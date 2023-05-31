You are here

  • Home
  • Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice were spotted wearing dazzling catsuits by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi in the new music video for “Karma.”  (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtdvq

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice were spotted wearing dazzling catsuits by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi in the new music video for “Karma.”  

While Swift is seen in an embellished white-and-silver creation, Ice Spice sparkled in a skin-toned, form-fitting piece.  

Swift was also seen wearing a look by Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta in the music video.  

The handmade gown, part of their Between Light and Sea Couture 2023 Collection, features antique silver sequins on silk georgette, adorned with ombre, silver and gold leaves on the shoulders, long cape, skirt and cape.   

The new music video had its world premiere during the second night of Swift’s “Eras Tour” show in New Jersey. Ice Spice also made a surprise appearance during the concert.    

Topics: Taylor Swift Ice Spice Yousef Al-Jasmi

What We Are Reading Today: Before the Coffee Gets Cold

What We Are Reading Today: Before the Coffee Gets Cold
Updated 30 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

What We Are Reading Today: Before the Coffee Gets Cold

What We Are Reading Today: Before the Coffee Gets Cold
Updated 30 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” published in 2015, is a time travel-themed novel written by famous Japanese playwright Toshikazu Kawaguchi and translated to English by Geoffrey Trousselot.

In the novel, four women wish to travel back in time for various reasons, whether to confront the man who left them, to receive a letter from a husband suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, to visit a loved one for the last time, or to see a daughter they were never able to meet.

A cafe located in a small back alley in Tokyo not only serves coffee to its customers but also offers a one-of-a-kind experience: a chance to go back in time.

The journey to the past, however, isn’t so easy. One must follow a set of rules to journey safely: The time traveler must sit in a particular seat, not leave the cafe, and return to the present before the coffee gets cold.

Each chapter in the novel is dedicated to a particular customer at the cafe, but the different customers also make appearances in each other’s stories throughout, and they support one another in their journeys.

The customers’ stories are rooted in difficult circumstances and filled with grief and misfortune, but while the cafe doesn’t offer the much sought-after second chance in life, it does provide something equally significant: closure.

The cafe’s customers confront and make amends for their losses, even though they are aware they won’t be able to change anything once the coffee gets cold and they return to the present.

“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” is a sad, sweet, yet hopeful novel. Kawaguchi conveys a powerful message through the stories of the four characters, emphasizing that while the past is unchangeable, the future is always within reach.

The book is the first part of a series, followed by three other books titled: “Tales from the Cafe” (2021), “Before Your Memory Fades” (2022), and “Before We Say Goodbye” (2023).

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tricks of the Light’ by Jonathan Crary
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tricks of the Light’ by Jonathan Crary
What We Are Reading Today: Running Out
books
What We Are Reading Today: Running Out

Diriyah Company collaborates with Saudi fashion label Ramzen

Diriyah Company has partnered with fashion house Ramzen. (Supplied)
Diriyah Company has partnered with fashion house Ramzen. (Supplied)
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Diriyah Company collaborates with Saudi fashion label Ramzen

Diriyah Company has partnered with fashion house Ramzen. (Supplied)
  • Saudi fashion house Ramzen will create and present a collection of exclusive evening wear for men and women inspired by Diriyah
  • Jerry Inzerillo: This symbolizes our dedication to showcasing the multifaceted cultural heritage of the Kingdom, while also fostering the growth of the fashion industry in Diriyah
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With an aim to promote local talent and foster creativity in Saudi Arabia, the Diriyah Company has announced a partnership with renowned international Saudi designer Abdulrahman Al-Romaizan, the founder of Ramzen.

Through this alliance, Saudi fashion house Ramzen will create and present a collection of exclusive evening wear for men and women inspired by Diriyah, The City of Earth.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company said that he was delighted to team up with Ramzen and its talented founder, whose unique vision aligns with their commitment to nurturing Saudi Arabia’s creative landscape.

“This symbolizes our dedication to showcasing the multifaceted cultural heritage of the Kingdom, while also fostering the growth of the fashion industry in Diriyah," he added.

Ready-to-wear fashions, inspired by the pieces presented, will be available as a capsule collection following the show.

Al-Romaizan, who is acclaimed for pushing the boundaries of Saudi fashion, said that working with Diriyah Company would help him showcase designs in a city with such historical significance while also embracing modernity and innovation.

“Together, we aim to celebrate the intersection of tradition and contemporary fashion, leaving an indelible mark on Saudi Arabia's cultural tapestry," he said.

Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector is growing and this partnership will strengthen the country's position as a fashion hub. Through the art and fashion show at the beginning of October, both look forward to captivating audiences with a breathtaking display of creativity and elegance.

Diriyah has a rich cultural heritage that intertwines with innovation and modernity. The city has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made it his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center.

Topics: Diriyah Company Ramzen Jerry Inzerillo Abdulrahman Al-Romaizan

Related

Fairmont Riyadh unveils Al-Mishraf Ramadan Tent by Ramzen
Corporate News
Fairmont Riyadh unveils Al-Mishraf Ramadan Tent by Ramzen
Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan
Lifestyle
Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan

Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding

Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding

Arab singers perform at free concert ahead of royal Jordanian wedding
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Popular singers from the Arab world took to the stage on Monday night at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan ahead of the highly anticipated royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi Arabian citizen Rajwa Al-Saif, set to take place on Thursday.

Among the performers were Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama, Jordanian singers Diana Karazon and Zain Awad, Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad and Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamer Hosny (@tamerhosny)

Midway through his set, Hosny took his performance offstage and walked while singing towards the stands. With call and response, he encouraged the crowd to sing along. “For his excellency the beloved crown prince let’s hear a huge round of applause,” Hosny said while surrounded by a roving entourage in the stadium.

“It is an honor to open this legendary celebration with the precious people of Jordan on the occasion of the wedding of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan and Miss Rachouh Al-Saif,” Hosny posted on Instagram after the show.

“I am happy and very proud that a day has come where I can play a part, even a small part, in placing the Egyptian flag, with love (in union), with a great nation such as Jordan, as a symbol of love between two countries for a great official occasion such as this.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ragheb Alama (@raghebalama)

Alama also shared a post on his Instagram, dedicating a song to the young couple.

“From my heart, I dedicate this song to the honourable royal Hashemite family and to the beloved Jordanian and Saudi people,” he wrote. “And wishing the joys in your homes to continue to flourish.”

It was revealed earlier this month that the religious ceremony of the June 1 wedding will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, while the reception, to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family, will be held at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding

Jessica Kahawaty, Yusra Mardini attend fashion show in Italy

Jessica Kahawaty, Yusra Mardini attend fashion show in Italy
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Jessica Kahawaty, Yusra Mardini attend fashion show in Italy

Jessica Kahawaty, Yusra Mardini attend fashion show in Italy
  • Italian and German firms launch collection in Portofino
  • Colorful dresses, blouses, bandanas, scarves showcased
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Australian Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty and Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini met up in Italy this week for an event showcasing a collaboration between Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana and German e-commerce luxury fashion company Mytheresa.

The two brands launched a new collection in Portofino. “The collection is a tribute to a long-standing love and adoration for the town’s exquisitely vivid colors and heart-stopping landscapes. The perfect backdrop to experience the Italian atmosphere,” Mytheresa said in a YouTube video of the event, held under the patronage of the town’s municipality.

The new colorful designs, that pay homage to the Italian Riviera, were unveiled in the town’s Piazzetta and guests, including Kahawaty and Mardini, were invited to a private dinner with views of the scenic harbor.

The collection features patterned dresses, colorful blouses, printed sets, striped bandanas and more.

“Yesterday, I lived my wildest Italian dream. I’m speechless at the spectacle that was created in the heart of Portofino. It felt like family came together to celebrate. Thank you @dolcegabbana and @mytheresa.com for having me in Portofino with you,” Kahawaty wrote on Instagram sharing videos and pictures from the event.

Mardini shared a series of pictures that included of her in a black sequined dress and printed scarf, a set of venue shots and a cheerful photograph with Kahawaty.

“Thank you for a special night,” she captioned her post in Italian.

Kahawaty has been enjoying her time in Italy. Last week, the actress and humanitarian attended French luxury label Louis Vuitton’s cruise show on the Italian island Isola Bella. She wore a green embroidered mini dress to the event.

She told her 1.3 million fans on Instagram that 2023 marks her 10th year working with the brand.

Meanwhile, in April, Mardini made TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world.

She and her sister Sarah’s journey as war refugees, swimming for three hours to the Greek island of Lesbos, to becoming Olympic athletes has been chronicled in the BAFTA-nominated film “The Swimmers.”

Topics: Jessica Kahawaty Yusra Mardini Dolce & Gabbana

Cultural Skills Competition winners honored by Saudi ministers

Cultural Skills Competition winners honored by Saudi ministers
Updated 29 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Cultural Skills Competition winners honored by Saudi ministers

Cultural Skills Competition winners honored by Saudi ministers
  • Education minister lauds Saudi leadership’s belief in building human capabilities
  • Competition was held with the aim of discovering creative students in various cultural fields
Updated 29 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan recently presented awards to the winners of the Cultural Skills Competition for school students.

The ceremony, that honored victors in the contest’s six categories, was held at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, on Sunday.

The national competition, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, was launched by the two ministries, and included male and female students from primary grades four, five, and six, and secondary and intermediary stages.

Congratulating winners in the heritage, theater, music, visual arts, literature, and film classes, Al-Benyan said that the competition’s cultural courses aimed to encourage creativity and enterprise among school students.

And he praised the renaissance and successes witnessed through Saudi Vision 2030, attributing them to the country’s leaders, “who believe in the importance of building human capabilities, and harnessing all capabilities and resources to prepare future generations.”

Speaking on behalf of Prince Badr, Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez said: “Thanks to the support of King Salman, and the empowerment by our inspiring role model Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we stand today to witness outputs that deserve celebration and appreciation, which are the fruit of joint national efforts aiming at discovering talents that will take our culture and creativity to promising horizons in the near future.”

During the awards ceremony, a video presentation showed the journey of the students during different stages of the competition, which attracted more than 247,000 participants.

The winners of the six categories each received SR100,000 ($27,000), while the second- and third-place winners got SR75,000 and SR50,000, respectively.

The competition was held with the aim of discovering creative students in various cultural fields, empowering them, and developing their skills.

Its six categories take in visual arts, such as plastic and digital arts, Arabic calligraphy, literature including manga and short stories, heritage taking in traditional and folk performing arts, music and singing, short films, and theater.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture Saudi Ministry of Education (MOE) Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

Cultural Skills Competition to honor top Saudi students
Saudi Arabia
Cultural Skills Competition to honor top Saudi students
Special Clockwise from left: Aalya Albeeshi, a Qimam fellow; members of the fellowship program, which has seen tremendous growth, receiving 13,000 applicants in its first year; King Saud University. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
A mentorship program aims to help top Saudi students fulfil their true potential

Latest updates

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice sparkle in Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuits 
UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress
UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress
Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights
Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights
UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says
UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says
‘We want to be free’: Filipinos demand right to divorce
‘We want to be free’: Filipinos demand right to divorce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.