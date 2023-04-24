Israeli PM plans to meet with Florida’s DeSantis during Israel trip

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the expected 2024 presidential candidate visits Israel this week, Netanyahu said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
DeSantis is traveling abroad to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. The visit to Israel coincides with protests over Netanyahu’s plans to tighten controls on the country’s Supreme Court.
Netanyahu, asked by CBS whether he would meet with DeSantis, replied: “Of course, I’ll meet with everyone. Why not? I’ll meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors.”
DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Former President Donald Trump, a Republican who began his re-election campaign in November 2022, last week won endorsements of several Republican lawmakers in Florida. The endorsements are a blow to DeSantis, who has not yet declared his candidacy.
DeSantis met with Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem in 2019, calling Florida “the most pro-Israel state in the nation.”
Netanyahu’s plans for judicial reform were paused last month after strikes and mass demonstrations. The proposals would give the government effective control over appointment of Supreme Court judges and allow parliament to overrule many decisions of the court.
When asked on CBS why he would not withdraw the planned reforms, Netanyahu said there was a “broad consensus” to fix the Israeli judicial system.
“I’ve actually said that I will not accept a blanket ability of the parliament to overcome judicial Supreme Court decisions, just as we don’t accept that the Supreme Court can abrogate any decision by the parliament or the government,” he said.
Caught in the crossfire, Sudanese civilians face a humanitarian emergency
Millions of civilians were in desperate need of assistance even before the latest eruption of deadly violence
Political turmoil, economic woe, intercommunal violence and drought had already brought Sudan to the brink
Updated 24 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Already reeling from decades of conflict and political turmoil, the recent sudden outbreak of fighting in Sudan between rival military factions threatens to plunge swathes of the population into an even greater humanitarian disaster.
On April 15, after weeks of tensions, clashes broke out in the capital Khartoum, between the Sudanese Armed Forces of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.
Videos have emerged showing passenger planes on fire on the aprons at the city’s international airport, while fighter jets fly overhead. Buildings can be seen riddled with bullet holes and the roar of artillery is heard across the capital.
“The sudden eruption has disrupted life in the capital city,” Abdullah Mukhtar, a resident of Khartoum, told Arab News. His family home has been without electricity since the fighting began.
He said: “Between 70 and 80 percent of people in the capital are daily wage workers, and if they lose their wages, they’ll have to provide somehow, and as we heard and saw, there’s much looting. The neighborhood is in total darkness as well as nearby areas.
“The supermarkets are deserted and looted, and the people are experiencing one suffering after another. Frankly, there is no assistance whatsoever provided anywhere in the city except through some citizen initiatives. It’s a war zone and it’s very dangerous.
“I haven’t seen any humanitarian assistance from either side, nor have I seen any international organizations, which is understandable. How can they reach the capital when the airport has been deemed technically not suitable for landing aircraft?”
Millions of Sudanese civilians, now caught in the crossfire between the two rival factions, were already in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, much of which has been suspended since the 2021 military coup.
Thousands have left the capital and many are still trying to flee the violence. The UN refugee agency said on Thursday that between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled Sudan’s western Darfur region in the past few days, seeking refuge in neighboring Chad, a nation that already hosts more than 370,000 Sudanese refugees from Darfur.
For years, Sudan’s humanitarian situation was in a precarious state due to decades of sanctions, economic deterioration, intercommunal violence, extreme weather events linked to climate change, and political turmoil.
Even before the latest bout of fighting, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated around 15.8 million people among Sudan’s 45.6 million (2021) population would require humanitarian assistance in 2023, up from 1.5 million in 2021.
Of these, around 11 million required emergency assistance for life-threatening conditions related to physical and mental well-being.
Aid officials now fear the situation will grow even worse.
“I am most concerned about the potential for the current conflict to spiral into a full-blown civil war with other regional actors getting involved and supplying further weapons. This would not only lead to more civilian deaths, but also cut off access to aid for millions already in need,” Daniel Sullivan, Refugees International’s director for Africa, Asia, and the Middle East told Arab News.
“Fighting, shelling, and aerial bombardments in urban areas have caused scores of civilian deaths and cut people off from food, water, and access to medical care. Some progress had been made in providing aid and addressing accountability and preparations for return to civilian rule, but the latest violence has destroyed any positive momentum. Perhaps most worrying, the fighting has cut off aid groups from reaching millions of people already in need of assistance,” added Sullivan.
As an advocacy group, Refugees International does not have humanitarian operations in Sudan. Sullivan said there was some concern for local and international partner groups which had been forced to suspend activities and, in some cases, had come directly under fire.
He added: “The fighting in Sudan has cut off food delivery and driven aid organizations to suspend their activities and could put millions more in danger of food insecurity.”
On April 19, Sudanese Ministry of Health officials warned of a “total collapse” as 16 hospitals went out of service. According to OCHA, hospitals in Khartoum were running out of medical supplies because of looting and resources not being delivered.
“The government, the state, provides 1 percent of the population with the necessary services, medical and health, because the state itself is in a very fragile state, we cannot say a failed state. It doesn’t provide the necessary needs to the Sudanese people,” Ahmed Gurashi, a senior editor at Al Arabiya News channel, told Arab News.
“The shortage and the deficiency in the system was there before. But now, we do anticipate a crisis after this. I mean, Allah knows when the Sudanese could overcome this crisis. After the crisis, things will be revealed. (It will be) huge, it is a catastrophe in the making.”
Asma Yassin, a Sudanese medical volunteer in Khartoum, told Arab News that the situation was challenging as “most hospital staff evacuated the hospitals and patients were returned to their families.”
Meanwhile, all volunteer operations have been halted due to the streets being deemed unsafe.
“We hear that there’s shortage in vital medicines such as insulin and Ventolin, and a shortage of ventilators and oxygen.
“Several makeshift clinics at private homes were erected that supply these medicines to patients, and some Sudanese abroad have even transferred money to supply the medication.
“But it’s very difficult as most districts (in Khartoum) have been left without electricity or water since Saturday as the water stations have been hit and workers are not able to reach the stations to get them operational again,” Yassin said.
Despite the efforts of aid agencies and nongovernmental organizations, Yassin pointed out that Sudanese volunteers were doing their best to provide relief to some neighborhoods by delivering water by truck. “But not everyone is lucky,” she added.
“When you say a catastrophe, sometimes people will say it is an exaggeration, describing the very reality of the Sudanese people,” said Gurashi. “If the injured don’t have access (to services), they will die. When you want to describe the very necessary needs there, (even) if you have money, you cannot get it, you cannot obtain it.
“If this conflict is going to end in Khartoum, in the heart of Khartoum, we will find too many, literally, old people who have died of lack of access to medicine, lack of access to healthcare. Other people who were injured or needed help during this time will definitely pass away because no service will be provided to them, and no access to services will be possible. This is the most awkward problem.”
International aid distribution was disrupted this week after three World Food Programme employees were killed during the fighting, which caused the UN-backed body to halt operations.
In a statement following the deaths, the WFP’s executive director, Cindy McCain, said: “Aid workers are neutral and should never be a target.”
For much of its history, Sudan has been wracked by internal strife, including two of the longest-running civil wars on the African continent and the conflicts in Darfur, South Kordofan, and the Blue Nile.
These conflicts have shattered the nation’s infrastructure, disrupted its agricultural sector, and undermined public health, particularly in relation to nutrition and food security.
Long before the fighting broke out on April 16, the availability of food, medicine, and social development projects was limited, requiring external emergency assistance every year since 1984.
The situation has been made worse by the yawning inequality in the distribution of wealth and power between the center and the periphery, routine mass displacements, and the almost constant blight of drought.
Sudan has endured repeated and prolonged droughts from 1980 to 1984, 1985 to 1993, 1996, 2001, and most recently last year, which have led to severe shortages of food and destroyed livelihoods in farming, a sector that not only provides food but also alleviates poverty.
Agriculture generates 35 to 40 percent of Sudan’s gross domestic product, according to the World Bank, and employs between 70 and 80 percent of the labor force in rural areas, where around 65 percent of the population lives.
Without oil revenues, growth has faltered, while the country’s debt problem remains unresolved. Poverty and malnourishment, which were already severe, have now worsened.
After the 2019 military coup that overthrew Omar Al-Bashir, a transitional government took over, carrying out ambitious economic and social reforms and engaging in peace negotiations with armed groups.
In 2021, Sudan received approval from the International Monetary Fund for relief on more than $56 billion in debt and new IMF funding worth $2.5 billion over a period of three years.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE also agreed to send $3 billion worth of aid, $500 million of which was deposited in the Sudanese central bank and the rest delivered in the form of food, medicine, and goods.
However, the promising start was soon disrupted in 2021 when the military launched another coup, resulting in the suspension of development and debt relief programs and a return to political deadlock.
Aid agencies fear the latest violence will also lead to further displacement. According to OCHA, Sudan hosts around 1.1 million refugees from other countries — constituting one of the largest refugee populations in Africa.
Among these are more than 800,000 South Sudanese and around 126,000 Eritreans.
However, Sudan also counts about 3.6 million internally displaced people, mainly in the Darfur region, which has experienced volatility and bouts of ethnic cleansing for almost two decades. Some 4 million Sudanese live in neighboring Egypt.
According to reports in the New York Times, more than 15,000 people have already fled the Darfur region into Chad.
For Khartoum residents such as Mukhtar, who have found themselves caught in the crossfire, fleeing the country may be the only option to guarantee their safety — a luxury not everyone can afford, nor a risk everyone is willing to take.
With gunfire in the background, Mukhtar said: “Everyone is on edge, and the situation has reached boiling point for people in the city.
“Those who made it out are safer. It’s the ones who can’t leave, it’s the sick who will suffer most because of the lack of healthcare services, and the unprivileged.”
Tanks and Twitter: Sudan generals’ multi-pronged war
Army chief Al-Burhan, his rival Dagalo have been ‘flooding media with false information’
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP
CAIRO: When a power struggle between Sudan’s top generals erupted into bloodshed, battle-hardened commanders unleashed every weapon in their arsenal — fighter jets, tanks and also social media.
Army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have been “flooding the media with false information,” said Raghdan Orsud of Beam Reports, which investigates disinformation in Sudan.
For 5 million people in Sudan’s capital — trapped inside their homes as street fighting has raged, including around the state TV headquarters — Twitter and Facebook quickly became key sources of information.
Both rival forces have since issued “twisted facts” in online media campaigns aimed at deepening the “state of fear,” said Mohamed Suliman, disinformation researcher at Boston’s Northeastern University.
The fighting has seen the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — a force tens of thousands strong, formed from the Janjaweed militia that led years of extreme violence in the Darfur region — take on the regular army.
While neither side has seemingly seized the advantage so far, in the war of words the paramilitaries are “outpacing” the army’s “old tactics,” Suliman said.
Both sides have a history of using social media to push their message in their battles for control.
Al-Burhan and Dagalo are former allies who seized power in a 2021 coup but later fell out in a bitter power struggle, which erupted into open conflict on April 15.
Dagalo — commonly known as Hemedti — is a former camel trader and militia commander accused of leading forces that have committed multiple atrocities.
Recently he has sought to portray himself as a statesman.
Two days into the fighting, some social media users were taken aback when Dagalo began to release posts in polished English arguing the RSF were battling “radical Islamists” who are “waging a brutal campaign against innocent people.”
Many saw proof in those messages that the RSF is “benefiting from expert service and assistance in terms of its online image and messaging,” a specialist on the region said.
Experts from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab recorded an increase in the RSF’s long-running disinformation campaign since December 2022.
DFRLab tracked two networks — one with “at least 900 potentially hijacked Twitter accounts” — that were “artificially amplifying” the popularity of RSF posts.
Before fighting started, they “portrayed Hemedti as a reformist general who supports the move toward democracy, a competent leader of a powerful paramilitary force and a viable future leader for Sudan,” DFRLab’s Tessa Knight wrote. When fighting began, their tone shifted to brand Dagalo as a “hero fighting to protect Sudan and cleanse the country of traitors.”
Al-Burhan and the army have also sought to win the information battle, but have been using
more “traditional” propaganda, Orsud said.
Fact-checkers have recorded a flurry of misleading posts praising the army using old footage, including from conflicts in Yemen and Libya and — in at least one instance — a video game.
Other fake videos purported to show wads of cash being seized at Dagalo’s home.
Adding to the information confusion, on Thursday, Twitter stripped accounts of free blue verification ticks, including from Al-Burhan’s official account.
With the check marks now available for cash, at least one account falsely purporting to be the RSF bought a blue tick and lied that Dagalo had died. The RSF’s account also bought a blue tick, while Dagalo’s retained a grey checkmark, signifying that he is a government official.
Social media warfare is nothing new for the RSF.
Beam Reports tracked “a systematic campaign to polish the paramilitaries’ image” on Facebook that began in May 2019, after the army’s ouster of dictator Omar Bashir.
Between 2019 and 2021, Facebook shut down over a thousand Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the RSF for “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” including hundreds just a month before Al-Burhan and Dagalo led
their coup.
Seeking a rebrand from militia commander to statesman, Dagalo has previously employed outside help, including a $6 million deal in May 2019 with a Canadian lobbying firm to engage with leaders including in the US and Russia.
The following month, in June 2019, RSF gunmen were accused of crushing pro-democracy protests in Khartoum in which 128 people were killed.
Sudan lions reserve running low on food amid fighting
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP Reuters
KHARTOUM: Heavy fighting in Sudan, which has plunged the nation into chaos and killed hundreds, has also raised fears about the fate of 25 lions and other animals in a wildlife reserve.
The facility said it is without electricity to power safety fences around enclosures and running low on food for the felines, which each require five to 10 kg of meat a day.
Violence broke out in the capital and across Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
“Firstly, may Allah protect Sudan and the people of Sudan,” said a statement by the Sudan Animal Rescue Center, which went on to warn that the situation at the sanctuary had also become “critical.”
It said it no longer had a permanent staff presence at the sanctuary, located an hour’s drive southeast of Khartoum near a military base that had been rocked by “deadly clashes on a daily basis.”
The sanctuary houses 25 lions and various other animals including gazelles, camels, monkeys, hyenas and birds.
“We are under tremendous pressure due to the current power outage, and our stocks of food and drink are beginning to run out,” it said, adding that one of its vehicles had been stolen.
The power outage had become “a real threat” because the facility relies on electricity to power equipment for the animal enclosures.
“We therefore appeal to all officials and those with the ability to help with the need to intervene ... as soon as possible,” it added in the statement.
Elsewhere in Khartoum, 25-year-old doctor Makram Waleed has built a 1,200-strong WhatsApp community split into groups for the capital’s different districts for people to share information about supplies of basics.
“Whenever I look at a certain area, I find people are actually communicating and we managed to get some people medicine and food,” Waleed said.
The biggest requirement for most people was drinking water, he said, but there were also a lot of requests for medicines, particularly for diabetes and blood pressure.
“We don’t have money or financial aid. We’re just trying to ease communication between people,” said.
With most of Khartoum’s hospitals shut down, and the few still open offering only limited services, medical needs have been intense.
Israeli soldier makes Palestinian child break toy gun at Hebron checkpoint
IDF personnel refused to let the child or his family pass a checkpoint with the plastic toy, a gift to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 23 April 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Footage has emerged of Israeli Defense Forces personnel in Hebron forcing a Palestinian child to destroy a plastic toy pistol he received to celebrate Eid in exchange for permission to pass through a checkpoint at Shuhada Street on Sunday.
Palestinian activists circulated the video on social media, in which the nine-year-old boy, along with his father and two young brothers, were told by an IDF officer to destroy the plastic toy if they wanted to cross the checkpoint.
Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the incident reflected a series of Israeli military measures that targeted Palestinian children, whether by killing them, arresting, injuring or intimidating them, or even restricting their right to play during Eid Al-Fitr.
“They are trying to narrow the space for joy and spread terror and fear among children, especially on holidays, while dozens of Palestinian children are being killed just to satisfy their desire to kill children,” Melhem said, calling on the UN to investigate the issue.
Dozens of settlers live among Palestinian families in Hebron, while the IDF provides security for settlers. However, it often abuses Palestinian citizens who pass through its military checkpoints.
“This behavior of the Israeli forces reflects the core policies of the state of Israel, which is based on suppressing and oppressing the Palestinian people and denying them, especially children, their right to dream of a better future,” said a statement from the political department of Hamas in Gaza.
“It shows how much Palestinian people are suffering under Israel’s occupation, even in simple circumstances and celebrations. This is state terrorism.”
The child’s father said: “This is what’s happening with the children of Al-Shuhada Street. The Israeli soldier refused to give him the toy until he destroyed it completely and made it useless.
“The kid was celebrating Eid like other kids in the city. According to the Israeli military officer, the kids living in Al-Shuhada Street do not have the right to play or celebrate Eid.
“This is the law of the Israeli government, as explained to the child by the Israeli military officer at the checkpoint.”
Palestinians say that targeting and killing Palestinian children constituted a consistent policy followed by the Israeli political and military leadership and was approved at the highest levels.
The human rights organizations in Palestine have documented the killing of 2,094 children at the hands of the IDF since 2000.
According to Palestinian sources, the IDF killed 61 Palestinian children in 2022 (44 children in the West Bank and 17 in the Gaza Strip), while dozens were arrested and are still languishing in Israeli jails.
Israeli lockdown of Jericho hits Eid tourism and celebrations
Long queues formed at the Israeli checkpoints on the Allenby crossing, leading to long delays for anyone trying to get in or out of the city
Updated 23 April 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Traffic jams snarled the roads and Eid Al-Fitr celebrations were muted as an Israeli lockdown of the popular tourist city of Jericho entered its second day.
The West Bank city, which last year welcomed record numbers of tourists, was devoid of visitors this year as road closures and military checkpoints made travel all but impossible.
Abdulkarim Sidr, the mayor, said that the racist policy of Israeli military authorities prevented many locals and visitors from reaching tourist places. “These closures are without any known reason, and there is no clear explanation,” he said.
A trickle of visitors were able to make it to some of the city’s parks and gardens, hitting the trade of local business.
Long queues formed at the Israeli checkpoints on the Allenby crossing, leading to long delays for anyone trying to get in or out of the city.
Sidr said the blockade, the latest in a months-long set of restrictions, was part of Israel’s collective punishment of the people of Jericho, its camps and visitors.
Eyad Hamdan, the tourism head in Jericho, said that with “this strict siege and the cessation of tourism, the city has lost one of its most important sources of livelihood.”
He added that thousands of merchants used to visit Jericho, to serve large crowds of visitors.
Tayseer Hamida, head of the city’s chamber of commerce and industry, said that the siege had “greatly affected tourism and constituted a continuous, undeclared blow to the city’s economy, which relies on agriculture and tourism.”
He said it was Israel’s policy to “hit Palestinian economic activity.”
The only visitors found in the city were people from the occupied West Bank, Palestinians living in Israel, and foreign tourists who were stuck in Jericho because of the Israeli siege.
Adel Abu Ni’emeh, a journalist from Jericho, told Arab News that the blockade had worsened conditions for the 40,000 people who live in the city and its camps. He said there had been no explanation of why the city had been closed off.
The Israeli army meanwhile closed the military checkpoint north of Bethlehem, preventing thousands from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque and visiting their relatives in Jerusalem during Eid. It also closed the Container checkpoint connecting the southern West Bank with its center, while procedures at the Huwwara checkpoint near Nablus were also tightened.