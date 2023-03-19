Range of Islamic toys launched in UK supermarkets ahead of Ramadan

LONDON: A UK-based Muslim dolls and toys company has announced that it will launch their Islamic toy range in over 150 stores across the UK.

The brand is well known for its dolls and toys that promote the Islamic faith and culture and has been working hard to expand its reach to make their products more accessible to customers across the country.

The launch coincided with a two-day meet and greet with their mascots, Omar and Hana, across London and Manchester.







The Omar and Hana singing dolls are one of the most popular items in the Desi Doll Company range. (Supplied)



It will see the dolls and toys in British supermarkets ASDA and Morrisons. The range will also feature at high-end department store Selfridges in its London, Birmingham and Manchester branches.

The Omar and Hana singing dolls, one of the most popular items in the Desi Doll Company range, are the company's first License toys based on a hit children’s animation with over 1 million subscribers. It features Islamic content around having good character and moral values.

“Ramadan is an important time in the Islamic calendar, and families become more focused on their faith during this month,” the company said in a statement.

“With this additional focus on faith, parents look for ways to make the month more meaningful for their children, and Desi Doll Company sees a peak in demand for their range of Islamic toys at this time of year,” it added.

“The fasting month ends with the celebration of Eid, a time, like Christmas, when parents are looking for extra special gifts for their children, and toys that have the added benefit of Islamic values are usually top of the list,” it also said.

Farzana Rahman, founder and director of Desi Doll, said: "We are thrilled to be launching our range of unique toys in supermarket stores across the UK," that are designed to provide children with enjoyable, informative and educational experiences of the Islamic faith.







“With the arrival of our toys in ASDA and Morrison stores, customers now have the opportunity to discover our unique toys while doing their weekly shopping,” she added.

“We are also excited that our range is also available in the iconic Selfridges stores, allowing us to reach even more households with our products,” Rahman said.