Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
This photo released on January 10, 2023 shows a damaged house after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia and East Timor, in the Tanimbar islands in Maluku. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered in North Sumatra sent residents of some villages fleeing to safer grounds amid a tsunami warning. (Handout / BNPB / AFP/File)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
  • USGS says the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 170 km southeast of Teluk Dalam, a coastal town in North Sumatra
  • After an initial tsunami alert, Indonesian authorities lifted it just before dawn, about two hours after the quake
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA: A strong undersea earthquake early Tuesday sent streams of people fleeing to higher ground in eastern Indonesia before the tsunami danger passed.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fled to the highlands by foot and motorcycles under the rain in darkness, while some patients at the village’s hospital were evacuated to its yard as cracks showed in the facility’s floor.
The shocks were felt in districts and cities of West Sumatra and North Sumatra provinces, and some places ordered evacuations to higher ground.
Residents in parts of West Sumatra province, including the provincial capital of Padang, felt the earthquake strongly for about 30 seconds, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

“Many residents in several villages on Mentawai island chose to stay displaced in higher ground although the tsunami alert was ended due to fears of aftershocks,” he said, adding that authorities were still collecting information about the damage.
The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 170 kilometers (105 miles) southeast of Teluk Dalam, a coastal town in the South Nias regency of North Sumatra, at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles), the US Geological Survey said. Aftershocks measured as strong as 5.8.
After an initial tsunami alert, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency lifted it just before dawn, about two hours after the quake. The agency initially put a preliminary magnitude at 7.3, but later revised it to 6.9. Variations in early measurements are common.
The agency’s head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono, who goes by a single name, said that based on sea-level observations, minor tsunamis of 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) were detected in Tanah Bala coastal area of South Nias regency.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.
In November, a magnitude 5.6 killed at least 340 people and damaged more than 62,600 homes in part of West Java.

Guterres proposes 'way forward' for Ukraine grain initiative

Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative

Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres presented a “way forward” on extending Ukrainian grain exports during a meeting with Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York Monday, the UN said.
Guterres gave Lavrov “a letter to President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion” of the deal, a spokesperson for the Secretary General said in a statement.
An agreement has been in place since last July that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea after they were blocked amid the conflict with Russia. The exports are vital for world food security.
A similar letter was sent to the two other signatories in the agreement, Ukraine and Turkiye, the statement added.
The accord, known the “Black Sea Grain Initiative,” was renewed for the second time on March 19.
Rather than a 120-day renewal, Russia insisted on just a 60-day extension over objections to obstacles to its own exports.
Earlier this month, Moscow said a number of conditions must be met for Russia to extend it beyond May 18.
There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.
The foreign ministry laid out a list of conditions for the extension of the deal, including allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to reconnect to the SWIFT payment system.
Supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services also have to be resumed, the statement said.
Guterres said he “took note of the concerns expressed by Russia” regarding the fertilizers.
“We will study the ideas that (the Secretary general) has given us on paper,” Lavrov said in comments release by his ministry, adding that “so far, there has not been much progress.”

Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief

Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief
Updated 24 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief

Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief
  • The US and its allies conducted 37 operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria in March, during which 9 militants were killed and 18 captured
  • Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said the militant group retains the capability to reconstitute and carry out attacks in the region and beyond
Updated 24 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Although militant group Daesh has been militarily defeated and no longer holds any territory in Iraq or Syria, its ideology remains unconstrained and continues to pose a threat to the Middle East and the wider world, a US military chief said on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is tasked with eliminating the Daesh threat in Iraq and Syria, said that despite the work of the US military and its allies in the region, Daesh still has the capability to reconstitute and carry out attacks in the region and beyond.
Speaking during a joint press briefing with Dana Stroul, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, attended by Arab News, McFarlane praised the efforts of Washington’s partners in Iraq and Syria, in particular the Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia group in the northeast of the country that includes Kurdish and Arab tribal forces. It is leading the fight against Daesh in Syria, aided and supported by the US military on the ground, he explained.
“Thanks to the efforts our partners, supported by the coalition, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in Daesh activities and effectiveness across our area of operation,” he said, adding that Ramadan this year had been one of the most peaceful periods in recent years.
Stroul said the US military and its regional partners conducted 37 operations against Daesh in March — 28 in Iraq and nine in Syria — during which nine militants were killed and 18 captured. The most important aspect of these missions, she added, is that they are never carried out by US military alone but always with local partners.
American military operations in Iraq have shifted to an “advise, assist and enable” role, Stroul said, with Iraqi security forces taking the lead in day-to-day operations against Daesh.
On April 17, the US military participated in a helicopter raid in northern Syria during which Abd-Al-Hadi Mahmud Al-Haji Ali, a senior Daesh leader in the country, was targeted and killed.
“This raid deals a significant blow to ISIS operations in the region but does not eliminate ISIS’ capability to conduct operations,” the US military said at the time, using an alternative name for Daesh.
After the raid, Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said: “Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region, with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”
On Monday, McFarlane said US efforts to prevent the reemergence of Daesh continue through a number of activities, including the repatriation of detainees and displaced persons held in camps in northeastern Syria.
“We remain laser-focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said, adding that it is essential to the long-term defeat of the group that all detainees and displaced persons, who tend to be the relatives of militants, are returned to their countries of origin.
So far, about 1,300 people have been repatriated from Al-Hol camp in Syria, which remains a particular strategic problem for the US and its coalition allies.
Stroul said about 10,000 Daesh militants have been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces and about 50,000 displaced persons are held in Al-Hol camp.
 

Topics: Daesh terrorism

MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission

MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission

MI6 agent killed own child in UK after PTSD from terror cell mission
  • Recruit was sent overseas despite being at risk of ‘severe shock and trauma,’ lawyer says
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An MI6 agent in the UK murdered his own child after returning with trauma from a mission inside a terrorist training camp in Pakistan, the Sunday Times reported.

The operative for Britain’s foreign intelligence service, who was in his 20s at the time, was sent on the spying mission to infiltrate Taliban and Al-Qaeda terror cells in Waziristan on the Pakistani border.

But before leaving, the agent completed a series of tests that reported his mental instability level as “the highest it is possible to score.”

The recruit “had more in common with a psychotic person than an average member of the population” and was “at risk of severe shock and trauma,” the test showed.

While in Waziristan, the agent, who had faced abuse as a child, witnessed the beheading of a family, with the event resulting in “vivid flashbacks and violent outbursts” upon his return to Britain.

The man murdered his child after arriving back home and was sent to a secure psychiatric unit until his trial.

He was paid tens of thousands of pounds for crucial information that he provided MI6 during his time overseas, his lawyer said.

However, Liam Kotrie, who is representing the recruit in court, said: “I believe they (MI6) got some intelligence — so for them, it was worth it. He was used. They thought they would get something from it — they ploughed money into the situation. They have a duty of care but they didn’t adhere to it and a child died.”

Kotrie said MI6 deliberately overlooked the recruit’s mental health issues to pursue information gathering.

The agent was convicted of murder in a jury trial, but his lawyer is seeking to overturn the conviction in favor of manslaughter.

“The (psychological) report said he was incredibly susceptible to PTSD but he was not aware of the diagnosis or his own vulnerabilities but he was put to work in these situations. Those people need to be held to account,” Kotrie said.

“I hope policies will change and that there will be policies in place when someone does something terrible as a result of work they do for security services that they think about the dangerous situations they put them in.”

Topics: MI6 United Kingdom PTSD Terror Cell

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
  • President Kais Saied this month rejected the terms of a $1.9 billion IMF bailout, without which Tunisia may default on its foreign debt
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS/PARIS: Italy offered Tunisia a prospect of money in exchange for economic and political reforms as EU foreign ministers discussed on Monday how to respond to growing instability in a country that is a gateway for African migration to Europe.

With the number of people crossing the Mediterranean in smugglers’ boats on the rise, Italy’s conservative government has urged Brussels to do more to reduce irregular arrivals.

“Tunisia is a key country for stability in the Mediterranean Sea and in North Africa,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on arriving for EU talks in Luxembourg.

He said he hoped for an agreement between Tunis and the International Monetary Fund as well as more EU investment. But EU countries are wary of supporting President Kais Saied, who has shut down Tunisia’s parliament, rammed through a new constitution giving him sweeping executive power, and cracked down on political opponents as well as African migrants.

Saied this month rejected the terms of a $1.9 billion IMF bailout, without which Tunisia may default on its foreign debt. 

The terms include cuts to food and energy subsidies and a reduction in the public wage bill.

“Of course we need reforms in Tunisia,” said Tajani. “We need to start with financing, then we need to wait for the reforms, and then after that we have to move forward with (more) financing.”

The EU border agency Frontex named political volatility in Tunisia as one of the reasons why first quarter arrivals by sea in Italy and Malta from Tunisia and Libya tripled from a year earlier to over 27,500.

Saied’s crackdown on migrants from further south has triggered a perilous rush to leave on smugglers’ boats. Economic woes have also pushed more Tunisians to try to emigrate.

Last week, opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was arrested and charged with plotting against state security.

No decisions were expected from the ministers on Monday. 

A senior diplomat involved in preparing the meeting said Tunisia presented a conundrum: “You don’t want this country to collapse — that would have multiple negative consequences, including on migration. We need to find some way to help them.

“At the same time, we can’t ignore democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Because that would eventually destabilize the country so you’d be getting the same result you are trying to avoid.”

The EU’s top migration official will visit Tunisia later this week, together with French and Italian ministers, while the Belgian and Portuguese ministers will follow on May 9-11.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Antonio Tajani African migration

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls

Bangladesh swears in new president ahead of polls
  • Appointment comes as country faces mounting protests over next general election
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former judge and a ruling party official, was sworn in as the president of Bangladesh on Monday, just months before a general election.

Shahabuddin, 73, was an anti-corruption commissioner and fought in the country’s 1971 war of independence, the presidential palace said.

“He was sworn in as the 22nd president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh today,” said Shampad Barua, secretary of the president.

He was elected by lawmakers in February after the ruling Awami League party nominated him instead of the speaker of parliament, who had been seen as the favorite.

Shahabuddin replaces Abdul Hamid, a former speaker and Awami League stalwart, whose second term expired on Monday.

The election comes as the country faces mounting protests over the next general election, scheduled to be held in January 2024.

The opposition has staged a series of giant protests in recent months, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down and let a caretaker government hold a free and fair election.

The opposition accuses Hasina, who has been in power since 2009, of rigging the previous two votes, and Western countries and rights groups have also raised concerns. Hasina has rejected the demand.

If Hasina was forced to resign or the protests descend into chaos, the otherwise largely ceremonial presidential office could end up playing a bigger role. Although he enjoys few powers in his new position, Shahabuddin now oversees the military.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Shahabuddin, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported.

China and Western countries are vying for influence in the South Asian country of 170 million people, with Beijing investing billions of dollars on infrastructure projects there under its Belt and Road initiative. Russia is also building a $12.65-billion nuclear power plant outside Dhaka to improve the country’s shaky electricity network.

Bangladesh has agreed to pay Russia about $300 million in yuan to settle payment for building the facility, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Topics: Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin Dhaka

