-year jail term against Yemeni model and actress Entesar Al-Hammadi on Sunday, Yemeni lawyers and activists said. 

Attorney Khaled Al-Kamal, who attended the hearing, told Arab News that the Appeal Court upheld a verdict by another court that sentenced Al-Hammadi to five years in prison on charges of drug possession, drug trafficking, adultery and prostitution, and rejected her attorneys’ requests to release her.

“We’ll file an appeal with the Supreme Court,” Al-Kamal said. “We aren’t going to remain quiet. The judgment is vindictive and not founded on evidence.”

He said after hearing the judgment, Al-Hammadi cried and accused the court of being unjust. Her comment infuriated the judge, who “threatened her with five more years in jail if she didn’t remain silent,” Al-Kamal added.

Al-Hammadi, the daughter of a Yemeni father and Ethiopian mother, was kidnapped from a Sanaa street by the Houthis in February 2021 and forcibly vanished for months until, after intense public and international pressure, they confessed to detaining her.

She had defied the typically conservative upbringing of Yemeni women to follow her goal of becoming a model.

The Houthis first accused her of violating the religious dress code, and later claimed that she was apprehended while operating a prostitution ring and dealing narcotics.

Despite local and international outcries, the Houthis placed her in a secluded cell, threatened to submit her to a virginity test, and subjected her to assault by female captors, which led her attempting suicide.

The Appeal Court’s decision has incited anger toward the Houthi militia and popular support for Al-Hammadi.

“Even if she committed adultery, she should get 100 lashes and be released since she’s unmarried, according to the law,” Al-Kamal said. “I’ve seen other such cases when women accused of adultery got whipped and then freed.”

Ahmed Al-Nabhani, a Yemeni activist based in Sanaa who attended the session on Sunday, slammed the Houthi court’s decision and demanded the release of Al-Hammadi and other kidnapped women.

“I declare my complete support for the artist Entesar Al-Hammadi,” Al-Nabhani said on his Facebook page, urging all forces of conscience and justice in Yemen and throughout the world to step up efforts to free her.

Yemeni activists and lawyers believe that the Houthis increased their mistreatment of Al-Hammadi after her ordeal garnered extensive media attention and worldwide criticism.

Other Yemenis believe that her kidnapping coincided with an increased crackdown on musicians, artists and models by the Houthis.

They have prohibited female university students from interacting with male students, banned women from traveling between Yemeni cities without a male guardian or mahram, and limited women’s access to contraceptives.

Palestinian outcry over Israel’s illegal home demolitions in Jerusalem

Palestinian outcry over Israel’s illegal home demolitions in Jerusalem
Mohammed Najib

  • Human rights group raps Tel Aviv for ‘vengeance, appeasing rightwing’
  • Extremist minister Ben-Gvir says East Jerusalem would remain target
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians and human rights groups have called on the world and the International Criminal Court to stop the Israeli government from perpetrating what they term the crimes of “ethnic cleansing” and “collective punishment” in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The call came as Israeli authorities continued to demolish the homes of Jerusalemites in Silwan, Jabal Al-Mukaber and Issawiya, on the orders of extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Israeli government has reportedly been targeting the family homes of those who have carried out attacks on Israelis, and others that have allegedly been built without permits.

On Sunday, demolition crews from Jerusalem Municipality, accompanied by Israeli police and special forces, stormed homes in several towns in the city, including Silwan and Jabal Al-Mukaber.

Ben-Gvir has said he is determined to carry out Operation “Defensive Shield 2” in East Jerusalem starting Sunday, similar to that of the Israeli Defense Forces’ widescale military operation in the West Bank in 2002.

“We are determined to implement Defensive Shield 2 in Jerusalem,” Ben-Gvir said on his Twitter account.

The minister claimed that the powers of the police force include “destroying illegal homes, arresting more than 150 targets, raiding homes, and stopping incitement in mosques.”

He said Sunday’s security Cabinet meeting was important, but imposing control was more important, and “I will make sure that this happens.”

An Israeli army spokesman announced on Saturday evening that the military had decided to close the apartment where 13-year-old Mahmoud Aliwat, the alleged perpetrator of the Silwan operation, lived.

Aliwat is accused of shooting two settlers, one an officer who is still in critical condition.

Israeli security personnel on Sunday also sealed up the family home of Hussein Qaraqea who allegedly drove his car into an East Jerusalem bus stop, killing three people.

On Saturday evening, an Israeli court notified five Jerusalem families to vacate their homes in the town of Jabal Mukaber, south of the city, in preparation for their demolition.

Jessica Montell, executive director of human rights group HaMoked, criticized the escalation in the collective punishment of Palestinian families.

“It seems clear that vengeance and appeasing this government’s extremist constituencies are at the root of these measures rather than legitimate security considerations,” said Montel.

“There are serious questions about whether home sealing or demolition is effective as a deterrent. What is clear is that these are illegal and immoral collective punishments,” Montel told Arab News.

The Israeli authorities demolished 13 houses in East Jerusalem in 2022, while the Israeli High Court approved two demolitions in 2023.

Another five in East Jerusalem and two in the West Bank are facing either sealing or demolition.

Imad Muna, a prominent community leader from East Jerusalem, agreed with Montel.

Muna told Arab News that Jerusalem’s 350,000 people need more homes, as a natural consequence of their expanding families.

“The issue of building in Jerusalem is political and not granting Jerusalemites building permits and demolishing their homes is a silent process of expelling them from the city,” Muna told Arab News.

Muna said 50 percent of the residents of Jerusalem had problems with construction, whether by building a house without a permit or adding unlicensed residential units.

As the Israeli Municipality of Jerusalem often refuses to issue building permits, which each costs $100,000, the residents are forced to either build without a permit or leave for towns surrounding Jerusalem, such as Al-Ram, Bir Nabala and Abu Dis, said Muna.

They also face the risk of losing their permanent right of residence in Jerusalem, added the community leader.

Jerusalemites believe that the demolition of homes has escalated dramatically since the advent of Israel’s extreme rightwing government in late December, instigated by new minister Ben-Gvir.

This has coincided with the launch of the Arab League’s conference in Cairo on Jerusalem’s “steadfastness and development.”

The event aims to support the people of Jerusalem as the first line of defense for the city, and to protect their bond with Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Rawhi Fattouh, Palestinian National Council president, said the house demolitions carried out by the occupation authorities, specifically in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood, was a new “war crime which combines forced displacement and ethnic cleansing against our people and the right of humanity.”

In a press statement, Fattouh called on the international community and the International Criminal Court to take immediate action to stop what he termed the Israeli crimes of ethnic cleansing.

He said Israel continues to disregard all UN resolutions that preserve the city of Jerusalem’s religious and historical monuments.

Fattouh said: “Israel, the occupying power, insists on killing, crime and displacement, and reveals to us every day its inhumane, fascist and hideous racist face.”

Palestinians have argued that Israel wants to change the demographics of Jerusalem through land confiscation, construction restrictions and home demolitions.

They say that 350,000 Palestinians live on 13 percent of occupied East Jerusalem, with only 2 percent of requests for construction considered.

When Palestinians are forced to build — in line with the natural growth of their families — this provides the Israeli authorities the pretext to demolish their homes or confiscate their land.

A report from the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, B’Tselem, indicated that 160 buildings, including 96 that were used for housing purposes, were demolished in East Jerusalem in 2021.

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Arab News

  • Drones smuggled via Caspian Sea and state-owned Iranian airline, sources say
  • Iran has also dispatched technicians to Moscow to assist with deployment
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has used boats and a state-owned airline to smuggle new advanced long-range armed drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, The Observer reported on Sunday.

At least 18 of the drones were sent to Russia’s navy after officers and technicians visited Tehran in November, sources in Iran told The Observer. 

The Russian delegation was shown the full range of Iranian technologies and chose six Mohajer-6 drones with two missiles under each wing, as well as 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones. 

Unlike the Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which Russia has extensively used in kamikaze raids against Ukrainian targets, the higher-flying drones are designed to drop bombs and return to base intact. Mohajer-6 drones have been used in Ukraine since September. 

Most of the drones were secretly picked up by an Iranian vessel from the coast of the Caspian Sea and then transferred to a Russian navy boat at sea, sources told The Observer. Others were flown on a state-owned Iranian airline, they added.

Iran has also dispatched technicians to Moscow to assist with the deployment of the drones. According to the sources, 54 officials assisted in the integration of the smuggled craft into the Russian military. 

The Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, has Iran on its southern border and Russia on its northwestern border, making physical transfer between two countries simple. 

The drones were made in the same military factory in Isfahan that was downed by what was allegedly an Israeli drone on Jan. 28. 

US officials have said they believe Israel was motivated by its own national security interests rather than trying to intervene in the Ukraine war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been at the forefront of the growing relationship, with senior leaders playing key roles in drone exports to Russia. 

Western governments have been closely monitoring the nations’ arms alliance in an effort to prevent it from escalating.

Post-quake environment could fuel anti-immigrant sentiment in Turkiye

Rescuers carry a Syrian refugee man into an ambulance after he was rescued in Hatay, Turkey on February 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescuers carry a Syrian refugee man into an ambulance after he was rescued in Hatay, Turkey on February 12, 2023. (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Experts warn against spreading fake news on social media about refugees over fears of negative backlash
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As rescue efforts continue following the devastating earthquake on Monday, the death toll in Turkiye and Syria combined has surpassed 28,000, and is likely to increase.

Among those rescued alive are Turks, Syrians, Afghans and other refugees, many of whom were concentrated in cities in the area.

Of the 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkiye, about 1.6 million are living in the region affected by the earthquakes.

There is, however, no official record about the casualties and survivors among the refugee community in Turkiye.

The chaotic environment is likely to fuel an already strong anti-refugee sentiment in the country.

Under normal circumstances, Syrian refugees have to get the permission of provincial authorities to change the city that they are registered in, but given the extraordinary conditions, this stipulation has temporarily been removed.

Syrian refugees who have been living in the earthquake-hit zone can now relocate to another city for a duration of up to 90 days, excluding Istanbul.

In the meantime, Syrians living outside the quake-hit zone and who cannot reach their relatives because of the disruption have not able to travel to the disaster zone because they are not permitted legally to change city without an official paper.

Metin Corabatir, president of the Ankara-based Research Center on Asylum and Migration IGAM, told Arab News: “We are getting up-to-date news from the region and the majority of the Syrians (there) had their houses completely demolished, and they are now homeless. Children are staying in the streets, they are hungry.”

One major concern among Turks is that Syrians whose houses were destroyed could relocate to big cities and change local demographics.

After some neighborhoods in several cities from Adana to Hatay and Istanbul were turned into Syrian enclaves, new “Little Aleppo” examples could emerge in the days to come. 

For Corabatir, this is inevitable because Syrians who were living in the quake-stricken zone mainly worked in small industrial zones as part of a large unregistered labor force. 

“As these industrial zones were also destroyed, they will be obliged to find new jobs in other neighboring cities. It will therefore trigger a new emigration within the country,” he said.

About 27 camps were already established for Syrians in Turkey, and authorities are now working on expanding these camps to relocate Syrians to them.

Several municipalities in the region have reportedly prevented Syrian families entering the tent zones set up for the quake-affected local community. 

Experts, meanwhile, have warned against the negative impact of spreading fake news about refugees in Turkey.

Turkey’s Masterchef 2018 winner Ugur Kardas was jailed on Sunday after he falsely claimed a corpse pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building had been robbed by Afghan refugees.

“Against the backdrop of growing anti-immigration sentiment, … coupled with an increasing frustration from the deepening economic crisis and from the incumbent government, migration has in the last couple of years become a new driver of political competition,” Sinem Adar, an associate at the Center for Applied Turkey Studies in Berlin, told Arab News.

According to Dr. Adar, the devastating earthquake, the government’s late and inadequate response, and manipulation by political actors such as the leader of the marginal far-right Victory Party add insult to injury, turning refugees and irregular migrants into an open target of exclusionary and even violent treatment.

“This is a time when the principle of safeguarding public good should guide policy-making,” she said. 

“In the case of refugees, this means ensuring their access to earthquake relief, accommodation, and healthcare,” she added.

“Given the insufficient government capacity and lack of coordination among institutions, it is unclear whether this daunting task will be accomplished or not,” said Dr. Adar.

Recently, more misinformation was shared about the government allegedly relocating only Syrian quake survivors to a women-only dormitory in the southern province of Mersin and not admitting Turkish survivors.

Some fake videos were also shared online about Syrian refugees smoking shisha in the dormitory building, and watching pornography. 

A Turkish opposition lawmaker visited the dormitory to prove that there were Syrians but also Turkish survivors, and no obscenity was identified.

Some videos claiming that Syrians and Afghans were carrying out looting in the region, and misleading photos about Syrians being beaten after they were engaged in looting, also triggered anger among Turkish citizens, although no evidence supported these claims.   

Some political parties, like the anti-refugee Victory Party, also took advantage of the disaster to blame Syrians for looting.

“These news (stories) are triggering a fear mechanism. They are even spreading news that Syrians will buy all the quake-stricken buildings of Hatay to get the supremacy,” Corabatir said.

On a positive note, some media outlets also covered Syrian donors in other Turkish cities donating blood to earthquake survivors and helping with search and emergency aid efforts. 

Some Syrian shop owners in quake-hit Maras also offered vital goods to survivors by putting fruit and vegetables on the sidewalks. 

“Municipalities should also not discriminate against refugees as it could be perceived as a supportive argument for the already existing and escalating anti-Syrian sentiment in the quake-affected zone,” Corabatir said.

Emirates launches airbridge to transport relief goods to Turkiye, Syria

Emirates launches airbridge to transport relief goods to Turkiye, Syria
Arab News

  • Emirates SkyCargo plans to dedicate 100 tonnes of cargo space for relief supplies on its Istanbul daily flight operations
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Airlines is partnering with the International Humanitarian City to launch an airbridge to transport urgent relief supplies, medical supplies, and equipment to support on-the-ground aid efforts and search and rescue operations in Turkiye and Syria.

Over the next two weeks, Emirates SkyCargo plans to dedicate cargo space for approximately 100 tonnes of humanitarian relief goods across its daily flight operations to Istanbul.

On Friday, the first shipments were delivered including high thermal blankets and family tents from the UNHCR, followed by World Health Organization and World Food Programme relief cargoes including medical kits and shelter items.

More blankets, tents, shelter kits, flash lights, water distribution ramps, and trauma and emergency health kits will also be delivered.

The critical emergency supplies carried by Emirates will then be delivered to affected areas in both countries by local organizations, providing aid to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes.

“We stand with the Turkish and Syrian people and are working with experts like the International Humanitarian City to help provide urgent relief to those affected and displaced by the earthquakes, as well as support the complex recovery efforts on the ground,” Emirates Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said.

“Emirates has extensive experience in supporting humanitarian relief efforts, and through its three daily flights to Istanbul will offer regular and consistent widebody capacity for relief items and medical supplies.

“Emirates also supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Turkiye and Syria, and Dubai’s unique position as the world’s largest international aid logistics hub means that we can efficiently reach disaster stricken areas and the most vulnerable people as quickly as possible.”

Emirates’ freight division has a long history of working with the IHC.

In the aftermath of the Port of Beirut explosion in 2020, the airline facilitated relief efforts to Lebanon. Emirates also launched a humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India in 2021 to transport medical and relief items during the  COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, the airline offered cargo capacity to organizations collaborating with the IHC to transport critical equipment and supplies directly to five flooded cities in Pakistan.

 

