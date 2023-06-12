3 British nationals confirmed dead after Red Sea boat blaze

You are here

A rescue boat sails beside as plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. (Reuters)
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

  • Trio went missing on Sunday after vessel caught fire near Egyptian resort of Marsa Alam
  • Authorities confirm 12 other guests, 14 crew rescued from fire
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

London : Three UK citizens who went missing after their boat caught fire off the Egyptian Red Sea coast have been confirmed dead.

The trio, whose identities have not been confirmed, were aboard the Hurricane, a scuba diving boat run by operator Scuba Travel.

The boat was engulfed by flames as people prepared to dive from it to the Elphinstone Reef near the resort of Marsa Alam at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Twelve other divers and 14 crew were rescued from the fire, with footage showing some leaping from the boat into the sea.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesperson for Scuba Travel told Sky News.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

The statement added: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

The company said crew members had tried to reach the missing guests before being forced to abandon the Hurricane due to the ferocity of the fire.

The 12 guests rescued from the blaze received medical attention at nearby Marsa Shagra, where they also spoke to local police.

The Hurricane had been on a diving tour of the area, having set sail from Port Ghalib on Tuesday. It was due to return to Port Ghalib on Sunday.

Egyptian authorities determined that “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze,” following an initial investigation.

A more thorough investigation will be carried out when the Hurricane is towed to a secure location and has sufficiently cooled.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has contacted the families of the three deceased tourists.

In a statement, the FCDO said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

  • Gang stole money by sending 118,000 phishing emails impersonating banks and financial institutions
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai court has found 30 people and seven companies guilty of laundering money and embezzling 32 million Emirati dirhams ($8.7 million) in an online fraud targeting individuals and businesses, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The 30 gang members were sentenced to a combined total of 96 years in prison and will be deported from the UAE after serving their time.

The court also ordered the defendants to jointly pay a fine of more than 32 million dirhams, while the seven firms were handed a combined total fine of 700,000 dirhams.

Counselor Ismail Madani, senior advocate general and head of public funds prosecution, said that the gang stole the money by sending 118,000 phishing emails to victims, falsely impersonating banks and financial institutions with which they had business relationships.

The emails asked those targeted to transfer payments to the defendants’ accounts, which they then either cashed out the money, transferred to other accounts, or bought used cars to hide the illegal source of the funds, Madani added.

He noted that UAE authorities were making every effort to combat such criminal activity and were committed to tackling money laundering, online crimes, and scams that had the potential to impact on the national economy.
 

Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

  • Canada and the Netherlands claim that “Syria has committed countless violations of International law, beginning at least in 2011“
  • They are seeking to hold the government of President Bashar Assad accountable for gross human rights violations and torture under the UN Convention against Torture
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria to the World Court over torture claims, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Monday.
In their application, Canada and the Netherlands claim that “Syria has committed countless violations of International law, beginning at least in 2011,” and asked for emergency measures to be taken to protect those at risk of being tortured, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said in a statement.
They are seeking to hold the government of President Bashar Assad accountable for gross human rights violations and torture under the UN Convention against Torture, which Damascus ratified in 2004.
“It is the Dutch government’s position that there is ample evidence demonstrating that Syria has committed serious human rights violations against Syrian citizens on a grand scale,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In their application, Canada and the Netherlands have asked the court to issue emergency orders for Syria to cease all acts of torture and cruel treatment and to end arbitrary detentions, among other things. Usually, the World Court will order emergency hearings to mull such requests within days of receiving a claim.
If it finds it has jurisdiction, the ICJ would be the first international court to be able to make a legal finding on the alleged state use of torture in Syria.
Canada and the Netherlands decided to act in 2020 after Russia blocked multiple efforts in the United Nations Security Council to refer a case on human rights violations in Syria to the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and is also based in The Hague.
So far, there has been one conviction for the use of torture by a former Syrian state official in a landmark trial in Germany in January last year. The German case was filed under the country’s universal jurisdiction laws, allowing its courts to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere.
Cases before the ICJ usually take years to reach a final verdict, but emergency orders can be issued within weeks.
Syria’s 12-year civil has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers. The devastation of the conflict has been compounded by the large-scale destruction caused by earthquakes that hit northwestern Syria in February.

Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

  • Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display.
Updated 12 June 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Graffiti artists in Gaza have painted murals on the remains of houses destroyed in an Israeli missile strike during cross-border fighting in May.
On one wall the artists depicted a woman holding her son. On another a boy is painted with tears in his eyes. A third shows a girl, seen through a mirror, combing her hair.

A painting drawn by artists is seen at a house destroyed by Israel, in recent Israeli-Gaza fighting in central Gaza Strip. (Reuters)


Piles of rubble still encircle the houses in the town of Deir Al-Balah. Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display.
“Out of suffering, pain, and siege, we derive hope, art, and victory,” said artist Hussein Abu Sadeq. “We drew on the rubble so we can get the message through using a brush and color.”
Gaza, home to 2.3 million people and ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.
In May, Israel launched a campaign against commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group who it said had planned attacks in Israel. In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.
Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and said it destroyed a number of military installations. Fifteen Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were also killed, according to Palestinian health officials.
In Israel, two people — an Israeli woman and a Palestinian laborer — were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.
“We collected those remains (of missiles) after the bombardment,” said Mohammad Thuraya, an organizer of an exhibition of the art work on Sunday. “One missile destroyed a neighborhood and destroyed the lives of ten families who used to live here.”

Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News Japan 

Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News Japan 

TOKYO: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Monday. Hayashi thanked the UAE for its help in evacuating Japanese nationals from Sudan.

It was Al-Nahyan’s first visit in five years and he expressed his strong commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship with Japan. 

Among the topics discussed in the 70-minute meeting was the reform of the UN Security Council. Japan has long campaigned for changes to be made at the UN, particularly on the makeup and voting rights of the Security Council.

Hayashi emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter, and said that the leaders of the G7 confirmed the point at the recent Hiroshima Summit. Al-Nahyan said that the UAE would like to work together with Japan, including cooperation on the UN Security Council. 

The two ministers agreed to continue working together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative, and exchanged views on cooperation in defense and Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East, East Asia and North Korea.

Hayashi said that cooperation between Japan and the UAE was no longer limited to the boundaries of the two countries and was taking place in various locations, including other parts of the Middle East and in third countries.

Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

  • Iran says prisoner exchange with US could happen soon
  • Iran’s nuclear program has long been the subject of scrutiny from Western powers
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said it has continued indirect negotiations with the Unites States through the Sultanate of Oman over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner swap.
Iran’s nuclear program has long been the subject of scrutiny from Western powers, resulting in sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.
A 2015 deal granted Tehran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program before it was torpedoed by the United States’ unilateral pullout in 2018.
In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.
“We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator” over the lifting of US sanctions, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday.
“We have never stopped the diplomatic processes,” he added during his weekly press conference, emphasising that the talks “were not secret.”
Diplomatic ties between Tehran and Washington soured in 1980 following the 1979 Islamic revolution led by Iran’s first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have so far failed to yield results.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday reiterated the denial of moves toward acquiring a nuclear weapon.
He also said deals could be reached, provided they do not change “the existing infrastructure of the nuclear industry.”
Iran and its arch-nemesis the United States have also been involved in Oman-mediated talks over a possible prisoner swap.
Kanani on Monday said a prisoner exchange could be agreed “in the near future,” provided that Washington exhibits “the same level of seriousness” as Tehran.
At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.
In the last few weeks, Iran has released six European citizens and recovered an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted of terrorism and imprisoned in Belgium.
Kanani also denied that Iran had provided Russia with equipment to “build a drone factory.”
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Friday warned that Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory.
“We deny any accusations regarding the export of arms to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine,” Kanani said.

