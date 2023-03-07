You are here

Syria: Israeli airstrike puts Aleppo airport out of service

A picture taken on February 19, 2020, shows a view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP)
A picture taken on February 19, 2020, shows a view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

  • Israel has carried out strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations
  • Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups
DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike hit the Aleppo airport early Tuesday and put it out of service, Syrian state media reported.
Citing a military source, the state news agency SANA said Israel “carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport.” SANA said the strike “caused material damage” to the airport.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
There was no comment from Israeli officials. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support President Assad’s forces.
Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction in Syria’s civil war, was again heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria last month. A number of countries have since sent aid shipments to the city’s airport.
On Feb. 19, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Syria’s capital, Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to Syrian state news.
On Jan. 2, the Syrian army said Israel’s military fired missiles toward the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers. That attack came amid Israeli fears the Damascus airport was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

 

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Iran’s concessions to IAEA largely depend on future talks, Grossi says

Iran’s concessions to IAEA largely depend on future talks, Grossi says
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

  • uranium traces. The Islamic Republic usually bristles at such resolutions and has in the past responded by accelerating the very nuclear activities that the 2015 deal was designed to rein in
VIENNA: Iran’s concessions to UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran over the weekend depend to a large extent on future negotiations, Grossi conceded on Monday, walking back some comments he made upon his return.
Two days before a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors, the IAEA and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran.
Grossi told a news conference on Saturday they had agreed to re-install all extra monitoring equipment, such as surveillance cameras, at nuclear sites that was put in place under Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but then removed last year as the deal unraveled following the US withdrawal in 2018.
“We will have to discuss...this, how do we do it,” Grossi told a news conference on Monday, conceding that this and other issues would largely hinge on future technical talks.
“We have our ideas and this will be part of the technical discussions that are going to be undertaken as a follow-up to my visit, and to the joint statement. And a technical team will be traveling to Iran very soon to do that,” he added.
The announcement of apparent progress in a joint statement on Saturday that went into little detail appears to have been enough to stave off a Western push for another resolution like one passed at the last quarterly board meeting ordering Iran to cooperate with the investigation into the uranium traces.
The Islamic Republic usually bristles at such resolutions and has in the past responded by accelerating the very nuclear activities that the 2015 deal was designed to rein in.
“Why don’t you let us do our job? Unless you want to join us as an inspector, which could be interesting. We know how to do these things,” Grossi said when pressed on how much Iran had firmly committed to and how much relied on future negotiations.
“I believe that there is a good opportunity. I cannot guarantee, of course. When people say these were (only) promises: well, first, it’s not (only) promises. We do have certain agreements which are concrete. And at the same time I need to do my job and never give up.”
The United States gave no hint on how hard it might push Iran to comply at this week’s board meeting, saying only that Washington was in talks with European allies and the IAEA on “the most effective means” to get Iran to keep its commitments.
“Iran must cooperate with the IAEA fully and without delay, and we look forward to additional reporting from the IAEA in the coming weeks on the steps taken by Iran,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a regular briefing.

 

Topics: Iran IAEA IRAN NUCLEAR

Bab Al-Hawa doors shut on Syrian cancer patients in need of urgent care

Bab Al-Hawa doors shut on Syrian cancer patients in need of urgent care
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

  • Bashir Ismail, director of the medical office at Bab Al-Hawa crossing, told Arab News: “Before the earthquake we had about 10 daily ambulances carrying emergency cases that would receive treatment in Turkiye
BAB-AL-HAWA: Syria’s cancer patients are the latest victims of the fragile status of Bab Al-Hawa, an international crossing point that sits on the border of Turkiye and Syria.

Cancer patients in northwestern Syria were transferred through the border post to hospitals in Turkiye prior to the earthquake on Feb. 6, to receive the necessary care unavailable in the rebel-held zone.

That changed when the Turkiye-Syria quake rocked the region and prompted Turkish authorities to close the borders on those awaiting lifesaving treatment.

Bashir Ismail, director of the medical office at Bab Al-Hawa crossing, told Arab News: “Before the earthquake we had about 10 daily ambulances carrying emergency cases that would receive treatment in Turkiye.

“We had about 450 so-called ‘cold medical conditions’ per month, including cardiac surgery and cancer patients.

“These patients can no longer enter Turkiye to receive their treatments.”

Nawaf Bakran, 69, from the province of Idlib, is one of the many cancer patients paying the price for the border’s closure.

He told Arab News: “I came out alive from under the rubble. I suffer from cancer, and I have a monthly follow-up. I need a muscle injection for cancer, and I am also diabetic.”

Despite the doctor’s orders for Bakran to return to Turkiye for treatment, those at the border post have barred him from entering.

Bakran added: “They didn’t acknowledge the report of the cancer specialist, and we are now lost. We don’t know where to go.”

A pressing issue is missing documents, including ID papers and medical records, that have been lost underneath the rubble of toppled buildings.

Like Bakran, 58-year-old Mohamed Afsan is also an earthquake survivor currently battling cancer.

Afsan told Arab News: “We couldn't save any of our things. Now we want to retrieve our medical reports, we want to be put in contact with specialists and continue our treatment and the things we are required to do.

“We need radiation; our disease requires radiation. Radiation isn’t available here, and there’s no way we would go to the areas controlled by the regime.”

Afsan says people living in rebel-held Idlib would be putting themselves and their families’ lives at risk if they were to go to the areas controlled by the Syrian government.

Ayham Jamo is a hematologist and head of the oncology department at Idlib Central Hospital.

The Syrian American Medical Society is supporting his facility, but this has not made it any easier to relieve the overwhelming pressure brought on by the tragedy and its consequences.

He told Arab News of the plan he believes needs to be executed.

He said: “[This means] securing chemo doses and immunotherapies for all types of cancer. These therapies are expensive and aren’t available for free.

“We also call for a humanitarian corridor for radiotherapy, as it is an essential treatment that isn’t available in northwestern Syria."

The needs of cancer patients in northwest Syria are extensive, and Jamo believes that although solutions should start with securing the border crossing for patient transfers, urgent action is also needed within the country.

He told Arab News that this would mean establishing “an integrated cancer treatment center including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, a linear particle accelerator, PET scan, and bone scintigraphy.”

Aziz Asmar, a graffiti artist from Binnish in Idlib, has turned to art to draw the world’s attention to the plight of his people.

He said: “Through this drawing, we call on the Turkish authorities and all the active associations and organizations to help facilitate their entry to Turkiye so they can keep receiving their treatment.”

Asmar says “trending” has to take place before action is taken.

That is why he has painted in different languages the words “help me trend,” in a bid to ensure that all medical cases receive equal attention.

It is not the first time that the fragility of the border — precipitated by the geopolitics of the 12-year conflict — has resulted in cancer patients in northwestern Syria suffering further heartache.

In early 2020, with the accelerating spread of COVID-19, Turkish authorities also decided to close the borders on them.

 

Topics: Bab Al-Hawa crossing Turkiye Syria

UNESCO chief in Iraq to visit war-battered cultural sites

UNESCO chief in Iraq to visit war-battered cultural sites
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

  • Years of war and insurgency have taken a heavy toll on Iraq’s many treasures including six UNESCO World Heritage sites
BAGHDAD: The head of the UN cultural agency on Monday started a three-day visit to Iraq where many priceless cultural treasures have been damaged or destroyed during decades of conflict.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay will visit reconstruction projects and meet top officials.

Years of war and insurgency have taken a heavy toll on Iraq’s many treasures including six UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“This visit is dedicated to reconstruction in Iraq,” said a spokesman for the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization which funds several projects in Iraq.

Iraq’s antiquities have been extensively looted, often by organized crime groups, since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

The national museum in Baghdad, which displayed many ancient relics, was not spared during the invasion when many treasures were stolen.

More damage was done during the brutal rise of Daesh a decade later and the battle to dislodge it which devastated large areas in the northern city of Mosul.

UNESCO will examine how to help Iraq maintain its ancient heritage and put the spotlight back on its culture, the agency’s spokesman said.

UNESCO has also declared natural heritage sites in Iraq, including the southern marshlands fed by the Euphrates and the Tigris rivers.

The vast wetlands have also been put at severe risk, including by draining under Saddam’s regime and by climate change and upstream dam construction.

Azoulay will on Tuesday visit Mosul where UNESCO funds major reconstruction projects.

On Wednesday she will head to Irbil, capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan and home to an ancient citadel that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Topics: UNESCO Iraq

Egypt top in MENA for number of startup deals in 2022

Egypt top in MENA for number of startup deals in 2022
Updated 06 March 2023
Gobran Mohammed

  • Egyptian startups were able to raise finances amounting to $517 million in 2022
CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center revealed that Egypt topped the list of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region for its number of startup deals, coming in at 160 deals in 2022.

According to the IDSC, the UAE ranked second with 153 deals, Saudi Arabia third with 144 deals, Qatar fourth with 45 deals, and Tunisia fifth with 30 deals.

Egyptian startups were able to raise finances amounting to $517 million in 2022.

The financial technology sector came first in terms of financing volume with $217 million, while the e-commerce sector came second with $148 million, and the transport and logistics sector came third with $62 million.

Retail came fourth with $17 million, followed by the healthcare sector with $12 million.

The number of investors in Egyptian startups increased by 30 percent during 2022 to reach 160, compared to 123 investors in 2021, according to the IDSC, which said that emerging companies are of great importance to the Egyptian economy.

It added that, in addition to their significant contribution to supporting the state’s strategy for digital transformation by providing technical services to citizens and companies, startups are an important source for attracting foreign direct investment to the Egyptian economy.

In December 2022, Ghada Khalil, director of the Rowad 2030 Project, a plan that aims to boost self-employed culture among Egyptian youth, said that the number of startups operating in Egypt currently stands at 677, while the average number of job opportunities in operating startups is 45,955.

Khalil added that Egyptian startup companies experienced record growth in the volume of venture investment during the past five years, at a compound annual growth rate of 83.81 percent, and that the total value of investments during that same period stands at approximately $1.5 billion.

Topics: Egypt

Suicide: Cruel choice for Lebanese unable to feed their children

Suicide: Cruel choice for Lebanese unable to feed their children
Updated 06 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Study shows significant increase in those people taking their own lives
BEIRUT: At least four Lebanese people have died by suicide in the past week.

The population of the country is finding the prevailing economic and social conditions hard to bear, and Diab Audi, a retired warrant officer in the Internal Security Forces, died after suffering a heart attack inside a Lebanese bank, unable to retrieve withheld savings.

Lebanon is in the midst of a devastating economic crisis that has plunged more than 80 percent of its population into poverty, according to the UN.

Information International, a Beirut-based research consultancy firm, has recently published a study showing a significant rise in registered suicides following a decrease in numbers in 2022.

The average number of suicides from 2013 to 2022 was 143, with the highest, 172, recorded in 2019.

Preliminary investigations revealed that last week’s figures were exacerbated by adverse economic and living conditions.

Mohammed Ibrahim was found dead on Sunday after reportedly shooting himself in his hometown of Wardaniyeh. His employment involved working on the judges’ mutual fund at the Sidon Palace of Justice, and he was the nephew of financial prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim.

The previous day, Hussein Al-Abed Mroueh, 40, from the town of Zararia in south Lebanon, was found dead in one of the orchards surrounding his home.

It was clear from statements of his acquaintances that he “had constant economic and financial problems and does not work in a specific field.”

Mousa Al-Shami, a resident of Jarjouaa, also died by suicide and left a recorded message to a friend that was shared on social media, asking him to take care of his children.

Al-Shami said that he could no longer bear the economic burdens and his difficult situation, adding that he could no longer feed his children.

A young man in his 30s strangled his wife and 4-year-old child in the Daraya area in Mount Lebanon governorate in late February, before his death by suicide. He was reportedly unable to pay his debts.

Embrace Lebanon, a nongovernmental organization that bids to administer mental health help, has defined suicide as a process involving psychological, social, biological, cultural, and environmental factors, adding it is a summary of an experience of crises, disasters, violence, abuse, chronic pain, illness or loss, and a sense of isolation.

It stated that suicide rates are high among vulnerable groups that suffer discrimination, and the strongest risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Central Administration of Statistics and the International Labor Organization, the collapse of the national currency, and the state’s inability to carry out the reforms required by the international community, has resulted in the percentage of families receiving income from retirement and other social insurance allowances decreasing from 28 percent to 10 percent.

The survey further noted that 85 percent of families are unable to survive — even for one month — in the event of losing their sources of income.

General Labor Union President Bechara Al-Asmar met Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday.

Al-Asmar later said: “The state is looking for revenues, but it should not be at the expense of 90 percent of the population.

“Taxes and fees must be reduced at this difficult stage, but in reality the state has increased taxes and fees, and raised the exchange rate on the central bank’s Sayrafa platform to 70,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, making employees lose on average 56 percent of the value of their incomes.

“All these decisions have not been properly reviewed before implementation.”

Al-Asmar added: “Military and civilian retirees have all become poor. Compensation in the public sector is still at the previous official exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

“Significant irregularities in the pricing of commodities have occurred after the state allowed merchants to dollarize prices, and chaos could soon prevail in markets as Ramadan approaches.”

Topics: Lebanese Beirut suicide

