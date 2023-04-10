You are here

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Manufacturing activity in February increased by 16.8 percent, compared to the same month in the year-ago period, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 12.9 percent.  (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan 

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 6 percent year-on-year in February, driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, according to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT, in its latest report, noted that mining activities grew by 2.2 percent last month, compared to February 2022, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in February 2023.  

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output in the Kingdom, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey. 

According to the report, manufacturing activity in February increased by 16.8 percent, compared to the same month in the year-ago period, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 12.9 percent.  

The relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.   

“During 2022, the industrial production index recorded positive growth rates that peaked in April 2022, the annual growth rates began to gradually decrease from month to another since May 2022, to record 6.0 percent increase in February 2023,” said GASTAT in the report.  

Compared to January 2023, overall IPI increased by 0.1 percent, while mining and quarrying, and manufacturing sectors stabilized at the level of the previous month. Electricity and gas supplies increased by 6.0 percent month-on-month in February.  

In February, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in its monthly report, revealed that industrial investments in Saudi Arabia rose SR32.03 billion ($8.54 billion) in 2022 as the Kingdom continues to steadily diversify its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.   

According to the report, the total volume of industrial investments in Saudi Arabia until December 2022 stood at SR1.428 trillion. 

The ministry revealed that last year, 1,023 factories started operations, with investments amounting to SR28.79 billion, while 964 industrial licenses were issued. 

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  
Arab News

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has moved one step closer to giving out mining exploration licenses for two of its sites as it shortlisted 13 bidders amid a drive to develop the Kingdom’s mining sector.   

The new opportunity will see the shortlisted bidders compete for permission to dig for valuable metals in two key exploration sites in Riyadh and Asir.  

The Ar Ridaniyah site, located in the Saudi capital, contains zinc and silver deposits, and spans over an area of 75 sq. km.  

Whereas the Muhaddad site in Asir has copper, zinc, lead, and gold deposits and covers 139 sq. km.   

The announcement comes as the ministry aims to support investors, enhance investment in the mining sector and encourage national industries.   

The shortlisted bidders include African Rainbow Minerals, Alara Saudi Ventures, AMAK, Barrick Gold Corporation, and ERG Arabia.   

The other bidders include Moxico Resources, Ma’aden, Yilmaden Holding, Vedanta, and Artar.   

In addition, Panoro Minerals, Royal Road and MSB Holding, and Ajlan and Bros and Norin are shortlisted as bidders.   

A ministry statement stated that the submission deadline for bidders is May 2023, and that results will be announced the following month.   

As for the winners’ exploration licenses, they are to be issued within three months after the round comes to an end.   

In February of this year, the ministry announced the launch of the prequalification phase for five new mining opportunities in Saudi Arabia.   

These opportunities were showcased at the Future Minerals Forum 2023 which took place in Riyadh at the start of the year.   

In 2022, Saudi Arabia awarded two major exploration licenses – Khnaiguiyah in September and Umm Ad Damar in October.   

The ministry plans to finish all five licensing rounds by the third quarter of 2023, according to its announcement in February.  

With Muhaddad and Ar Radiniyah checked off, Umm Hadid, Bir Umq, and Jabal Sahabiyah sites are yet to be awarded as they are set for the third quarter of 2023.   

Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing unprecedented growth as the government is pushing to develop the industry with increased investment and upgraded laws to attract more private players.     

This saw the number of mining complexes in the Kingdom rising to 377 as of the end of 2022, with an estimated area of 44,365 sq. km, according to the latest government data.   

Makkah was home to the majority of 76 mining complexes last year.     

This is followed by Riyadh and Madinah with 60 and 53 complexes respectively, while Asir’s complexes totaled 34, revealed the ministry.     

Saudi Arabia possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble, stated the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in a tweet.  

The Kingdom has 35 locations with specific geological formations, called mineral belts, that contain abundant mineral deposits. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom valued at around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion).  

UAE's banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   
Arab News

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of UAE banks’ assets, including acceptance certificates, has increased to 3.66 trillion dirhams ($996.6 billion) in January, recording 11.5 percent growth over 3.29 trillion dirhams recorded during the same period last year, the latest central bank data revealed. 

According to the Central Bank of UAE’s report on Monetary Banking Developments for January 2023, total bank credit increased 4.1 percent annually, or by 73.9 billion dirhams to 1.87 trillion dirhams. This is compared to roughly 1.8 trillion dirhams in January 2022.  

The report also stated that the overall bank deposits climbed 19.2 percent year-on-year to 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January, which is an increase of 358.9 billion dirhams, compared to 1.87 trillion dirhams in the same period last year.  

In comparison to the 2.22 trillion dirhams at the end of last December, the CBUAE reported that bank deposits increased monthly by 0.5 percent.   

It attributed this increase to the growth in resident deposits, which increased by 0.8 percent due to rise in government and private sector deposits of 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent.  

The monetary base increased by 3.4 percent to 536.4 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, from 518.7 billion dirhams at the end of last December. This includes the increases of 2.5 percent, 3.2 percent, 7.8 percent, and 0.6 percent in the issued currency, reserve account, current accounts, overnight deposits for banks and other financial institutions in the central bank, cash notes, and Islamic certificates of deposit.  

The money supply aggregate M1 rose by 2 percent, from 737.4 billion dirhams at the end of December 2022 to 752.1 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, according to a statement from the central bank.  

In January of last year, the report attributed this to a rise of 5 billion dirhams and 9.7 billion dirhams growth, in monetary deposits and currency in circulation outside of banks.  

Furthermore, the money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1 percent from the end of December 2022 to the end of January 2023, to 1.72 trillion dirhams. M2 grew as M1 climbed, and Quasi-Monetary Deposits increased by 2.2 billion dirhams. 

Qatar eyes lion's share of global halal economy

Qatar eyes lion’s share of global halal economy
Arab News

Qatar eyes lion’s share of global halal economy

Qatar eyes lion’s share of global halal economy
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s halal economy has been witnessing massive growth, with the country encouraging core sectors with high growth potential to develop products and services prescribed by Islamic law, a state agency said. 

According to the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, the state recorded market assets worth $156.4 billion in financial markets in 2021, followed by $1 billion in Islamic insurance, also known as takaful, $14.2 billion in Islamic tourism, $5.1 billion in healthcare and $849 million in Islamic fintech. 

The study also highlighted Qatar’s role in developing the global and national halal accreditation ecosystem by establishing the Organization of Islamic Cooperations Halal Accreditation Centre and the evolution of the Ministry of Public Health’s guidance on importing halal food products.  

The state is developing as the halal economy hub in the region. 

“The country’s halal economy value chain is supported by players across industries, from purchasing halal inputs to certifying and accrediting products for halal standards and logistics and distribution to end-users,” the report stated.  

Qatar is also promoting initiatives such as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s “Halal Livelihood” program to raise awareness about halal living and the significance and potential of takaful, green investments and sukuk issuance.  

As part of its ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030, the country aims to position itself as a leading hub for trade, tourism and investment in the region, including in its halal economy, which ranks in the top 10 on the Global Islamic Economy Indicator. 

The study also indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council had dominated the market since 2021 when the region recorded a value of $1.5 trillion in financial assets and $58.2 billion in the halal food market. 

Additionally, venture capital funding in the Middle East and North Africa touched $1 billion in Islamic finance in 2020. 

The report further disclosed that the global halal market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.2 percent to $7.7 trillion by 2025 from $3.2 trillion in 2015. 

The market has been gaining prominence as it adheres to Islamic principles and values and encompasses various industries, from finance and food to pharmaceuticals, travel, cosmetics and fashion. 

UAE's DIEZ posts 42% jump in operational profits in 2022

UAE’s DIEZ posts 42% jump in operational profits in 2022
Arab News

UAE’s DIEZ posts 42% jump in operational profits in 2022

UAE’s DIEZ posts 42% jump in operational profits in 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Dubai Integrated Zones Authority witnessed a 42 percent increase in operational profit in 2022 and a 29 percent increase in overall income over 2021 due to DIEZ’s new integration model of economic zones.  

The increase, which led to a 9 percent rise in rental revenue and a 69 percent increase in revenue from commercial licenses, government services and other services in 2022, attests to the success of DIEZ's new integrated model and the authority’s increasing contribution to the economic growth of Dubai and the UAE.  

“The strong performance, which reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional business model, gives a strong boost to DIEZ’s aspiration to be an even bigger player in enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s competitiveness and economic attractiveness,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of DIEZ said.  

“Over the next phase of growth, we will continue fostering a culture of innovation and excellence and enhancing our globally-benchmarked solutions, facilities, benefits and services,” he continued  

DIEZ contributed 5 percent to Dubai’s gross domestic product and 11 percent to the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade in 2021, Sheikh Ahmed added.  

“Our exceptional results in 2022 were driven by the strategic integration of economic zones focused on enhancing growth and expansion opportunities and providing a supportive environment for the business and investment community,” Mohammed Al-Zarooni, executive chairman of DIEZ said.  

“By keeping pace with innovative trends and providing a flexible and supportive environment, we seek to further nurture the growth of businesses,” he added.  

According to Sheikh Ahmed, the findings confirm DIEZ’s standing as a platform for attracting foreign direct investment as well as its critical role in achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals of doubling the emirate’s economy and consolidating its place as one of the world’s top three cities over the next decade.  

In line with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DIEZ, and Dubai Health Authority signed a memorandum of understanding in February to foster cooperation and coordination between the two parties to increase investment opportunities in Dubai’s healthcare sector.  

  

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain's Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil steadied on Monday, after rising for three straight weeks, as looming supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and other producers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, balanced concern about weakening global growth that may dampen fuel demand. 

Crude last week jumped more than 6 percent, a third weekly gain, after OPEC+ surprised the market with a new round of production cuts starting in May. 

Brent crude was up 9 cents or 0.11 percent to $85.21 a barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 15 cents to $80.85. 

 

Oil and Gas Holding Co. inks deal with Oracle 

In an attempt to accelerate its digital transformation journey, Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding Co. has signed an agreement with Oracle to use Fusion Cloud applications to automate the company’s core business processes and improve its operations.
The agreement was signed between Mark Thomas, group CEO of Oil and Gas Holding Co. and Rahul Misra, vice president of Cloud applications at Oracle.
“Oracle Fusion applications will accelerate the company’s overall performance and enhance efforts related to the sustainability of the sector’s productivity in accordance with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030,” said Thomas.
Misra added: “We are proud to partner with the Oil and Gas Holding Co., which is the main driver of the oil and gas business in Bahrain, and responsible for securing and developing the future of the sector.”  

(With input from Reuters)  

