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Ivory Coast land clashes leave seven dead

Ivory Coast land clashes leave seven dead
Seven people were killed last week in a land dispute between communities in the southeast of the Ivory Coast, a prosecutor said. (X/@nmi_media)
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Updated 13 August 2026 17:29
AFP
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Ivory Coast land clashes leave seven dead

Ivory Coast land clashes leave seven dead
  • One person was still missing after the clashes on August 4
  • Land disputes are common in the west African country and sometimes lead to deadly violence
Updated 13 August 2026 17:29
AFP
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ABIDJAN: Seven people were killed last week in a land dispute between communities in the southeast of the Ivory Coast, a prosecutor said.
“A dispute between members of different communities living in the village of Kossandji escalated into violent clashes, leaving seven people dead and several injured,” prosecutor Naffissiatou Counta said in a statement.
She said one person was still missing after the clashes on August 4, in which “major material damage” was also done.
Land disputes are common in the west African country and sometimes lead to deadly violence.
Eighteen people have been since charged with offenses including “murder, disturbing public order, unlawful possession of firearms” and “assault causing bodily harm,” the prosecutor said.
The country’s official Ivorian Press Agency reported last week that the tensions in Kossandji had arisen from a family dispute over land.

Topics: Ivory Coast clashes

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