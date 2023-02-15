You are here

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham
Tottenham's goalkeeper Fraser Forster fails to save the ball as AC Milan's Brahim Diaz, top left, scores his side's opening goal during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham
  • The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

MILAN: An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday in their first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.

Brahim Diaz netted in the seventh minute to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the round of 16 on March 8.

It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured only his second loss against Milan in 15 matches as coach. The former Inter Milan and Juventus coach had engineered 10 victories over the Rossoneri.

It was also Tottenham’s second straight defeat since Conte returned to the dugout following gallbladder surgery. Spurs lost 4-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

For Milan, it is a further sign that things might be turning around after a tough run. Milan was winless in its past seven matches, including losing its previous four matches, before Friday’s 1-0 win over Torino.

The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014.

And the Rossoneri got their return off to the perfect start. Theo Hernandez saw his shot parried by Fraser Forster and Tottenham’s goalkeeper then did brilliantly to claw away Diaz’s effort from the rebound but the Milan midfielder bundled in from point-blank range on the second attempt.

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023
  • Tournament to be staged in Kingdom for first time from Dec. 12-22
  • Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup with the football tournament due to kick off in December.

The intercontinental competition, to be staged from Dec. 12 to 22, becomes the latest major international sporting event to be held in the Kingdom and will add further momentum to the development of the men’s and women’s game in the country at all levels.

The decision was made at a FIFA Council meeting on Tuesday and came just days after Al-Hilal faced Real Madrid having become the first winner of the AFC Champions League and first Saudi club to reach the final of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “We are honored and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading football clubs and their fans to Saudi Arabia.

“Many fans will have recently witnessed our ability as a nation to compete at the highest possible level on the pitch. Now we have the chance to prove we are also world-class hosts off it. We look forward to showcasing our genuine love of the game and our desire to be a force for good.

“Today is another important step forward on our journey of transformation in football and as a country and I trust all involved will see for themselves the undeniable progress being made at many different levels.

“We host international sports for the simple reason that we truly believe in the power of sport to inspire our boys and girls, to create new connections, and build new relationships.

“This will mean so much to our people where 70 percent are under the age of 35 and are absolutely obsessed with football,” the prince added.

Football is the national sport of Saudi Arabia, rooted in communities in all corners of country, where 80 percent of the population play, attend, or follow the game.

The awarding of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 represents the latest chapter of Saudi football’s development. The Kingdom was also recently confirmed as host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and has an active bid in place to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and newly elected FIFA Council member, Yasser Al-Misehal, said: “The FIFA Club World Cup is a special competition that has delivered incredible moments.

“Not only has it gifted many memories to millions across the globe, but the tournament has also created new international rivalries and forged new friendships within the game. We thank FIFA for their trust in us to deliver an exceptional edition of the event.

“Saudi football is going through an unprecedented period of growth, there is fresh energy and sense of optimism thanks to a clear strategy across all areas of the game.

“Currently we’ve more players registered at all age groups for boys and girls than ever before. We have more qualified coaches, more qualified referees, better governance, and stronger domestic leagues, including the SPL (Saudi Pro League).

“The future is bright, and this tournament is another highlight to look forward to especially when you consider some of the mouth-watering fixtures, and players who might take part,” Al-Misehal added.

The Saudi men’s first team marked their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance last year following a best-ever qualification campaign and captured global headlines in Qatar following their victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Meanwhile, their female counterparts have been on a historic run of growth and development since their establishment in 2021 and were recently crowned champions in their first-ever hosted international championship.

And the newly formed U-17 squad will hope to follow in their footsteps after this month undergoing their first training camp.

The exciting trajectory of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia continues with the conclusion of the inaugural eight-team SAFF Women’s Premier League.

There has also been a tremendous increase in sports participation across all levels in the Kingdom, with more than 200,000 girls practicing sports every week and 50,000 taking part in the first-ever Schools League.

Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • Thai teen sensation Thitikul has followed closely in Ko’s footsteps throughout her golf career
  • Atthaya Thitikul: My memories of 2021 are of me and Lydia Ko on the last round. I think I had a really good final round, but I couldn’t beat her that time
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KAEC, Saudi Arabia: World number one Lydia Ko and number four Atthaya Thitikul are primed to reprise their 2021 battle at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Both Ko and Thitikul will start their seasons at the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International powered by Public Investment Fund this week and are “amazed” by the progress made with the matching prize fund for the men’s and women’s events.

Both players held the number one spot at different times last year, and both have fond memories of this event from when the two stars battled it out in the final round of 2021, in which Ko came away victorious.

Ko said, “It’s the start of a three-week stretch for me, so I’m excited to get my 2023 started and get back to where I have a lot of great memories to reflect back on from 2021.

“I think, it’s going to play a little tougher this week with the wind, but I’m excited. This is probably one of the biggest events in Saudi Arabia, so hopefully, all of us that came over can put on a good show for the people and inspire more juniors to pick up the game and dream of maybe playing in the future.”

Thitikul, who finished in second place behind Ko in 2021, added, “My memories of 2021 are of me and Lydia Ko on the last round. I think I had a really good final round, but I couldn’t beat her that time. For this event, I would say that is an incredible memory for me.”

The Thai teen sensation has followed closely in Ko’s footsteps throughout her golf career. Thitikul took the title of golf’s youngest-ever champion away from Ko when she won her first professional golf tournament at 14. She became the second youngest golfer to reach the top of the world rankings last year at just 19 years of age. Ko still holds onto that spot, reaching the world number one ranking when she was just 17 years old.

Thitikul spoke highly of her colleague and remarked, “Lydia is more special than most. She won super young, and she’s really inspiring new generations to play golf; to be like her one day. It’s really nice to play alongside her and with some other top players.”

The fourth edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International will kick off the 2023 season for both golfers after a lengthened off-season. Ko’s off-season was particularly special with a wedding and honeymoon

Ko said, “It’s been nice to take some time away this off-season, and when you come back, you’re more excited, more eager to work on things. But at the same time, you realize you lose some of the feel really quick. I got to play some golf on my honeymoon, and the transition to come back to when I was practicing made it a little bit easier… And I made a hole-in-one on my honeymoon. Extra bonus!”

The trailblazing event made a strong statement in the world of golf, signalling Saudi Arabia’s steadfast commitment to women’s golf through a prize purse boost to $5 million, matching the men’s event, the Saudi International, two weeks ago when Mexican Abraham Ancer took home the top prize.

When asked about the equal prize pot, Thitikul responded: “It’s amazing, and it’s crazy that men’s and women’s [events have] equal prize money. We haven’t seen this before since then. We don’t have any other events where this is the case. It’s a good sign for women’s golf to have Aramco and Golf Saudi, elevating women’s golf to get better and bigger worldwide.”

“It was very exciting news – the women get treated the same as the men.” Ko added, “I know this is a great step forward, not only just here, but in the women’s game in general. That’s what I think we’re all shooting for, for that gap to be a little bit less, even in some of our other events and some of our major championships and everything.

“I think we’re very grateful that a lot of partners understand and support and believe in the women’s game and the level of talent that these female golfers have. It’s a great momentum that we’re on, and hopefully, that gap just keeps getting smaller and smaller.”

Free tickets are available for fans to watch the world’s best players battle it out and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and breathtaking views at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

  Tickets can be secured by visiting www.golfsaudi.com
Johnston hopeful Subjectivist is still one of the best stayers around

Johnston hopeful Subjectivist is still one of the best stayers around
Subjectivist was last seen winning the Gold Cup at Ascot in June 2021. Credit: Focus On Racing.
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Johnston hopeful Subjectivist is still one of the best stayers around

Johnston hopeful Subjectivist is still one of the best stayers around
  2021 Ascot Gold Cup hero makes eagerly anticipated return in Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup card
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Despite being closely associated with the likes of Shamardal, Double Trigger and Attraction, trainer Charlie Johnston is the first to admit that horses like Subjectivist do not come around very often.

The son of Teofilo looked to have the staying division at his mercy after surging clear to win the 2021 Gold Cup at Ascot when trained by his father Mark, but unfortunately a serious leg injury meant he has been off the track ever since.

However, after a lengthy rehabilitation process, the two-time Group 1 winner is back and Johnston, now the sole holder of the license, is excited to have his stable star ready to run in the $2.5 million Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Feb. 25.

He said: “It’s been an 18-month rehab journey, so to have come this far is great and we’re all very much looking forward to having him on the track again.

“It’s a bit of an unknown in the sense we aren’t entirely sure what we have back, and it will be asking a lot to have the same horse that we had 20 months ago. I sincerely hope we do, but we won’t find that out until he runs in Saudi.”

The 6-year-old was given a racecourse gallop at Newcastle last week, and with his trainer happy with the outing, everything is in place for a first run in 605 days.

“I was pleased with what I saw at Newcastle,” Johnston said. “The difficulty with any horse is that you don’t really put them into the red zone at home, but particularly with a horse of this nature who runs over these distances.

“We’ve never gone to the distances which he excels over, and we don’t have many 120-rated stayers to work him either, so of course there’s that unknown, but both myself and Joe (Fanning) were pleased with how he went.

“Joe knows the horse better than anyone and he said he got better and better the further he went which obviously bodes well for next weekend.”

Ahead of Subjectivist’s run in the 3000m Group 3, Johnston is doing his best to keep his feet on the ground, though he admits that if his horse retains any of his old ability, he will take all the beating.

“I’m trying to keep my expectations relatively in check and the main thing is that the horse comes back safe and sound,” he said.

“If he can show that he can at least be competitive at this level, then we know that we’ve still got something to work with moving forward.

“However, with the greatest respect to what else is in the race, this horse, at his best, is in a completely different stratosphere to the rest of them. The form he showed in any of his last three starts would win this race very comfortably.”

Subjectivist is likely to face off against fellow British raiders Trawlerman, Enemy and Nate the Great in the contest a week on Saturday, and while Johnston is not saying he thinks his horse will win necessarily, he admits that a victory would be right up there with anything his family have achieved.

“There have been some pretty remarkable training feats from this team over the years,” he said. “I was a lot less involved with the likes of Attraction, but to bring a horse of this level, with that injury, back after this time away would be a pretty monumental task.

“Horses of this calibre are very hard to find and we reached a stage two years ago where I was that confident in his ability that I didn’t think there was a stayer in the world that could beat him. It was purely a case of picking which races we wanted to win.

“Those horses come along every 15 or 20 years, so to have nearly lost him was a huge blow, but if we can get him back to anywhere near his imperious best, it would be a huge thrill for us all.”

Former top player Adrian Beltre joins Baseball United ownership group

Former top player Adrian Beltre joins Baseball United ownership group
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Former top player Adrian Beltre joins Baseball United ownership group

Former top player Adrian Beltre joins Baseball United ownership group
  • This is the first-ever professional league created to serve the Middle East and Indian subcontinent
  • One of the best third baseman of all time, he becomes latest to invest in new competition
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league created to serve the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Major League Baseball third baseman Adrian Beltre has joined its investor group.

Beltre, a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, spent 21 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and the Texas Rangers. He is one of only 12 players in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 400 home runs.

Beltre joins MLB Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera as part of one of the most decorated ownership groups in professional sports. In addition to his investment, Beltre will join the organization’s board of directors.

“This is a big day for our Baseball United community across the world,” said Kash Shaikh, president and CEO of Baseball United. “We are honored to have Adrian join our passionate pursuit to grow the game of baseball the right way, in a part of the world that’s yet to experience it at a professional level.

“Adrian is not only one of the best baseball players who’s ever lived, but he’s also a great businessman, a high-character leader, and an amazing teammate. We are looking forward to partnering together as we work to inspire 2 billion new fans to fall in love with America’s Pastime.”

Baseball United, which begins play with its Dubai Showcase in November this year, will provide an opportunity for hundreds of players, coaches and staff to play the game professionally across the Middle East and South Asia. The league’s four founding franchises will be announced after the World Baseball Classic.

“I’m so impressed with what Kash, Barry, Mariano and the rest of the Baseball United team have already accomplished, and I’m so excited to be a part of our continued growth,” said Beltre. “I believe we can make a meaningful impact in all the communities we serve, while also building a significant business across the region. As with any winning team, it all starts with the right leadership, talent, and culture, and I believe Baseball United has all the right ingredients to do something special.”

Riyadh Marathon sees over 15,000 runners take part

Riyadh Marathon sees over 15,000 runners take part
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Marathon sees over 15,000 runners take part

Riyadh Marathon sees over 15,000 runners take part
  • Organizer Saudi Sports for All Federation says competitors from 120 nations
  • Total prize money of $267,000 awarded to the professional race winners
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 15,000 competitors from 120 nations took part in the second edition of the Riyadh Marathon, organizers the Saudi Sports for All Federation have revealed.

The race on Feb. 11 was a collaboration between the SFA, Ministry of Sports, Quality of Life program and Saudi Arabian Athletic Federation. A total of $267,000 (SR1 million) was up for grabs in the elite races.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, president of the SFA, awarded the winners their prizes, in the presence of Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah, vice president of the International Athletics Federation, and Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA’s managing director.

Prince Khaled praised the community members for their commitment to raising awareness of the importance of physical activities.

“The SFA hopes to continue taking part in the Kingdom’s aims to become a worldwide sports hub, by encouraging all members of society to get active and increase national education levels around the relevance of physical fitness as a key metric in overall life satisfaction and wellness,” said Prince Khaled.

He thanked the Ministry of Sports and Quality of Life program for helping to grow the marathon, which was held over 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 4 km.

The three women winners were from Ethiopia, with Meseret Abebayehu Alemu first, Aberash Fayesa Robi second and Gadise Mullu Demissie third.

Representing Morocco, Samir Jouaher took first place in the men’s elite race, followed by Ethiopians Balew Yihunie Derseh and Yemane Tsegay Adhane in second and third.

The first-place winners in the professional race for men and women were awarded prizes of $30,000 each, with $20,000 for second and $10,000 for third.

