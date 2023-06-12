Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik promotes pop-up in Los Angeles 

You are here

Shanina Shaik attended the pop-up's launch event in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik took to social media to promote a new pop-up store in Los Angeles by FWRD, the Revolve Group-owned luxury e-commerce platform which boasts supermodel Kendall Jenner as its creative director. 

The pop-up store opened on June 9 at 8804 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and is being touted as the e-commerce platform’s first step into the world of brick-and-mortar retail. 

“The new @fwrd pop up store is now open in LA. You can purchase all the pretty dresses in store … like this one,” Shaik posted on Instagram alongside an image of her in a blush-toned sequined Alexander Wang dress.




Kendall Jenner is the creative director of FWRD. (Instagram) 

The promotional stop in Los Angeles comes mere weeks after the model jetted to South Korea to make headway with her latest venture — her own beauty brand.  

The 32-year-old model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, took to Instagram to share photos of her time in South Korea, which is famous for its beauty and skincare industry.  

“I’ve been manifesting this trip for so many years!! I journal all my dreams and personal goals,” the model wrote on Instagram, adding: “One dream in particular (and so important to me) was to create a skincare line using K-skincare ingredients and technology. I’m here in Seoul meeting my manufacturers and discussing how I can incorporate more unique ingredients and formulas into the brand products. And of course — enjoying the amazing food and sights of Seoul!! I’m extremely invested and hands on with my brand and want to make sure that everyone can experience the best treatment from their skincare products. I love it here (sic).” 

The model announced that she is partnering with incubator Beaubble to launch her first, but not only, venture in beauty in April. However, it is unclear whether Shaik’s planned skincare products will fall under her venture with Beaubble. 

Her new brand with Beaubble is called Sala, meaning “island” in Lithuanian, and will launch toward the end of the year, starting with a single mascara. 

Beaubble has incubated several influencer and model-founded brands.  

“Shanina has been frequently interviewed and featured for her beauty routines, which showcase her long-accumulated knowledge and expertise in the field,” said HeeKyeong Seo, Beaubble’s co-founder, according to Glossy magazine. “So we thought partnering with her to launch a beauty brand would be a natural fit. We were confident that her insights would be valuable in creating high-quality, authentic beauty products that meet the needs and desires of consumers.” 

In September, Shaik announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with partner Matthew Adesuyan, the head of a record label in Los Angeles. 

She shared a picture of the couple’s new bundle of joy on Instagram at the time and wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew. @bausmatthew and I are so in love!” 

