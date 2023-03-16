US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or be banned: report

You are here

TikTok claims it has more than a billion users worldwide including over 100 million in the US. (Reuters)
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: The US government has told China-based ByteDance to sell its shares in the blockbuster TikTok app or face a national ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Western powers, including the European Union and the United States, have been taking an increasingly tough approach to the app, citing fears user data could be used or abused by Chinese officials.
Concern here ramped up earlier this year after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down in US airspace.
The White House last week welcomed a bill that would allow President Joe Biden to ban TikTok, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
A bipartisan bill “would empower the United States government to prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services... in a way that poses risks to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security,” Sullivan said.
The Senate bill and the backing of the White House accelerated the political momentum against TikTok, which is also the target of a separate piece of legislation in the US House of Representatives.
Appearing tough on China is one of the rare issues with potential for bipartisan support in both the Republican-run House and the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party holds a majority.
TikTok claims it has more than a billion users worldwide including over 100 million in the US, where it has become a cultural force, especially for young people.
Activists argue a ban would be an attack on free speech, and stifle the export of American culture and values to TikTok users around the world.
US government workers in January were banned from installing TikTok on their devices.
Civil servants in the European Union, as well as in Canada are also barred from having TikTok on their phones.
According to the Journal report, the ultimatum to TikTok came from the US agency charged with assessing risks foreign investments represent to national security.
US officials as well as TikTok declined to comment on the report.
TikTok has consistently denied sharing data with Chinese officials, and says it has been working with the US for nearly two years to address national security concerns.
Time spent by users on TikTok has surpassed that spent on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and is closing in on streaming television titan Netflix, according to market tracker Insider Intelligence.

Updated 15 March 2023
Shaistha Khan

  • Voice artists Abdullah Rafaah and Ammar Sabban focus on animation news and interviews with regional experts
  • While sharing an apartment in Abu Dhabi, the duo spent countless hours dissecting the story, characters, and production quality of their favorite cartoons
Updated 15 March 2023
Shaistha Khan

TORONTO: Abdullah Rafaah’s mornings were filled with a steady diet of cartoons on Saudi Channel 2.
Ammar Sabban meanwhile grew up with the Cartoon Network and Sesame Street and was inspired by Mel Blanc, the American actor who gave voice to Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other Looney Tunes critters.
Their paths crossed when they were cast as voice actors on the second season of “Iftah Ya Simsim,” the Arabic co-production of “Sesame Street” in Abu Dhabi during 2015 to 2017.
Rafaah was the voice actor and puppeteer for Elmo while Ammar was the voice actor and puppeteer for Ka’aki (Cookie Monster), Gargrour (Grover), Badr (Bert), and Al-Addad (The Count).
While sharing an apartment in Abu Dhabi, the duo spent countless hours dissecting the story, characters, and production quality of their favorite cartoons. Their passionate discussions gave them an impetus to start “Kartoon Karton,” an Arabic podcast, which features animation news and interviews with colleagues and experts from the industry.
Starting in 2017, they have currently completed 184 episodes with new ones released every Tuesday on podcast streaming services.
Sabban and Rafaah say it gets downloaded 60,000 times a month, primarily by Saudis between 20 to 35 years old.
Some of the more popular episodes of the show include a celebration of the television channel, Spacetoon, on its 25-year anniversary, Sabban said.
“A lot of our listeners grew up watching Spacetoon, so talking about cartoon shows on the channel was nostalgic for our listeners,” he said.
Among the niche topics discussed on the show have been psychological disorders depicted in “Winnie the Pooh,” as well as the differences between the cackle of 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil and the chuckle of Bugs Bunny.
“Our listeners have created a community; they call themselves Karateen (the plural of Karton) and it took on a life of its own,” Sabban said. “They have listening parties, both online and offline — you cannot quantify this.”
The show has also found popularity among the Saudi and Arab diaspora in the US and Australia who feel homesick, with the podcast offering a slice of home away from home.
The team also makes sure the podcast is spontaneous and not scripted.
“It feels like you’re having a genuine conversation with your friends,” said Sabban. “I was an introvert growing up and spent a lot of time by myself. It was difficult to find friends who share your interests.
“And one of the biggest reasons for why we do what we do is that we don’t want people to feel lonely.”
“Kartoon Karton” hosted a live recording session in Jeddah, inviting listeners to visit and take part. The podcasters were surprised to find nearly 200 people in attendance, some of whom had flown in from other parts of the region.
The actors said the audience found the event “therapeutic.”
“Since we started a podcast on cartoons and animation, our listeners felt empowered with what we did,” Sabban said. “And when they came to our live-recording, they saw others with the same, niche interest.”
For perhaps the first time, a group of cartoon aficionados felt like they were being seen and validated within the region — when society is constantly chiding them for watching and enjoying cartoons as adults.
While other children aspired to become a doctor or a policeman, Rafaah opted to become a lion, taking after his favorite cartoon character Simba, from Disney’s “The Lion King”.
“You have all these young adults who love animation but can’t talk about it because everybody around them thinks they’re being childish or immature,” Sabban said.
Kartoon Karton has also inspired other people to start their own show, they told Arab News. “The more the merrier,” Sabban said. “We encourage everyone to find their own niche market.”
The animation industry has seen growth globally recording an increase of five percent, reaching over $372 billion, in 2021, according to Statista. That number is forecast to grow by almost 60 percent within the following nine years.
The Middle East region and Saudi Arabia are no exception. The animation market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for over $2.2 billion by 2029, according to research by Data Bridge.
The appetite for local animated content is evident in the success of shows like Netflix’s “Masameer County,” which launched its second season earlier this month.
Created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, the series follows the comical adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County.
This series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020 to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.
Rafaah and Sabbah hope to see more content creators — not just podcasters, but animators and filmmakers — creating content. There is a need for high-quality content that can compete with the rest of the world, they said.
As for “Kartoon Karton,” the team is looking at branching out and producing their own cartoon, and one day, write, create, and produce their next animation series.

Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

  • Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced a “magic wand” for its collaboration software that can draft virtually any document, days before Microsoft is expected to showcase AI for its competing Word processor, likely powered by OpenAI
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: The startup OpenAI on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, setting the stage for human-like technology to proliferate and more competition between its backer Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc’s Google.
OpenAI, which created the chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimodal,” meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content. The text-input feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.
The highly-anticipated launch signals how office workers may turn to ever-improving AI for still more tasks, as well as how technology companies are locked in competition to win business from such advances.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced a “magic wand” for its collaboration software that can draft virtually any document, days before Microsoft is expected to showcase AI for its competing Word processor, likely powered by OpenAI. A Microsoft executive also said that GPT-4 is helping power its Bing search engine.
OpenAI’s latest technology in some cases represented a vast improvement on a prior version known as GPT-3.5, it said. In a simulation of the bar exam required of US law school graduates before professional practice, the new model scored around the top 10 percent of test takers, versus the older model ranking around the bottom 10 percent, OpenAI said.
While the two versions can appear similar in casual conversation, “the difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold,” OpenAI said, noting “GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions.”
An online demonstration of the technology by Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president, showed it could take a photo of a hand-drawn mock-up for a simple website and create a real website based on it. GPT-4 also could help individuals calculate their taxes, the demonstration showed.
Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, on Twitter called GPT-4 its model “most capable and aligned” with human values and intent, though “it is still flawed.”
GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content than its predecessor and scores 40 percent higher on certain tests of factuality, the company said. Inaccurate responses known as “hallucinations” have been a challenge for many AI programs.
Microsoft stands to benefit from GPT-4’s adoption, said Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The software maker not only is integrating OpenAI’s latest technology into its products: its Azure cloud is powering usage of OpenAI just as budget-conscious businesses are scrutinizing IT spend in an uncertain economy, he said.
“Whenever a company uses this piece of technology,” Jaluria said, “those workloads go through Microsoft Azure, and I think this is coming at a very critical time.”

 

Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

  • The first victims will be Meta’s recruitment department as the company officially puts an end to the hiring spree that came when big tech ramped up operations to meet high demand during the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Facebook owner Meta announced a fresh wave of job cuts on Tuesday, part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the company’s “year of efficiency” as the US tech sector continues to downsize.
In an email to employees, Zuckerberg said Meta would shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months, targeting middle management, and that 5,000 other roles would remain unfilled.
The cuts follow a cull of 11,000 positions announced by the company in November that started a wave of similar jobs cuts across big tech companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, but not Apple.
With the second announcement, the California-based company will have ridded itself of roughly 25 percent of its workforce in just four months.
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success,” Zuckerberg said.
The first victims will be Meta’s recruitment department as the company officially puts an end to the hiring spree that came when big tech ramped up operations to meet high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
In subsequent months, tech and business departments will also be affected and “in a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes,” Zuckerberg said.
In January, the multibillionaire Meta founder warned that further pain was coming when he told analysts the company’s “management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’” and that he would focus on making the company “a stronger and more nimble organization.”
Meta had suffered a rough 2022 amid a souring economic climate, which forced advertisers to cut back on marketing, and Apple’s data privacy changes, which have reduced leeway for ad personalization.
“For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years.”

The company is also under pressure for making a huge gamble on the metaverse, the world of virtual reality that Meta believes will be the next frontier online.
“Zuckerberg promised investors that 2023 would be a year of efficiency for Meta and he needs to make good on that,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg.
“Meta knows it needs to downplay its farfetched and costly metaverse ambitions, and highlight the work it’s doing in the near term to improve its core services as new threats, like AI, rise,” she added.
In another blow to the metaverse promise, Zuckerberg said early analysis showed that engineers collaborating in person with colleagues were more efficient than those working remotely.
He said the company was “focusing on understanding this further,” but that “in the meantime, I encourage all of you to find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”
The problems last year sent the company’s share price down by an astonishing two thirds over 12 months, but the stock has recovered in 2023, with investors satisfied by Zuckerberg’s pledge to run a leaner company.
Meta’s share price shot up by more than seven percent percent after the announcement of the latest job cuts.
Meta’s chief executive said he “will make our organization flatter by removing multiple layers of management” which would mean many managers will be ordered to become “individual contributors.”
Zuckerberg explained he was pleasantly surprised by the benefits of running a more tightly organized operation where “many things have gone faster” with the elimination of lower priority projects.
“A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling,” he said.

 

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

  • King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s “Dear AI” drive tackles under-representation of women in AI software
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has launched “Dear AI,” an International Women’s Day campaign and hackathon to tackle gender bias and the under-representation of women in artificial intelligence software.

A recent KAUST search of an AI imaging software tool returned an average of one percent of women when using the prompts “imagine entrepreneur,” “imagine inventor” and “imagine software engineer.” 

Yet globally women represent one in three early-stage entrepreneurs and 20 percent of computer scientists. In Saudi Arabia, 45 percent of startups are owned by women.

“Gender bias is a well-known drawback of many learning AI systems based on artificial neural networks, especially regarding women of color,” said Jurgen Schmidhuber, KAUST professor of computer science and director of the KAUST AI Initiative.

“One solution is to retrain the algorithms on appropriately selected unbiased data sets,” he said.

Although not an easy task, Schmidhuber is optimistic, especially as more Saudi women are considering a career in technology and 47 percent of graduates in KAUST’s AI academy program are women.

“That by itself may move the needle in this space: More women working in AI may help to generate new and less biased data sets as a natural by-product of their work,” he said.

“Right now, in the creative world, AI is met with either excitement or skepticism,” said Fernando Miranda, creative director at VMLY&R, the agency responsible for developing the “Dear AI” campaign.

“I believe AI is a reflection of reality — it’s what we teach it to be and our campaign reflects these biases. And while we can ask the machine to learn more, it is us that should do the teaching,” he said.

As part of the campaign, KAUST will host a hackathon in the summer, bringing together AI and machine-learning students and scientists from Saudi Arabia and the world to retrain these tools and mitigate the effects of gender bias.

Participants will review demographic dataset categories, labels used and modeling features, as well as create new datasets for training.

As the first mixed-gender university in the Kingdom, KAUST is committed to encouraging more women, particularly in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

The university maintains a female student population of 39 percent — higher than the global average of women in STEM programs. It also has a mandate to train young entrepreneurs and scientists from Saudi Arabia.

KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs have trained more than 24,000 people with an average female participation rate of 51 percent and its MENA-based startup accelerator program, TAQADAM, now in its sixth year, has a female founder rate of 49 percent.

“Nine out of ten women here view starting businesses as favorable,” said Hattan Ahmed, director of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center.

“This is reflected in our programs where women from across the country represent over 50 percent of those trained. Not only are the AI results biased and out of touch at a global level, but they also don’t reflect us locally, and we want to change that,” he said.

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

  • Announcement follows assessment by cyber security experts
  • UK’s decision comes as Western governments grow increasingly concerned over app’s data security
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Plans for the UK government to ban TikTok from official devices are set to be revealed imminently, The Times reported on Sunday.

Following a report by experts at GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre who assessed the app and identified risks to sensitive information, the government is expected to announce the decision in the coming days.

The government is the latest to ban the app and follows the decision of many other Western countries who have grown increasingly worried about TikTok’s handling of users’ data.

In February, different governing bodies of the EU including the European Parliament, European Commission and the European Council decided to ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, from staff devices citing fears the Chinese government could harvest users’ data or advance its interests.

Earlier in March, the US agreed to approve legislation that would empower President Joe Biden to prohibit TikTok from all devices nationwide after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the video-sharing app “screams” security concerns.

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions and accused the US of “abusing state power” and suppressing Chinese tech companies.

TikTok has strived in recent months to reassure western officials over its relationship with the Chinese government and has put forward a package of measures to ensure its data are handled safely and independently.

Chinese intelligence legislation requires firms, including big data tech companies, to assist the Communist Party and its intelligence services when requested.

In 2020, ByteDance moved its headquarters to Singapore in a bid to ease the pressure, saying the Chinese government cannot leverage this power on foreign companies and it has not any control or access to its platform.

However, the social media app admitted last year that some staff in China were able to gain access to European users’ data.

On Friday, Belgium became the latest country to announce that it would ban TikTok from government devices, a decision TikTok said was based on “fundamentally wrong information.”

