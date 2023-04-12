You are here

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
Updated 12 April 2023
Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
  • Police in the country said they found eight new Glock pistols and ammunition hidden in a food basket in the vehicle at Durres port
  • The driver denied any knowledge of the weapons and said a man he never met before asked him to deliver the basket to relatives in Luton, Bedfordshire
DUBAI: Albanian police are questioning a driver allegedly caught attempting to smuggle eight guns inside a food basket that was to be delivered to a family in the UK.

The 34-year-old, who was was said to be driving a van with UK license plates, reportedly denied any knowledge of, or involvement with, the new Glock pistols and ammunition that were found by police at the port of Durres on the Albanian coast on Monday night, The Telegraph reported.

The weapons were discovered shortly before the Mercedes Benz van was due to board a ferry headed for Ancona in Italy. The driver’s ultimate destination was Luton, Bedfordshire, according to Albanian police, who said the food basket was to be delivered to a family there.

Police discovered the pistols when they searched the vehicle after being alerted by security scanners. According to local media, the driver, from Tirana, said an Albanian man he had never met before came to him with “a box saying he needed it to be delivered to a relative in the UK.” Two phone numbers for the person to whom the package was to be delivered were written on the box, the driver reportedly told police.

A police source said: “It’s crucial we find the other people involved in this. At this stage, from our interviewing, the driver denies having knowledge of the guns inside his vehicle.”

State police said the investigation is continuing and involves several law enforcement organizations.

Albanian gangsters have been trying to smuggle weapons into the UK through ports and the British government has been forced to beef up security, especially at Durres port, which was identified by UK and Albanian authorities in 2022 as a particular potential source of smuggling.

According to leaked police emails, the UK’s Border Force planned to deploy officers to Albania to help investigate plans for the port’s expansion and to advise on security measures to combat illegal immigration and the import of cocaine into Europe by organized crime gangs.

The force’s role, the documents revealed, would focus on the Albanian ports of Durres and Porto Romano to assess container traffic, roll-on/roll-off passengers, port and law enforcement information technology systems, and current operational capabilities at the port.
 

BERLIN: German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
Federal police said a patrol on Monday stopped the vehicle at a highway exit on the edge of the border city of Aachen, and found the bats under the fish. A vet from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the bats and fish confiscated. Police seized the van, which was uninsured.
The 31-year-old driver, an Ivorian citizen, faced a criminal complaint for traffic offenses and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without papers or a driver’s license, police said in a statement. He also faces administrative proceedings for violations of food hygiene rules, and local authorities were looking into whether he violated conservation laws relating to the bats.
A court in Aachen on Tuesday ordered the driver held in custody pending his handover to authorities in Italy, where he was registered as living.

  • ‘They are great people, they wanted to help us. He goes over there... he gets a fist bump’
Former US president Donald Trump, in his first public interview after being arraigned on federal charges, had choice words for Joe Biden administration’s to describe its current state of relations with Saudi Arabia, which the Democratic leader earlier publicly denounced as a ‘pariah.’

“You take a look at Saudi Arabia, look at what happened. They are great people, they wanted to help us. He goes over there... he gets a fist bump. You know the fist bump means don’t shake my hand because your hand’s dirty… they were so insulted, do you understand that? Oh I don’t want to shake your hands, let’s go fist bump,” Trump told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an hour-long interview.

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, also said he would not drop his bid for a White House return if convicted of the 34 counts of falsifying business records that were filed against him.

“No, I’d never drop out – it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

The US Constitution does not prevent someone who has been charged with or convicted of a crime from seeking or holding office.

Trump likewise said that he does not see Joe Biden running for re-election in 2024: “I think it is almost inappropriate for me to say it, but I don’t see how it is possible. And it is not an age thing.”

“There is something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about where or not he is gonna [seek re-election]... that was a long answer... I don’t think he can, but say what you want. They did not expect him to get in, people could say he won an election… They are surrounded by vicious smart people, radical left people,” Trump said.

One possible candidate that could lead the Democrats for the 2024 elections, the former US president said, would be vice president Kamara Harris.

“Obviously, the one they would talk about would be the vice president, Kamala. I don’t think she has performed well on the big stage, maybe I’m wrong. But there would be a certain group of people who would go crazy if it is not her, they’re gonna be very angry if it’s not her.”

Trump also quipped about the US shooting ‘57 missiles into Syria’ while having chocolate cake with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, while the Asian leader was on a visit.

“President Xi was top of the line smart, our guy never was… President Xi was a brilliant man... there is nobody like him, we have a great relationship,” Trump commented.

Trump also narrated his 57-minute visit to the New York courthouse for his arraignment: “They were incredible… they signed me in, and I’d tell you people were crying, people that worked there. They have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody. It’s a tough place, and they were crying and said ‘I’m sorry.’”

Updated 12 April 2023
  • Taiwan's defence ministry says related departments are still making checks on details
China is planning to close the airspace north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that could disrupt flights around the region.
China and Taiwan’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Four officials outside China, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the ban would disrupt Taiwan’s northern flight information region (FIR) and that they were not aware of the reason for the restrictions.
It comes as China rounds off several days of military training around self-ruled Taiwan, a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California which infuriated Beijing.
One senior official with direct knowledge of the matter said the flight ban would affect 60 percent-70 percent of flights going between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as flights between Taiwan and South Korea, Japan and North America.
According to OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative which advises on flight risks, previous restrictions imposed during Chinese military drills last August resulted in significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some pilots forced to carry extra fuel.

Updated 12 April 2023
  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup ended a decade of tentative reforms
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns attack and calls for those responsible to be held accountable
Myanmar’s military said it carried out a deadly attack on a village gathering organized by its insurgent opponents this week and if civilians were also killed it was because they were being forced to help the “terrorists.”
Up to 100 people, including children, were killed in Tuesday’s air strike in the Sagaing area in northwest Myanmar, according to media reports, making it the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup ended a decade of tentative reform that included rule by a civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Some opponents of military rule have taken up arms, in places joining ethnic minority insurgents, and the military has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the air attack in Sagaing and called for those responsible to be held accountable, his spokesperson said, adding that Guterres “reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country.”
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy late on Tuesday the attack on the ceremony held by the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration, for their armed People’s Defense Force was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.
“During that opening ceremony, we conducted the attack. PDF members were killed. They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country,” said Zaw Min Tun.
“According to our ground information we hit the place of their weapons’ storage and that exploded and people died due to that,” he said.
Referring to accusations of civilian casualties, he said “some people who were forced to support them probably died as well.”

’BODY PARTS’
Zaw Min Tun said photographs showed some of those killed were in uniform and some in civilian clothes, accusing the PDF of falsely claiming civilian deaths when their forces were killed.
He also accused members of the PDF of committing “war crimes” and killing “monks, teachers and innocent residents” in the area who did not support the opposition.
UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk condemned the attack in a message before the junta’s comment was widely reported, saying it “appears schoolchildren performing dances, as well as other civilians ... were among the victims.”
Citing residents of the region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) Burmese, and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 80 and 100 people, including civilians, had been killed in the attack by the military.
According to a PDF member, about 100 bodies, including 16 children, had been cremated.
“The exact death toll is still unclear since ... body parts are scattered all over the place,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
Myanmar’s lightly armed opposition fighters have no effective defenses against the military’s air force.
In October, a military jet attacked a concert, killing at least 50 civilians, singers and members of an ethnic minority insurgent force in Kachin State in the north.
Kyaw Zaw, a spokesman for the NUG, said it believed nearly 100 people were killed in the Tuesday attack when air force jets dropped bombs on villagers and helicopter gunships then followed up, calling it “another senseless, barbaric, brutal attack by the military.”
The military denies accusations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.
The military has ruled Myanmar for most of the past 60 years saying it is the only institution capable of holding the diverse country together.
Suu Kyi, 77, is serving 33 years in prison for various offenses that she denied and her party has been disbanded.

Updated 12 April 2023
  • Japan recognizes Jordan’s efforts to modernize its economy and finances,
  • King Abdullah expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s consistent support for Jordan
TOKYO: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Monday held a summit meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and the two leaders witnessed the signing ceremony for grant aid of 713 million yen (about $5.4 million) from Japan to Jordan for its “Economic and Social Development Program.”

Kishida later hosted a working dinner for the King, who is on an official visit to Japan with Queen Rania.

The documents for the grant aid were signed by Japan’s Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa and Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan. The aid is for the provision of equipment for facilities to be built as part of the Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, according to the Japanese foreign ministry .

Jordan is one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, and its main water resource, groundwater, is rapidly being depleted, a factor not helped by the influx of approximately 1.3 million Syrian refugees in recent years, the ministry said. The cooperation between Japan and Jordan is expected to contribute to a stable water supply and efficient and effective use of water resources through strengthening the country’s water supply service system.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and agreed to further expanding the scope of cooperation under the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan recognizes Jordan’s efforts to modernize its economy and finances, and will continue to support Jordan through various measures, including development policy loans and grant aid for the electricity, water and other sectors. He also expressed Japan’s desire to contribute to the urgent challenges facing Jordan, such as increasing investment from abroad and reducing unemployment.

King Abdullah expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s consistent support for Jordan.

The two leaders also agreed to promote cooperation in the field of advanced technology, including digital, as well as other fields such as supply chains.

On security, Kishida touched on the Fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue that took place in December last year and various exchanges between defense forces of both countries, and expressed Japan’s desire to further contribute to the peace and stability of the international community. In addition, the two leaders welcomed the agreement on launching a bilateral dialogue framework on cybersecurity.

Regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Kishida referred to his visit to Ukraine in March this year and stated the need for the international community to stay united in making the case that any unilateral change of the status quo by force is unacceptable anywhere in the world. The foreign ministry didn’t report any response from Jordan on that.

Kishida also spoke to the New Plan for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” announced in March this year, and expressed his desire to continue to spread the importance of the FOIP vision.

The two leaders also discussed regional affairs in the Middle East. Kishida expressed his concern over the current tensions between Israel and Palestine, and appreciated the efforts made in the five-party talks involving Jordan, Egypt, the United States, Israel, and Palestine.

Kishida also stated that the role of Jordan and the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem is extremely important and that Japan will also play its role by promoting its own initiatives, such as the “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity.”

King Abdullah explained Jordan’s efforts to prevent the aggravation of the situation in Palestine and to find a political horizon for the resumption of earnest negotiations toward the realization of a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

