You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars

Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars

A report from Statista Consumer Insights on 2022 spending habits found that Lebanese spent the most on cigars per capita in the world at $36.70. (AFP/File Photo)
A report from Statista Consumer Insights on 2022 spending habits found that Lebanese spent the most on cigars per capita in the world at $36.70. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwm89

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars

Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars
  • Fellow Arabs in Qatar were third-biggest spenders at $27.40
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Their country’s economy may be collapsing around them, but the Lebanese are still the people most likely to treat themselves to a cigar or two, according to recently released statistics.

A report from Statista Consumer Insights on 2022 spending habits found that Lebanese spent the most on cigars per capita in the world at $36.70, over a dollar more than those living in the US.

Their fellow Arabs in Qatar were the third-biggest spenders at $27.40, while Bahrainis came in eighth with a $12.40 spend per capita.

European nations Luxembourg, Iceland, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands and Finland rounded out the rest of the top 10.

According to Tobacco Atlas figures, Lebanon has the highest rate of smoking in the Middle East.

In 2022, the Lebanese smoked 1,955 cigarettes per person, according to its report. This was compared with 1,849 in Kuwait and 1,764 in Libya.

At the other end of the scale, in Saudi Arabia the figure was 485, in the UAE 438, and in Yemen 214.

In a bid to tackle rampant tobacco use, the Lebanese parliament passed a law in August 2011 banning smoking in all enclosed public spaces.

This included government buildings, airports, schools, modes of public transport, shopping malls, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

It also made health warnings on tobacco product packages mandatory, and banned all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

Topics: smoking Lebanon cigars

Related

Saudi Arabia warns firms over cigarette quality
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia warns firms over cigarette quality
Cuban cigars hit record sales thanks to increasing Chinese demand
Business & Economy
Cuban cigars hit record sales thanks to increasing Chinese demand

Face of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun newly reconstructed

Face of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun newly reconstructed
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

Face of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun newly reconstructed

Face of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun newly reconstructed
  • ‘More like a young student than politician,’ says study co-author
  • ‘Amazingly close’ to one done by a French team a few years ago
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The face of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun has been newly reconstructed, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The scientists who conducted the reconstruction and study published the results in the Italian Journal of Anatomy and Embryology.

“Looking at him, we see more of a young student than a politician full of responsibilities, which makes the historical figure even more interesting,” co-author Cicero Moraes told MailOnline, as reported by The Independent.

“Faced with the studies we have developed with data from living people, comparing projections with actual measurements, we are confident that there is good compatibility with the real face,” Moraes added.

Egyptologist and archaeologist Michael Habicht of Australia’s Flinders University said the new reconstruction was “amazingly close” to one done by a French team a few years ago.

“It also corresponds with the ancient depictions of Tutankhamun, especially with the head on the lotus flower from his tomb treasure,” Habicht told The Independent.

Various facial reconstructions have been attempted throughout the years, with the first in 1983 by forensic artist Betty Pat Gatliff, who built a mould using a plaster skull constructed from radiographs.

During his lifetime, Tutankhamun was worshiped as a deity, ascending to the throne at the age of nine. He died when he was just 19 and is renowned for the abundance of wealth discovered inside his tomb.

To date, his tomb is the only one that has been discovered totally intact, and its discovery is regarded as one of the most significant archaeological finds in history.

New evidence in 2022 suggested that the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb stole treasure from it.

Topics: King Tutankhamun

Related

Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits King Tutankhamun’s tomb
Art & Culture
Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits King Tutankhamun’s tomb
Egypt breaks record with largest coffee cup mosaic of Tutankhamun’s death mask
Lifestyle
Egypt breaks record with largest coffee cup mosaic of Tutankhamun’s death mask

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US
Updated 31 May 2023
AP

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US
  • The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the US Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites
  • Little Amal was created by the Handspring Puppet Company of South Africa, who made the award-winning puppets for the hit show “War Horse”
Updated 31 May 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Little Amal, a 12-foot (3.7-meter) puppet of a Syrian refugee, will journey across the United States this fall, visiting key places in America’s history to raise awareness about immigration and migration.
The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the US Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek which starts in Boston on Sept. 7 and ends Nov. 5 along the US-Mexico border.
“There is something in the act of welcoming a stranger which redefines you,” says Amir Nizar Zuabi, the artistic director. “I think that’s part of what we’re trying to create when walking into places that have a beautiful, complicated, defining history.”
Stops are also planned for Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis, New Orleans, the Texas cities of Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso, as well as the California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.
“Obviously there’s a lot of specific points in our American history that we felt that we needed to address and that’s the reason why we’re starting in Boston,” says Enrico Dau Yang Wey, lead puppeteer and co-associate artistic director. “The reason why we’re finishing in San Diego is that there’s just such a thin line between the United States and Mexico.”
Little Amal demands empathy, the puppet of a vulnerable, naive girl who is in a strange place after surviving a long ordeal alone.
“She’s just a symbol of millions of children,” says Zuabi. “Just having a community breathe together and walk with Amal for a stretch in the streets becomes a very, very meaningful act.”
Organizers are reaching out to community artists and leaders at each of the 35 stops — including places revered in Civil Rights Movement history like Selma, Alabama, and recent scenes of gun violence like Uvalde, Texas — to create more than 100 special events anchored by each place visited.
“We work very closely with our local partners and try and understand what is the story they’re trying to tell and try to co-create an event that resonates in this place to this community,” says Zuabi. “I think that’s part of why this project becomes so emotional for many people.”
Little Amal was created by the Handspring Puppet Company of South Africa, who made the award-winning puppets for the hit show “War Horse.” She requires four puppeteers at each visit, three to move her head and limbs and one to collect items people give her. A total of nine puppeteers will make the coast-to-coast trek with Little Amal.
“A lot of the ways we think about refugees, about immigrants, about migration, are formed and informed in American,” says Zuabi. “In a way, that’s a discussion we want to join and learn and listen.”
Last year, the puppet made a 17-day circuit through every corner of New York City, including joining a reading of the book “Julián Is a Mermaid” at the Brooklyn Public Library and a drum circle in Harlem. This June, she will be in Toronto.
The puppet completed a 5,000-mile (8,050-kilometer) trek across Europe in 2021, from the Syrian-Turkish border to northwest England, traveling through 12 countries — including greeting refugees from Ukraine at a Polish train station and stopping at refugee camps in Greece — and meeting with Pope Francis.
Wey describes Little Amal as a “miraculous thing that pulls people together suddenly” to create a “collective sense of empathy and a collective sense of awe.”
“Every time it’s different and every time you learn a little bit more. It’s one of those things where we learn on the job,” he adds. “I have to get a new pair of walking boots.”

Topics: US Little Amal Puppet Syrian refugee

Related

Meet Little Amal: A puppet celebrating New York City’s roots
Offbeat
Meet Little Amal: A puppet celebrating New York City’s roots
Little Amal — a giant puppet’s long walk for refugee children
Lifestyle
Little Amal — a giant puppet’s long walk for refugee children

Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights

Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights
Updated 31 May 2023
AP

Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights

Air New Zealand asks passengers to weigh in before their flights
  • Month-long survey for pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff
  • Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier
Updated 31 May 2023
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights.
Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a month-long survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.
But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. There will be no visible display anywhere, the airline promised, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff.
“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” said Alastair James, a load control improvement specialist for the airline, in a statement. “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”
Indeed the numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.
Under the authority’s rules, airlines have various options to estimate passenger weight. One option is to periodically carry out surveys like Air New Zealand is doing to establish an average weight. Another option is to accept a standard weight set by the authority.
Currently, the authority’s designated weight for people 13 and over is 86 kilograms, which includes carry-on luggage. The authority last changed the average passenger weight in 2004, increasing it from 77 kilograms.
Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier. The latest national health survey put the adult obesity rate at 34 percent, up from 31 percent a year earlier. Childhood obesity rates increased to 13 percent, up from 10 percent a year earlier.
Customers on Air New Zealand domestic flights were asked to weigh in a couple of years ago.
James said there was nothing for passengers to fear by stepping on the scales.
“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” he said.
The airline said the survey began this week and will run through July 2.

Topics: Air New Zealand

Related

Air New Zealand cancels flights after “events” involving Rolls-Royce engines
Business & Economy
Air New Zealand cancels flights after “events” involving Rolls-Royce engines
New Zealand jet fuel rationing to run for days; disrupts air travel
World
New Zealand jet fuel rationing to run for days; disrupts air travel

Dubai to take part in June’s London Design Biennale

Dubai to take part in June’s London Design Biennale
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Dubai to take part in June’s London Design Biennale

Dubai to take part in June’s London Design Biennale
  • Bake bread, see an AI robot designing, weave a tapestry, get inside a space pod, visit a virtual garden
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai is set to take part in this year’s London Design Biennale, which is an interactive, musical and kinetic exhibition of creative innovation from across the globe, organizers have announced.

Dubai will feature a pavilion entitled “And Beyond,” in line with the theme for the fourth edition — “The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations” — from June 1 to 25.

Over 40 international exhibitors will showcase world-leading design, confronting global challenges and inspiring audiences with thought-provoking installations, organizers said.

 

 

“Bake bread, witness an AI Robot designing, weave a tapestry, get inside a space pod, find inner peace and visit a virtual garden,” according to a statement from the organizers.

Overseeing this year’s event is Nieuwe Instituut, the Dutch national museum and institute for architecture, design and digital culture, led by General and Artistic Director Aric Chen.

The theme of this year’s biennale aims to go “beyond borders and territories to enact new forms of international cooperation and participation through design.”

Launching this year, the Eureka exhibition will share design-led innovation from leading research centers featuring cross-disciplinary invention and creativity, involving academics, leaders and problem solvers.

“The London Design Biennale provides a wide space for constructive dialogue, anticipating the future of design, encouraging the exchange of experiences, and showcasing best practices in the creative sector, which Dubai attributes special importance to and works to enhance and push towards its growth and prosperity,” Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, said.

“This global event contributes to enhancing the competitiveness and strength of the design sector in Dubai and elevating it to new levels.

“Design is an essential element in creative expression, consolidating creativity, innovation, and sustainability. At Dubai Culture, we seek to highlight the emirate’s cultural identity on the global map through our participation in the exhibition,” she added.

Abdalla Almulla, founder of ‘MULA’ design studio, said: “‘And Beyond’ takes visitors on a creative journey from camel caravans to the Hope Probe via scenes inspired by my observations and experiences in Dubai, whose desert environment I rediscovered and prompted me to think about the nature of the challenges our ancestors faced and their ability to face harsh conditions and adapt to them.

He continued: “I juxtaposed their story with the remarkable success achieved by the Hope Probe, which is an example of human ambition and our infinite capabilities.”

Almulla stated that the installation aligns with the biennale’s theme, ‘The Global Game: ReMapping Collaborations,’ adding: “The design installation is based on the idea of collaboration and its role in encouraging creativity and innovation. It helps introduce different points of view, allowing us to reach various solutions that lead us to a better future.”

Topics: Dubai London Design Biennale

Related

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Lifestyle
Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Middle Eastern exhibits center stage at this year’s London Design Biennale
Fashion
Middle Eastern exhibits center stage at this year’s London Design Biennale

Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green due to fluorescein

Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green due to fluorescein
Updated 30 May 2023
AFP

Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green due to fluorescein

Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green due to fluorescein
  • The results “have not shown the presence of toxic elements in the samples analyzed,” the statement said, without specifying the origin of the substance
Updated 30 May 2023
AFP

ROME: The spectacular transformation of a stretch of Venice’s Grand Canal to fluorescent green was due to fluorescein, a non-toxic substance used for testing wastewater networks, local authorities said on Monday.
Residents noticed a stretch of Venice’s Grand Canal turned bright green Sunday, prompting police to investigate amid speculation it could be a stunt by environmentalists.

In this image released by the Italian firefighters, a firefighter on a boat looks at the arched Rialto Bridge along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP)

But analysis showed “the presence of fluorescein in samples taken,” said the the Regional Agency for Environmental Prevention and Protection of Veneto (Arpav).
The results “have not shown the presence of toxic elements in the samples analyzed,” the statement said, without specifying the origin of the substance.
The change in color noticed by residents raised eyebrows, with police looking into whether Sunday’s development could be a protest by climate change activists, according to local daily La Nuova Venezia.
It is not the first time the Grand Canal has turned green.
In 1968, Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu dyed the waters of Venice’s Grand Canal green with a fluorescent dye during the 34th Venice Biennale in a stunt to promote ecological awareness.
 

 

Topics: Venice’s Grand Canal Rome

Related

Light pollution threatens to darken the night sky in 20 years, scientists warn
Offbeat
Light pollution threatens to darken the night sky in 20 years, scientists warn
Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni shares image of Riyadh
Offbeat
Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni shares image of Riyadh

Latest updates

Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars
Lebanese crowned No.1 ‘puff-daddies’ as world’s biggest spenders on cigars
KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
Where We Are Going Today: Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh
Respite for oil market amid rate hike worries
Respite for oil market amid rate hike worries
Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement
Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.