Governor receives Syrian Consul General in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Syrian Consul General Nadhir Al-Qadri at the governorate headquarters in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial remarks and discussed matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

CEO of Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Wasel met Mauritanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mokhtar Ould Dahi at the commission’s headquarters to explore new avenues for cultural cooperation, the Saudi commission said in a statement on X.