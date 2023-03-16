Who’s Who: Mohammed Abuazzah, Saudi brand marketing and stratcom leader

Mohammed Abuazzah is a brand marketing and strategic communications leader with over 17 years of managerial and advisory experience for government, private and nonprofit organizations in the Kingdom.

Abuazzah is currently the chief public relations officer at Ceer Motors, the first electric vehicle brand in the country, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.

He served as the executive director of strategic marketing for the Ministry of Investment and Invest Saudi from late 2018 to early 2021.

Prior to that role, Abuazzah was the chief communications officer for the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. He also worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning as a senior advisor and chief communications officer on the Saudi Vision 2030 communications team.

In addition to this, he has advised and supported several initiatives and organizations in planning and implementing marketing and communication strategies, including the Misk Foundation, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, NEOM and the Mohammed Yousef Naghi Group.

Abuazzah has also worked as a senior general manager of marketing and strategic partnerships for Community Jameel at the Abdul Latif Jameel Group.

During his tenure with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group, Abuazzah participated in planning and implementation for the Saudi Professional League, also known as Jameel League.

His body of work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group was recognized with a series of awards such as the Guinness World Record for the World’s Tallest Flagpole project in Jeddah and the Arab Social Media Influencers 2015 Award for job creation initiatives and influence on social media.

He was also a marketing and corporate communications manager at Knowledge Economic City from 2011 to 2013.

He has managed global campaigns in 10 countries and has led activities on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the UN General Assembly.

Abuazzah holds a master’s degree in marketing from Johns Hopkins University in the US and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Business Technology in Jeddah. He has also earned several executive certifications in leadership development, creative transformation, innovation, experience management and filmmaking from Oxford, Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Manhattan Film Academy.