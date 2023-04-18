You are here

  • Home
  • Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
1 / 2
With Eid el-Fitr just around the corner, skyrocketing prices of Ramadan sweets smears the holy month’s spirit and makes many types of special Ramadan sweets unaffordable. (AN/Bassam Zaazaa)
Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
2 / 2
With Eid el-Fitr just around the corner, skyrocketing prices of Ramadan sweets smears the holy month’s spirit and makes many types of special Ramadan sweets unaffordable. (AN/Bassam Zaazaa)
Short Url

https://arab.news/meu79

Updated 11 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
  • Parents tell Arab News they are forced to make their children share individual portions
  • Some households buy them once a week, while others avoid passing by sweetshops so as not to upset their children
Updated 11 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped economy and financial meltdown has pushed many parents to compromise on buying Ramadan sweets, while some households have been utterly deprived of traditional delicacies.
With Eid Al-Fitr just around the corner, skyrocketing prices of Ramadan sweets have made many types of special sweets like kallaj, baklava, znoud el-sit, shoaibeyyat and others unaffordable for those wishing to enjoy a sugary taste after a long fast.
“My salary permits me to purchase only two sweets, daily … my two kids share one piece and my parents share one. I haven’t tasted sweets for over two weeks,” Rania Mustafa, a single mother, told Arab News on Tuesday.
Mustafa was standing at a street corner outside Makari and Cherkawi, a familiar sweetshop in Beirut’s busy Mar Elias Street, checking what her budget would allow.
“I’ve been wanting to save 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($5) to buy some sweets for Eid. I couldn’t. Now it’s either sweets for today’s iftar or for Eid,” said Mustafa.
Standing inside the shop, a customer, who requested anonymity, said sweets are “unaffordable” this Ramadan.
“I just bought sweets because we are invited to my son-in-law’s house … it’s shameful to go empty handed. My husband, daughter and I haven’t had sweets this Ramadan,” she said.
Serving sweets when family and friends are invited is a social tradition in Lebanon.
Mohamed Al-Cherkawi, co-partner of the shop, told Arab News: “This year has been so bad, and the market has been so slow. The clients’ purchase power decreased by over 50 percent because of the ailing economy and inflation.”
He said in ordinary days during Ramadan, people used to come at 3 p.m. to buy sweets by the dozen, but not anymore.
“We had 700 clients a day during Ramadan, but since the economic crisis, the average dropped to 150 clients a day,” said Al-Cherkawi.
Despite having reduced the prices, baklava sales went down over 80 percent, he said, due to the lack of customers.
Having just stepped out of neighboring sweetshop Al-Chami, in Karakon Al-Drouz area, Rana Ismail, a mother of three children, exclaimed: “Sweets! What sweets? My husband’s salary allows us to buy Ramadan sweets once a week.”
When asked about the bag of sweets she was carrying, she drew a bitter smile on her face replying: “I lied to my kids and told them their dad had a raise, and we will have extra types of delicacies for Eid. But the truth is I borrowed money from my neighbor to do so.”
Raed Abdul Salam, a banker and father of four children, said: “I haven’t entered a sweetshop throughout Ramadan! Prices are unreasonably high … the only time we had Ramadan delicacies was over an invite.”
He noted that he avoids passing by sweetshops when his kids are with him to spare them from their cravings.
Wissam Al-Hariri, manager of Fakhani Sweets, said there has been a loss of over 50 percent in purchasing power among customers.
“Kallaj is our highest seller … previously we used to sell them per dozen! Since Ramadan last year we have been selling them per piece because clients cannot afford (them). Many of our clients have stopped coming.”
Sharing his first name only, Ahmad walked out of the famous Al-Rachidi Sweets in Dar El-Fatwa area with just three sweets.
“I purchased two pieces of usmalleyye and one ward el-cham for 235,000 pounds. Two pieces for my four kids, and I’ll share one with my wife.”
The shop’s owner, Hussam Al-Rachidi, told Arab News that over 50 percent of his ordinary clients have disappeared.”
“Many clients who used to purchase sweets in kilograms, are now buying per piece,” added Al-Rachidi, who stressed that those who have access to dollars could still afford to buy sweets in decent quantities.
 

Topics: #Lebanon sweets

Related

Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Middle-East
Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Middle-East
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
  • "I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting," said Neaema Fathy
  • Now 27, she is the founder of "Al Hoor" - an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Neaema Fathy became fascinated by a form of Islamic chanting known as “Inshad” after first hearing it at the religious festivals she attended as a child with her family in Egypt.
Then at the age of 17, her mother encouraged her to learn “Maqamat” — the art of singing Arabic music melodies which would prepare her for Inshad chanting. She sought help from singers from the Cairo Opera House.
Now 27, she is the founder of “Al Hoor” — an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt.
“I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting,” she said. Inshad chants are songs that praise God or the Prophet and his family.
The troupe was initially met with skepticism as Egyptian society was accustomed to chanting by the male voice, Fathy said. “Some people were waiting to see if these girls will deserve to be celebrated or will they disappoint,” added Fathy.
Shaimaa El Nouby, another Egyptian female chanter, said she faced similar challenges. “I was told that the female voice is forbidden and that I’m only looking for attention.”
A professional chanter with over 12 years of experience, El Nouby has expanded her career by creating the Artistic Heritage Collection Association, which aims to protect Egypt’s artistic heritage.
“I want to develop chanting as an art form while protecting the old schools of Inshad,” she said.

Topics: Egypt Inshad Islamic religious songs

Related

Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Corporate News
Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  
Lifestyle
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
  • The New Yorker, writing last year to mark the release of some unissued recordings, said that in the 1950s “his musical concept was one of the great innovations of the time, even if its spare, audacious originality was lost on many listeners”
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Ahmad Jamal, a towering and influential US jazz pianist, composer and band leader whose career spanned more than seven decades, died at age 92 on Sunday, according to news reports.
Jamal’s widow Laura Hess-Hey confirmed his death, The Washington Post reported, while his daughter Sumayah Jamal told The New York Times the cause was prostate cancer. Music news outlets in France and Britain also reported his death.
Jamal was friends with music greats such as Miles Davis, and influenced his work and that of other musicians, including the pianist McCoy Tyner.
Born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh, Jamal converted to Islam in 1950. He won myriad awards over the course of his career, including France’s prestigious Ordre des Arts and des Lettres in 2007 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
Jamal was credited with luring a larger pop audience to enjoy jazz.
His playing style was described as lean, with The Post citing his “less-is-more dynamics.” One technique he used to great effect was placing silence between notes.
The New Yorker, writing last year to mark the release of some unissued recordings, said that in the 1950s “his musical concept was one of the great innovations of the time, even if its spare, audacious originality was lost on many listeners.”
Jamal’s commercial breakthrough was a 1958 album entitled “Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing: But Not for Me.” It stayed on the Billboard magazine charts for more than 100 weeks. The New York Times said it became one of the best-selling instrumental records of its time.
Dozens more followed in what The Times called “a catalog sprinkled with gems.”
In his autobiography, Davis the trumpeter wrote of Jamal: “He knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages.”
In an interview late last year with The Times, Jamal said: “I’m still evolving, whenever I sit down at the piano.”
“I still come up with some fresh ideas,” he added.

 

Topics: US jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal

Related

Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside.
Offbeat
Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in underground cave
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Offbeat
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name
  • To Hiba Abouk’s surprise, the Moroccan defender had no properties, money in the bank
  • She lodged divorce claim and demanded half of the World Cup star’s fortune following his involvement in rape probe
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The wife of Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi went to a French court seeking a divorce and half his wealth following his involvement in an alleged rape, but walked away empty-handed.
To the 36-year-old Spanish wife Hiba Abouk’s surprise, the Moroccan defender had no properties or money in the bank, or so she was told by the court, as Hakimi had registered his fortune in his mother’s name.
According to media reports, the wife lodged her divorce claim and demanded half of the World Cup star’s fortune before she discovered the bitter truth that Hakimi’s mother had it all.
French prosecutors said in March that 24-year-old Hakimi had been indicted on rape charges after being questioned by investigators.
Following the news that Hakimi had been placed under judicial supervision, Abouk, who at the time was holidaying in Dubai with their two children, was reported to have decided to part from her husband. Hakimi and Abouk had been married in February 2020.
The media reported that court officials had told Abouk that her husband legally owned nothing and that all his millions, and even his PSG salary, were registered under his mother’s name.
Morocco World News reported last year that the star was the sixth highest-paid African footballer, earning more than $215,000 a week.
His wife was astonished when she was told by the court that more than 80 percent of his salary is credited to his mother’s bank account.
He appears to have no properties, cars, or jewelry registered in his name.
Media reports have estimated Hakimi’s wealth to exceed $70 million. It is registered in the name of his mother, who purchases everything he wants.
Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said that her client being indicted was an “obligatory step for any person being accused of rape,” and would allow the footballer to defend himself.

Topics: PSG Achraf Hakimi divorce

Related

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
Sport
French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
Sport
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in underground cave

Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside.
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside.
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in underground cave

Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside.
  • She remained 70 meters (230 feet) underground, except for a week when she was forced to leave the cave because an Internet router that allowed her to call for help in an emergency broke down
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

MOTRIL, Spain: A 50-year-old Spanish mountain climber emerged Friday from an underground cave where she spent 500 days in seclusion as part of an experiment on the effects of isolation on the human body.
Wearing dark sunglasses, Beatriz Flamini smiled and embraced family members who had gathered to greet her as she climbed out of the cave near Motril in southern Spain.
“I haven’t talked to anyone for a year and a half, only myself,” the experienced mountaineer and solo climber told reporters, calling the experience “excellent, unbeatable.”
Flamini began her challenge on November 21, 2021 — before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and while the world was still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beatriz Flamini, a Spanish mountaineer who has been isolated for 500 days in a cave is pictured during her daily life at the cave in Motril, Spain in this screen grab taken from a handout video in November 2021. (REUTERS)

She remained 70 meters (230 feet) underground, except for a week when she was forced to leave the cave because an Internet router that allowed her to call for help in an emergency broke down.
While the problem was being fixed, Flamini remained in isolation in a tent, she and members of her team told daily newspaper El Pais and other Spanish media.
“I don’t know what has happened in the world... for me it is still November 21, 2021,” she told reporters after leaving the cave.
Flamini said she spent her time reading with the aid of artificial lights, exercising, and knitting woolly hats.
She was monitored by a technical team, who left food at an exchange point in the cave without having contact with her.
Flamini had two cameras to document her experience, which will be turned into a documentary by Spanish production company Dokumalia.
“There have been many challenges of this type, but none with all the rules that were set,” said David Reyes of the Andalusian Federation of Speleology, who was in charge of her security.
“Being alone and in total isolation, without contact with the outside, without (natural) light, without time references,” he told reporters.
Spanish Tourism Minister Hector Gomez called it an “extreme endurance test,” which he hoped would have “great value” for science.
Flamini said one of the toughest moments came when the cave was invaded by flies, but she “never” considered abandoning the challenge.
“There have been difficult moments, and it is true that there have been very beautiful moments, and both are what made it possible to carry one,” she said.
“I got along very well with myself,” she added.
 

 

Topics: Beatriz Flamini

Related

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Offbeat
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Scientists unveil new and improved ‘skinny donut’ black hole image
Offbeat
Scientists unveil new and improved ‘skinny donut’ black hole image

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
  • Mohammad Arif rescued the injured Sarus crane and nursed it back to health
  • He set it free six weeks later, but the crane remained near his home in the city of Amethi, trailing the farmer when he went for bike rides and eating out of his hands
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: An Indian farmer whose extraordinary bond with a large bird made him a social media star has asked for his feathered friend to be set free after it was captured by wildlife authorities.
Mohammad Arif rescued the injured Sarus crane — a crimson-necked wetlands species that can grow up to 1.8 meters (six feet) in height — and nursed it back to health.
He set it free six weeks later, but the crane remained near his home in the city of Amethi, trailing the farmer when he went for bike rides and eating out of his hands.
“The bird would stay with its family during the day and return in the evenings. Or in the afternoons when it was hungry it would come and wait at our door,” Arif, 30, told AFP on Thursday.
Videos of the bird and his human guardian went viral on social media and Arif amassed nearly 300,000 Instagram followers by documenting their exploits.
Their remarkable friendship was rudely interrupted last month when authorities captured the crane and later brought it to a zoo in Kanpur, a city more than four hours’ drive away.
The crane is currently in a small quarantine cage, but Arif has asked for the bird — which he refers to simply as “friend” — to be released.
Arif went to visit the crane on Tuesday and video of their emotional reunion was shared online, with footage showing the bird flapping its wings excitedly and jumping up and down.
“The moment I reached the zoo, it recognized my voice,” said Arif. “It appeared quite distressed. Maybe it thought I will get him released from the prison.”
Media reports of the bird’s plight have led to an outpouring of sympathy from the Indian public, with nearly 4,000 people signing an online petition demanding the crane’s freedom.
“The crane committed no crime. Is being friendly with human beings a crime?” text accompanying the petition said.
The Sarus crane is the tallest flying bird in the world and is listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Less than 20,000 of the species remain in India, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature.
Arif said his friend should be released either into the forest or a bird sanctuary.
“It has never lived in a cage before, it has always lived free,” he said.
He was also confident the bird would return to his home.
“The moment they release it, it will come back to me,” he said.

Topics: India Sarus crane social media bird

Related

Leaders in conservation warn of grave threats facing birds of prey. (Photo/Saudi Press Agency) photos
Saudi Arabia
Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh

Latest updates

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
Spanish referees ask La Liga for ‘respect’
Spanish referees ask La Liga for ‘respect’
Comoros slams France over migration clampdown
Comoros slams France over migration clampdown
Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.