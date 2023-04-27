Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants 

You are here

The exhibition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4. (Supplied)
  • Show will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries from the travel, tourist and hospitality industries
DUBAI: Arabian Travel Market 2023 will kick off on Monday at Dubai World Trade Center, attracting around 34,000 visitors from around the globe. 

The 30th edition of the show will feature over 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries from the travel, tourist, and hospitality industries. 

Under the  theme “Working Towards Net Zero,” ATM 2023 will provide a forum for participants to make new connections, share expertise, and demonstrate technologies that have the potential to accelerate the global travel sector’s shift toward decarbonization.

“ATM 2023 will provide a platform for a diverse array of public and private-sector speakers, all of whom will offer expert insights into sustainable travel trends, responsible tourism and a host of other industry-critical issues,” Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said. 

“Our opening session, for instance, will see policymakers take to the ATM Global Stage for a ministerial debate on how travel can tackle the climate crisis,” she said.

The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Eleni Giokos, and the panel will feature Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, UAE minister of economy; Makram Mustafa Abdul Karim Al-Qaisi, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities; Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s tourism minister; and Sukit Mohanty, chief of the UNDRR for Arab States.

Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has increased by 27 percent over the previous year’s event, with growth recorded across all show sectors. The event’s travel tech and hotels sectors particularly experienced significant year-on-year growth, increasing by 62 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia will be well-represented at ATM 2023. According to government figures, the Kingdom received more international visitors than any other Arab country during the first nine months of last year, attracting more than 18 million visitors.

The ATM Travel Tech Stage host discussions on how artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cryptocurrency and big data are affecting the travel industry.

The International Luxury Travel Market Arabia will return to the show this year, exploring trends and possibilities in high-end tourism

There will also be sessions from the International Tourism & Investment Conference, the International Congress and Convention Association, and Global Business Travel.
 

CAIRO: Some 16,000 people have crossed the border from Sudan into Egypt including 14,000 Sudanese citizens, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are locked in a power struggle threatening to destabilize the wider region.

WASHINGTON: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the US Navy said, in the latest such incident in the commercially vital seaway.
The waters where the ship was seized, near the Strait of Hormuz, are a chokepoint for at least a third of the world’s seaborne oil.
The “Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman,” the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet said in a statement.
“The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker,” it added, slamming Tehran’s “continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters.”

Iran’s army said it had seized the tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it collided with an Iranian boat, injuring several crewmen, Iranian state media reported.
“A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker was seized by Iranian army’s naval force in the Arabian Gulf after it collided with an Iranian boat in the Gulf of Oman and tried to flee,” the army statement said.
“Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due the collision of the ship with the boat.”
The US Navy did not specify the owner of the vessel or its destination.
Iran and the United States have traded barbs in recent years over a spate of incidents in the sensitive waters of the Gulf.
The seizure on Thursday is just the latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz where ships have been mysteriously attacked, drones downed and oil tankers seized.
“In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East,” the US Navy said.
In July 2019, the Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the same waterway for allegedly ramming a fishing boat, and released it two months later.
Tensions have escalated since 2018 when then US president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a multinational accord that froze Iran’s nuclear program, and reimposed crippling sanctions on its economy.

DUBAI: The UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre plans to launch a new lunar mission, Rashid 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, announced on Wednesday.

It came a day after contact was lost with the craft carrying the Emirati Rashid rover as it attempted to land on the surface of the moon. The private Japanese company behind the mission, ispace, later confirmed it was likely its Hakuto (White Rabbit) lander had crashed on the surface.

Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, visited the space center on Wednesday and met the Emirates Lunar Mission team behind the UAE’s first attempt to land a vehicle on the lunar surface, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Although the mission to place the Rashid rover on the moon was unsuccessful, Sheikh Mohammed said “we kept our aspirations high” and that the UAE will continue to conduct space-exploration missions.

“Emiratis have proved their ability to develop advanced space projects and rapidly create a vibrant national space sector,” he added.

“The UAE built a space sector from scratch within just 10 years. The Rashid rover mission was driven by the country’s ambitious vision for space exploration.”

Crown Prince Hamdan said all space missions carry significant degrees of risk, which must be managed scientifically and methodically to help advance research and experimentation. The UAE will continue to expand its knowledge and expertise as it builds an advanced space sector, he added.

Noting that the country is entering a new phase of space exploration, he said: “Today, under the directives and guidance of his highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, we announce the launch of the Rashid 2 project, a new Emirati attempt to reach the moon.”
 

BERLIN: Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad were invited to begin voting Thursday in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue governing Turkiye after two decades in power.
The overseas balloting began amid concerns over Erdogan’s health after he was forced to cancel election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 69-year-old leader was scheduled to attend a Thursday ceremony via video link to mark the inauguration of Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant.
The biggest contingents of overseas voters include 400,000 Turks in France and 1.5 million in Germany who can cast their ballots in Turkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections until May 9. Voting in Turkiye itself doesn’t take place until May 14.
During Turkiye’s last presidential election five years ago, a significant majority of Turkish voters in Germany backed Erdogan. It is unclear whether he will receive the same level of backing from them this year.
The latest opinion polls in Turkiye showed a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, center-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by the cross-party Nation Alliance.
If no candidate wins outright and a presidential run-off is needed on May 28, overseas balloting will take place May 20-24.
Erdogan served as Turkiye’s prime minister from March 2003 to August 2014 and has held the president’s office since then. He has received criticism for his increasingly authoritarian rule and handling of the economy and rampant inflation in recent years, as well as of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye in February.
Germany’s agriculture minister, Cem Ozdemir, who has family roots in Turkiye, told the RND media group that a victory for Kilicdaroglu “would pave the way for a return to democracy” in Turkiye.

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese army pounded paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum with air strikes Thursday while deadly fighting flared in Darfur as the clock ticked down on a fragile US-brokered cease-fire now in its final full day.
Late Wednesday, the army said it had agreed to talks in Juba, capital of neighboring South Sudan, on extending the three-day truce which expires on Friday “at the initiative of IGAD,” the East African regional bloc.
There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s regular army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. All have failed.
The fighting has continued despite the US-brokered cease-fire that took effect on Tuesday, with warplanes patrolling the skies over the capital’s northern suburbs as fighters on the ground have exchanged artillery and heavy machine gun fire, witnesses said.
Burhan agreed on Wednesday to the IGAD proposal for talks on extending the truce by a further 72 hours, the army added.
The RSF’s response to the proposal remains unclear.
At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting, according to health ministry figures, although the real death toll is likely much higher.
The doctors’ union said at least eight civilians had been killed in Khartoum alone on Wednesday despite the truce.
More than two thirds of hospitals in the country were out of service, the union said Thursday, including 14 that had been struck during the fighting.
Beyond the capital, fighting has flared in the provinces, particularly in the war-torn western region of Darfur.
Clashes between the army and the RSF raged for a second day in the West Darfur capital Geneina, witnesses said, adding that civilians were seen fleeing to the nearby border with Chad.
On Wednesday, the United Nations humanitarian agency reported killings, looting and arson in Geneina.
“An estimated 50,000 acutely malnourished children have had nutrition support disrupted due to the fighting,” it added in a statement.
The heavy fighting has trapped many civilians in their homes, where they have endured severe shortages of food, water and electricity.
The UN has warned that as many as 270,000 people could flee into Sudan’s poorer neighbors South Sudan and Chad.
Other Sudanese have sought refuge in Egypt to the north and Ethiopia to the east, but both entail long and potentially dangerous journeys overland.
Speaking at the Egyptian border, 50-year-old refugee Ashraf called on the warring sides to “end the war... because this is your own conflict, not that of the Sudanese people.”
In Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, Syrian evacuee Khalil Ibrahim said: “We just want to get away from this war.”
Cambridge University academic Sharath Srinivasan warned the mass movement of people across Sudan’s borders threatened to destabilize already fragile governments in neighboring countries.
“If the armed confrontation between these two forces protracts — or worse, if it draws in other armed rebel groups across the country — this could quickly become one of the worst humanitarian crises in the region and risk spilling over,” he told US news outlet Politico.
Foreign governments have taken advantage of the fragile truce to organize road convoys, aircraft and ships to get thousands of their citizens out but some have warned their evacuation efforts are dependent on the lull in fighting holding.
A Saudi evacuation ship docked in the Red Sea port of Jeddah Thursday carrying 187 Sudan evacuees from 25 countries, including the United States, Russia and Turkiye, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
It was the eighth such crossing organized by the Saudi authorities since the start of the fighting and took the total evacuated to the kingdom so far to 2,544, only 119 of them Saudis, the ministry said.
As lawlessness has gripped Sudan, there have been several jailbreaks, including from the high security Kober prison where top aides of ousted dictator Omar Al-Bashir were held.
Among those who have escaped is Ahmed Haroun, wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the 2003 Darfur conflict.
Haroun’s escape sparked fears of the involvement of Bashir loyalists in the ongoing fighting.
The army said the ousted dictator was not among those who escaped but had been moved to a military hospital before the fighting erupted.
Daglo’s RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia, accused of carrying out atrocities against civilians during Bashir’s brutal suppression of ethnic minority rebels in Darfur in the mid-2000s.
Bashir was toppled by the military in April 2019 following civilian mass protests that raised hopes for a transition to democracy.
The two generals had together seized power in a 2021 coup, but later fell out, most recently over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

