You are here

  • Home
  • Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Martin Rowson has also apologised, saying that the artwork was a failure “on many levels” and Sharp was not “the main target of the satire”. (AFP/File)
Martin Rowson has also apologised, saying that the artwork was a failure “on many levels” and Sharp was not “the main target of the satire”. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtn8f

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief
  • Cartoon depicting Richard Sharp featured a series of antisemitic motifs
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Guardian has issued an apology following the publication of a satirical cartoon of outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharps which was widely condemned as antisemitic.

The newspaper apologized over the weekend and removed Martin Rowson’s drawing from its website saying it “does not meet our editorial standards.”

“We understand the concerns that have been raised,” added a spokesperson for the Guardian in the statement.

“The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”

The cartoon, which was published the day after Sharp’s resignation, depicted the former chairman, who is Jewish, with exaggerated features and carrying what it appears to be a box stuffed with a squid, gold coins and a puppet of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The cartoon was condemned by Jewish groups as “explicitly racist” for its use of “outsized, grotesque features” that “falls squarely into an antisemitic tradition."

Such caricatures had been used by both the Nazis and the Soviet Union to derogatorily depict Jewish people.

Dave Rich, an author and antisemitism expert, said on Twitter that squid and money are also recurring antisemitic motifs “used to depict a supposed Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around whatever parts of society the Jews supposedly control. Especially money.”

Stephen Pollard, editor-at-large of the Jewish Chronicle, said that “it takes a lot to shock me. But I still find it genuinely shocking that not a single person looked at this and said, ‘No, we can’t run this.’”

Richard Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday after a report found he had broken conflict of interest rules when he was appointed.

He had been under pressure from the broadcaster’s board for months over his role in facilitating a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson, the prime minister who appointed him.

Rowson has also apologised, saying that the artwork was a failure “on many levels” and Sharp was not “the main target of the satire”.

He added that even though he went to school with Sharp and knew he was Jewish, he never considered offending or including any discriminatory connotations.

“To work effectively, cartoons almost more than any other part of journalism require eternal vigilance, against unconscious bias as well as things that should be obvious and in this case, unforgivably, I didn't even think about,” Rowson wrote.

“There are sensitivities it is our obligation to respect in order to achieve our satirical purposes.”

The incident comes a week after the Guardian published a letter by former Labour Shadow Minister Diane Abbott suggesting that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people were not subject to racism “all their lives.”

She was suspended as a Labour MP and party leader Keir Starmer described her remarks as antisemitic.

Topics: The guardian BBC antisemitism

Related

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA’s antisemitism definition
World
Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA’s antisemitism definition
France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
Media
France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets

Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia

Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 May 2023
Malak Alzahrani

Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia

Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia
  • Highly anticipated anime depicts adventures of a high school girl and a mysterious young man as they try to prevent a series of disasters across Japan
Updated 01 May 2023
Malak Alzahrani

LONDON: The Japanese animation movie “Suzume no Tojimari” directed by Makoto Shinkai was released in Saudi Arabia on April 27. 

The movie already premiered in Japan in November of last year and received rave reviews, becoming a top box office hit overseas. 

The movie’s Director Shinkai worked on other hit anime films including “Your Name” and “Kotonoha no Niwa”.

As anime culture booms in Saudi Arabia, the movie’s release comes at a perfect time. One Saudi fan, Ghana Ibrahim said she had watched all of Shinkai’s films and as excited for the release of a new project by the director.

“Thanks to seeing all of Makoto Shinkai’s past animation movies, I came to see ‘Suzume no Tojmari’ with my daughter. The movie lived up to my expectations. The ending was very good, and I liked the music.’’ Ibrahim told Arab News Japan. 

The summary of the movie depicts the liberation and growth of a girl who closes the “doors” that are the exits of disasters scattered in ruins all over Japan.

The song “Suzume” is the theme song of the movie “Suzume no Tojimari” and was composed by RADWIMPS featuring Toaka, which is a huge hit in Japan and worldwide.

RADWIMPS is a Japanese rock band that has been active since 2011. They have composed music for several anime films including “Kimi no Nawa” and “Tenki no Ko” directed also by Makoto Shinkai. 

The summary of the movie is depicting the liberation and growth of a girl who closes the “doors” that are the exits of disasters scattered in ruins all over Japan. This movie evokes memories of a serious incident in Japan for the present generation and allows future generations to inherit those memories.

According to Entertainment Weekly (EW) Makoto Shinkai said “Suzume is very much rooted in the 2011 earthquake that hit the Tohoku region, at the time I was in Tokyo, so a bit far from the epicenter of the earthquake. I’m not a firsthand victim, but it really affected the very fabric of Japanese society and affected me quite personally.’

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the world’s largest movie review and information site, “Suzume no Tojimari” is rated 7.8/10.

Ultimately, “Suzume no Tojimari” is another movie whose success hinges on how it makes macro issues into micro-ones. It’s a hero’s journey in a sense and a story of a national fear of earthquakes, but it’s also just about a young woman whose life has been a series of disasters and how she comes to terms with her past, present, and future.

Topics: Japan anime Suzume no Tojimari Makoto Shinkai Saudi Arabia

Related

Japan’s anime and manga culture inspires youths of Saudi Arabia: Bukhari
Saudi Arabia
Japan’s anime and manga culture inspires youths of Saudi Arabia: Bukhari
MBC Group launches MBC Anime initiative with TOKYOPOP
Media
MBC Group launches MBC Anime initiative with TOKYOPOP

Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter

Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter

Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter
  • The new feature is a win for both media organizations and public, Musk said
  • Pay-per-view article plan welcomed with mixed reactions by authors, publishers
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk on Saturday announced a plan for his Twitter platform to allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with a single click.
“This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter, adding, “Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.”
He said the plan would begin next month, but provided no details on exact pricing or what cut Twitter would take.
The announcement came as Musk has been struggling, amid frequent controversy, to make Twitter profitable.
Media organizations have wrestled for years with how to formulate subscription plans that pay their operating costs even as readers have grown accustomed to getting news free on the Internet.
The Musk plan raises questions about how exactly he hopes to make the micro-payment approach work when others have failed.
British journalist James Ball listed several problems with micro-payment — an idea, he wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review, that has “definitely occurred to major publishers across the planet.”
Many readers will simply click away when encountering a paywall, he noted. And publishers “vastly” prefer to sign up full-time subscribers, which bring far more in ad revenue than the 20 cents or so from the sale of a single article.
Several people posting on Twitter raised other objections. The per-article approach, they said, could encourage a flourishing of “click bait,” it might favor big publishers over small ones, and it is unclear that authors — not just news groups — would see any profits.
But some on Twitter reacted positively.
“Great idea,” tweeted user Greg Autry. “As a frequent author in publications like Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra I’m often frustrated when my work ends up behind a paywall that my followers aren’t willing to subscribe to. This is the right solution.”
And Carlos Gil, author of a book on marketing, tweeted: “Finally, a pay-per-view for news that won’t make you feel like you’re buying an overpriced stadium beer. Get your articles à la carte and keep your wallet happy.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status
Media
Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status
Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities
Media
Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
  • Qaied Al-Majd’s contest with rival influencer Youssef attracted 950k followers
  • Reactions from social media users varied, with some celebrating and others slamming the win
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A video of Saudi TikTok influencer Qaied Al-Majd went viral on Thursday after he completed one of the social media platform’s biggest challenges, winning SR4 million ($1.1 million) within minutes.

A TikTok LIVE battle between Al-Majd and Pakistani influencer Youssef on Wednesday generated views from over 950,000 followers, who paid the sum as they cheered for the streamers, Al-Arabiya reported.

Users, who said the battle lasted five minutes, speculated that the platform would receive the lion’s share of the prize money, which is almost SR2.6 million, leaving Al-Majd with SR700,000.

Youssef, who was competing with Al-Majd, is likely to receive SR500,000.

TikTok LIVE battles are real-time competitions in which streamers challenge each other, and the winner is decided by followers, who, while watching the battle, send virtual coins that winners can exchange for money.

The hefty sums won by the two TikTokers were viewed differently by social media users, with some celebrating the event, while others condemned it.

Noura Al-Tamimi expressed her pride in a tweet, saying: “Our son has smashed it. Well deserved.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “May you joyfully dance tomorrow and every day. Only happiness suits this face.”

However, Abdulrahman Al-Thuwaibi was dismayed, writing: “(Foolish) followers remain and expand, and these are the most important element in the system as they were the ones who made those (influencers) famous. Things then developed and (followers) started paying (influencers) to support them — you never know, they could hire them in the future.”

Another social media user, Dr. Waleed Al-Zamel, believed society was failing its youth. He wrote in a tweet: “Society does not understand the needs of the youth in order to respond to them, but rather it is in conflict with them. Blaming the youth alone will not be enough. What could make a difference is to understand the language of the youth and how they think. Then we try to harness their energies to serve the country.”

Arab News couldn’t independently verify the accuracy of what has been shared on social media, and TikTok has not replied to attempts to get further clarification.

Topics: TikTok TikTok LIVE

Related

Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking
Media
Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking
Special As the Arab world watches on, is the clock ticking for TikTok? photos
Media
As the Arab world watches on, is the clock ticking for TikTok?

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan
  • Yousra Elbagir’s relative was among people evacuated from Sudan to Jeddah
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sky News Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir unexpectedly found her uncle among crowds of Sudan evacuees arriving in Jeddah.

Video footage shared by Sky showed Elbagir spotting her relative during live coverage at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah. He was standing among others who had been evacuated from the war-torn country.

Elbagir was looking for one more person to interview when she exclaimed: “Oh my God, that is my uncle.”

She hurried to the man, whose name is Mohsin, and they embraced as he held the Saudi flag.

Mohsin said he had left Sudan on Wednesday but was too tired to speak on camera when requested to by Elbagir.

Saudi ship Amana transported 1,687 people from Port Sudan to King Faisal Naval Base on Wednesday, said the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

The total number of people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan has reached 2,351, of whom 119 are Saudi citizens with the remainder of the total made up of 67 nationalities.

Topics: Sudan Sudan clashes

Related

Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Sudan in Saudi operations
Saudi Arabia
Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Sudan in Saudi operations
Refugees wait to cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Some 16,000 people cross border from Sudan into Egypt

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA
  • Organizations joined forces to bring esports and broadcast TV together
  • Collaboration is expected to capitalize on region’s fast-growing market, expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, the world’s premiere e-sports competition for university students, and streaming platform Shahid announced on Thursday their latest collaboration to unite e-sports and broadcast TV.

The two organizations unveiled their new partnership that combines the two popular entertainment areas to offer an enhanced experience for young users of both platforms.

Mario Perez, CEO of MENATech, the AUE project host in the region, highlighted how the new partnership has the potential to benefit both industries.

“E-sports and streaming platforms are growing significantly in the MENA region, thanks to an increasingly young population and an increasingly virtual world. Due to this, this partnership empowers two ecosystems with great potential,” he commented.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, pointed out how the collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, the government’s vision to establish the country as the world’s foremost gaming hub by 2030.

She explained how the strategy is a demonstration of the Kingdom’s government’s willingness to back the sector, and that “through collaborations of this kind, we are confident that we can help contribute to the ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make Saudi Arabia a global center for gaming and esports by 2030.

“This collaboration is a positive step forward for both Shahid and Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports; we cannot wait to see what the future holds for esports in the GCC and MENA region,” she added.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports is a worldwide collegiate league developed by Amazon, GGTech, and NUEL that runs leagues for university students in 16 countries spanning Europe, Latin and North America, and the Middle East.

The organization said since its launch in Saudi Arabia, it has had a huge growth in the number of players and teams, participating universities, and organizing competitions and events, making it one of the leading players in the esports field in the region.

Thanks to the numerous e-sports events held in the country, Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector has grown at a fast rate.

With a population of almost 40 million in the Kingdom, with more than half under the age of 25, gaming revenues have also been on the rise.

Along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region’s esports revenue is expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025.

Topics: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Shahid gaming and esports industry

Related

Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 

Latest updates

Israeli strikes hit Aleppo airport, killing 1 soldier: Syria
Israeli F-15 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023
Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023
Egypt’s plan to revive Holy Family Path set to boost tourism
Egypt’s plan to revive Holy Family Path set to boost tourism
Makkah digital artist showcases Saudi Arabia
Makkah digital artist showcases Saudi Arabia
Specter of instability haunts violence-torn Sudan’s fragile neighbors
Specter of instability haunts violence-torn Sudan’s fragile neighbors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.