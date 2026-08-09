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Governor receives Syrian Consul General in Jeddah

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi (R) holds talks with Nadhir Al-Qadri in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi (R) holds talks with Nadhir Al-Qadri in Jeddah. (Supplied)
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Updated 09 August 2026 22:18
Arab News
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Governor receives Syrian Consul General in Jeddah

Governor receives Syrian Consul General in Jeddah
  • They exchanged cordial remarks and discussed matters of mutual interest
Updated 09 August 2026 22:18
Arab News
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JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Syrian Consul General Nadhir Al-Qadri at the governorate headquarters in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial remarks and discussed matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

CEO of Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Wasel met Mauritanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mokhtar Ould Dahi at the commission’s headquarters to explore new avenues for cultural cooperation, the Saudi commission said in a statement on X.

 

Topics: Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Nadhir Al-Qadri Saudi Arabia Syria

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