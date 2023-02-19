What We Are Reading Today: Dynamics of Planetary Systems

Celestial mechanics—the study of the movement of planets, satellites, and smaller bodies such as comets—is one of the oldest subjects in the physical sciences. Since the mid-twentieth century, the field has experienced a renaissance due to advances in space flight, digital computing, numerical mathematics, nonlinear dynamics, and chaos theory, and the discovery of exoplanets. This modern, authoritative introduction to planetary system dynamics reflects these recent developments and discoveries and is suitable for advanced undergraduate and graduate students as well as researchers.
Looking back at Samira Azzam — a forgotten star of Arab literature
A new English-language book of the late Palestinian writer’s short stories aims to earn Azzam deserved acclaim
Updated 16 February 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Samira Azzam was one of Palestine’s greatest female authors of the 20th century. And yet she is relatively unknown today — her work in radio broadcasting, short-story writing and journalism largely forgotten.
Born in 1927 to a middle-class Christian family in the coastal city of Acre, Azzam became a school teacher when she was just 16 and contributed to the local newspaper while still a teenager (under the pseudonym ‘A Girl from the Coast’). Azzam, who taught herself English through a correspondence course, also translated the writings of George Bernard Shaw, John Steinbeck, W. Somerset Maugham, and Edith Wharton into Arabic.
One reason why her name is not widely known today is due to her premature death at the age of 39 in 1967. Shortly before her 40th birthday, Azzam was on a summer road trip to Amman with friends to interview war refugees. She suffered a heart attack and died in the car.
During her short lifetime, four collections of her Arabic short stories were published. She did begin work on a novel, but ended up destroying it as the political situation in her homeland worsened.
“Azzam has not yet received the accolades she deserves,” the literary critic Faisal Darraj once claimed. But that situation may be changing with the arrival of “Out of Time,” a new book consisting of 31 short stories by Azzam, which have been translated into English by the Egyptian translator Ranya Abdelrahman. Published by ArabLit Books, the book was launched at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai in February.
“I felt it was a huge responsibility to be translating Samira Azzam’s work. I really wanted to do my best to bring her voice into English,” Abdelrahman tells Arab News. “I found her stories really strong and compelling. On the surface, they’re about ordinary things happening to ordinary people, but her characters are so vivid and alive. There’s often a twist that leaves you thinking. Her work really spoke to me. I was hooked.”
In the 1940s, during the Palestinian exodus, Azzam emigrated to Lebanon, where she became an active member of Beirut’s dynamic literary scene. Acclaimed by her contemporaries, Azzam’s work was featured in prominent magazines including “Al-Adab” at a time when print media was flourishing in the Arab world. She also recited her stories on the radio and travelled to Cyprus and Iraq as a journalist.
Azzam, Jabra Ibrahim Jabra and Ghassan Kanafani are widely considered to be the trifecta of modern Palestinian fiction writing. “There are three names there, and hers is the only woman’s name. That is telling,” says Abdelrahman, adding that Kanafani, who was assassinated in Beirut in 1972, referred to Azzam as his “teacher” and wrote a moving tribute to her after her death.
In the 70 or so short stories that she wrote, Azzam painted a picture of the rich and poor in Levantine society.
“She writes about a diverse array of subjects. She talks about loneliness, aging, grief, hypocrisy, and technology,” says Abdelrahman. “She has this vital sensitivity. She’s able to put herself so well into the shoes of other people of different ages and different walks of life. If you take all her stories together, it’s like a mosaic of the human experience.”
Short-story writing was popular in the 1950s for a number of reasons. “Short stories lent themselves very well to distribution. They could be read out loud on the radio. They could also be published in newspapers and as collections. They could easily reach the hands of readers,” explains Abdelrahman.
But in the early 1960s, novel writing came to the fore, hailed by critics as the true test of an author’s creative abilities. In 1967, the year of the third Arab-Israeli war, Azzam was working on her ironically-titled novel “Sinai without Borders.” But only the first chapter was ever published. She destroyed the rest, possibly out of frustration and sadness at the violence in Palestine.
For the publishers of “Out of Time,” it was important to try and raise awareness of Azzam’s brilliance as an author.
“We hope that this is a small contribution towards bringing Samira’s work back, both to general readership and academic scholarship. Her stories are accessible but also profound. I would love to see them on an Arabic literature syllabus,” says Abdelrahman. “Our hope is that we’re bringing these stories out of a different time into our own time.”
In this provocative new account, David Joselit shows how art from the nineteenth to the twenty-first centuries began to function as a commodity, while the qualities of the artist, nation, or period themselves became valuable properties.
Joselit explores repatriation, explaining that this is not just a contemporary conflict between the Global South and Euro-American museums, noting that the Louvre, the first modern museum, was built on looted works and faced demands for restitution and repatriation early in its history.
Joselit argues that the property values of white supremacy underlie the ideology of possessive individualism animating modern art, and he considers issues of identity and proprietary authorship.
What We Are Reading Today: The Influencer Industry
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News
Author: Emily Hund
Before there were Instagram likes, Twitter hashtags, or TikTok trends, there were bloggers who seemed to have the passion and authenticity that traditional media lacked.
The Influencer Industry tells the story of how early digital creators scrambling for work amid the Great Recession gave rise to the multibillion-dollar industry that has fundamentally reshaped culture, the flow of information, and the way we relate to ourselves and each other.
What We Are Reading Today: Wisdom’s Workshop: The Rise of the Modern University
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News
Author: Jamex Axtell
When universities began in the Middle Ages, Pope Gregory IX described them as “wisdom’s special workshop.” He could not have foreseen how far these institutions would travel and develop.
Tracing the eight-hundred-year evolution of the elite research university from its roots in medieval Europe to its remarkable incarnation today, “Wisdom’s Workshop” places this durable institution in sweeping historical perspective.
In particular, James Axtell focuses on the ways that the best American universities took on Continental influences, developing into the finest expressions of the modern university and enviable models for kindred institutions worldwide.