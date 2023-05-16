Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco

She then visited Marrakech, the fourth-largest city in Morocco that lies near the foothills of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains. She went on an evening stroll to the lively Djemaa El-Fna square.
This vibrant square is home to acrobats, storytellers, water sellers, dancers and musicians who put on lively shows for visitors.
Aden then embarked on an adventure in Agafay desert, just a few minutes away from the beautiful and lively city of Marrakech.
From the edge of the Wad N’Fiss river to the vast plains of Haouz, and through the foothills of the Atlas toward Amizmiz, the Agafay desert spans several hundred hectares, offering a breathtaking display of rocky lunar-like landscapes, canyons, plains and stony hillocks.
Aden is noted for being the first woman to wear hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she was a semifinalist. Following her participation in the pageant, Aden received national attention and was signed to IMG Models.
“As I delve into the intangible aspects of history, I am confronted with the challenge of scarce reliable archival sources,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “This challenge is especially evident in the context of Arab history, where much remains shrouded in ambiguity, allowing for a broad range of interpretations and augmentations.”
“In my meticulous study of the Zanj Rebellion of 869 AD in southern Iraq, particularly in the city of Basra, I find a captivating example that exemplifies these themes,” he added.
Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
Festival’s 2nd edition more international in scope, vision, focusing on work by Arab, global photographers on key issues
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DOHA: Inside Doha’s spacious M7 building, Qatar’s growing hub for innovation and design, is an exhibition featuring numerous photographic works portraying South Asian migrant workers dressed in a variety of outfits as part of the Doha Fashion Fridays display, captured since 2017 on Instagram by artists Khalid Albaih and Aparna Jayakumar.
The photos — shot on Fridays, their day off — use fashion as a lens to reflect on the unique characters and personal histories of the men.
Doha Fashion Fridays is part of the second edition of the biennial Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar, which first launched in 2021, and runs this year until May 20. The festival, organized by Qatar Museums as part of the year-round national cultural movement Qatar Creates, features photography from the Gulf, wider Middle East, and beyond across several sites and exhibitions.
The “A Chance to Breathe” exhibition features haunting images taken by three Rohingya refugees, Azimul Hasson, Dil Kayas, and Omal Khair. The works on view capture their personal experiences inside Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the largest refugee camp in the world.
Of note is the exhibition “I Am the Traveler and Also the Road,” named after a line taken from “A Ryme for the Odes (Mu’allaqat)” by the late Palestinian poet and author Mahmoud Darwish.
It takes place inside a separate venue at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and features works by the 2021 and 2022 recipients of Tasweer’s Sheikh Saoud Al-Thani Project Award grants.
Staged under the artistic direction of curator Charlotte Cotton, the exhibition presents the poignant works by Tasweer’s 12 grant winners: Qatari Fatema bint Ahmad Al-Doha, Mouneb Nassar from Syria, Samar Sayed Baiomy from Egypt, Yemeni Hayat Al-Sharif, Shaima Al-Tamimi, Sudanese Salih Basheer, Mohammed Elshamy, Emirati Reem Falaknaz, Palestinian Rula Halawani, Mona Hassan, Fethi Sahraoui from Algeria, and Abdo Shanan.
Through their works, the photographers explore stories of their country and society and the world around them during intense moments of change.
Cotton said the images on show reflected the urgency to better understand personal and collective lived experiences to enhance understanding between different cultures.
“These photographers really capture a certain moment and … are telling specific stories about the region through their practice. The images on view are edgy and groundbreaking and they encourage dialogue about challenging subjects,” she added.
Powerful examples are Al-Doha’s shots of women from the ethnic Kalashi Pakistani tribes that she shot in Pakistan. Her documentary photography focuses on vanishing cultures, remote tribes, minorities, and indigenous peoples.
In her artist’s statement, Al-Doha said: “I photograph an ancient tribe in Pakistan – an ethnic minority and a disappearing culture. The Kalash people consist of just 4,000 members and I want to honor and memorialize the Kalashi rituals and traditions that are vanishing.”
Syrian photographer Nassar captured daily life in Syria over the last 10 years of war.
In his artist’s statement, he said: “Life in war has its own meaning. Everything that was normal, now disappears. Every day, bombs fall, people die, and buildings are destroyed. The reality of war cannot be denied, yet there are people who face the bitterness of this terrible war with their determination, their hope, and their desire to live.”
Additionally, the festival has also reactivated two commissioned installations championing Qatar’s heritage that were first presented in 2021 but not widely seen due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
“And Thereafter” at Al-Koot Fort on the edge of Souq Waqif in Doha features an immersive installation by artist Hadeer Omar in collaboration with Sonic Jeel, an art collective that explores hybrid-media.
Meanwhile, “My Mother Lulwa’s House” features work by Qatari artist Mashael Al-Hejazi inside Majlis Barahat Al-Jufairi. Her works reflect the personal and collective memories of the Al-Baraha community in which she grew up.
Michelin Guide Dubai unveils 3 Bib Gourmand restaurants for its 2023 selection
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Michelin Guide on Tuesday revealed the new Bib Gourmand restaurants for the 2023 Dubai guide: 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara.
The Bib Gourmand puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price. Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering quality and value cooking.
The owner of 21 Grams calls her simply styled but warm neighborhood space an “urban Balkan bistro.” As such, the dishes are made for sharing and the influences come from all over the region, from Eastern Europe down to Greece and Turkey.
3Fils has an open kitchen, a pared-back interior and a laid-back vibe. The restaurant overlooks the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. Their strapline is “making complex simple” and the Asian small plates deliver fresh, vibrant flavours with a strong nod to Japan.
Aamara, by Trèsind group, covers everything from the Mediterranean to Eastern Asia. Dishes are designed for sharing and must-haves include butterfly prawn with muhammara, and the Aamara finger salad with lettuce cream.
The full Michelin Guide Dubai 2023 list will be unveiled on May 23.
Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Premiere of the Saudi-backed Louis XV period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’ with Johnny Depp to get underway
This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News and AP
CANNES, France: The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp, which was backed by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival.
This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days. It’s unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub.
Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the French Riviera festival.
But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on, regardless. Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson.
The festivities Tuesday will include an opening ceremony where Michael Douglas is to receive an honorary Palme d’Or. (Later, one will also be dished out to “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford). The jury that will decide the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, will also be introduced.
This year, the jury is led by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner who last year won for the social satire “The Triangle of Sadness.” The rest of the jury includes Brie Larson, Paul Dano, French director Julia Ducournau, Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron, Afghan director Atiq Rahimi, French actor Denis Ménochet, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Tourzani and a Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni.
“Jeanne du Barry,” directed by and co-starring the French actor-director Maïwenn, co-stars Depp as Louis XV and will open the festival.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival provided post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama.
Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV.
In a previously released statement, the festival said backing Jeanne du Barry was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”
‘Between Two Moons’: A story of Arab American New Yorkers
Updated 16 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Tucked away in Brooklyn, New York, sits the Arab neighborhood of Bay Ridge, where between the Egyptian meat shop, Libyan café, and apartment buildings live Arab immigrants and first generation Arab Americans in 2023's “Between Two Moons” by award-winning author Aisha Abdel Gawad. Twin sisters Amira and Lina, and their older brother Sami, navigate life in their southwest corner of New York among their Egyptian American parents, the Arab Cultural Center, and their neighbors in a coming-of-age novel, knee-deep in post-9/11 hate crimes, extreme police oversight and the mystifying journey into adulthood.
On the first day of Ramadan, just days before Amira and Lina Emam are about to graduate from Fort Hamilton High School, Abu Jamal’s café is raided. Despite the summer heat and 15-hour fasts ahead of them, Amira and her father Kareem watch from the fire escape as the police take away boxes and shisha pipes. They know he’s destined for an undisclosed location indefinitely. Down the street, Imam Ghozzi, the 80-some year-old custodian of the Islamic Center of Bay Ridge sweeps the sidewalk as if nothing is happening.
Amira and Lina’s brother Sami has been incarcerated since they were eleven years old and the girls teeter between hope and uncertainty when he comes home.
Between protests, prayers, Ramadan meals and pushing boundaries, Amira and Lina embark on a life that rotates around their apartment, to their father’s butcher shop, watching their brother and discovering themselves.
In an incredibly rich and vibrant story of first-generation Arab American teenagers coming into their own and holding onto their heritage, Gawad eases readers into life in Bay Ridge where people embrace their multi-faceted identities. Amira, Lina and Sami must discover where they fit in the context of New York as well as how to serve as the bridges between their Arab and American selves and the harassment, freedom, bouts of joy and pain that come with the territory. Gawad highlights the delicate balance needed to forge new and unique paths forward while the siblings keep each part of their identity alive and thriving.