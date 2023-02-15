Roman-era sarcophagus uncovered in Gaza

GAZA: A Roman-era sarcophagus, likely to have belonged to a prominent individual, was uncovered at the site of a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery discovered last year in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory’s antiquities ministry said on Tuesday.
So far 90 individual and mass graves have been found at the site, which is being supervised by a French team of experts and which was uncovered last year by construction workers on an Egyptian-funded housing project.
The ministry said in a statement it believed the sarcophagus, made from lead, belonged to a high-profile figure from the era, but added it had not yet been opened. It had been put in a protective wooden container and would be subject to further study by Palestinian and international expert teams.
Ministry spokesman Tareq Al-Af said opening the sarcophagus would await the arrival of an international metal expert. He said some clay jars and other belongings found in the cemetery pointed to the Roman era, around 2,000 years ago.
Af said the cemetery in northern Gaza was located at the site of the old seaport from the Greek and Roman era.
Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilizations, from as far back as the ancient Egyptians and the Philistines depicted in the Bible, through the Roman empire and the crusades.
Ruins discovered there include the remains of a siege by Alexander the Great as well as a Mongol invasion.
Gaza is run by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has fought four wars with Israel since 2008.
The conflict has crippled the local economy and authorities usually engage international groups to help excavate and preserve archaeological findings.
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open
The National Capital Commission has ordered a flurry of climate adaptation studies to try to keep the skateway open earlier in the season and for longer periods
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP
OTTAWA: The Canadian capital’s iconic Rideau Canal Skateway — the largest outdoor rink in the world and a UNESCO heritage site — may not open this winter for the first time in five decades, due to a lack of ice.
Ottawa is in the grips of its third-warmest winter ever recorded, according to Environment Canada, with temperatures hovering just below freezing through most of December and January.
And they’re now forecast to climb.
“Mother Nature has presented us with a big challenge this year,” Bruce Devine, National Capital Commission senior manager responsible for the skateway, told AFP.
“Mild temperatures have made it difficult to make good, solid ice that can support the weight of our equipment and skaters,” he said.
For the canal to freeze up, temperatures must hold steady at -10 to -20 degrees Celsius (14 to 16 Farenheit) for almost two weeks.
“Currently in several spots the ice is porous and of not very good quality,” he said.
Although he remains optimistic for what would be the latest opening on record, others worry the skateway might not open at all this year.
A brief cold spell is forecast to be coming. “The weather will be more conducive (for skating) next week,” according to meteorologist Peter Kimbell. “But will it be enough, I don’t know.”
Chantal Dussiaume, 57, was pessimistic as she eyed ice conditions: “I got skates for Christmas, so it is a big disappointment.”
“I’ve heard so much about the canal and it would have been nice to go skating on it,” said Lani Simmons, 46, visiting from Bermuda.
The winding 7.8-kilometer long (4.8 miles) skateway though the heart of Ottawa is the size of 90 Olympic rinks, according to Guinness World Records, which in 2005 confirmed it was the biggest anywhere, and in recent years attracted an average of 22,000 visitors per day.
They would leisurely skate up and down it, taking in views of parliament and quaint neighborhoods, stopping at warming huts or food stands along the way offering snacks and hot beverages.
Commuters were also seen skating to work with a briefcase in hand.
“It’s part of the DNA of local residents and attracts a lot of visitors from afar,” said Devine.
The skateway normally opens at the end of December for 30 to 60 days of skating. But its opening has shifted later and later over the years, and for shorter periods.
“It’s really too bad for all the businesses and all the people who find joy” in skating, said student Clara Harman-Denhoed, 22. But the situation highlights “the impact that climate change has on us here.”
That view was echoed by Canada’s environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, who said Tuesday, “This is yet another example of how our climate is changing in Canada.”
“I don’t think anyone has seen it this bad,” said Davey Wright, who operates shacks on the canal selling flat fried dough dusted with sugar or cinnamon.
Local businesses, after suffering through pandemic lockdowns and a disruptive trucker-led protest last year, are taking a big hit.
The city was forced to scale back outdoor activities for its annual Winterlude festival, which runs until February 20, while hotel association president Steve Ball said bookings are way down.
“Skating on the canal is our blockbuster (attraction) and what people talk about, why they come back,” he explained.
The National Capital Commission has ordered a flurry of climate adaptation studies to try to keep the skateway open earlier in the season and for longer periods.
Shawn Kenny, a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa who studies climate impacts on ice, has tried various fixes inspired from ski hills and seasonal ice roads in the Arctic, for example, using snow fans to blow ice crystals onto the canal to kickstart ice formation, and clearing snow that acts as insulation.
He is currently testing thermosyphons, used in the far north to prevent permafrost from thawing beneath railways, roads, pipelines and buildings, to regulate canal ice temperatures.
But he warned that adaptation may not be enough in the future: “Eventually we’ll get to a stage where it might not be possible to open the skateway.”
Love blossoms in Serbia between Ukrainian, Russian ‘enemies’
It seemed that all hope of meeting evaporated amid the Russian onslaught in Ukraine that drew global condemnation and saw millions of Ukrainian refugees stream out of the country
Updated 15 February 2023
AP
BELGRADE, Serbia: She is from Ukraine and he is from Russia. Their love blossomed online, but with their nations at war, the odds of carrying on their relationship were stacked against them. Even so, it didn’t take long for the young couple to beat the odds.
Mariia Vyhivska and Iurii Kurochkin, now both 23, fell in love while playing an online video game. But Russia’s invasion of its neighbor threatened to scuttle their relationship before it even got off the ground. They boldly turned their backs on the war-engendered enmity pervading their homelands and chose to be together.
Vyhivska was living in Zvyagel, near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and Kurochkin in St. Petersburg in Russia. Despite the seemingly insurmountable distance, the couple didn’t give up.
“It wasn’t hard,” said Vyhivska, smiling. “I wasn’t afraid, not at all. I am happy. Because I am loved.”
Kurochkin recalled how the couple started making plans to meet in person.
“It was a year ago ... I started to organize my international passport, to visit Mariia in Ukraine.” recalled Kurochkin. “I finished it in January, and as you know, the war started in February and it crashed all our plans.”
It seemed that all hope of meeting evaporated amid the Russian onslaught in Ukraine that drew global condemnation and saw millions of Ukrainian refugees stream out of the country.
Vyhivska and Kurochkin were at a loss. She moved to Czechia soon after the war started while he stayed at home in Russia. But they didn’t give up. They started sizing up “some options to live together,” said Kurochkin.
The answer turned out to be Serbia, a fellow-Slavic nation in the Balkans that remained friendly with Russia, and where Russians could enter without a visa. Serbia’s capital Belgrade was where Vyhivska and Kurochkin met for the first time.
“I arrived to Serbia on 27th of April and I waited for her for several days,” he said. “She arrived from the Czech Republic and we met each other at the central bus station.”
He was all that she imagined, said Vyhivska.
“There was this moment of unbelievable joy,” she said. “I traveled for 16 hours and had no sleep, I couldn’t sleep. So, I came out of the bus and I fell into his arms.”
Their new life together began in that instant. A hostel served as their first abode before the couple found a small flat in a Belgrade suburb. They took up various jobs while pursing IT studies online at a St. Petersburg university.
Life together hasn’t been without its problems. Last July pro-Russian extremists in Serbia drew a huge Z sign — a symbol of Russia’s invasion — on their building and assailants broke into their flat. They were also attacked by a group of hooligans, Kurochkin said.
An estimated 200,000 Russians and some 20,000 Ukrainians have come to Serbia in the past year. Many Russians set up businesses in the Balkan country, which has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia despite seeking European Union membership.
“We talk about the war sometimes but we don’t have any problems between each other,” said Kurochkin. “With other people, of course (we have), because there are a lot of people, there are a lot of points of view, so it is impossible to handle them all.”
For Vyhivska, the biggest concern has been how she’ll be perceived by fellow Ukrainians because of her relationship, even through own family has no objections at all.
“What happens next? We’ll see,” she said. “We don’t know what happens tomorrow, there is danger even of nuclear war, they are frightening us with that now. I can’t look too far ahead.”
Kurochkin said they will just take things as they come: “We are happy because we are together.”
Experts found Chilean poet Neruda was poisoned, nephew says
The public release of the group’s finding has been delayed twice this year, first due to Internet connectivity issues of one of the experts and then again because a judge said the panel had yet to reach a consensus
Updated 15 February 2023
AP
SANTIAGO, Chile: Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago, a family member of the Nobel Prize winner said Monday.
The revelation by Rodolfo Reyes, a Neruda nephew, is the latest turn in one of the great debates of post-coup Chile. The long-stated official position has been that Neruda died of complications from prostate cancer, but the poet’s driver argued for decades that he was poisoned.
There was no confirmation of Reyes’ comments from forensic experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile who are scheduled to publicly release a report Wednesday on the cause of Neruda’s death.
The public release of the group’s finding has been delayed twice this year, first due to Internet connectivity issues of one of the experts and then again because a judge said the panel had yet to reach a consensus.
International forensics experts several years ago rejected the official cause of death as cachexia, or weakness and wasting of the body due to chronic illness — in this case cancer. But at that time they said they had not determined what did kill Neruda.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Reyes said forensic tests carried out in Danish and Canadian labs indicated a presence of “a great quantity of Cloristridium botulinum, which is incompatible with human life.” The powerful toxin can cause paralysis in the nervous system and death.
Reyes first revealed the information to the Spanish news agency EFE earlier Monday.
As a lawyer in the judicial case over his uncle’s death, Reyes said he has access to the forensic report, which was carried out after the same group of experts said in 2017 that there were indications of a toxin in the late poet’s bones and a molar.
The lab tests concluded that the toxin was administered when the poet was alive, Reyes said.
The report is set to be released almost 50 years after the death of the poet and Communist Party member and 12 years after the start of a judicial investigation into whether he was poisoned, as his driver Manuel Araya maintains.
Araya told AP earlier this month he was confident that the forensic findings would support his assertion the poet died after being given “an injection in the stomach” at the clinic where he was hospitalized. Araya said he first heard that version of events from a nurse.
Neruda, who was 69 and suffering from prostate cancer, died in the chaos that followed Chile’s Sept. 11, 1973, coup that overthrew President Salvador Allende and put Gen. Augusto Pinochet in power.
Neruda’s body was exhumed in 2013 to determine the cause of his death but those tests showed no toxic agents or poisons in his bone. His family and driver demanded further investigation.
In 2015, Chile’s government said it was “highly probable that a third party” was responsible for Neruda’s death. Neruda was reburied in his favorite home overlooking the Pacific Coast last year.
In 2017, a team of international scientists determined that Neruda did not die of cancer or malnutrition, rejecting the official cause of death but not saying what he did die of.
“The fundamental conclusions are the invalidity of the death certificate when it comes to cachexia as a cause of death,” Aurelio Luna, one of the panel’s experts, said at that time. “We still can’t exclude nor affirm the natural or violent cause of Pablo Neruda’s death.”
Neruda, who was best known for his love poems, was a friend of Allende, who killed himself rather than surrender to troops during the coup led by Pinochet.
Neruda was traumatized by the military takeover and the persecution and killing of his friends. He planned to go into exile, where he would have been an influential voice against the dictatorship.
But a day before his planned departure, he was taken by ambulance to a clinic in Chile’s capital of Santiago where he had been treated for cancer and other ailments. Neruda officially died there Sept. 23, 1973, from natural causes.
But suspicions that the dictatorship had a hand in the death remained long after Chile returned to democracy in 1990.
The former Mexican ambassador to Chile at the time of the bloody military coup, Gonzalo Martínez Corbalá, told AP on two occasions that he saw Neruda the day before his death and that his body weight was close to 100 kilos (220 pounds). Martínez spoke to AP by phone in 2017, a few days before his death.
Araya told AP last month he still thinks that if Neruda “hadn’t been left alone in the clinic, they wouldn’t have killed him.”
He recalled that on Neruda’s instructions, on Sunday, Sept. 23, the poet’s wife, Matilde Urrutia, and he were at the mansion to pick up the suitcases that would be taken to Mexico the following day. In the middle of the afternoon Neruda asked them to come back quickly. He died that same night.
During his life, Neruda accumulated dozens of prizes, including the 1971 Nobel Prize for Literature, but in recent years criticism has appeared from feminist groups over a rape he committed in the 1930s and which he recounted in his book “I Confess That I Have Lived.” He also is criticized for abandoning his only daughter, Malva Marina, because she was born with hydrocephalus.
UK council unamused as Banksy unveils Valentine’s Day mural
Mural depicts a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP
MARGATE: British street artist Banksy marked Valentine’s Day Tuesday with an inimitable statement about violence against women — but local politicians saw only a nuisance.
A Banksy mural appeared in Margate in southeast England, depicting a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer.
“Certainly we will be looking at how we can protect this and preserve it because we’re really proud to have it here,” Margate mayor Heather Keen told AFP.
But minutes later, council workers turned up to throw the freezer into a van, despite protests from locals taking pictures of the mural, at the end of a terrace of houses in a rundown part of the seaside town.
Thanet District Council, which administers Margate, said the freezer was removed “on the grounds of safety as it was on public land.”
“The fridge freezer is now in storage and will be returned once it has been made safe to the public,” the council said in a statement, adding it would discuss preserving the artwork with the owner of the house.
The elusive Banksy, whose true identity remains unconfirmed, posted three images of the work — which he entitled “Valentine’s Day Mascara” — on his Instagram account.
Two of the images were close-ups showing the woman, wearing a blue pinafore and yellow washing-up gloves, smiling but seemingly with a battered face.
The removal of the freezer prompted bemusement — and even conspiracy theories — among bystanders.
“People were sort of like, ‘Stop, stop, you know, this is a Banksy, right?’” local resident Laura Holden, 35, told AFP.
“And they (the workers) were like, ‘Yeah, no, we’ve got permission to take everything away’,” she said.
“It felt like it was part of the piece, and perhaps Banksy intended that all along, because we all know how hard it is to get Thanet District Council to come and collect our rubbish.”
Others commended the apparent theme of the now-altered work.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Amanda Barden, 56.
“It’s a real topic that people can talk about, domestic abuse. I think the reference to Valentine’s Day as well, it’s bringing people in, it’s going to open up that dialogue.”
Banksy, known to hail from Bristol in southwest England, has been busy producing and selling dozens of limited-edition screen prints to raise funds to support civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.
The 50 prints, which show a mouse sliding down the side of a box with “FRAGILE” printed on it, were sold in December for £5,000 ($6,100) each, through the charity Legacy of War Foundation.
Their online auction attracted thousands of “hostile” web attacks launched from Russian Internet addresses, the charity said at the time.
The artist also confirmed last month that he was behind seven murals that appeared on destroyed buildings around Kyiv last year.
Belying its origins on the streets of Bristol in the 1990s, Banksy art now commands serious money.
A version of his iconic “Girl with Balloon” sold at auction for just over £1 million in 2018 — only to start self-destructing due to a shredder hidden by Banksy in the frame.
The renamed “Love is in the Bin” then sold for a staggering £18.6 million in 2021 — a record for a Banksy.
Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation
The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria
It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, will wear the crown of Queen Mary for her coronation in May, Buckingham Palace said, avoiding the use of a crown featuring the disputed 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond which India has demanded be returned.
The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria. It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation.
Pakistan, part of British-ruled India, and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.
Camilla will wear the Queen Mary crown, commissioned and worn by the consort of King George V for the 1911 coronation. Some changes will be made to it, the palace said, to inset jewels unique to the occasion and to reflect her own style.
“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Charles automatically became king of 15 realms, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia, on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but his and queen consort Camilla’s official coronation will take place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.
The Queen Mary crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the palace said. The diamonds were part of her personal collection and were often worn by her as broaches.
Four of the crown’s eight detachable arches will also be removed, the palace said. The crown was taken off display at the Tower of London for the modification work to be carried out.
The last time a queen consort’s crown was re-used was in the 18th century.