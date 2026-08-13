KSA’s culinary heritage showcased at Buraidah carnival

BURAIDAH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission is participating in the Buraidah International Dates Carnival by showcasing its publications, including the book “Buraidah,” as part of efforts to introduce the Kingdom’s culinary heritage and highlight its connection to local products.

Listed by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest date festival, the Buraidah carnival is a major economic and agricultural event in the date sector. It features more than 30 varieties of dates along with date-derived products, including date molasses, a traditional ingredient in Saudi culinary arts.

The book “Buraidah” documents the journey of a traveler who spent five days in the city, discovering its people, landmarks, dining traditions and customs.

It explores aspects of the city’s history and cultural and economic heritage through visits to palm farms, the Dates Carnival, Al-Oqilat Heritage Museum, and several heritage sites.

It also explores family and culinary businesses and documents various Buraidah dishes and their recipes, including Saudi coffee, kleija and maamoul.

The participation aims to highlight the commission’s efforts to document Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage and showcase Buraidah’s status as the first Gulf city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in gastronomy, reflecting the growing presence of Saudi food culture both locally and internationally.