Meta study reveals Saudi, UAE Ramadan shopping insights
Updated 41 sec ago
  • Storytelling, personalization and messaging are key to connecting with audiences, says regional director
DUBAI: Shopping trends in Saudi Arabia and the UAE during Ramadan have been revealed in a new study by Meta in partnership was data analytics firm YouGov.

The holy month is a time for community, charity, kindness and shopping across the region. Kindness stood out the most across Meta’s platforms, with more than 7.8 million interactions containing the word “kindness” taking place on Facebook on the final day of Ramadan last year.

On Instagram, there were more than 13.4 million interactions mentioning togetherness, connection and community during the month.

Additionally, more than 90 percent of shoppers in both the Kingdom and the UAE said that they like to see content that promotes community and togetherness across both Facebook and Instagram during Ramadan and Eid.

Ramadan is also a time for charity, and this was evident with more than 80 percent of shoppers in both countries saying they took part in charitable activities during Ramadan and Eid.

Based on these findings, Meta advised marketers to focus on three tips this Ramadan: Connecting through brand storytelling, personalizing connection with Discovery Commerce and strengthening connections with business messaging.

Brand storytelling tools such as Reels, in-stream video and branded content provides immersive experiences that help brands connect with audiences. In Saudi Arabia, 57 and 58 percent of people, respectively, said that they felt more connected to a brand after seeing Ramadan or Eid content on Facebook or Instagram.

Content creators also play a crucial role in inspiring audiences, Meta said, with 55 percent in Saudi and 58 percent in the UAE saying that they are more likely to trust a brand that partners with a trustworthy creator.

As shoppers browse more during the holy month, they are looking for personalized recommendations to help them refine their search and purchase journey. 60 percent of shoppers in Saudi Arabia and 71 percent in the UAE agreed that it is easier to complete Ramadan shopping with personalized product and gift suggestions.

While shoppers appreciate good storytelling and personalization, conversation is key. Instant messaging, for example, serves as a useful tool to help shoppers feel like a brand is more accessible, with 65 percent in Saudi Arabia and 67 percent in the UAE feeling more connected to a brand through instant messaging during Ramadan and Eid.

“As a seasonal moment, the focus on unity and kinship during Ramadan is unmatched,” said Fares Akkad, Meta regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“For marketers, this creates an opportunity to connect with audiences through positive, emotionally rich messaging.”

The Middle East-wide survey, which covered 12 countries, was conducted during Ramadan 2022.

LONDON: The British government summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat in London on Monday to protest at what it said were serious threats against journalists living in Britain.
On Saturday, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States following threats it faced in Britain.
“I am appalled by the Iranian regime’s continuing threats to the lives of UK-based journalists and have today summoned its representative to make clear this will not be tolerated,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
The ministry said the Iranian Charge d’Affaires had been told in a meeting with British officials that Britain would not accept such threats to life and media freedom.
Separately, the government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations.

ALULA: A new metaverse hot air balloon experience will give visitors a bird’s-eye view of a 3-D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan in AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla announced on Monday.

The virtual journey, developed in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Hot Air Ballooning Federation, is scheduled to begin during the upcoming AlUla Balloon Festival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The experience will give tourists a panoramic view of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

And a limited number of visitors will be offered the opportunity to obtain a wearable non-fungible token to unlock future metaverse experiences.

The information portals are designed to guide visitors through sites that capture more than 200,000 years of AlUla’s history and heritage, while at the same time driving forward digital transformation and innovation.

Ahmed Daoud, the RCU’s acting executive director of innovation, said: “The commission’s entry into the metaverse is the first step of a journey that will eventually reveal many new worlds and help expand and strengthen AlUla’s relationship with the new tech-savvy generations around the world.”

He noted that creating the tomb in the metaverse enhanced the visitor experience, allowing better interaction with the monument.

“The balloon tourism experience in the metaverse allows for viewing the tomb in new dimensions, giving digital explorers exceptional access to one of the most important attractions in the world, in ways that exceed what is possible in real life,” Daoud added.

The new virtual experience, part of the Decentraland platform, has been created in partnership with global creative consultancy Frog Design, giving tourists access to unique attractions from anywhere in the world.

Frog Design, part of Capgemini Invent, has been contracted to develop and facilitate Hegra’s emergence into the metaverse and to support the RCU’s strategy to drive innovation and digital progress through the comprehensive development of AlUla Governorate.

In November, the commission introduced an immersive 3-D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, into the metaverse marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site had been recreated for the fictional universe.

DUBAI: Streaming platform OSN+ has released its latest campaign titled “No More FOMO.”

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is an internet-age concept that was introduced in the early 2000s to describe a phenomenon observed primarily on social media: the perception of missing out on the latest content, events, milestones, travel, etc., and the need to participate in them.

The term has since been casually used to describe feeling left out when someone misses out on a popular event or activity.

OSN+’s campaign used the tagline “Watch What You’re Missing,” which aims to encourage audiences to discover all the must-see content available on the streaming platform.

As part of the campaign, OSN+ is partnering with Arab celebrities starting with Saudi Arabian actress Aseel Omran and award-winning Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy, known for films such as “Zafir” and “Feathers.”

“OSN+ is the platform of choice for passionate content lovers who rely on us for the latest trending series, and celebrities such as Aseel are no different,” said Ashley Rite, vice president of marketing and growth at OSN+.

“Streaming has brought back the importance of being part of ‘must-see’ content, and with OSN+, everyone can avoid FOMO and watch what they’re missing.”

The campaign also features an original song humorously depicting the dreaded FOMO effect, which has been picked up by TikTok creators.

The launch video shows that even celebrities are not immune from the FOMO effect, particularly when it comes to missing out on the latest movie or TV show.

Omran is the first celebrity to star in the campaign, with others to be unveiled soon.

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recently took part in the opening ceremony of the media training academy of the OIC States Broadcasting Union in Jeddah.

The ceremony was attended by OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, undersecretary of foreign media at the Saudi Ministry of Media, and a number of media ministers and delegates of OIC member states.

Amr Al-Laithi, chairman of the union, said that the academy will train media employees and content makers, and refine their skills in light of the challenges posed by the new media to OIC member states.

“The union will work to enhance the capabilities and skills of the media professionals of the OIC member states through the various training programs that will be made available through technological mechanisms and through the collaboration of media academic entities,” Al-Laithi added.

Wajdi Sindi, director of the information department at the OIC, described the inauguration of the OSBU academy as an “important step” within the union’s plan to develop its work.

Sindi added: “It comes within the framework of the strategic plan for the development of the union, which was previously approved during the meetings of the executive council and the general assembly, with the aim of providing a work environment that stimulates creativity in media work.”

He said that the OIC hopes that the OSBU academy, which includes classrooms, a television and radio studio, will contribute to the rehabilitation of media professionals and develop their radio, television and journalistic skills, enabling the union to intensify media cooperation partnerships with member states and their media institutions, especially in the less developed countries.

Sindi hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in hosting and supporting the OSBU headquarters and other institutions operating within the framework of the OIC, expressing confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to strengthen Islamic solidarity in various fields of broadcasting through the work of the academy.

“‎‎Several cooperation agreements have been concluded with similar unions, such as the Arab States Broadcasting Union, the Asian, African, and European Broadcasting Unions, and a number of academic and professional entities, as reliance on virtual reality has become a necessity, which will require intensifying training for all media professionals ‎and employees of member states through our media platform on the website, in addition to the YouTube channel of the OIC States Broadcasting Union‎,” Al-Laithi said.

The first training course in the OSBU media training academy ‎started last week under the title of “New Electronic Media.” It explores the concept of electronic media, electronic media theory and electronic media properties.

CALIFORNIA: Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.
For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.
Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.
“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.
Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.
Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.
On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.
Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13 percent of its workforce, in November.

 

