'Heartbroken' headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams
Afghan development squad team players stand on the sidelines during a football match at the Dulwich Hamlet FC ground in London on March 29, 2022. (AFP file)
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams
  The two girls and their families have been living in so-called "bridging accommodation" in a hotel, but have been told they will be relocated by the end of March
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two Afghan refugee girls who arrived in Britain following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 have been moved out of London weeks before taking their school-leaving exams by the UK Home Office, it was revealed on Saturday.

An Observer report said the two 16-year-old students at Fulham Cross Girls School in the city had been due to sit their GCSE exams, which start in the UK on May 15, but have been notified, along with their families, that they must leave London.

Their headteacher, Victoria Tully, told the newspaper she was “heartbroken” by the decision, adding the pair — and 13 other Afghan girls who enrolled at the school following their evacuation — would not find a school to take them in, or which would be using the same exam boards or textbooks.

The two girls and their families have been living in so-called “bridging accommodation” in a hotel, according to the Observer, but have been told they will be relocated by the end of March.

“I am heartbroken, these children have overcome unbelievable adversity, and despite living in a horrible hotel their work ethic has been through the roof, to take their GCSEs away seems barbaric,” Tully told the newspaper.

“The girls spoke no English when they arrived, but have blossomed due to their sunny natures and incredible hard work,” she said.

“One of the girls, Zara, came to me very upset last week and said: ‘Miss, they are moving us, please don’t let them.’” 

According to the report, Zara, who hopes to become an engineer, was due to take exams in English, mathematics and science, but is now being relocated to Northamptonshire — more than 60 miles away.

British passport-holder Adib Kochai, Zara’s father, told the Observer: “I told local council officials I would rather sleep on the streets than go to Northampton, my wife is disabled and very ill and waiting for an operation in London, my daughter is going to take her exams. I said: ‘Please, please keep us here.’”

Along with his disabled wife and Zara, Kochai also cares for three other daughters, three sons and a granddaughter in a hotel where conditions are “very bad” he said.

Lawyers for them and other “vulnerable” families who were relocated to London from Afghanistan during the evacuation program in 2021 have slammed the decision as “disgraceful” and made without “consideration given to individual needs.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said all local authorities where Afghan refugees are moved to have a “legal obligation” to provide a school place within appropriate catchment areas within three weeks to avoid disruption.

“We are proud this country has provided homes for more than 7,500 Afghan evacuees, but there is a shortage of local authority housing for all in London and hotels do not provide a long-term solution,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Afghan refugees Taliban Fulham Cross Girls School Victoria Tully UK Home Office

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse

Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse
  Stephen Flynn is the latest high-ranking SNP member to give his endorsement to Muslim politician Yousaf, Scotland's current health minister
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster has backed Humza Yousaf to become the next First Minister of Scotland, it was revealed on Saturday.

Stephen Flynn is the latest high-ranking SNP member to give his endorsement to Muslim politician Yousaf, who is currently Scotland’s health minister.

It comes amid claims from Yousaf of racial and Islamophobic abuse since putting his name forward to lead the Scottish parliament.

Yousaf joined fellow contenders Kate Forbes and Ash Regan at a hustings event at Strathclyde University on Saturday, and SNP members will begin voting on Monday.

The winner of the race will be announced on March 27.

“I think, for all of us, we need a big bit of hope at the moment,” Flynn told the BBC Good Morning Scotland radio program on Saturday. “We have had a difficult few years with Brexit, with Liz Truss crashing the economy in October, with the cost of living crisis, and I think that Humza can provide that hope,” he said.

Despite criticism from fellow leadership rivals, especially Forbes, other high-ranking members of the SNP regime have backed Yousaf, most notably SNP Westminster deputy-leader Mhairi Black.

Yousaf recently revealed he has had to call Police Scotland over claims of racist, Islamophobic abuse he experienced at the outset of his campaign, forcing him to discuss with his family his fears of running for the SNP leadership.

“It’s one of the long conversations, the hard conversations, that I had with the family who know about the racial and Islamophobic abuse that I get,” he said. “Ultimately you don’t really worry about yourself too much — you worry about your kids.”

Topics: Islamophobia Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf Stephen Flynn Strathclyde University

Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defenses and be a step toward seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

MOSCO: More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.
Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region. Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesperson for forces in the east, said the Russians had launched 16 attacks over a 24-hour period, with 23 clashes taking place in Bakhmut.
“Over the course of the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 sustained injuries of various degrees,” he told the national parliament’s television channel.
It was not clear from Cherevaty’s comments whether he was referring to casualties sustained on Friday or over the most recent 24 hour period.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.
An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia’s best units.
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defenses and be a step toward seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target.
Since Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced and many Ukrainian cities and towns pulverised.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Britain's Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia

Britain’s Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

Britain’s Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia

Britain’s Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia
  Sunak praised the AUKUS alliance on Saturday and said such partnerships exemplified Britain's approach
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to the United States on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in order to finalize details of a submarine pact aimed at countering China.
Britain will also publish an update to its security, defense and foreign policy, known as the Integrated Review, on Monday, setting out how it will respond to a world of increasing threats.
Since the last update in 2021, Russia has invaded Ukraine and tensions with China have risen.
Britain, the US and Australia announced the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) plan in 2021 as part of efforts to counter China’s growing military footprint in the Indo-Pacific region; the meeting in San Diego on Monday is expected to decide next steps for Australia to receive nuclear-powered submarines.
Sunak praised the AUKUS alliance on Saturday and said such partnerships exemplified Britain’s approach.
“In turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security,” he said.
“I am traveling to the United States to launch the next stage of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a project which is binding ties to our closest allies and delivering security, new technology and economic advantage at home.”
Under the initial AUKUS deal announced in 2021, the United States and Britain agreed to provide Australia with the technology and capability for nuclear-powered submarines.
Britain has said the deal, the first time the United States has shared its nuclear-propulsion technology since it did so with Britain in the 1950s, will help create new jobs in Britain and boost sluggish economic growth.

 

Topics: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK Gulf War veterans to launch compensation claims after letter discovery

UK Gulf War veterans to launch compensation claims after letter discovery
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

UK Gulf War veterans to launch compensation claims after letter discovery

UK Gulf War veterans to launch compensation claims after letter discovery
  • Third of surveyed personnel report lifelong symptoms associated with Gulf War Syndrome
  • Uncovered government letter states no time limit on legal claims
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British veterans of the Gulf War suing the government over alleged anti-chemical weapons vaccine side effects have discovered a letter that could grant them the legal right to launch a major lawsuit against the UK Ministry of Defence, the Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Members of the veteran group say they continue to suffer from so-called Gulf War Syndrome, which causes chronic fatigue, joint pain, headaches and memory loss, among other symptoms.

About 17,000 of the 51,000 UK personnel who served in the conflict have suffered symptoms associated with the syndrome, which veterans say began after they were administered vaccines designed to lessen the effects of chemical and biological weapons.

The veterans have sought to launch legal action against the government since the end of the war in 1991.

In 2004, more than 2,000 veterans launched a case for millions of pounds in compensation for Gulf War Syndrome, but the case collapsed due to a lack of scientific evidence surrounding the disorder.

However, the newly uncovered letter by advisers to former Prime Minister John Major’s government could give the green light to new legal action.

The letter states that no time limit was to be placed on any court case launched following the conflict.

Several retired civil servants who served in Whitehall at the time of the war are also coming forward to help the veterans group launch the legal action.

The veterans’ legal team, led by Hilary Meredith-Beckham, founder of Hilary Meredith Solicitors, is set to file more than 200 compensation claims.

Meredith-Beckham, who has represented Gulf War veterans since the end of the conflict, discovered the letter in her own archives.

She told the Telegraph: “We have a letter from the treasury solicitor dating back to 1997 in which they confirm that limitation — a legally specified period beyond which an action may be defeated — will not be raised as a defense.

“A legal remedy for those affected so long ago and still suffering is long overdue. It is time for the Ministry of Defence to honor its responsibilities to those who gave so much.”

She added that the aid of the retired civil servants was needed to help in the compensation claims.

“Over time, those involved in decision making have retired from post and perhaps reflected on their role in the Gulf War and the legacy issues caused as a result,” she said.

“We sent men and women into a highly toxic environment without understanding how to adequately protect them.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We cannot comment on ongoing litigation. We are however indebted to all those who served our country in the Gulf wars and have already sponsored significant research into the effects of this conflict on veterans.”

Topics: Gulf War Gulf War Syndrome Iraq UK war veterans

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council
Updated 11 March 2023

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign cooperation deals, form joint business council
  • Saudi commerce minister leads delegation of officials, business leaders on Dhaka visit
  • Bangladeshi and Saudi authorities finalizing $3bn energy deal, minister says
Updated 11 March 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday during a visit by the Kingdom’s Commerce Minister, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, to Dhaka.  
Al-Qasabi and a delegation of officials and business leaders arrived in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday.
The delegation is attending the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, an international trade and investment promotion event hosted by the Bangladeshi government, and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country’s apex commerce body.
“We have explored a lot of areas of investment, especially in power, agriculture and logistics,” Al-Qasabi told reporters at the summit’s venue.
“Through this visit, we exchange opportunities and ideas, and enhance communication. Our bilateral trade is around $970 million, which is not to the level that our people want and our leaders want. It’s the objective of this trip to enhance this target.”
The minister said the two sides were also finalizing a deal that will allow Saudi energy developer ACWA Power to invest in Bangladesh.
“This is an almost $3 billion deal. It will employ more than 5,000 people. It’s a great investment.”
Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that meetings with the Saudi delegation on Saturday covered investment opportunities in the South Asian country.
“Business leaders from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will work together in this regard. If we can attract the market, they will come here,” he said.
“We trust to move together a long way. A lot of our priorities have been identified.”
During Bangladesh Business Summit sessions, the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to develop bilateral business ties.
“We have signed the formation agreement of the Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council,” FBCCI President Mohammed Jashim Uddin told Arab News on the summit’s sidelines.
“Within the next three to four days, we will send a list of members from the Bangladesh side. They will also do the same. We can say from now on, it’s operational.”
The Saudi delegation also signed agreements with Bangladeshi authorities to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, as well as a deal on cooperation between the operator of the Kingdom’s new flagship container terminal in Jeddah, the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, and Chattogram Port, the main seaport of Bangladesh.
“A framework has been signed on mutual cooperation of the development, logistics and operational management. RSGT will provide equipment, human resources and an IT system for the operation of the port,” Mohammed Rafiqul Islam Khan, joint secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, told Arab News.
“Both parties will now try to reach a definitive agreement by June.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

