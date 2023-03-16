You are here

Who's Who: Mohammed Abuazzah, Saudi brand marketing and stratcom leader

Who’s Who: Mohammed Abuazzah, Saudi brand marketing and stratcom leader
Mohammed Abuazzah
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Abuazzah, Saudi brand marketing and stratcom leader

Who’s Who: Mohammed Abuazzah, Saudi brand marketing and stratcom leader
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Abuazzah is a brand marketing and strategic communications leader with over 17 years of managerial and advisory experience for government, private and nonprofit organizations in the Kingdom.

Abuazzah is currently the chief public relations officer at Ceer Motors, the first electric vehicle brand in the country, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.

He served as the executive director of strategic marketing for the Ministry of Investment and Invest Saudi from late 2018 to early 2021.

Prior to that role, Abuazzah was the chief communications officer for the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. He also worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning as a senior advisor and chief communications officer on the Saudi Vision 2030 communications team. 

In addition to this, he has advised and supported several initiatives and organizations in planning and implementing marketing and communication strategies, including the Misk Foundation, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, NEOM and the Mohammed Yousef Naghi Group.

Abuazzah has also worked as a senior general manager of marketing and strategic partnerships for Community Jameel at the Abdul Latif Jameel Group. 

During his tenure with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group, Abuazzah participated in planning and implementation for the Saudi Professional League, also known as Jameel League.

His body of work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Group was recognized with a series of awards such as the Guinness World Record for the World’s Tallest Flagpole project in Jeddah and the Arab Social Media Influencers 2015 Award for job creation initiatives and influence on social media.

He was also a marketing and corporate communications manager at Knowledge Economic City from 2011 to 2013.

He has managed global campaigns in 10 countries and has led activities on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the UN General Assembly.

Abuazzah holds a master’s degree in marketing from Johns Hopkins University in the US and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Business Technology in Jeddah. He has also earned several executive certifications in leadership development, creative transformation, innovation, experience management and filmmaking from Oxford, Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Manhattan Film Academy.

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense Prince Khalid bin Salman patronized on Wednesday the graduation ceremony of the 36 batch of King Fahd Naval Academy cadets, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the ceremony at the academy’s headquarters in the eastern region, cadets performed the oath following a military parade.

Prince Khalid then honored outstanding cadets.

On Tuesday, He also attended the graduation ceremony of King Abdulaziz Military College cadets.

Senior military officials attended the ceremonies.

A culinary tour of Europe — in the heart of Riyadh

A culinary tour of Europe — in the heart of Riyadh
Updated 16 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

A culinary tour of Europe — in the heart of Riyadh

A culinary tour of Europe — in the heart of Riyadh
  The free event will be held at Al-Kindi Plaza in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, and will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16-17.
Updated 16 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Culinary delights from around Europe will be on offer at Saudi Arabia’s first-ever European Food Festival.

The festival has been organized by the EU Delegation to Riyadh in cooperation with the embassies of EU member states, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Diplomatic Quarter Office.

The free event will be held at Al-Kindi Plaza in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, and will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16-17.

Saudi festival-goers will discover the diversity of European cuisine, with specialities and food items available from European countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music, entertainment and special activities for children.

Live cooking shows, organized and sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Chefs’ Association, will feature leading Saudi chefs competing to prepare dishes with European ingredients.

Patrick Simonnet, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “The European Food Festival aims to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Europe and showcase the diversity of our continent’s gastronomy. We hope this inaugural event will deepen our cooperation with the people of Saudi Arabia, and provide a platform for cultural exchange between Europe and the Kingdom. And what better way to do it than through our shared love for food?”

The event’s culinary partners include restaurants and brands present in Saudi Arabia, such as Eataly, Chez Bruno, Cova, L’Olivo, Crepe House and Lecomptoir Lounge.

Leading bakeries, such as Dolce Ragusa, Eric Kayser, Fareen, Aur, La Grenier a Pain, Breddy and Oh Deer Bakery, are also taking part.

The event will also feature chefs from the Hilton, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Intercontinental, and Radisson Blu Hotels preparing signature dishes.

Organic supermarket Rootura La Vie Claire, Green Cola, Delta Coffee, Dutch Stroopwafels, DAVA Farms, Loacker and FrieslandCampina will also sell popular products.

The event will also feature the popular juice bar and coffee shop Joe & the Juice.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will also be organizing a lottery among attendees to win free flight tickets.

Participants will also be able to have a taste of Saudi coffee, offered by the Culinary Arts Commission.

The festival is a cashless event, with the food and drinks at the event sold through card payments. 

Interested attendees can register online on http://eufoodfest.com to ensure smooth access to the Diplomatic Quarter.

Saudi wildlife center uses satellite tracking devices to monitor animals

Saudi wildlife center uses satellite tracking devices to monitor animals
Updated 16 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi wildlife center uses satellite tracking devices to monitor animals

Saudi wildlife center uses satellite tracking devices to monitor animals
  92 wild animals released into Al-Baida Park to help enrich biodiversity
Updated 16 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Al-Baida Park in Madinah is embracing technology in a bid to track the movement of its wildlife.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, recently presided over the release of some 92 wild animals into the park to help enrich biodiversity, and restore environmental balance and aid sustainability.

And Dr. Ahmed Al-Bouq, director general of wildlife conservation at the National Center for Wildlife Development, supports the concept of using technology to help the well-being of the creatures at the location.

He told Arab News that the evaluation process is the first step in any release operation. This includes focusing on the release area and noting whether it will aid protection and if it contains the vegetation density to help the species.

He said: “During the first release, we dealt with 10 species, including the Alpine ibex, mountain gazelles, vultures, eagles, crowned sandgrouses, European turtle doves, crested larks and Namaqua doves.

“The pre-evaluation process is of utmost importance as it will provide us with sufficient information on how to set appropriate conditions to ensure the safety and integration of all animals.”

Al-Bouq said that this is followed by the installation of satellite tracking devices to target the released animals and track their movements.

He added: “What we are aiming to achieve is to bring people closer to wildlife, while giving them the chance to become familiar with animals that are endangered, so they no longer find them strange or feel a cultural dimension keeping both worlds apart. The release operation is a bridge linking people and wildlife.”

Al-Bouq said that the center is working hard on helping people understand the link between man and nature, in the hope of helping to enrich the environment in the process.

He added: “We are adding to the diversity in parks and raising the visitors’ environmental awareness level, while enhancing the readiness of concerned parks to invest in the wildlife sector in general.

“We are also looking to improve the level and quality of life of the animals, given that natural parks are way more important than industrial parks, especially in the outskirts of cities, such as Al-Baida wild natural park.”

The Verreaux’s eagle was released in Al-Baida Park. It is a breeding resident of the Kingdom that can only be found in the western highlands in mountainous areas. Pairs can be seen throughout the year near nesting sites in rocky cliffs.

The greater hoopoe is a bird that was also released during the operation, along with the Tristram’s starling.

The steppe eagle was also released into the park. This is a migrant bird that visits the Kingdom during the winter season, from November until the end of March.

It can be found in deserts, mountains, plains, and near the beach, as well as in garbage dumps.

The bird breeds in central and northern Kazakhstan, and feeds on rodents and dead animals.

The nubian ibex is a herbivore goat species with a stout brown body, and it too was released into the park. It traditionally lives in mountainous areas and on steep slopes.

It needs to be continuously hydrated so the animal gravitates to areas where surface water is available.

The mountain gazelle was also released. The King Khalid Wildlife Research Center is currently working on reintroducing the gazelle into the national center’s related reserves, as well as into the national parks in the Kingdom.
 

Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling

Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling
Updated 15 March 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling

Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling
Updated 15 March 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The Roads General Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, has begun conducting a new experiment to cool the roads in the Kingdom.

The newly developed technology aims to reduce the heat absorbed by roads during the day. With roads reaching high temperatures of 70 degrees Celsius, the heat they absorb is released at night, which causes a scientific phenomenon known as a heat island.

The heat island phenomenon is what keeps people from taking a walk during summer nights, a representative from the Roads General Authority told Arab News.

The newly developed technology uses cold pavements, which absorb and reflect less solar radiation, thus reducing the surface temperature of the roads compared to traditional pavement and making temperatures much more moderate during summer nights.

The technology has been developed for residential roads and populated areas, including the waiting areas at bus stops and metros and walking areas in residential zones, the representative said.

It was tested in two major locations in Riyadh, and results have demonstrated its success, added the representative.  

The new technology is part of a series of initiatives taken by the Kingdom to improve the quality of life and lower temperatures, such as a project undertaken by the ministry to paint buildings with specific materials to reduce the heat they absorb.

“The Roads General Authority recently opened a central laboratory that is conducting studies to improve the experience of road users in the Kingdom,” the representative added.
 

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London

Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
  • KSrelief supervisor general says center is seeking greater cooperation with UK on humanitarian projects
  • Saudi Arabia provided $65bn for 2,300 humanitarian projects in 167 countries between 2000 and 2023
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-UK Strategic Aid Dialogue was recently held in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, headed the Saudi delegation, which included representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs and finance, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz also attended the meeting along with SFD CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.
UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell, and Director General of the Humanitarian and Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Nick Dyer were among representatives of the UK.
Al-Rabeeah expressed KSrelief’s hopes for humanitarian cooperation with the UK, adding that “Saudi Arabia is a significant donor worldwide.”
He said Saudi Arabia provided $65 billion for 2,300 humanitarian projects in 167 countries between 2000 and 2023.
Development and humanitarian support to countries in need amounted to $85.5 billion, Al-Rabeeah said.
He said that the Kingdom believes in supporting education projects for girls, as well as projects aimed at providing women with professional skills to enable them to support their families and improve their livelihoods.
Al-Marshad voiced his appreciation for the outstanding partnership with the UK in the development field, which has yielded essential initiatives such as Ethiopia’s water and sanitation program project, and the clean energy for schools project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
Such efforts affirm the commitment of both sides to providing development assistance to countries in need, added the CEO.
Al-Marshad said he looks forward to continuing this partnership to support the development process in developing countries and positively impact the lives of beneficiaries.
The session discussed the progress made within the framework of the British-Saudi partnership in the field of development and humanitarian assistance concerning cooperation agreements and the launch of joint humanitarian development projects.
It also highlighted the promotion of strategic dialogue and boosting cooperation on humanitarian issues and development policies of mutual interest.
 

