You are here

  • Home
  • Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China
Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente in action in China. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zz6ta

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China
  • Battling second place sets up Torrente for another tilt at drivers’ crown
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al-Qemzi combined to give Team Abu Dhabi a rewarding end to the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou as Sweden’s Jonas Andersson won the second round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship in China.

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth at the start to second place behind Andersson as the Swede produced an impressive start-to-finish win from pole position.

With Al-Qemzi taking seventh spot after holding fourth for half of the race, the Team Abu Dhabi duo took the lead in the race for the world team championship, which they have won for the last five seasons.

After losing pole position 24 hours earlier when his best lap was wiped out because of encroachment, defending UIM F1H2O champion Torrente was always up against it as he tried to catch Andersson.

He signaled his intentions from the start, climbing two places on the first lap, but was unable to wind in the driver, whom he beat to the world title in dramatic style in Sharjah last December.

Now fourth in the championship, within six points of Andersson, Torrente will be relishing the chance to build another title challenge at the Grand Prix of France in two months’ time.

Teammate Al-Qemzi completed the race weekend with his reputation confirmed as a rising talent after deputizing for his cousin, veteran driver Thani Al-Qemzi.

The young Emirati, who was fastest in the first practice session, again underlined his pace from the start today by rising three places up the field before eventually having to settle for seventh where he had started.

Team Abu Dhabi now hold a one-point lead in the team standings from Sharjah Team, whose Dutch driver Ferdinand Zandbergen secured the third podium place in China.

Victory Team’s Erik Stark took fourth spot to move to second in the championship standings. Poland’s Bartek Marszalek, winner of the opening round in Indonesia, and Sharjah Team’s two-time world champion Sami Selio were among the non-finishers.

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi Rashed Al-Qemzi Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship

Related

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
Team Abu Dhabi ready for World Championship opener in Indonesia
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi ready for World Championship opener in Indonesia

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
  • Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the grand prix on Sunday — but was overtaken by Perez
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

BAKU: Max Verstappen confronted George Russell in the pit lane following a collision as his teammate Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.
Red Bull remains the team to beat in Formula One, with Pérez first and Verstappen third in the sprint, but Verstappen was unhappy after Russell left a hole in his car’s sidepod in the collision, hampering Verstappen’s chances of taking second from Charles Leclerc of resurgent Ferrari.
Verstappen walked up to Mercedes driver Russell in the pit lane and seemed to suggest he would be similarly uncompromising when racing Russell in future following the first-lap collision.
“Mate, we all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space,” Verstappen told Russell, who said his car lacked grip and locked up a tire.
“Then expect next time the same, you know,” Verstappen added as Russell walked away, and appeared to aim an expletive at the British driver.
Verstappen lost third place in the incident, but recovered it later at a safety car restart. Russell told British broadcaster Sky Sports he believed he had the right to pressure Verstappen for the position because he was on the inside of the corner and said he was surprised the Red Bull driver tried to hold on while on the outside.
Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the grand prix on Sunday — but was overtaken by Perez just before the halfway point of the 17-lap sprint on the long seafront straight. The Mexican driver cruised to the win, which cuts his deficit to leader Verstappen in the standings by two points to 13.
Leclerc held on to second, as Verstappen closed in on the final lap, to give Ferrari its first top-three finish of 2023 following a dismal start to the season. Leclerc more than doubled his points tally for the season to 13 after two retirements and a seventh-place finish from the first three races.
“One thing for sure, it shows how bad the first three races were,” he said. “We deserve much more points than what I have now in the championship.”
Red Bull has won all three grands prix, with Verstappen winning the opener in Bahrain and then in Australia, after Pérez came first in Saudi Arabia.
The safety car was called out because Yuki Tsunoda slid into the wall, leaving behind a tire and debris from his AlphaTauri.
American driver Logan Sargeant was withdrawn from the sprint by Williams after the team couldn’t repair crash damage in time. He qualified 15th for the sprint after crashing into a barrier in the first session of the shootout.
For the first time, there was a shortened “shootout” qualifying session for the sprint race, in addition to a standard qualifying session on Friday for Sunday’s grand prix. Leclerc qualified on pole for both races despite hitting the wall late in the Saturday “shootout.”
It was the first time that an F1 sprint did not set the grid for the main race. F1 stopped doing that in an attempt to encourage drivers to take more risks for sprint points, something many drivers have welcomed.
Verstappen criticized the format, saying he was “bored” during the second qualifying session and disliked the “hectic” schedule.
“It’s just not proper racing. It’s more like gambling,” he said.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sergio Perez Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Red Bull Racing Ferrari

Related

Update Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Sport
Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Motorsport
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Saudi’s Al-Rajhi wins Stage 3 of Sonora Rally in Mexico after Loeb forced to retire

Saudi’s Al-Rajhi wins Stage 3 of Sonora Rally in Mexico after Loeb forced to retire
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi’s Al-Rajhi wins Stage 3 of Sonora Rally in Mexico after Loeb forced to retire

Saudi’s Al-Rajhi wins Stage 3 of Sonora Rally in Mexico after Loeb forced to retire
  • A hidden dip caught out Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s French champion and resulted in an injury to colleague Lurquin
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO: Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi has claimed the third stage of the Sonora Rally in Mexico after World Rally-Raid Championship leader Sebastien Loeb was forced to withdraw following an accident that resulted in an injury to his Bahrain Raid Xtreme co-driver, Fabian Lurquin.

Setting off first on the third stage, Loeb and Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter arrived at speed into a blind corner with a big drop into a dry river on the outside. With no chance of slowing down in time, the car went in hard and tipped onto its side.

Lurquin was taken to the local hospital by the event’s medical crews for check-ups, and X-rays eventually revealed a very slight fracture to his right shoulder, meaning he was unable to continue.

It was a big disappointment for the BRX crew following their emphatic stage victory 24 hours earlier, which had given them the outright lead in the third round of the championship.

Loeb, who was uninjured, said: “We were driving alongside this dry river, parallel to it, when there was a jump. That was fine, but where we were going to land, the direction of the dry river changed course, meaning we were going to land in it.

“I did everything I could to avoid it, but there was no option and we landed hard into the drop on the right-hand side of the car. Even when I was out of the car slowing other cars down, they still nearly had the same accident as we did.

“It’s a tough day for us at BRX, but I hope Fabian can get fit soon and back alongside me in the car when he’s ready.”

Al-Rajhi, and German partner Timo Gottschalk, started in 15th place but have now moved to within 2 minutes 51 seconds of new overall leader Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Victory on the day may have gone to Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq in another Prodrive Hunter but for a puncture, which dropped them to fourth.

The two other Prodrive Hunters driven by Brazilian brothers Marcos and Cristian Baumgart finished the day inside the top 10 on their first time driving in dunes, giving them a solid start to their build-up to Dakar 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Chicherit, last year’s Rallye du Maroc winner, completed the leg to say: “It was a proper stage that. Really tough and rough and, ultimately, what we are expecting to get in rally raid. So, it lived up to expectations with these big holes in places, with no warning, where the ground has just collapsed.

“The cactus are quite something too as if you hit one of them at high speed, it’s a mess. On the stage, we had great speed at the beginning, but we had a puncture, so (we) stopped to change that, but once (we were) going again, it took 30 km to get back to overtake that same car again.”

Topics: Yazeed Al-Rajhi Saudi Arabia FIA World Rally-Raid Championship Sonora Rally Sebastien Loeb

Related

Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico
Sport
Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico
Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German partner Timo Gottschalk celebrate winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
Sport
Al-Rajhi wins first Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for KSA as Loeb extends lead in title race 

Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico

Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico

Loeb grabs stage victory to give Bahrain Raid Xtrme lead in Mexico
  • French star keeps grip on world title race as Prodrive Hunters dominate in Sonora Rally
  • Loeb benefited from a cautious approach early on as he plotted his path through the cacti
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO: Sebastien Loeb took the outright lead in the Sonora Rally with a superb stage victory for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Prodrive Hunters dominated second-day proceedings in Mexico.

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in his BRX Prodrive Hunter, Loeb secured a 2 minutes, 45 seconds victory on the 162-km second stage from overnight leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, to grab a slender overall advantage over his chief rival in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

The result means nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb still has control in the WRRC title race, in which he led Al-Attiyah by 16 points heading into the third round in Mexico.

It was an outstanding day for the Prodrive Hunters, which set four of the five fastest times on a stage guarded by giant cacti, and it could have been better.

Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq, last year’s Rallye du Maroc winners, finished the day holding third place overall in their Hunter, despite losing front-wheel drive over the last 45 kilometers to be fifth on the stage.

Brazilian brothers Marcos and Cristian Baumgart powered the two other Hunters to the third and fourth-fastest times, also securing top 10 overall positions on only their second full competitive stage in the car.

Loeb benefited from a cautious approach early on as he plotted his path through the cacti.

He said: “It was a good day and we took the win for Bahrain Raid Xtreme and for Prodrive.

“No problem at all. I tried to take a good pace from the start, even though the first kilometers were really tricky, a bit dangerous even, so I was a little cautious.

“But after that it was a nice stage. [It was] very narrow in some places and not easy to get through the cactus with a big car, but at the end we kept that pace right to the finish. We took the stage so now we open tomorrow, but for today it’s a great result.”

Chicherit, who had set a scorching early pace, said: “We had a good start, the speed was right there and we were really pushing until we stopped at the neutralization.

“When we restarted, we lost the front-wheel drive, so we did the last 45 km on rear-wheel drive. There was nothing we could do but just try to not lose too much at the end.”

Topics: Sonora Rally Bahrain Raid Xtreme Mexico Sebastien Loeb

Related

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
Sport
Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
Sebastien Loeb notches vital stage win to lead in Morocco rally
Sport
Sebastien Loeb notches vital stage win to lead in Morocco rally

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race

Top 4 set for big tussle as Bahrain Raid Xtreme team aim to tighten grip on title race
  • Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was quickest in Sunday’s 10km prologue by 1 second from Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

HERMOSILLO, Mexico: The stage has been set for a fascinating battle in the desert heat of Mexico as Sebastien Loeb looks to tighten the grip held by Bahrain Raid Xtreme on the World Rally Raid Championship.

On Sunday’s 10-kilometer prologue which determined the Sonora Rally starting order, Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter set the fourth-fastest time alongside their three biggest rivals for victory in the third round of the championship.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was quickest on the day by one second from Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, who trails Loeb by 16 points in the WRRC title race, with Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq third in another Prodrive Hunter.

The day ended with the last four rally winners on the championship circuit being grouped together for the start of the rally’s first big stage later on Monday, a 170-km loop into the desert south of Hermosillo.

Loeb, who won last season’s final round in Andalucia, opened the road on the prologue and will start first again ahead of Chicherit, who recorded a maiden rally victory for the Prodrive Hunter in Morocco last October.

Dakar champion Al-Attiyah and the winner last time out in Abu Dhabi, Al-Rajhi, follow the two Hunters away in their Toyotas for what promises to be a titanic struggle for victory.

Loeb, who has six World Rally Championship wins to his credit in Mexico, completed the prologue and said: “It was a nice stage, quite slippery for 10 kilometers with a lot of loose gravel on the top.

“As the first car on the stage we were making the line, so we will pay a few seconds for that, but it’s not too bad. It was important to do a good stage and to now start the rally properly.”

Chicherit had been forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February because of dizziness among the dunes.

He said: “After I was ill there, I took it steady today, trying to be careful. I was maybe a little bit too cautious … but I was not really in the rhythm quite yet.”

The opening stage returns the rally to Hermosillo, where it has been based for the past three days, before Tuesday sees the event move north to Puerto Penasco, on the shores of the Sea of Cortez, for three nights, prior to Friday’s finish at San Luis Rio Colorado on the Mexican US border.

Topics: Motorsport

Related

Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Sport
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya
Motorsport
Loeb looks to protect championship lead over Al-Attaiya

Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
  • Home hero Maximilian Gunther delivered an impressive recovery drive to get 6th spot
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

BERLIN: New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and went on to seal the win in the Envision Racing car, as he got the best of a tight field to climb from eighth to the top step of the podium.

Brit Jake Dennis of Andretti had to settle for second place, while Frenchman and former Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne managed to secure a podium for him and his DS Penske team.

Home hero Maximilian Gunther delivered an impressive recovery drive in the second part of the double-header Berlin E-Prix, finishing a strong sixth after gaining 15 positions.

One day on from the local star’s podium finish on Saturday, rain cast a shadow of uncertainty ahead of the second race of the double-header in the German capital as teams and drivers got acquainted with damp conditions in the final practice session and qualifying.

“This has been a good weekend for us as a team, and I’m really happy with how my race unfolded today,” Gunther said. “Going from the last row of the grid to sixth, with the fastest lap, feels amazing, and most importantly, it meant we could bring home a lot of points in the World Championship, he added.

With more than half of Formula E’s ninth season now complete, the series moves on to Monaco on May 6 for round nine.

“Momentum is incredibly important in Formula E, there are a lot of races to go, and we can move forward with this result ahead of our home race in Monaco,” Gunther said.

 

 

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Berlin E-Prix

Related

Jaguar secure 1-2 finish in Berlin, Gunther wins Maserati first racing podium since 1957
Sport
Jaguar secure 1-2 finish in Berlin, Gunther wins Maserati first racing podium since 1957
Treat for local fans as Berlin set for Formula E double-header
Motoring
Treat for local fans as Berlin set for Formula E double-header

follow us

Latest updates

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China
Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China
Iran’s Raisi to visit Syria on Wednesday
Iran’s Raisi to visit Syria on Wednesday
China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 
China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 
Football legend Lionel Messi celebrates Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ and nature
Football legend Lionel Messi celebrates Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ and nature
Gas leak kills 11 in India
Gas leak kills 11 in India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.