Emirati company formation specialists and award-winning corporate services provider Virtuzone has launched SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone, an automated business plan builder powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT to allow users to generate a complete business plan in less than 10 minutes.
The AI-assisted business plan builder generates business plans that comply with requirements set by free zone authorities and banks in the UAE for setting up a business or opening a bank account.
As of now, SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone is the only AI-driven business plan builder in the world. It is programmed to make it easier for entrepreneurs, especially those who do not speak English as their first language, to create professionally designed, grammatically correct and detailed business plans that satisfy the documentation requirements for setting up a business or opening a bank account in the UAE.
“The idea for SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone originated from our commitment to responding to the unique needs of our clients and entrepreneurs who want to do business in the country,” said Geoff Rapp, co-founder of Virtuzone.
Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder
https://arab.news/pcrru
Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder
Emirati company formation specialists and award-winning corporate services provider Virtuzone has launched SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone, an automated business plan builder powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT to allow users to generate a complete business plan in less than 10 minutes.