Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine announces gains in "first results" of counterattack against Russia

Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on June 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on June 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • The Ukrainian advances follow the breach last week of the Kakhovka dam further west in Kherson region that unleashed floods and prompted rescues of residents from submerged areas
KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday its troops had made territorial advances on three villages in its southeast, the first liberated settlements it has reported since launching a counter-offensive this past week.
Kyiv’s forces posted unverified videos showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.
“We’re seeing the first results of the counter-offensive actions, localized results,” Valeryi Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine’s “Tavria” military sector, said on television.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar later said Ukrainian forces had “deoccupied” Makarivka, the next village to the south, and advanced between 300 and 1,500 meters in two directions on the southern front.
“No positions were lost on the directions where our forces are on the defensive,” Maliar added on Telegram.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that a Ukrainian military push was underway, but that it had failed to breach Russian defensive lines and taken heavy casualties.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, praised his troops in his nightly video address, but made no reference to the specific areas where the fighting was reported.
“Of course, I am thankful to our soldiers for this day,” Zelensky said, referring only to the two main sectors of the fighting in the east and the south.
“Each one of our combat brigades, each of our units.”
Zelensky on Saturday had given his strongest signal yet that Kyiv has launched its long-awaited counterattack to seize back land in the east and south, confirming that “counteroffensive and defensive operations” were taking place.
Kyiv officials have imposed a strict period of operational silence and urged Ukrainians not to disclose any information that could compromise the operation.

’KICKING THE ENEMY OUT’
With so little information out of Kyiv and scant independent reporting from the front lines, it has been almost impossible to assess the battlefield situation.
The video from Blahodatne showed Ukrainian troops inside a heavily damaged building as artillery rumbled in the distance.
“We’re kicking the enemy out from our native lands. It’s the warmest feeling there is. Ukraine is going to win, Ukraine above everything,” an unidentified soldier said in the video on Facebook.
Russia said at least twice this week that it had repelled attacks close by the nearby settlement of Velyka Novosilka.
The Ukrainian advances follow the breach last week of the Kakhovka dam further west in Kherson region that unleashed floods and prompted rescues of residents from submerged areas.
Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the breach.
The Ukrainian-appointed governor of Kherson region on Sunday said Russian forces had shelled three boats evacuating mainly elderly evacuees to safety, killing three and injuring 10.
Shershen later told a radio interviewer that Russian forces had blown up a smaller hydroelectric dam near the scene of the latest combats in an attempt to disrupt the Ukrainian advance.
“This led to the flooding of both banks of the Mokri Yaly River,” he told Ukrainian NV Radio. “This, however, does not affect our counter-offensive actions.”
The occupied southeast is seen as a likely priority for Kyiv’s forces that may aim to sever Russia’s land bridge to the annexed peninsula of Crimea and split Russian forces in half.
Makarikva is around 90 km (55.92 miles) northwest of the city of Mariupol, which lies on the Sea of Azov on the southern rim of the land bridge. Russia captured the major city last year after besieging and bombarding it for several weeks.
Russia has built vast fortifications across occupied territory to prepare for a Ukrainian counterattack using thousands of troops trained and equipped by the West.
Maliar also said Ukrainian forces were continuing assault operations in the east near the devastated city of Bakhmut and had advanced 250 meters near the adjacent Berkhivka Reservoir.
Russia said it captured the city of Bakhmut last month after the bloodiest battle of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, but Kyiv has said it has been regaining ground on the city’s flanks.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said separately that a motorized infantry brigade had advanced on the front line around the eastern city Avdiivka in recent days and captured a Russian position, but it provided no further details.

 

French town gathers at playground where young children were attacked

French town gathers at playground where young children were attacked
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

French town gathers at playground where young children were attacked

French town gathers at playground where young children were attacked
  • The children targeted were a 22-month-old Dutch girl, a 3-year-old British girl, and two 2-year-old French cousins, a boy and a girl
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

PARIS: Children, parents and grandparents joined a few thousand well-wishers on Sunday in a park in the French Alps town of Annecy to show solidarity and support for the victims of a playground stabbing attack that left four young children and two adults hospitalized with serious wounds,
The children represent “the poetry of life,’’ Annecy Mayor Francois Astorg told the crowd, calling on Annecy residents to “come together to build, instead of to hate.”
Astorg had called for a “citizens’ gathering’’ in the lakeside park where a man with a knife raced around stabbing people Thursday. City officials reopened the playground hours after the attack in an attempt to show the area was again safe.
People have heaped flowers, stuffed toys and messages of support on the playground’s padded surface in the days since. A pink heart-shaped balloon tied to a bench read, “For the children – LOVE.”

The children targeted were a 22-month-old Dutch girl, a 3-year-old British girl, and two 2-year-old French cousins, a boy and a girl. They received grave injuries and remain hospitalized, but their conditions improved to the point where their lives no longer were in danger, the regional prosecutor said Saturday.
One of the wounded adults, a Portuguese man who was knifed while trying to stop the attacker from fleeing, and then shot by police as they detained the suspect — also remains hospitalized.
Multiple bystanders sought to deter the assailant, including a French Catholic pilgrim named Henri who repeatedly swung at the attacker with his backpack, and has been dubbed “the hero with the backpack.”
The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent Swedish residency, was handed preliminary charges on Saturday of attempted murder and armed resistance. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect mentioned his own 3-year-old daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ during the attack, regional prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said.
Preliminary charges under French law mean magistrates have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing but are allowing more time for investigation before deciding whether to send a suspect to trial.
The stabbing suspect refused to talk to investigators, and was examined by a psychiatrist and other doctors who deemed him fit to face charges, the prosecutor said. She said that the motive remained unclear, but it didn’t appear to be terrorism-related. The suspect remains in custody pending further investigation.
At Sunday’s gathering, families described wanting to reclaim the site, a peaceful, shaded playground overlooking the Alpine lake. A Mexican artist duo unveiled a fresco to the victims.
Local authorities are providing psychological support to the victims and their families, as well as to traumatized witnesses. Among those in the park at the time was a group of high school students on an end-of-year field trip, some of whom reportedly helped call police and to protect younger children from the attacker.

 

Scottish ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon claims innocence after arrest

Scottish ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon claims innocence after arrest
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

Scottish ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon claims innocence after arrest

Scottish ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon claims innocence after arrest
  • Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating the finances of Scotland's pro-independence governing party
Updated 11 June 2023
AFP

GLASGOW: Scotland’s former leader Nicola Sturgeon insisted on Sunday that she had done nothing wrong after police arrested her as part of an investigation into the finances of the country’s ruling party.
Detectives quizzed the former leader for around seven hours as part of the “Operation Branchform” investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Scotland’s dominant political force.
She was later released pending further investigation, said Police Scotland.
“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offense is both a shock and deeply distressing,” Sturgeon wrote in a statement issued on Twitter after her release.
“I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country,” she added.
Given the ongoing investigation, there was a limit to what she could say, she said.
But she insisted: “Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”
A statement earlier Sunday from Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge.”
Her arrest is the third in the probe that has sent shockwaves through Scotland’s politics.
The brewing scandal has plunged the SNP into deep crisis and damaged its dream for an independent Scotland.
Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray reacted to the latest news by saying: “For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”
Meanwhile, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s fair to say that today’s events will have huge ramifications both for the SNP and the future of Scottish politics.”


Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested in April as part of the probe.
At the time, police raided the Glasgow home shared by the couple, erecting a crime-scene tent in the front garden, and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.
Murrell has long faced questions over the alleged diversion of £600,000 ($750,000) in SNP donations that were meant to support its drive for Scottish independence.
He also failed to declare a personal loan to the party of more than £100,000.
Party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested in April.
Sturgeon made her final appearance as First Minister in the Scottish Parliament in March.
After more than eight years at the helm, Sturgeon said in February that she lacked the “energy” to carry on and was stepping down.
But the police investigation into Murrell, whom she married in 2010, had been a cloud over her head.
Murrell resigned from his SNP leadership post in March after the party falsely denied to media that it had lost 30,000 members.
The disclosure came as the SNP held a bitter election to replace Sturgeon as party leader and Scotland’s first minister, eventually won by Humza Yousaf.
Yousaf denied that Sturgeon had quit knowing the police investigation was about to come perilously close to home.
“Nicola’s legacy stands on its own,” he said.
Following Murrell’s arrest, Yousaf said “clearly it’s not great, and I think the sooner we can get to a conclusion in this police investigation, the better.
“I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances,” he added.
Recent surveys show only around 45 percent of Scots back their nation leaving the UK — the same minority recorded in a 2014 referendum, which London insists settled the matter for a generation.

Pakistan's army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

Pakistan's army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Updated 11 June 2023
AP
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
  • Pakistan’s army says militants have attacked a security checkpoint in the country’s northwest
Updated 11 June 2023
AP

PESHAWAR: Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday.
Four militants were also wounded, the military said in a statement.
The overnight shootout early Saturday took place in the Miran Shah tribal area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
The Pakistani army carried out search operations to track down those responsible for the attack. They also seized a cache of ammunition found with the dead militants.
The military said it was “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.”
Although the army says it has cleared North Waziristan of militants, occasional attacks and shootouts continue, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, are regrouping in the area.
Though a separate group, the TTP remains a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, during the last weeks of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country after two decades of war.
The takeover emboldened the TTP. They unilaterally ended a cease-fire agreement with the Pakistani government last November and have since stepped up their attacks in the country, particularly against the army.

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission

Pakistani Hajj facilitators welcome pilgrims from Pakistan at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Pakistani Hajj facilitators welcome pilgrims from Pakistan at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2023

Pakistani women playing key roles in Hajj mission

Pakistani Hajj facilitators welcome pilgrims from Pakistan at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • 40 females among teams of experts helping pilgrims from South Asian country
Updated 11 June 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent more than 40 women to work as part of its Hajj mission in Saudi Arabia, many of them in leadership roles, a Religious Affairs Ministry official said on Saturday.

Saudi authorities have reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota, allowing 179,210 people to participate in this year’s pilgrimage, and removed the upper age limit of 65. About 80,000 of the pilgrims will perform Hajj under a government scheme, with the rest using private tours.

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Ministry said that more than 50,000 Pakistanis had arrived in the Kingdom since the government launched special flights on May 21.

“Currently, over 40 women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in the Hajj mission in Makkah and Madinah, and approximately 15 more are expected to arrive in the coming days,” Mohammed Umer Butt, a ministry spokesperson, told Arab News.

“These women are serving in various sections and some of them are even leading different departments,” he said, adding that some female doctors and paramedics were contributing to Pakistan’s Hajj medical mission.

Nadia Razzaq, the head of information technology in Makkah, said women were playing crucial roles within the Hajj mission.

“More than 40 women have already arrived in Saudi Arabia to fulfill various responsibilities across different sectors, such as food, accommodation and transportation,” she told Arab News.

“Women are making valuable contributions to every sector of the Hajj operations.”

Ayesha Ijaz, who is responsible for monitoring the Hajj mission in Makkah, said her role involved overseeing the arrangements made by private tour operators for pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“This includes addressing their issues and ensuring the provision of the facilities promised to them in Makkah, Madinah and other locations during the Hajj,” she said.

“Women staff also hold crucial positions in the Hajj mission, which greatly contributes to our smooth operations.”

Beenish Ashraf, who heads up the call center at Makkah’s main control office, said her department helped to resolve pilgrims’ complaints.

“We have employed call agents who handle pilgrims’ calls round the clock,” she said.

“As soon as we receive these calls, we enter the details into our system, notify the respective sector commander and contact the relevant department to expedite the resolution.”

Over 14,000 evacuated as Philippines braces for 'hazardous' volcanic eruption

Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
Updated 11 June 2023
Ellie Aben
Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
Updated 11 June 2023
Ellie Aben

Over 14,000 evacuated as Philippines braces for ‘hazardous’ volcanic eruption

Filipinos board a military truck on as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano.
  • Volcano in central Albay province has been in ‘high level of unrest’ for days
  • Mayon is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines
Updated 11 June 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 14,000 people living within the danger zone of a restive volcano in the central Philippines will be evacuated by Sunday as officials brace for the possibility of a major eruption within days or weeks.

The Mayon volcano in Albay province remained on Alert Level 3 after authorities first raised the warning system earlier in the week, indicating a “relatively high level of unrest” and the possibility of a “hazardous eruption,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Thousands of residents within the six km radius of Mayon’s crater have now been moved to safety as authorities recorded one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events within a 24-hour period by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“We already have … almost completed the evacuation of the affected population inside the six km radius permanent danger zone,” Eugene Escobar, chief of the research division of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, told Arab News in a phone interview.

“Once the evacuation is completed, we’ll be expecting for the people to be settled in in a day or two and what we will do from then on will be monitoring the condition of the volcano.”

Escobar said that officials at the local and national level are “supporting and coordinating” with Albay authorities “to provide the need for relief — both for food and non-food items.”

The 2,462-meter-high Mayon, located about 330 km southeast of the capital Manila, is a popular tourist attraction in the Philippines because of its near-perfect conical shape. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

Mayon is considered among the most active of about two dozen volcanoes in the Philippines and has erupted more than 50 times in the last four centuries.

“With the province of Albay placed under a state of calamity due to the eruption of the Mayon volcano, we remind Bicolanos to follow the recommendations and evacuation instructions of your local government to ensure everyone's safety,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a tweet on Saturday, using a local term to refer to residents in the affected areas.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. One of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the last century was that of the long-dormant Mount Pinatubo north of Manila, which erupted in 1991 and killed more than 800 people.

