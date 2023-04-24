You are here

  • Home
  • Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Joelinton, left, celebrates scoring Newcastle United’s second goal against Tottenham Hotspur with Bruno Guimaraes, center, and Alexander Isak, St. James’ Park, Newcastle, Britain, Apr. 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rwc9

Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
  • After an astonishing turnaround in fortunes since the Saudi-backed takeover just 18 months ago, the club is sitting third in the Premier League table
  • The speed and trajectory of the improvement has far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

The astonishing 6-1 victory by Newcastle United over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday only confirmed what many have been thinking this season, even if many Magpies fans have been cautious about acknowledging it: Head coach Eddie Howe’s side are well on the way to securing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The words of captain Kieran Trippier after the game will be music to the ears of supporters of the club, who have been starved of success for far too long.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football,” he said on Sunday night. “The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.”

The incredible transformation at the club has happened in double-quick time. Newcastle have defied the odds with their stunning improvement in performance after the Saudi-led takeover of the English club, and the results have far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club.

In a span of just 18 months, the Premier League club have lifted themselves from the brink of relegation, fighting their way out of the bottom three, to chasing a Champions League spot, a trajectory many expected would take years to achieve.

The club have undergone a massive shift in performance since the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired the club in a $380 million deal completed in October 2021, as the Wall Street Journal reported recently.

Newcastle are sitting third in the Premier League after Sunday’s win, with just seven games left to play, and in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

This speedy progress only demonstrates how wise the Saudi investment in the club has been. Shortly after their takeover, the new owners spent more than $110 million to enhance the club’s playing staff during the January 2022 transfer window in their bid to avoid relegation. With Eddie Howe also appointed as coach to shepherd them to safety, the plan worked a treat and ultimately Newcastle comfortably retained their place in the English top flight.

Since then, more smart additions to the team have arrived, such as Sven Botman and Alexander Isak. More money will be spent on the squad this summer, no doubt, and the club stands to receive a potential $80 million boost from Champions League qualification.

“We need to be smart with what we do,” Eddie Howe told the Wall Street Journal. “We are on a journey that is accelerating very quickly and we need to match that with our decision-making.”

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who led the Saudi takeover, said the Public Investment Fund is “effectively a pension fund” that is “managing money for future generations.”

While many initially questioned the fund’s decision to buy Newcastle instead of targeting a more established giant of English football, such as Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool, the progress made so far at the club might prove to be the harbinger of a wise and successful long-term vision.

Newcastle now sit ahead of all three of those teams in the Premier League, proving that the fund has invested in the right players, who did not have the luxury of time to save a toiling club but nonetheless have managed to show that in the world of football, an incredible recovery in fortunes that might normally be expected to take a decade can happen in under 18 months.

Topics: Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) UEFA Champions League

Related

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle look bound for Champions League after crushing Tottenham 6-1
Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
Football
Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup

Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup

Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
John Duerden

A bad few days for Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo became much worse on Monday with a shock 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the King’s Cup. The Riyadh giants' best chance of silverware has gone and their league title hopes are looking slim as the season moves into the final stages.

It was another miserable evening for Ronaldo. He caused controversy in last week’s loss to bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal by grabbing his crotch at the end of the game as gleeful home fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name. This time, there was little mocking at the final whistle; the visiting players and fans were too busy celebrating a famous win and a final appearance against Al-Ittihad and this time, he knew that he had --and missed --his team's best chances.

Al-Nassr had plenty of the ball and possession but Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the Roshn Saudi League all season, worked hard especially after being reduced to ten-men early in the second half.

The game started positively for the hosts but somehow Ronaldo couldn’t open the scoring early in the game. The five-time Ballon D’or winner got on the end of a perfect left-sided cross from Ghislain Konan but shot straight at goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from the edge of the six-yard box

His frustration, and that of the watching home fans, grew as Al-Wehda took the lead in some style midway through the first half. A corner was not cleared sufficiently by the Yellows and a series of headers led to Oscar Duarte finding Jean-David Beauguel. The Frenchman still had a lot of work to do with the ball at shoulder height but he threw himself into the air to twist and volley home, taking goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi by surprise.

It was a fine goal and inevitably, it prompted a response from the favourites, driven on by the vocal Ronaldo, constantly gesturing to his team-mates as well as officials. A tough half of football ended with Ali Al Hassan shooting just wide from the right side of the area and it was no surprise when Ronaldo was shaking his head as he left the pitch.

Nine minutes after the restart Al-Wehda were reduced to ten men as Abdullah Al-Hafith received a second yellow for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the area. The Portuguese star stood up to send the resultant free-kick just over the bar.

The pressure from the hosts intensified and it seemed that it was just a matter of time before Al-Nassr scored. Just after the hour, Al-Hassan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both shot narrowly wide from good positions.

By now, Al-Wehda were sitting deep and getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their narrow lead. It was very nearly wiped out by Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining. A Ghareeb cross from the left found its way to the star just outside the six yard box and the former Real Madrid megastar twisted to fire a shot that beat Munir but not the woodwork as it bounced off the crossbar. As the 38 year-old sank to his knees in despair and disbelief, it looked as if it was all over.

Not quite. There were as many as four weak penalty claims that were not given after a VAR check but there was always going to be a chance and in the 97th minute, Ronaldo got to a floated free-kick before Munir to head the ball into the path of Luiz Gustavo whose header was cleared off the line by Duarte.

That was that. At the end Ronaldo was not the only one shaking his head and looking to the heavens for answers but the fact is that the ambitious team have lost two and drawn one of their last three games and need to return to winning ways very soon if league title number ten is going to be at all possible. 

Al-Wehda won’t mind too much if the attention focuses more on the team that lost, they have a chance to win the King’s Cup for the first time since 1966.

On Mon, 24 Apr 2023 at 21:22, John Duerden <[email protected]> wrote:

Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup

A bad few days for Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo became much worse on Monday with a shock 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the King’s Cup. The Riyadh giants' best chance of silverware has gone and their league title hopes are looking slim as the season moves into the final stages.

It was another miserable evening for Ronaldo. He caused controversy in last week’s loss to bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal by grabbing his crotch at the end of the game as gleeful home fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name. This time, there was little mocking at the final whistle; the visiting players and fans were too busy celebrating a famous win and a final appearance against Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr had plenty of the ball and possession and while they created chances, there were not enough as Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the Roshn Saudi League all season, worked hard especially after being reduced to ten-men early in the second half.

The game started positively for the hosts but somehow Ronaldo couldn’t open the scoring early in the game. The five-time Ballon D’or winner got on the end of a perfect left-sided cross from Ghislain Konan but shot straight at goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from the edge of the six-yard box 

His frustration, and that of the watching home fans, grew as Al-Wehda took the lead in some style midway through the first half. A corner was not cleared sufficiently by the Yellows and a series of headers led to Oscar Duarte finding Jean-David Beauguel. The Frenchman still had a lot of work to do with the ball at shoulder height but he threw himself into the air to twist and volley home, taking goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi by surprise.

It was a fine goal and inevitably, it prompted a response from the favourites, driven on by the vocal Ronaldo, constantly gesturing to his team-mates as well as officials. A tough half of football ended with Ali Al Hassan shooting just wide from the right side of the area and it was no surprise when Ronaldo was shaking his head as he left the pitch. 

Nine minutes after the restart Al-Wehda were reduced to ten men as Abdullah Al-Hafith received a second yellow for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the area. The Portuguese star stood up to send the resultant free-kick just over the bar.

The pressure from the hosts intensified and it seemed that it was just a matter of time before Al-Nassr scored. Just after the hour, Al-Hassan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both shot narrowly wide from good positions.

By now, Al-Wehda were sitting deep and getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their narrow lead. It was very nearly wiped out by Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining. A Ghareeb cross from the left found its way to the star just outside the six yard box and the former Real Madrid megastar twisted to fire a shot that beat Munir but not the woodwork as it bounced off the crossbar. As the 38 year-old sank to his knees in despair and disbelief, it looked as if it was all over.

Not quite. There were as many as four weak penalty claims that were not given after a VAR check but there was always going to be a chance and in the 97th minute, Ronaldo got to a floated free-kick before Munir to head the ball into the path of Luiz Gustavo whose header was cleared off the line by Duarte.

That was that. At the end Ronaldo was not the only one shaking his head and looking to the heavens for answers but the fact is that the ambitious team have lost two and drawn one of their last three games and need to return to winning ways very soon if league title number ten is going to be at all possible. 

Al-Wehda won’t mind too much if the attention focuses more on the team that lost, they have a chance to win the King’s Cup for the first time since 1966.

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
  • Saudi cricket team will take on Gulf neighbors Oman on Wednesday after match against hosts Nepal was abandoned due to rain
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia and Nepal split competition points on Monday after their ACC Premier Cup 2023 group stage game was abandoned because of rain, setting the Saudis up for a virtual quarterfinal in their upcoming match against Oman.

After the national cricket team defeated Qatar on Saturday, Monday’s shared points leaves Saudi Arabia in third place in the group standings with three points after three rounds of matches. Host Nepal leads the table with five points, with Oman in second and Malaysia in fourth, with four and two points, respectively. Qatar remains in last spot with no points.

When the Saudis face Oman on Wednesday, the match may define Saudi Arabia’s place in the Asian cricket landscape.

“Few years ago teams wouldn’t think much about fixture against Saudi, this time the story is different,” senior cricket journalist Binod Pandey told Arab News.

“On Wednesday, there is a place in the semifinal at stake and the result will be more significant for Saudi Arabia. Upsetting ODI nation (Oman) to overtake them may prove to be the turning point in (the) Gulf country’s history.”

Though Saudi Arabia lost to Malaysia in its first fixture of the tournament last Thursday, the Kingdom outplayed Qatar in the second match at the TU International Cricket Ground, with opener Abdul Waheed scoring a century against the Gulf neighbor.

“The last time Saudi Arabia won against Qatar, they were excellent in all departments,” Pandey said. “Oman struggled against Nepal at the TU ground and Saudi can make the most of this. Their pace attack and top order batters looked in good touch and if they can keep it up, we may witness history in the making.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence on the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations raised their eyebrows when the Saudis outplayed all their opponents on their course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Thailand in late February, through which they qualified for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

The win against Qatar last week had brought the team more confidence, Waheed said.

“We knew our mistakes in the first match and came back stronger now. We came here to win the tournament and want to qualify for the next stage,” Waheed, who was Saudi’s star of the second match for his century, had said after the game.

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket go forward.

Gyanendra Malla, former captain of Nepal’s national cricket team who played against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Elite Trophy 2012, said the Saudi team has transformed significantly in the years since.

“Saudi looks to be a changed team since we last faced them. Back then, the team was not as competitive but now they play quality cricket. Maybe development of facilities over time has helped the team to change their quality,” Malla, who is still part of the Nepalese team, told Arab News.

“We have heard about development of facilities in the country and there are talks of bigger tournaments too. This will be a huge boost to the country’s cricketing environment. We have seen Gulf countries like Oman and the UAE progress and Saudi can come along the same line.”

The ACC Premier Cup started on April 18 in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, and the final will be played on May 1. Ten teams are battling out for a spot in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which is a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The teams in ACC Premier Cup’s Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Oman Saudi Cricket ACC Premier Cup ACC Premier Cup 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023
  • Balqees Abdulkarim, Abdullah Al-Kubaisi win gold medals on 2nd day of the competition
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

PARIS: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team showcased its dominance by winning an impressive 16 medals at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023.

The team, sponsored by Mubadala, put on a strong performance, bagging 10 medals on the second day of the competitions alone, including two golds, three silvers and five bronzes.

Balqees Abdulkarim (45kg) and Abdulla Al-Kubaisi (94kg) led the way for the UAE team on Sunday, claiming gold and powering the team’s medal haul. Joining them on the podium were Aysha Al-Shamsi (45kg), Faraj Al-Awlaqi (77kg) and Hazza Farhan (94kg), who secured silver medals.

In addition, the team earned five bronze medals, won by Hamda Al-Shkeili (48kg), Asma Al-Hosani (52kg), Faisal Al-Ketbi (85kg), Saeed Al-Kubaisi (85kg) and Ammar Al-Hosani (94kg).

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the winners for their achievements, saying that they “always live up to the hopes and aspirations of the nation.”

He added: “The team’s performance during the festive period brought us happiness and joy. The sons and daughters of our country set the best examples by shouldering responsibilities and making valuable efforts to consolidate our nation’s leadership position in various sporting events.

“The team’s participation in the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023 came at the right time and showed that the technical level of the team is constantly evolving.

“They are fully prepared to face upcoming events with the same spirit, perseverance and determination, which will lead them to achieve more success and achievements in the global jiu-jitsu venues,” he added.

Yasser Al-Qubaisi, administrator of the team, said: “The team has performed brilliantly, even though our ambition was greater, especially in terms of gold medals.”

He added that the team’s ideal balance of technique and capability should propel them to achieve further success in the future.

Al-Qubaisi said: “We achieved our goals from participating in the tournament and our champions gained a lot in terms of experience. They performed very well in the current preparation stage, especially focusing on training and working hard to implement the instructions of the technical staff, in order to sustain development in their performance.”

Gold medalist Abdulkarim said: “I am very happy to have achieved this accomplishment and to have enhanced the country’s medal count in this international tournament. I succeeded in outperforming a number of experienced players by adhering to the directives and instructions of the technical staff. This tournament was an important preparatory step for upcoming tournaments, and we look forward to continuing the path of achievements.”

Meanwhile, Al-Kubaisi added: “Hearing the national anthem played 16 times on the podium is a clear indication of the development that jiu-jitsu has achieved in the UAE. UAE players have become a formidable presence in every tournament.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Related

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Sport
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup: Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Baniyas qualify for finals

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
  • Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was quickest in Sunday’s 10km prologue by 1 second from Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO, Mexico: The stage has been set for a fascinating battle in the desert heat of Mexico as Sebastien Loeb looks to tighten the grip held by Bahrain Raid Xtreme on the World Rally Raid Championship.

On Sunday’s 10-kilometer prologue which determined the Sonora Rally starting order, Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter set the fourth-fastest time alongside their three biggest rivals for victory in the third round of the championship.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was quickest on the day by one second from Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, who trails Loeb by 16 points in the WRRC title race, with Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq third in another Prodrive Hunter.

The day ended with the last four rally winners on the championship circuit being grouped together for the start of the rally’s first big stage later on Monday, a 170-km loop into the desert south of Hermosillo.

Loeb, who won last season’s final round in Andalucia, opened the road on the prologue and will start first again ahead of Chicherit, who recorded a maiden rally victory for the Prodrive Hunter in Morocco last October.

Dakar champion Al-Attiyah and the winner last time out in Abu Dhabi, Al-Rajhi, follow the two Hunters away in their Toyotas for what promises to be a titanic struggle for victory.

Loeb, who has six World Rally Championship wins to his credit in Mexico, completed the prologue and said: “It was a nice stage, quite slippery for 10 kilometers with a lot of loose gravel on the top.

“As the first car on the stage we were making the line, so we will pay a few seconds for that, but it’s not too bad. It was important to do a good stage and to now start the rally properly.”

Chicherit had been forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February because of dizziness among the dunes.

He said: “After I was ill there, I took it steady today, trying to be careful. I was maybe a little bit too cautious … but I was not really in the rhythm quite yet.”

The opening stage returns the rally to Hermosillo, where it has been based for the past three days, before Tuesday sees the event move north to Puerto Penasco, on the shores of the Sea of Cortez, for three nights, prior to Friday’s finish at San Luis Rio Colorado on the Mexican US border.

Topics: Motorsport

Related

Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Sport
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
Motorsport
Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
  • ‘Shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play CL football,’ says skipper
  • Coach is guarded, focusing on trip to relegation-threatened Everton
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier believes Newcastle United should not be scared of talking about Champions League qualification, even if head coach Eddie Howe refrains from any top four talk.

The Magpies went six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with an emphatic 6-1 win over their closest top four, Premier League rivals.

And while Howe refused to be drawn on his hopes for next season, preferring to focus solely on the next challenge — a trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Thursday night — skipper Trippier has done that for him.

“We let the supporters down last week and it was about responding well. I thought we did that,” the England right-back said in reference to the 3-0 loss at Aston Villa last time out.

“We got some goals early in the game. We showed throughout the season we want to be on the front foot.

“I thought Alex Isak was unbelievable. It’s healthy competition with Callum Wilson. Nobody complains when they don’t play.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football. The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.

“I played for Eddie Howe before so I knew what he demanded in training and off the pitch. The players here before him, (Miguel) Almiron, Joelinton, (Jacob) Murphy, have done unbelievable. That comes down to the gaffer’s coaching. He’s making them believe how good they are.”

Howe was much more guarded when it came to talking about the top four.

Post-match, he said: “It’s not for me to say, I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go and a lot of points to play for.”

In reference to the game, Howe added: “It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance.

“Jacob Murphy has grown into the team, he’s got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.

“I’m delighted with the whole group, a real team effort.”

While it was all smiles in the Newcastle United dressing room, it was anything but across the tunnel at St. James’ Park.

Cristian Stellini, the former Antonio Conte assistant thrust into the top job after his countryman’s sacking by owner Daniel Levy, was at a loss to understand how his Spurs side could perform so below par on Tyneside.

He said: “It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match. We have a good squad but today no one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide how we play and we decided to do it differently because of the injuries. It is my responsibility, I took it and it was wrong.

“I have to take responsibility because once we changed system we played better, scored and showed fight. It’s very difficult to understand why the first 25 minutes were so bad.”

Asked why he decided to change to a back four: “To give energy to the players because we spoke in the week it would be possible to change system, but obviously we didn’t show this.

“We were not prepared to play this type of tough game. To suffer, control the space, win duels, we were not well prepared. We had a good mood before the game but if you do not show this during the game ... The change showed a different idea.”

Topics: football Newcastle Kieran Trippier Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Miguel Almiron. (Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle look bound for Champions League after crushing Tottenham 6-1
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to handle pressure as Champions League quest heats up
Sport
Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to handle pressure as Champions League quest heats up

follow us

Latest updates

Egypt braces for refugee influx as fighting worsens Sudan’s humanitarian crisis
Egypt braces for refugee influx as fighting worsens Sudan’s humanitarian crisis
Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup
Al-Wehda send Al-Nassr and Ronaldo crashing out of the King's Cup
Russia to host new round of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye
Russia to host new round of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye
Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief
Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief
MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission
MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.